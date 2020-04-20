Blue State Governors Demand Facebook Remove Information Organizing Protests Against Their “Orders” – Facebook Complies…

There’s some misinformation quickly spreading about Facebook taking down all content where people are organizing protests against state “orders.”   In reality what Facebook is doing is responding to requests from state officials to remove content the state dictators claim is defiance of their orders.  Facebook is complying with those removal requests.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO – “If someone is spreading something that is misinformation—certainly, someone saying that social distancing is not effective to help limit the spread of coronavirus—we do classify that as harmful misinformation and we take that down.”

“At the same time, it’s important for people to debate policies, basically give their opinions on different things, so there’s a line on this. But more than normal political discourse, I think, a lot of the things people are saying that is false around a health emergency can be classified as harmful misinformation that has a risk of leading to physical danger, and we will take that down.”

The latest effort by authoritarian-minded state governor should not come as a surprise.  These are overwhelmingly blue state (democrat) governors.  It is important to keep in mind the ‘stay-at-home’  and other restrictions on liberty are not laws per se’, they are orders by state governors.  The authoritarian to block protest organizing on social media is an extension of the state’s ideological perspectives.  Freedom is a tenuous proposition.

All of the various restrictions coming from state governors in response to the COVID-19 do not come from State House and/or State Senate decisions. These are not laws.

The rules restricting liberty, in response to the crisis, have been pronounced without any representative voice supporting them. All of the rules are arbitrary, and many of these rules will be challenged in court.

However, until those court challenges take place, the only option for a redress of grievance comes in the form of public protest. Currently, there is no way for an citizen to appeal to a representative voice against the decrees from a state governor; other than a public protest…. This is a critical point; because non-representative government was the origination of the first great American rebellion against dictates from King George III.

Rebellion against unilateral and authoritarian power is America. Rebellion or push-back against non-representative government is the thread that connects the varying patchworks of our constitutional republic. Protest is so critical to our nation that it is protected within the very first amendment to our constitution.

Blue state governors have united to begin an economic civil war and block any White House effort to re-open the U.S. economy.  Enforcement of these unilateral orders is part of that plan.  The governors must use all censorship tools to retain their totalitarian agenda.

Again, this is all very predictable, during this economic war residents within the Blue occupied territories will be held captive to the political whims of their regional generals.

The economic freedom and liberty zone will encompass the Red region. The center of the country, mid west, southern region (surrounding the Gulf of Mexico) and south eastern Atlantic region. These areas will be open to commerce and economic freedom.

However, the urban dense populations (Blue pockets within Red zones) will push-back against the efforts of the Red generals in an attempt to retain alignment with their Blue team generals. Depending on the strength of the urban forces there may be roadblocks, sabotage, skirmishes and political violence against the freedom & liberty Red team.

Red captives within the Blue zones will have to be smart and strategic. Big Blue tech will be assisting the totalitarian Blue generals. Direct confrontation against the Blue forces should be avoided, and it will likely be a better strategy to fight stealthily as insurgents.

Any Red team member of the economic freedom alliance, trapped within a Blue region, is warned to evaluate their connection to their electronic devices. Your cell phones could be used as portable transponders expose your movement and your political views.

This is going to be one hell of a ideological battle. A Spring and Summer conflict like we’ve never seen in the history of U.S. politics.

82 Responses to Blue State Governors Demand Facebook Remove Information Organizing Protests Against Their “Orders” – Facebook Complies…

  1. BGCT2VA says:
    April 20, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    There needs to be an viable alternative to Facebook.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. T2020 says:
    April 20, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    Power to the people in blue states. We will contact constitutional lawyers to bring a suit against the state.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • dwpender says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:03 pm

      Sad that citizens with limited resources have to start lawsuits Bill Barr’s DOJ should have begun in Mid-March.

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
      • SharonKinDC says:
        April 20, 2020 at 3:20 pm

        The Zero admin jumped the gun many times meddling in cases which should have proceeded through the State first, imo. (Zimmerman) While frustrating, perhaps it is good the DoJ isn’t big footing atm. Let the people act & decent attorneys, who might be motivated by the abuse of the Constitution to represent plaintiffs in these States pro bono or for a very reasonable fee. After all, said attorneys will garner positive PR unlike any traditional advertising.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:07 pm

      YES!! Not sure why this isn’t happening now? Inslee shut down all residential construction here in Washington State but is allowing commercial and state projects to continue…no reason given but the suspicion is that the home builders association supported his opponent in the last election! Sounds like grounds for a huge lawsuit to me under the Equal Protection Clause or something!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
        April 20, 2020 at 4:16 pm

        Pure and simple.
        The Blues are shaping every bit of their strategy and tactics to exact maximum pain (otherwise known as “financial ruin”) on the very cohorts that support Trump. Keeping the herd panicked, isolated, unable to organise is a feature. Not a bug.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Bon Am says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:10 pm

      But when a
      long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing
      invariably the same Object evinces a design to
      reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is
      their right, it is their duty, to throw off such
      Government, and to provide new Guards for
      their future security.–Such has been the patient
      sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the
      necessity which constrains them to alter their
      former Systems of Government

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  3. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    April 20, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    Comply you much. You must. And you will much about that be committed…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. treestar1313 says:
    April 20, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Does this surprise anyone. Facistbook and Twit-er have always done this. Social justice warriors and virtue signaling dims are encouraged to work for them. True patriots need not apply.

    Like

    Reply
  5. kleen says:
    April 20, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    Blue States and FB, nothing new… we all know they are Marxists. Its’ what they do, it was never different.

    Nothing new here, just the events, but how they handle the opposition is the same as usual.

    Like

    Reply
  6. TarsTarkas says:
    April 20, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    Facebook is so yesterday to the younger generations. It is mostly used by adults. There are many rival platforms out there dominated by young users, and I am sure there must be some more conservative leaning ones. i don’t do social media, but many others here do. Once these conservative sites are found they should be supported and followed etc. If the platforms (Google, Yahoo, etc.) start censoring these sites it’s time for the DOJ to get involved or worse.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Peppurr says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:29 pm

      Well, I did use Facebook and last year decided not to continue. Let me tell you, they sure don’t make it easy for you to leave. Finally was able to do it and don’t miss it at all.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Bogeyfree says:
    April 20, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    AND I ASK AGAIN, WHERE IS AG BARR?

    Civil liberties get trampled and we have heard zilch from the highest attorney in the land who is suppose to represent the rights of all US citizens.

    WHERE IS AG BARR????

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Bogeyfree says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:01 pm

      So let’s recap all of the “incidents” that have occurred over the past few years and you tell me if truth and justice is paramount anymore and if there isn’t a two tier system of justice within DC!

      1) Uranium One – No Crimes, No Indictments
      2) Hammer 47 Hard Drives – No Crimes, No Indictments
      3) Anwan Brothers – No Crimes, No Indictments
      4) HRC Unsecured Server & 33K Emails – No Crimes, No Indictments
      5) Wiener Laptop Contents – No Crimes, No Indictments (outside Wiener)
      6) DNC Server Hack – Alleged Crime, No Indictments
      7) Seth Rich murder – No arrests
      8) Fake Dossier and fraud on FISA Court 4 times – No Crimes, No Indictments
      9) Years of FISA Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
      10) Years of FIB Contractor Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
      11) Carter Page FISA Leak – No Crime for Leaking (just one count lying)
      12) Numerous other Classified Leaks – No Crimes, No Indictments
      13) Numerous referrals to DOJ – No Crimes, No Indictments
      14) Numerous Agents violating policy – No Crimes, No Indictments
      15) Ukraine WB fraud – No Crimes, No Indictments
      16) Impeachment Fraud and made up narrative by House Leader – No Crimes, No Indictments
      17) Ukraine Money Laundering – No Crimes, No Indictments
      18) Epstein Death – No Crimes, No indictments
      19)Withholding and then losing exculpatory evidence and records in the General Flynn case as alleged by Sidney Powell.
      20)Phil Haney Murder – No Crimes, No Indictments

      Seriously, look at this list and virtually NOTHING from our Government!
      I’m not sure it is even statistically possible but here it is.

      I think as more and more Americans see lists like these coupled with the lists of the people who got a pass vs the people who did not and they clearly see the bias and two tier system of injustice.

      It’s time Mr. President to strongly consider this……….

      1) Slide Eugene Scalia over from Sec. of Labor to AG

      2) Because Sec. Scalia has already gone through the Senate confirmation process for the Sec of Labor position, no additional Senate approvals are needed.

      3) To help AG Scalia, appoint Sidney Powell as WH Justice Czar. (Note Obama appointed 45 Czars during his presidency)

      4) WH Appointees / Czars DO NOT Require Senate Confirmation so both Mr. Scalia and Ms. Powell can start next day if necessary.

      5) In her role as Justice Czar, Sidney works daily with Durham and the US Attorney’s from St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Brooklyn to allow a second set of eyes and to ensure all stones are being turned over.

      6) You provide both Mr. Scalia, Ms. Powell and Mr. Grenell with full declass authority to read and review all unredacted documents related to this coup.

      7) Because of Sidney’s past experience and knowledge of the DOJ and how it should work vs how it has been working, she is perfect to help AG Scalia bring about equal justice and real change within the DOJ and FBI.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • chooseamerica says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:02 pm

      Who needs facebook. Go to rallylist.com and get the list of all protest rallies in the country. You can search by state.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • henry says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:05 pm

      No fear. Just use any search engine with “Barr big tech” and all your heart’s desires will be answered.

      Barr’s got this just like Sessions had that….

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:05 pm

      Blowing on the BAGPIPES. What a total disgrace our DOJ is. Where the hell is Trump at convening both houses, then sending them home so he can appt who he wants. We need a new AG

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Alli says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:08 pm

      Barr is in a field somewhere playing his bagpipes.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • 4sure says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:28 pm

      AG BONDO BARR is very busy. He’s got no time to spare on rights being trampled. After all his DOJ is the leader in trampling your rights. He’s not a hypocrite. Look how hypocritical he would look if he went after Governors for doing what his DOJ/FBI have been doing for the past 6 yrs.

      He’s too busy tuning his bag pipes and practicing his next “tell the rubes what they want to hear” speech.
      Relax, Bondo Barr’s got this.

      I can’t decide if this is really sarc or the truth.

      Alex, I’ll take the truth for $1000.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Landslide says:
    April 20, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    If anyone that reads my post believes that God is all-powerful and hears and answers prayers, please put on your spiritual armor and go to battle. Eph. 6:10-17. 🇺🇸🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. sue says:
    April 20, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    Not familiar with them but I think I found these suggestions on Michelle Malkin’s page.
    MeWe or Minds.com alternative to Facebook.

    Like

    Reply
  10. czecharthur says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    So if president Trump can’t open the states economy as the left asserts, then by the same logic he could not have closed their economies. These governors are 100% responsible, they can’t have it both ways.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Leav says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:16 pm

      After looking at it, it actually appears that Trump could NOT have legally shutdown any of the states but has a constitutional duty to open them up if they are not following the constitution or court rulings.

      It appears, to a layman like me, to be very similar to desegregation in the 60s where governors refused to following rulings and the Feds had to step in to enforce them

      Like

      Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:58 pm

      The President can also remove the National State of Emergency degree and support for State Emergency Degrees, which cuts off the money. That is nearly as good as if not better than an order.

      He also has the option to pursue the civil rights violations as well.

      Like

      Reply
  11. conservativeinny says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    Just a warning- Links in the article are to reason.com which is anti President Trump. The comments are better than the article IMHO

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    I knew this was coming and what scares the hell out of me most is that Big Tech and their colleagues in Big Blue Government are going to start removing wrong think blogs and websites like this one.
    Every day in every way it is getting worse in the Communist controlled states like NY and NJ. It’s gotten to the point that I hate to go shopping because we all have to wear masks or else we aren’t allowed in. Think of it- no mask, no food. Hey that works for me.
    My one act of rebellion is to make my own masks and write something on each one like “MAGA 2020” , “TRUMP 2020” “TYRANNY”, etc. Some people smile knowingly, others look like they want to kill me. Which I’m sure will come to that if this damn LockDown ™ continues much longer.
    Rush was on fire again today, laying out the case why this entire phony crisis was totally unnecessary. Beyond a shadow of doubt, we were all duped by fake stats and models coming from people we normally wouldn’t believe if they told us the sky was blue. Yet somehow these “experts” were able to convince our President to shut down the greatest economy the world has ever known.
    Of course, this is just my opinion, no worth much, but my heart aches thinking that this is going to be the “new normal.”
    Rush also says this isn’t the time to place blame or go backwards. We need to OPEN UP this country NOW. Not in two weeks, not in a month, not in a year. Things are cascading downwards by the hour. We are going to lose or oil industry not to mention transportation.
    By the way, for what it’s worth, none of the small business owners I know have received a dime from any of the programs that were supposed to help us.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Bon Am says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:17 pm

      Have heart! Satan is weaving his web. Shield yourself in Gods armour. Gods got this. Keep praying everyday, all day. Do not fear………

      But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.–Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government……..The Declaration of Independence…..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • scrap1ron says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:39 pm

      I wore my Gadsen flag neck gaiter while shopping this morning at Walmart this morning. And just to be a rebel I “jay walked” the wrong direction on all the one-way aisles. My NY county only has 27 confirmed cases, 3 still active, 3 deaths, no new cases for a week. County officials are talking about extending the lock down until we have testing, and Guv Cuomo has not authorized any testing for our county or even replied to the request for testing in our county. Total bs, we’re being held hostage.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      April 20, 2020 at 4:04 pm

      “Of course, this is just my opinion, no worth much”

      That is the one thing in your comment I disagree with.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      April 20, 2020 at 4:10 pm

      “Rush was on fire again today, laying out the case why this entire phony crisis was totally unnecessary.”

      How dare Rush contradict Anthony Fauci, The World’s Greatest Authority. If Rush had been alive back in 1776, he probably wouldn’t even have supported the wonderful King George III.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. dwpender says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    Note that these abrogations of citizens’ rights and liberties would be unconstitutional EVEN IF they had been approved by State Legislatures, rather than simply issued as regal edicts by State dictators.

    Our Constitution protects us from the tyranny of the majority, as well as that of individual autocrats.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Bon Am says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:18 pm

      But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.–Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The Declaration of Independence…….

      Like

      Reply
  14. Eaglet says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    Facebook can go private and do what ever they want however, Facebook is a public company and Freedom of speech does apply in theory!

    Like

    Reply
    • signer1 says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:30 pm

      I take mo relish in seeing former classmates, bestfriends, cousins, playing into the info stealing games, or the lock down views. I get people want to be part of something.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Bon Am says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such
    Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.–Such has been the patient
    sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their
    former Systems of Government

    Like

    Reply
  16. Deplore Able says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    First Amendment to the Constitution, made applicable to the States under the 14th Amendment.

    Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Bon Am says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:20 pm

      The Declaration pf Independence

      But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.–Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. Don McAro says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    First we don’t need Facebook for this…Thats a fact….we have Rallylist.com…
    2nd, we will communicate they way Nellie Ohr did… No one can stop us

    Like

    Reply
  18. J says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Im on USALife and it seems to be growing. I dont do social media really so I go infrequently.

    Like

    Reply
  19. thedoc00 says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Just returned from my 4-mile walk. It is disgusting the amount of paranoia that has been sewn and established as the “new norm”. About 1/3 to 1/2 of the people encountered (age independent) move off the trail, look at you, will not even smile, wave or say hello as you encounter them.

    Besides being the new norm, it is just one more wedge of division being driven between people by an uncaring bunch of people seeking power.

    There were three new fascinating sights on the walk.
    2 x High School Football teams had the QB’s and receivers working out in the park.
    I saw the first Wood Pecker of the Spring to go along with the Robins, Oriels, Blue Jays, Pigeons, Cardinals and the ubiquitous Grackles (Texas’ version of the Crow).

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • signer1 says:
      April 20, 2020 at 3:33 pm

      Fuc % em, people are overrated, in general.

      Like

      Reply
      • JohnCasper says:
        April 20, 2020 at 3:47 pm

        My own view is that this planet is used as a penal colony, lunatic asylum and dumping ground by a superior civilization, to get rid of the undesirable and unfit. I can’t prove it, but you can’t disprove it either.
        – Christopher Hitchens

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  20. LCPUSA says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    my thread like this one has gone viral on the 2 biggest anti-whitmer facebook pages in michigan.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Tiffthis says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    I left FB in 2014. Of course I’m on instagram, but I do enjoy it more because people can’t post links to their crappy articles unless it’s in the bio. I just like memes 🤷🏼‍♀️

    Like

    Reply
  22. bertdilbert says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    The best solution to this is Trump 2020 masks. That is freedom of speech. Right now people are wearing masks with no message. That needs to change. The sooner we do this the sooner we will not have to wear masks. It would be a great form of protest.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. signer1 says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    Obama had a “hotline” to report naysayers too! FACISM! NAZI HOTLINE

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. JonB3 says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    Blue state governors love the Fauci / Brix mitigation strategies … There is however substantial new data and doctor support that C-19 exposure and recovery is much more widespread than believed … In other words, it’s not as deadly as thought to be ~ Both Dr. David Katz and Dr. John Ioannidis were on Mark Levin this weekend, and their views are very logical, convincing and positive. I can provide links if interested.

    I’m a MAGA Trump fan, but in my opinion unless Trump moves Fauci and Brix aside. He doesn’t need to fire them, BUT he needs to bring in a fresh team and change the narrative. Otherwise more fear, panic, frustration, chaos, loss of civil liberties, loss of jobs is where we’re headed … The cure is becoming worse that the disease. Just my opinion as a Trump supporter.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. imatexan says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    I just posted this 2 Facebook. I’ll let u know if it’s deleted.

    Like

    Reply
  26. SharonKinDC says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    Reposted from a reply with an addition. For those wanting Trump/Barr to act immediately, I offer these words to mull over: The Zero admin jumped the gun many times meddling in cases which should have proceeded through the individual State(s) first, imo, (prime example-Zimmerman). Which premature actions pissed off conservatives across the nation.

    While the current situation is frustrating, perhaps it is good the DoJ isn’t big footing these issues presently. People are getting a blunt and direct lesson in abuse of the Constitution. To whit: clear evidence that D Governors and their administration flunkies, in particular, and leftist social media giants, in general, are abusive SCUM. Let the people protest, and let decent attorneys, who might be motivated by the abuse of the Constitution, to represent plaintiffs in these States, either pro bono or for a very reasonable fee. After all, said attorneys will garner positive PR unlike any traditional advertising. Best of all? The PEOPLE will work to ‘take their country back’, which is critical for our current situation and for future generations to hold dearly our beloved Constitutional Republic.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Mike in a Truck says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    What this really comes down to? Governors picking winners and losers.No doubt there is political payback. Many of these businesses belong to trade associations, like the the restaurant business. Start filing lawsuits. Idividuals… do not comply with the States orders. I’m not. Screw em. Go ahead arrest me and I’m willing to take it all the way to SCOTUS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. JohnCasper says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    And they have plenty of moral support from … … … drum roll … … … their fellow fascist … … … more drum roll … … … Joseph Goebbels! … … I’m sorry, I mean Herman Goering ! … … I’m sorry, I mean more drum roll … … Dr Anthony Fauci!!!

    Dr. Fauci Condemns Protests – Claims Freedom Protesters Are “Hurting” the Economy — But Not the Lockdowns? #FireFauci

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Rj says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    They already turn people in to the police so why would this be any different ?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. JohnCasper says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Hitler from Hell gives the High Five to Zuckerberg and Fauci. Although he is having trouble deciding which of his two fellow fascists he loves the most

    Like

    Reply
  31. James Street says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    From yesterday’s peaceful protest in Washington state’s capital Olympia with an estimated 2,500 attending. These are brave patriots because they went into it not knowing what to expect. Inslee is governor and Olympia is one of Antifa’s hangouts.
    “Give me liberty or give me COVID-19!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • RobInPA says:
      April 20, 2020 at 4:12 pm

      The fella in the very Patriot jacket is exercising his RTKBA (zoom in on his right hip)! Good on him! His wife is prolly doing the same!

      I don’t think it would end well for anyone that approached his family in an aggressive or threatening manner.

      Like

      Reply
  32. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    This is just another example of why social media sites should no longer enjoy their neutral platform status given to them by Congress some years ago. They are now regularly practicing censorship and as such should be held to the same standards as any other media enterprise.
    This has been going on for nearly 2 years now, since the banishment of AlexJones & InfoWars, with no congressional remedy proposed and no end in sight. Time to end the special privileges given to the social media giants back when they were fledgling businesses.

    Like

    Reply
  33. JohnCasper says:
    April 20, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Mark Zuckerberg is Anthony Fremont of the Twilight Zone episode “It’s a Good Life” come alive.

    Mark Zuckerberg is an emotional six-year-old with extraordinary powers to control the internet where he rules by simply wishing away people and things that anger or confound him. Mark has the mind and imagination of a typical control freak fascist of no especially cleaver whim. The people on Facebook have to look like sheeple all the time, think sheeple thoughts, and says sheeple things, because that’s what Mark commands and, if they disobey, he can brand them a Hate Criminal and wish them into a cornfield from whence they are never to be seen nor heard from again. What few adults remain try nervously to think like sheeple and tell Mark that he’s a good boy, hoping that Mark’s terrible power won’t be turned upon them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. J Gottfred says:
    April 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    It is not just the states, it is the entire democrat party. I posted this up on my representative’s (Mike Levin Dem CA 49) twitter feed. In his case Pelosi ponied up almost $6 million to buy CA-49 in 2018. And what did we get? Pelosi’s proxy with a 100% correlation between her voting record and his.

    https://projects.propublica.org/represent/members/P000197-nancy-pelosi/compare-votes/L000593-mike-levin/116

    Like

    Reply
  35. Aeronaught says:
    April 20, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    It’s my opinion that the protests today in Pennsylvania played a direct role in Wolf’s decision to begin “opening” the state a week earlier than his fellow northeast governors, May 8 vs. May 15. Without the protests, and polls going 2-1 against continuing his unconstitutional and tyrannical “lock down”, I have no doubt he would have been in lock step with New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

    Like

    Reply
  36. HillCountryTexan says:
    April 20, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Local talk radio hosts can get the info out about protest sites and date/time. JMO

    Like

    Reply
  37. sunnydaze says:
    April 20, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Just saw the last part of a Presser w/ Gov. Kemp of GA. His Presser should be available soon on YT.

    GA. is going to start opening up a bit. Hair cuts, churches and other things. Will be interesting to see what happens as the (mainly Red?) States gradually open back up.

    I thank God I’m in a Red State w/ a Gov. who has Common Sense. (DeSantis)

    Like

    Reply
  38. MicD says:
    April 20, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    Nice day. Ain’t it Master Chief.

    Like

    Reply

