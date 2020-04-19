White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:45pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 5:45pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamCSPAN Livestream Link

212 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:45pm ET Livestream…

  1. gabytango says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    MADE IN THE U.S.A.!! Thank you, President Trump for finally putting America FIRST!

  2. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Make products in the USA!
    It Makes America Great Again!

  3. cindylou62 says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Oh China! You have so underestimated America.

  4. bcsurvivor2 says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Uh Oh…China is in deep trouble..Our POTUS is pissed off…

  5. Peoria Jones says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    They’ve been shattered
    They’re in tatters
    Sha-dooby…

    LOL! 🙂 I think our President likes the Stones.

  6. Eaglet says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    “These are Globalists” ..bammm 1

  7. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    What about times of war?
    Globalism— It doesn’t work.

  8. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:06 pm

  9. bcsurvivor2 says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Favored Nation Status for China has to GO away!! NOW!!

  10. CNN_sucks says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    PDJT play along with this hysteria maybe because he wants China to pay more.

  11. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    Therapies are more exciting than vaccines- to me.

  12. gabytango says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    How angry he must be, after he managed to bring them to their knees on the Trade Agreement, when before they had paid the U.S. NOTHING…..yet they have managed us to LOSE that amount or more with this Pandemic of THEIRS. We should be very angry, indeed!

  13. EnoughIsEnough says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Shuttered warehouses and factories dot the entire country. I pray that entrepreneurs will open them and hire American workers to make American-made products. Our national defense depends on our ability to be independent of other countries, especially hostile ones.

  14. MaineCoon says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    P45 gave a very nice tribute to VP Pence regarding his 24/7 work. VP Pence is a humble man and appreciates P45’s gracious words, yet always in turn praises others work.

    Pence is a good man and turned out to be a good VP, imo. This is his finest hour – overseeing the Task Force. I thank VP Pence for his service and support of POTUS.

  15. osugagal says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    I fully support our President. I understand that his Wuhan virus briefings are the only way (other than twitter) of reaching all of us in an unfiltered way. I do wish, though, that he would be more succinct in laying out the progress he and his team has made and then in highlighting a few key points he wants to make. He should then have VP Pence speak for a short time. Drs Fauci and Birx should get very, very limited time and he should then limit questions to about 15 minutes total and not accept multiple- part follow questions. There have been some really slam dunk briefings, but lately to me he seems to drift into other areas too much and I think is losing people’s interest.

    • bcsurvivor2 says:
      April 19, 2020 at 7:17 pm

      Not losing my interest.
      Maybe you could apply to write his speeches for him so they will appeal to you.

      • osugagal says:
        April 19, 2020 at 7:23 pm

        I posted my comment, after much thought, to see if I am out on a limb by myself or if others felt the same way. If you look back at my previous posts you will see I am a strong supporter of the President. I am not trying to troll or be disrespectful in any way. I just wondered if I am being too picky or if others had noticed the same thing. I welcome any comments but could probably do without the snarky ones. Thanks

    • III% says:
      April 19, 2020 at 7:19 pm

      I see that as a good thing. People who are bored aren’t scared. Better bored and resisting draconian lock down than scared hiding at home.

  16. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    All Nation Governors will be on call with FEMA Headquarters on guidelines to open America.
    Testing for people with symptoms or vulnerable communities, like nursing homes.
    Best advice and best assistance to help Governors open up.

  17. bertdilbert says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    The best way to end the crisis is for Trump to say the daily briefings will continue until every state is open….

    • the phoenix says:
      April 19, 2020 at 7:27 pm

      … and replace the journalists at the daily briefings with Trump rally attendees (i.e., daily briefing attendees, different citizen patriots each day) chosen by lottery …

  18. Steve in Titusville says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    OMG… Mike Pence just said some Governors where incompetent idiots w/o using the words… It was Devastatingly Brilliant!!! about informing them of where their own testing labs are located in their State (did I get him right?)

  19. Eaglet says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    This is President Trump and Vice President Pence instilling confidence. Talking to and trying to educate the American people. Complimenting and recognizing the hard work and heart ache. He is handling the cards he was dealt and I am hoping he has an ace up his sleeve for the future. God Bless.

  20. codasouthtexas says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    I wonder happened with cuomo! Yesterday he was trashing president and asking for money and today praising him! Did he get some money?

  21. WhiteBoard says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    Iran is a mosquito lol … brilliant. downplay

  22. henry says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    Does anyone here really believe that if Iran got $5b from the US for aid they would use it on their people?

  23. calbear84 says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    POTUS not too happy with China. Referring to the Wuhan flu, he just said “this is tantamount to…”
    Then he stopped. __ __ __ Fill in the blanks!

  24. Chip Doctor says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    This President cracks me up. Ventilators. Ventilators ventilators ventilators ventilators ventilators
    Ventilators. Ventilators ventilators ventilators ventilators ventilators Ventilators. Ventilators ventilators ventilators ventilators ventilators Ventilators. Ventilators ventilators ventilators ventilators ventilators Ventilators. Ventilators ventilators ventilators ventilators ventilators Ventilators. Ventilators ventilators ventilators ventilators ventilators 🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂

  25. gabytango says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    Bwahahaha! PDJT: “….with Biden, China, Mexico, Canada, Iran, they would own America. You wouldn’t have a country left.”

  26. gingergal says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    I hate that they keep saying the American people mitigated this disease.

  27. Og Oggilby says:
    April 19, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    “If Joe Biden got in, they’d own America.”

