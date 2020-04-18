White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 5:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized.

5 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

  2. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 18, 2020 at 4:58 pm

  3. Lady in Red says:
    April 18, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Here’s a question, why is no one wearing a Halloween mask? Do they make Bill Gates or George Soros masks?

