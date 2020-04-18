CNN Journalist Cries Under the Strain of His Pathetically Soft Wokeness…

As a nation the Wuhan Virus has framed a re-evaluation of priority: faith, family, community and freedom. Seeing totalitarian Blue state governors so easy dispatch liberty and individual rights reminds us to rekindle the flickering flame of freedom.
Modern journalists, no more essential to life than scripted narrative engineers dancing as puppets on strings in boxes, are inconsequential. The true American story is not built upon celebrity; but rather grit, callouses and dirty fingernails. Farmers, truck drivers, stock clerks and supermarket cashiers are essential; …dancing puppets, not so much.
Facing this reality a generation of pathetically soft and feeble sorts; lemmings from the spine-harvesting indoctrination machines that turned bone into feeble and weak jelly-fish membrane; collapse as they recognize just how pathetic they are. Inconsequential gnats carrying a life-skill as useful as sand in the Sahara.
Desperate and yearning for someone, anyone, to reaffirm their importance, the miserable and pitiful harbingers of irrelevance cry out in a desperate quest for meaning. Please forgive my frank and direct response, but apparently someone needs to call the baby ugly.
Good grief man, cowboy-the-f*ck-up. You are not being tossed a pack of Lucky Strikes and told to storm the beaches of Normandy. You have to wash your hands, stop touching your face and sit on your ass while keeping distant from the check-out-girl. This ain’t hard.
That said, Stelter’s “journalism” has evolved into back-slapping pundits reveling in process; and as a consequence it completely ignores the end point, misses the bottom line, doesn’t actually SEE the subject matter, never actually learns what might be discovered.
Here’s a tip to Stelter: Cry more. The reality of your misery is worse than you can even imagine. Your enterprise is not only irrelevant, but your self-indulgent cries for affirmation are meaningless. Every fiber of your woeful existence is inadequate in an era when grit, fortitude, perseverance & strength are the greatest human commodity.
Cry more. What you provide is useless. Your professional existence has no merit.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, any average hard-working American is worth more today than all those who chase the golden statues of Hollywood; and ultimately if they want to go down the superiority path, what they provide is useless.
- Florida Power and Light won the prestigious International Edward Demming award for excellence in multi-platform engineering and efficiency superiority. They didn’t blow every PhD intellectual out of the water with slide rules, CAD programs and engineering acumen. They did it with hard hats and dirty fingernails.
Because they lost the award, the Japanese spent 6 months studying FPL and later published a 1,000 page dissertation essentially saying FPL “wasn’t really good, they were just lucky”….. FPL field leadership laughed, took out markers and wrote on the back of their hard hats: “WE’RE NOT GOOD, WE’RE RUCKY”….
- When every single Kuwaiti oil field was blown up by Saddam Hussein, they said it would take over five years to cap them all off and restart their oil pumping industry. The Kuwaitis and Saudis called Texans, who had them all capped and back in working order in ten months.
We are a nation that knows how to get shit done.
- When the Northern Chile mine workers were trapped two miles underground, they said no-one could save them. Who did they call for help? A bunch of hick miners from USA coal country who went down there, worked on the fly, engineered the rescue equipment on site, and saved every one of them….
That’s our America.
Don’t lose sight of it.
- When a half-breed Islamic whack job, armed with an AK-47 and a goal to meet his virgins, begins opening fire on a train in France, the Americans on board didn’t run to the nearest safe room and hide themselves amid baguettes and brie. They said “let’s go”, and beat the stuffing out of that little nut with a death wish.
Legion d’Honneur or not, that’s us. That’s you.
That’s just how we roll.
Lady Liberty can stroll along the Champs-Elysées with a swagger befitting Mae West because without her arrival they’d be speaking German in the Louvre. Yet for the better part of the past several decades groups of intellectual something-or-others have been selling an insufferable narrative about it being better sitting around a campfire eating sustainable algae cakes and picking parasites off each other.
Enough!
In case you missed it, it wasn’t FEMA driving jacked-up monster trucks into the flooded neighborhoods around Houston Texas to rescue people from their homes; it was a bunch of glorious rednecks assembled like the second division of the Cajun Navy… which also just happens to be a fabulous bunch of shallow water boat operators who convoy their gear voluntarily into the aftermath of hurricanes and floods.
That’s America folks; in all her magnificent colorblind glory.
Git-r’-done ain’t government.
Live your best life.
You only have this moment once; and that moment is right now.
We are not going gently into the bloody collectivist good night. Indeed, we will make with our defiance such a sound as ALL history from this day forward will be forced to note, even if the Brian Stelter’s despise us in their writing of it.
Carry on…
What have we done to deserve this plague of juvenile journalists
I have tougher 6th Graders than this wimp!
We’ve done nothing until now which is probably why we have them.
This is what current journalism programs in academia are pumping out. It’s all about “feelings.” What panty waste nonsense Stelter and ALL of his CNN colleagues are.
Excellent Sundance.
Sundance, you are my hero.. God bless and stay safe
Sundance, Mr. Sundance, Thank you. You bring the best out in us. My son and wife went to Annapolis this morning and said “lots of American Pride”. They were proud to be part of the start up movement to open parts of states that are OK. I said now you know what a Trump Rally is all about.
Thank you again for reminding us who we really are. Bless you.
Bravo Sundance ! ! ! ! Almost made me cry 🙂
We cant wait for another rally.
crybaby
jounos is that what they are calling themselves???
not the word(s) I would use.
SAD
You knocked this one out of the park, Sundance. Thanks for all you do.
Priceless-
Sundance: “Facing this reality a generation of pathetically soft and feeble sorts; lemmings from the spine-harvesting indoctrination machines that turned bone into feeble and weak jelly-fish membrane; collapse as they recognize just how pathetic they are. Inconsequential gnats carrying a life-skill as useful as sand in the Sahara.”
Hahahahahahaha! Stelter!
Thank you Sundance🇺🇸
Amen!
Yep, real Americans are tougher-than-nails. Just ask my daddy!
hahahahahaha. he who contrives, defeats his purpose. freaking moron.
Made me cry. Americans, patriots, my fellow Texans, lovers of life, fighters for liberty and so many more stand with each other.
What should this sniveling punk cry for? His soul.
Because he and many other propagandists have scared and panicked people throughout the nation, they have literally killed people. I have read here, and in other sources, reports of people who were so scared to be exposed to the deadly virus, they wouldn’t go to the hospital when badly ill. In one an appendix ruptured and they bled out. In another case they put off severe chest pain symptoms and succumbed to a heart attack. Who knows how many other elderly people suffered a similar fate due to their fear?
My two-year-old is more mature than this. He not only survived through, but thrived despite, a tumultuous babyhood that included a repressive family, several moves, a period of parental separation – and still, despite now being in the Terrible Twos, is less whiny and unreasonable than Brian Stelter.
On the other hand, I saw this from Southeastern Limb and Tree and Palmetto State Bank on FB earlier today, and my heart swelled:
“Saturday Update:
Palmetto State Bank has partnered with Southeastern Limb and Tree & Southeastern Disposal to provide boxed lunches to the tornado victims and volunteers.
We will have hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, and more.
Employees of Palmetto State Bank will be delivering boxed lunches. Lunches will also be available for pickup starting at 11 am. at the Nixville Fire Department.
Tree and Disposal crews will be ready to volunteer starting at 7 a.m. If you know of a specific family who needs help and/ or would like lunch delivered- please give us a call or text us at 843-540-6727
Equipment available: Bulldozer, Excavator, Skid Steers, Grapple Truck, 30 yard dumpster, Chainsaws
Please share!!”
It put me very much in mind of the second half of this article.
