NEC Director Larry Kudlow Frustrated Congress Will Not Fund Paycheck Protection Program…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow shows a bit of frustration in this interview as he discusses the Small Business relief package and the paycheck protection program (ppp) that has been allowed to exhaust all funding.
After the original small business allocation of $350 billion was exhausted Treasury Secretary Mnuchin asked for an additional $250 billion to resupply funding for the program congress has already initiated. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is refusing to fund PPP until she can get “something out of it”. Congress doesn’t return until May 4th.
The only possible strategy possible is not one. It is simply hatred of PDJT. She is willing to earn the scorn of America to grind her axe. What a despicable woman.
Only one possible needed along with one edit button. 🙄
She is deliberately calling Trump’s bluff about shutting down the House and Senate.
Guess she’s thinks she’s going to make him do the walk since he did the talk?
Trump is going to hang this around that BITCHES neck until the election. He will start having rallies shortly and he is going to destroy her. The D RATS and their voters are EVIL people.
Yes. He has to give then 2 days to assemble in DC with a quorum, else declare they’ve abandoned their oath of office in time of national emergency and are adjourned until new congress in Jan 2021.
There is a part of me that would LOVE to see the President dissolve Congress BUT I also know how the media would portray it…pros and cons both ways and it angers me beyond words that the despicable people continue to play political games with the lives and livelihoods of average Americans, knowing full well that the MSM will protect them every step of the way!!
The Stimulus Package
A slow day in the small Saskatchewan town of Pumphandle, and streets are deserted. Times are tough, everybody is in debt, and everybody is living on credit.
A tourist visiting the area drives through town, stops at the motel, and lays a $100 bill on the desk saying he wants to inspect the rooms upstairs to pick one for the night. As soon as he walks upstairs, the motel owner grabs the bill and runs next door to pay his debt to the butcher.
The butcher takes the $100 and runs down the street to retire his debt to the pig farmer.
The pig farmer takes the $100 and heads off to pay his bill to his supplier, the Co-op.
The guy at the Co-op takes the $100 and runs to pay his debt to the local prostitute, who has also been facing hard times and has had to offer her “services” on credit.
The hooker rushes to the hotel and pays off her room bill with the hotel owner.
The hotel proprietor then places the $100 back on the counter so the traveler will not suspect anything.
At that moment the traveler comes down the stairs, states that the rooms are not satisfactory, picks up the $100 bill and leaves. No one produced anything. No one earned anything.
However, the whole town is now out of debt and now looks to the future with a lot more optimism.
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how a Stimulus Package works.
AWESOME
if the fed retires the debt, you are correct as 45 says: “its our currency.”
Haha, and why is everyone RUNNING to pay?
Capitalism is the way.
The Communist’s call us “Poor Millionaires”.
I’ve Never seen a Communist run for anything but office,
but I’ve seen em run from a bullet.
Pelosi and her ilk are the scourge of society.
Eating gourmet ice cream and chocolates while America’s working class suffers is not a good look Nancy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where she’s going, all that ice cream would melt in a quick hurry.
Does Marie Antoinette come to mind?
I would like to modify what Marie Antoinette said and aim it at the democrats.
“Let them eat sh!t.”
Exactly, Lion….however, actually it was Maria-Theresa of Spain who married French King Louis XIV (The Sun King) in 1660 (or so) who, according to Jean-Jacques Rousseau, said what has morphed into “let them eat cake.” This was a hundred years before Marie Antoinette was alive. According to historians and biographers, while there were shortages during Louis XIV’s reign, no comparable shortages were noted during the time of Louis XVI & Marie. Did she get a bad rap? Perhaps. But we can certainly confirm Maria-Theresa’s “let them eat the crust of the pate.”
May Pelosi (all of “them’) fall.
Question: How long will the $250 Billion last until more is needed?
Exactly, give her your hand, she will want your entire arm.
Hard as it is, PT cannot give in for a short term fix.
Answer: The first PPP wasn’t needed, and neither is this one, because the shutdown which ‘necessitated’ it wasn’t necessary.
The solution is right in front of our faces.
Except the unneeded, forced shutdown has now destroyed many businesses and left us hanging!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just remember,Ms pelosi doesnt care about we the people whatsoever.She along with many of our so called leaders follow one train of thought’they got theirs and they dont care’.Everyone please remember in November.Think about nancy sitting in her 13 million mansion in front of her 25k freezer with her 13 dollar a pint ice cream bragging.The level of her arrogance know s no bounds,neither does her pompousness..Let us vote them all out across our nation and pray that the Almighty brings swift justice to them all.
The four Horsewomen…” AOC and her gang have introduced legislation for renters to stop paying rent immediately. What TF????
How about the property owners? Nit many people are getting rich from rent payments. Many if these property owners are victims of the 2008 financial crime spree…unable to sell their homes for more than they owe.
Please, somebody vote these idiots out of office or better yet get impeachment proceedings started for the “Treasonous 4”
The problem is that we allowed the communists to take over US education. We now have communist indoctrinated children who are now adults. They will vote for the far left in every election. We also have those who have been raised for at least several generations on government handouts. Free sh!t is the only reason they can be bothered to vote.
Time for business owners to open up! If communist governors try and shut them down maybe they can ask that governor to tell Pelosi to add more funds to the PPP! Unbelievable!
I still do not understand this. If this package is returning money to taxpayers, why does Congress need to be involved at all? This is not spending. It is a rebate, IMHO.
Can’t the money just be directly returned via the IRS, Treasury or other means?
How about from Chinese tariffs?
WSB, sez
How about from Chinese tariffs?
Wouldn’t THAT the Berries!
HAHAHAHAHA!!!! President Trump is such a master troll…he may have been setting Nanzi up.
Be
Attention all “coastal elite” states: Remember who put you out of business: the Communist Democrats.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is refusing to fund PPP until she can get “something out of it”.
A little quid pro quo Nan?
“Let ’em eat ice cream.”
N Palozzi, 2020
Let them eat sh!t.
HAHAHAHAHAHA!!! Batsh!t!
Since the Speaker seems to oppose anything that the President needs, Potus is going to maneuver her into a corner that she will never get herself out of. Enjoy the ice cream.
While I disagreed with the shutdown 100%, President Trump at least politically puts the Democrats in a really bad corner and they are too stupid to notice.
Democrats and stupid. A little redundant but so fitting.
So when is the US Chamber of Commerce going to wade in on the side of all the businesses needing help?? //sarc
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are you referring to small business in China?
So 150,000 deaths world wide in a population of 7.8 billion and we are losing trillions to prevent more death!? Even with China’s fudged numbers it is still so miniscule. Think about 35,000 deaths in the US and 22 million unemployed and this hag doesn’t want to allow employers the possibility to rehire their employees!
He can’t be any more frustrated than I am that Dr. Fauci, The World’s Foremost Authority, hasn’t been tarred and feather and run out of town on a rail.
What is the best way to light fires under our Congressmen and women (House of Reps)? We used to be able to easily find home district phone numbers etc. It’s not so easy any more to try to reach them!!!
You only get their answering machines anyway and they don’t even listen to the calls. These people do not work for their constituents, they work for the cause and to maintain power. This has been exposed even more the last three years!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vote these people out of office except in CA primaries it is the top 2 candidates that face off each other and they can be from the same party. CA is proof of voter fraud. Just look at 2018 orange county elections, repub won then all if a sudden mail in votes were added and a dem won in a historical repub district.
Does that mean crook county,ill.?
What is needed most now is a mass reprinting and distribution of Charles MacKay’s book, Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds
Sorry
Idiot #1: Brian suggested a Senate “backroom deal” will be the outcome for additional $250B when in face it is the House holding it hostage.
Dimwit #2: Steve suggests “people are confused about their stimulus checks” while discussing small business bailouts. While his comment is stupid it does bring up the unsaid terms of the stimulus check, that being the money will be deducted from your 2020 standard IRS deduction. Nobody likes to talk about that. Banks, corporations, big money are not being held to the same standards especially when trillions of free money is being poured into wall street.
This is all just so sickening and to have idiots and traitors as mouthpieces is just too much.
To make it where middle class, lower middle class and lower class working people cannot go to work to earn income, and then refuse to fund this protection means that the elites (“”) really DO NOT have any comprehension of what it is like to not have a cushion in the bank, no idea what it is like not just to not know where your next meal is coming from, but your actual rent or mortgage or credit card bill or insurance bill or cell phone or internet bill, or even a doctor’s co-pay is coming from.
There is no comprehension of how the other half (okay, 95%) lives.
I filed through Chase, my bank, online the moment it was available on 4/7. I got a call from a Chase rep on Sunday to help me complete my application. Sunday? Wow, this is amazing. Two weeks later, I never got any notification and today they’ve sent an email to all their business customers that they understand if we didn’t get our loan. I gave my employees notification today that they’re being laid off and they should file unemployment. This is the real world out here.
The sad thing is people will continue voting for Democrats and never put it together that checking “D” on the ballot equates to Pelosi and Shumer. The “R” will take away social security, push granny off the cliff or whatever the lie of the day is. They just can’t connect the dots.
She views it as she gets something (vote by mail) out of it or she is going down in Nov. If she is losing in Nov then she will drag as many down with her as possible.
Cut off all federal funding to sanctuary cities. Use the money to fund this program.
Democrats are on a suicide mission. The problem with suicidal people is sometimes they decide to take people with them.
I know Pres. Trump is working hard to maintain an air of unity, but Democrats have been AWOL in this conflict. He should adjourn Congress to appoint his staff, and direct the Treasury Dept to withhold all Congressional pay – including staffers – until Democrats return. If the American people don’t get paid YOU DON’T EITHER. In fact, Washington DC has been far too isolated from the economic impacts of the virus. He should suspend all pay for government employees for 30 days, and find a way to divert the money to SBA.
Why do I think 45 calls for Congress Monday…if not, Congress is adjourned???
if the announcement was set for 3pm no biggie, but primetime Friday Night???
yes 45, do it!
Yes he calls for congress and they have the weekend to get there.
When you have to shoot, shoot; don’t talk, shoot.
– Tuco
Peolosi’s actions are no different than looters after a hurricane or stores selling gas and food at jacked up prices.
Pro-tip: Democrats, RINOs, and the DC Swamp hate America and deplorable Americans…
Old Nanc is leading the obstruction against America yet she showcases her $24,000 Wolf Sub-Zero Refrigerator and Sub-Zero Freezer chocked full of Jeni’s gourmet ice cream that she boasts can be bought online – problem is she doesn’t tell folks it’s $18/pint!
It sure would be nice to have two refrigerators like Nasty has in her mansion.
Open up the country and the money will flow. Skrew Piglosi
Can PT just do his executive order instead? We know the democRATS won’t do anything, they just want him to failed.
