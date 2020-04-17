NEC Director Larry Kudlow Frustrated Congress Will Not Fund Paycheck Protection Program…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow shows a bit of frustration in this interview as he discusses the Small Business relief package and the paycheck protection program (ppp) that has been allowed to exhaust all funding.

After the original small business allocation of $350 billion was exhausted Treasury Secretary Mnuchin asked for an additional $250 billion to resupply funding for the program congress has already initiated. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is refusing to fund PPP until she can get “something out of it”. Congress doesn’t return until May 4th.