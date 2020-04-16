White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 6:00pm ET Livestream Links…

Posted on April 16, 2020 by

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 6:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream

.

.

206 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 6:00pm ET Livestream Links…

  1. Reserved55 says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Take two

    

    
  2. Magabear says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    So if I’m hearing this correctly, the country is reopening for business……unless your Governor doesn’t want to. Great. 😕

    Why is there no mention of the constitutional rights of citizens living under lockdown orders? The “science” takes a back seat to constitutional rights.

    And Pence just said the states can reopen when they want to. WTF?!!

    

    
    • simplewins says:
      April 16, 2020 at 6:33 pm

      That is correct. The Governors will suffer the consequences of their action or lack thereof. POTUS will look like a leader and it will work.

      

      
      • nuwildcat1977 says:
        April 16, 2020 at 6:40 pm

        Exactly simplewins. There will be a tremendous amount of “peer pressure“ on governors who drag their feet. Citizens of states that remain closed will not take kindly to seeing citizens in other states returning to a normal life. If some governors are too slow to pull the proverbial trigger, the protest you saw in Michigan yesterday will look like a mere warm up. This is a great plan and takes into account that states are indeed different. Masterful execution by President Trump and his team.

        

        
      • Magabear says:
        April 16, 2020 at 6:42 pm

        Suffer the consequences when? In two years when they’re up for reelection (if they’re even up for reelection)? The only people suffering the consequences are the people losing their businesses, jobs, homes and freedom.

        God I miss Ronald Reagan.

        

        
      • paulashley says:
        April 16, 2020 at 6:42 pm

        Your contention does not jibe with the statement that tge feds will support governors and their decisions.

        

        
    • bertdilbert says:
      April 16, 2020 at 6:34 pm

      Well anger can then be placed on the blue people in power.

      

      
    • Jason Ross says:
      April 16, 2020 at 6:40 pm

      This is cuckoldry. What happened to the Bill of Rights and Marbury v Madison???? Any business located across more than one state should be open TODAY by consent of the federal govt.

      

      
    • L4grasshopper says:
      April 16, 2020 at 6:43 pm

      Ummmm….Trump is the President, not the King.

      

      
  3. J says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    No matter what you think of Mike Pence, and I am in the category of skeptical, his actions and effort during this crises have been stellar. Not in my lifetime has a VP been moved to center stage as he has. He should be remembered as one of the best war time VPs in our history. I also think this should diminish, if not eliminate, any talk of a replacement.

    

    
  4. wmingpt says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    The scarf is up.

    

    
  5. bertdilbert says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    This will be the greatest boondoggle in human history. At least Trump can claim another record or two.

    

    
  6. Ray Runge says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Birx appears to have been rewarded in personal appearance for all the contrived medical information she provided earlier in our contrived pandemic.

    

    
  7. treehouseron says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    He’s trying to tell them they CANT open up…. which will of course get them to want to Open up

    This is the same way he got Nancy Pelosi to support MS-13

    

    
  9. maggie0987 says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Now they need to explain CLEARLY to the public what the numbers in the next weeks will be reflecting.
    e,g, Flattening the curve was to take the pressure off the health care system but it only deferred
    the deaths which were expected to come. There are going to be deaths and the health care system is better prepared to deal with them but, nevertheless, there will be Wuhan flu deaths.
    We are all aware the ‘never Trumper’s will be like hyenas at the announcement of the first fatality after the reopening.
    Maybe take Rush up on the offer of his show??

    

    
  10. realitycheck6 says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    They can take their proposed phased in idea and shove it … and their restrictions on when we try to get back to normal are absolutely ridiculous ….. at risk, be careful … because this blanking thing will slow down just like the flu in the summer … Birx is a con artist

    

    
    • FrankieZee says:
      April 16, 2020 at 6:45 pm

      Phase one for businesses. Hire 20% back first then another %. How would you like not being the first 20%. FU_K THIS>

      

      
  11. TwoLaine says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    I want to see these charts against the last five years and same time frame 100%.

    

    
  12. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    

    
  13. Betty says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    The same science led by the same people that got us into this mess is the same science that is supposed to lead us out of it? Trying to figure out what is new here?

    

    
  14. treehouseron says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    She just showed a slide showing Flu B, Flu A, and coronavirus which was smaller.

    Sigh.

    

    
  15. Bogeyfree says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    New fear, by now blending their decision to include influenza AND Covid does that mean come the fall and our NORMAL flu season they will be able to shut down the economy again??

    Why doesn’t COVID stand by itself?

    Not sure I like how they have connected flu and covid knowing come this fall the data will spike again.

    

    
  16. Eaglet says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Sounds too me the the CDC is creating its own model for COVI-19 and never use any others again. (That’s my take) to track if/when COVID-19 comes back. Stop the spread and stop it fast as President Trump said.

    

    
  17. Sporty says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    What a bunch of malarkey. Just open up the damn economy. It’s a Freekin flu virus.

    

    
  18. Jimmy R says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    A fourteen-day decline in new cases is required? What if a large state has 100 cases a day for the next six months? Not good enough.

    

    
  19. 4sure says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Birx. What a. Lunch of gobbledygook BS. Same old BS that closed us down is now repa kaged to open us.

    

    
  20. Ken Maritch says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    I will not have my “temperature taken.”
    What is next, a mandatory blood test?

    

    
  21. bertdilbert says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    One good thing about the virus is it killed Climate Change. Nobody is worried about dying 16 years from now when a virus can kill you next week.

    

    
  22. stlowman says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    This doesn’t sound good to me.

    

    
  23. Jimmy R says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    As long as Virginia continues to have 200 cases per day, it won’t open up. A fourteen-day decline might be months from now in Virginia.

    

    
  24. Sporty says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    This is all just BS. It’s beyond belief these idiots are being listened to.

    

    
  25. Robert Schecter says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Disappointed. Very weak so far. . Still droning on about the testing and endless economy-killing conditions. This is no way to re-start an economy.

    

    
  26. Mist'ears Mom says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Don’t get sick folks…they are watching. WTH “sentinel surveliance” .
    Same as the seasonal flu.
    How about giving everyone who wants a HCO RX.
    Oh for crying out loud…nothing is changing. We have to make all these “special conditions” for what.
    f-this 2 more weeks for phases. This is not re-opening the country.

    

    
  27. stlowman says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    More with the “new normal ” bs

    

    
  28. Mist'ears Mom says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    She is making me sick-I gotta go.

    

    
  29. Bogeyfree says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Sounds like each phase has a min time period of 14 days so best case to get to phase 3 or normalcy is 28 days.

    I’m assuming a governor if their data has been declining for the past 14 days can go to phase one tomorrow but if that state’s data of cases has NOT been declining for 14 days they must get to that point before BEGINNING phase 1

    

    
    • FofBW says:
      April 16, 2020 at 6:43 pm

      IMO Bogey,
      These are guidelines. The Governors have the ultimate authority for their state and decisions.

      Question is, do they have what it takes?

      Time to answer to the people.

      

      
  30. treehouseron says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Lemme mention a TRUTH. If someone’s about to give a speech, and they start off saying “I’m going to go quickly” that means it’s a bunch of nonsense b.s. that the speaker already knows you’re going to get bored to death with, and is embarrassed by.

    

    
  31. Harry Caray says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    The garden gnome just stepped up.

    

    
  32. booger71 says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    It is far from robust Dr Falsi

    

    
  33. Niagara Frontier says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    I never thought that a reward for reaching age 65 in this country would be home confinement as a “vulnerable individual” — even through Phase 2. And for Phase 3 until we take our last breath, the government will expect us to practice social distancing. No hugging the grand babies.

    

    
  34. JCM800 says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Protect the Election

    

    
  35. Jason Ross says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    I imagine every 13 days the usual states will ‘find’ new cases that are not-confirmed-but-probable, thus spiking the data and snuffing out the chance of reopening.

    

    
  36. kallibella says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    I am a bit uneasy about this plan…..

    Don’t know what to think…..

    

    
  37. booger71 says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Dr Falsi’s hurdle is a foot tall

    

    
  38. stlowman says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Soon as the weather gets warm, I will be “fishing” for my dinner on my boat. Everyday.

    

    
  39. Bogeyfree says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Did anyone notice that in one of the gating points was antibody testing.

    So does that mean without antibody testing which is t here yet NO STATE can go to phase one??

    

    
  40. kallibella says:
    April 16, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    “Gating in” sounds totalitarian in those states already governed by totalitarians.

    

    
