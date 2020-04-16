White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 6:00pm ET Livestream Links…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 6:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream
They will support governors and their decisions? Even if they violate Constitutional rights?
“Our strategy has saved hundreds of thousands@OANN”
Compared to the projections of the quack models.
So if I’m hearing this correctly, the country is reopening for business……unless your Governor doesn’t want to. Great. 😕
Why is there no mention of the constitutional rights of citizens living under lockdown orders? The “science” takes a back seat to constitutional rights.
And Pence just said the states can reopen when they want to. WTF?!!
That is correct. The Governors will suffer the consequences of their action or lack thereof. POTUS will look like a leader and it will work.
Exactly simplewins. There will be a tremendous amount of “peer pressure“ on governors who drag their feet. Citizens of states that remain closed will not take kindly to seeing citizens in other states returning to a normal life. If some governors are too slow to pull the proverbial trigger, the protest you saw in Michigan yesterday will look like a mere warm up. This is a great plan and takes into account that states are indeed different. Masterful execution by President Trump and his team.
Suffer the consequences when? In two years when they’re up for reelection (if they’re even up for reelection)? The only people suffering the consequences are the people losing their businesses, jobs, homes and freedom.
God I miss Ronald Reagan.
Yeah, Reagan would whip them into shape. Spare me.
Your contention does not jibe with the statement that tge feds will support governors and their decisions.
Well anger can then be placed on the blue people in power.
This is cuckoldry. What happened to the Bill of Rights and Marbury v Madison???? Any business located across more than one state should be open TODAY by consent of the federal govt.
Ummmm….Trump is the President, not the King.
No matter what you think of Mike Pence, and I am in the category of skeptical, his actions and effort during this crises have been stellar. Not in my lifetime has a VP been moved to center stage as he has. He should be remembered as one of the best war time VPs in our history. I also think this should diminish, if not eliminate, any talk of a replacement.
The scarf is up.
This will be the greatest boondoggle in human history. At least Trump can claim another record or two.
Birx appears to have been rewarded in personal appearance for all the contrived medical information she provided earlier in our contrived pandemic.
He’s trying to tell them they CANT open up…. which will of course get them to want to Open up
This is the same way he got Nancy Pelosi to support MS-13
inch by inch
Now they need to explain CLEARLY to the public what the numbers in the next weeks will be reflecting.
e,g, Flattening the curve was to take the pressure off the health care system but it only deferred
the deaths which were expected to come. There are going to be deaths and the health care system is better prepared to deal with them but, nevertheless, there will be Wuhan flu deaths.
We are all aware the ‘never Trumper’s will be like hyenas at the announcement of the first fatality after the reopening.
Maybe take Rush up on the offer of his show??
They can take their proposed phased in idea and shove it … and their restrictions on when we try to get back to normal are absolutely ridiculous ….. at risk, be careful … because this blanking thing will slow down just like the flu in the summer … Birx is a con artist
Phase one for businesses. Hire 20% back first then another %. How would you like not being the first 20%. FU_K THIS>
I want to see these charts against the last five years and same time frame 100%.
LikeLiked by 3 people
#LetMyPeopleGo
The same science led by the same people that got us into this mess is the same science that is supposed to lead us out of it? Trying to figure out what is new here?
She just showed a slide showing Flu B, Flu A, and coronavirus which was smaller.
Sigh.
It sure was not labeled clearly
It showed the spike for A, the spike for B, then a smaller spike for Coronavirus and a huge drop off.
Yeah, but if we just closed our economy down every year for flu season then those numbers would be as small as CV19.////
New fear, by now blending their decision to include influenza AND Covid does that mean come the fall and our NORMAL flu season they will be able to shut down the economy again??
Why doesn’t COVID stand by itself?
Not sure I like how they have connected flu and covid knowing come this fall the data will spike again.
because COVID never did stand by itself … it was almost nothing more than a virulent flu
Sounds too me the the CDC is creating its own model for COVI-19 and never use any others again. (That’s my take) to track if/when COVID-19 comes back. Stop the spread and stop it fast as President Trump said.
What a bunch of malarkey. Just open up the damn economy. It’s a Freekin flu virus.
A fourteen-day decline in new cases is required? What if a large state has 100 cases a day for the next six months? Not good enough.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The governors can call BS and open. They do not answer to the CDC.
So put the anger where it belongs.
Then there is no decline.
Birx. What a. Lunch of gobbledygook BS. Same old BS that closed us down is now repa kaged to open us.
I garbled that.
I will not have my “temperature taken.”
What is next, a mandatory blood test?
Papers, please—showing immunity….or something…
Just take a bunch of Tylenol before you go anywhere
One good thing about the virus is it killed Climate Change. Nobody is worried about dying 16 years from now when a virus can kill you next week.
This doesn’t sound good to me.
As long as Virginia continues to have 200 cases per day, it won’t open up. A fourteen-day decline might be months from now in Virginia.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yea. This is BS
This is all just BS. It’s beyond belief these idiots are being listened to.
Turn off the telly then..it is that easy
MYOB. It’s just that easy
Trump is a germophobe which hurts us in this
Disappointed. Very weak so far. . Still droning on about the testing and endless economy-killing conditions. This is no way to re-start an economy.
Don’t get sick folks…they are watching. WTH “sentinel surveliance” .
Same as the seasonal flu.
How about giving everyone who wants a HCO RX.
Oh for crying out loud…nothing is changing. We have to make all these “special conditions” for what.
f-this 2 more weeks for phases. This is not re-opening the country.
More with the “new normal ” bs
She is making me sick-I gotta go.
Her voice is like nails on a chalkboard….
Sounds like each phase has a min time period of 14 days so best case to get to phase 3 or normalcy is 28 days.
I’m assuming a governor if their data has been declining for the past 14 days can go to phase one tomorrow but if that state’s data of cases has NOT been declining for 14 days they must get to that point before BEGINNING phase 1
IMO Bogey,
These are guidelines. The Governors have the ultimate authority for their state and decisions.
Question is, do they have what it takes?
Time to answer to the people.
Lemme mention a TRUTH. If someone’s about to give a speech, and they start off saying “I’m going to go quickly” that means it’s a bunch of nonsense b.s. that the speaker already knows you’re going to get bored to death with, and is embarrassed by.
The garden gnome just stepped up.
It is far from robust Dr Falsi
I never thought that a reward for reaching age 65 in this country would be home confinement as a “vulnerable individual” — even through Phase 2. And for Phase 3 until we take our last breath, the government will expect us to practice social distancing. No hugging the grand babies.
Protect the Election
I imagine every 13 days the usual states will ‘find’ new cases that are not-confirmed-but-probable, thus spiking the data and snuffing out the chance of reopening.
I am a bit uneasy about this plan…..
Don’t know what to think…..
Dr Falsi’s hurdle is a foot tall
Soon as the weather gets warm, I will be “fishing” for my dinner on my boat. Everyday.
Did anyone notice that in one of the gating points was antibody testing.
So does that mean without antibody testing which is t here yet NO STATE can go to phase one??
“Gating in” sounds totalitarian in those states already governed by totalitarians.
