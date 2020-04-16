Weekly Unemployment Claims Increase Another 5.245 Million…

According to the Dept of Labor [pdf HERE] another 5.245 million more Americans filed first-time claims for unemployment insurance last week (April 11), bringing the total to just over 22 million since the Wuhan Virus layoffs began. The good news is initial claims were down 1.37 million from the prior week.
The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending April 4 were in Georgia (+256,312), Michigan (+84,219), Arizona (+43,488), Texas (+38,982), and Virginia (+34,872), while the largest decreases were in California (-139,511), Pennsylvania (-127,037), Florida (-58,599), Ohio (-48,097), and Massachusetts (-41,776).
Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia issued the following statement:
“Today’s report reflects the continuing impact of the important public health measures being taken to defeat the coronavirus. Americans are making sacrifices for the wellbeing of the country, and the Trump Administration is moving quickly to support workers and small businesses during this difficult time.”
“The Department of Labor has issued all the essential guidance the States need to implement the historic unemployment benefits expansion under the CARES Act, and 29 States are now paying the $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits under the Act. The remaining States will begin providing the benefit as they update their systems.”
“The Department has disbursed more than half a billion dollars in administrative funding to States to help them contend with the surge in claims and burden on their staff and computer systems, and additional funding will be released as States apply and meet the requirements set by Congress.”
“The Administration also continues to prioritize keeping American workers connected to their employers through programs that aid business owners in keeping workers on payroll. As America maintains its disciplined efforts to “slow the spread,” the Department will continue to prioritize getting prompt relief to workers and the States and businesses that support them.” (LINK)
But Nancy is still getting her ice cream so that’s all that really matters! Sure hope the President calls her out at the presser today!!
Sorry DJT but you never vetted these doctors before giving them the podium. Now you’re mitigating that damage. You need to apologize to the nation for being misled and slam the door on any Gates, WHO or globalist Hillary-loving advisors, even if that ensnares suspicious Mike Pence.
You lost me with that one.
If this is in fact a bioweapon and humanly engineered, and if Trump knows this, maybe we are in this war’s (because that’s what we would be in) version of a blackout. This would be especially true if it meant we may not know everything the weapon is capable of.
Just my fanciful conjecture, mind you…
I agree. Fauci has ties to the globalists and this whole plandemic reeks.
Why dont you start holding your breath on that apology
I have just finished watching the American people’s response to Michigan’s Fuhrer Gretchen.
The results of this shut down are easy to see, and if bought at a price, so be it.
America and Americans are coming together like never before, they have a common purpose and they will NOT be silenced. The camaraderie amongst those people was beautiful to behold.
Fear Not!
Look up, for your salvation draweth nigh!
I am past the point that I want “Nit” Whitmer recalled. Hell, I want this b8tch frog-marched out the back door of her mansion and dealt with the way the French Resistance dealt with collaborators after Third Army liberated Paris.
I wonder if I should start building and selling guillotines.
I would go with rope. Faster and more volume results in shorter period of time, not to mention its mobility.
You could start a fashion trend with rope bow ties, rope necklaces and matching rope ear rings.
Even add a rope after shave with the slogan” Cools that rope burn” . It could smell like hemp.
One glaring, in your face, observation is that Democrats transform into the ENEMY of America and Americans when they are not in complete control, a form of EXTORTION, ‘Elect us or suffer the consequences’.
My jaw juts out any time I am faced with EXTORTION. I don’t put up with it. Not from anyone or anything.
Remember obama held us hostage.
If they are against the American people then what is their purpose. I mean isnt that representative of an enemy.
IF they’re not coming to Washington to get to work to assist us, then we must ask for Federal Marshalls to arrest them in their homes for treason/sedition. As it it probably legal at their home domiciles.
From what I’m reading most states UI funds will be depleted within 8 weeks or so. If the shutdowns last that long we’re in big trouble. No country in the history of the world has thrown 20% of its workers into unemplyment in a single month. I don’t believe anyone truly knows the implications of doing this, but the impact is likely to be disasterous.
I believe if the shutdowns do not end soon – like this week – the damage toll to human lives and businesses shutting down never to reopen will be enormous. I have written a long letter to President Trump begging him to ignore Dr’s Doom and Glom and their failed predictions and order the country opened back up. I urge everyone else to do the same, maybe someone in the Trump admin will start paying attention to us. This is a self-made disaster of epic proportions. And the saddest part is it did not need to happen at all.
Trump needs to create a new cabinet position of VETTING Czar. He’s constantly bringing dangerous people into powerful positions. I just don’t understand how he’s so gullible for horribly bad advice.
they were already in those positions … he didn’t bring them in …
Now there you go again.
A quick question have you read the 6 points the governor of California wants before he opens the state to restart the economy.. that’s not President Trump issue..he wants to open up the economy…
Saying you will not open the economy until there are no corona virus deaths is completely irresponsible by a Governor. Sorry to say people die all the time from highway accidents yet we don’t shut down the interstate.. democrats own this not PDT
All six of Comrade Gavin’s points are blatantly unconstitutional.
This country must get back to work May 1 but it won’t happen because they will use the virus scare to keep everyone at bay until we collapse. To hell with Republicans and Democrats alike. President Trump has had my support but he needs to put Fauci at a distance and interview fifty doctors who are treating this actively and make decisions off of that data. I work EVERY DAY, in a medical practice. We have had some COVID positive patients. One was a young guy who had to be in the ICU. Otherwise, people are recovering at home. Compromised and elderly need to be isolated. Everyone else needs to get back to business MAY 1 and no later. We need to treat the sick aggressively prior to admission to a hospital. We are truly committing economic suicide and I’m fed up with it.
Agree 100%
“President Trump has had my support but he needs to put Fauci at a distance and interview fifty doctors who are treating this actively and make decisions off of that data.”
Agree 1000%!!
Given the choice between Fauci disappearing or Pelosi dropping dead, What would you chose? I would live Fauci live ever after! To each what is more important 😉
We can only hope that he has good news today at the presser. My God, the economy is the #1 thing to him. He has got to stop this madness today, or it could be over for the country.
DeBlasio pleaded with President Trump for a BILLION DOLLAR BAILOUT yesterday. Do you think PDJT is going let New York drag this out just to sabotage his reelection? I don’t think so!
https://www.politico.com/states/new-york/albany/story/2020/04/16/de-blasio-pleads-with-trump-for-federal-bailout-1277191
DeBlasio handed his wife 800 million of NYC money for her phony foundation. Ask her.
There are those who say humans closet relatives are Chimpanzees.
They are wrong. Humans closet relatives are Cattle.
Closest, not closet, but otherwise 100% right!
It’s mind boggling that Pelosi and the democrats are taking this action. It sort of begs the question what is the purpose of not refilling the PPP.. one must assume that getting the votes of the worker community in November is not the objective.
What does appear is the free funds to all citizens and illegals free healthcare.lead by California and . the objectives of AOC..the communist welfare system..
With honest and due respect to Scalia, we are not making sacrifices; we are *being* sacrificed.
Amen. Scalia isn’t affected by this tyrannical edicts because he is in the government.
How do you explain Jaw juh with unemployment claims 3 X higher than the next highest state, Mi.?
That is a very high % of unemployed population wise compared to Michigan.
Trump needs to make a speech that puts Covid-19 into perspective with other causes of death in the U.S., to highlight fact that U.S. deaths overall in past couple of months ARE LOWER than the average of deaths over the past four years, and, most important, underscore the FACT THAT THE CRIMINAL LEFTIST MEDIA continue to discount, which is that we already HAVE A CURE… vaccines for coronaviruses are notoriously hard to come by, and, in my view, a false hope, given that scientists cannot even guess which flu variants will show up each fall, so they make guesses. HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE
This admin better get the memo we’re not buying this mitigation crap. No one out here believes it’s legit now. End it, now, no more dragging your feet waiting for Fauci’s approval.
If red states reopen now and people go back to work they won’t need another bailout!
Modspell, this is your third negative post today on just this one thread. Looks like you were sent here by someone who thought you could erode President Trump’s support. It’s not going to happen. Perhaps you should go preach to a different choir!
If red states have the highest unemployment rates, Nanzi Piglosi and Shumer will be in no hurry to help those states.
She may try and and hurt the swing states if possible, so PTrump can be blamed and thus lose those states in Nov.
Put nothing past these evil bastards. It’s all about politics and the election in Nov. The commies are not only after the WH, but congress as well. They could then implement with ease their commie form of govt.
…HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE means that there is no reason for any shutdowns. The fact that the ones dying from Covid-19 are mainly in the above-70 demographic is another clear reason that shutting down the economy MAKES NO SENSE because the above-70 demographic already is retired. This whole shutdown paradigm MAKES NO SENSE. The only reason == the ONLY reason == that Trump is going along with this is optics. He has been advised that he will lose the all-important soccer mom demographic if he is perceived as rushing to re-open the economy at the cost of more deaths. The facts are in total opposition to that perception. But soccer moms — and 99 percent of all women — vote based on emotions. THAT IS WHAT THIS WHOLE FREAKING MESS COMES DOWN TO. The women’s vote. There is a huge gender difference in the way men and women vote, and women rule, with a 53 to 47 percent advantage. Trump has to grab 25-30 percent of the black male vote and a majority of the soccer mom vote. This is the story that no one wants to discuss. But when you step back a few paces you recognize that this Covid-19 crapola comes down to the issue of RISK. The perception of risk. Soccer moms are the most risk-averse creatures on the planet. Go back to WWII or the Apollo program and look at the risks we took to seize victory. Men accept risks. Men fill the riskiest jobs. But women control the vote, and that is what this is all about. But no one will talk about. You won’t read it anywhere. But the way America is handling the Covid-19 crapola is just one more manifestation of how feminized America has become. My uncles who fought in WWII must be spinning in their graves….
Okay, we get it. Women are to blame for everything that is wrong in the world, including you.
Fact: Republicans lost the House due to a large shift in the soccer mom vote to the demonRATs. You could look it up.
FACT: A MAJORITY of women have voted for EVERY SINGLE DEMONRAT CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT since e1980, without interruption. The male vote for President since 1980 has been Republican, except for Obama #1. Men vote Republican (as a majority) and women vote demonRAT (as a majority). The women who vote Republican tend to be married (80 percent of married women vote GOP). But in a major demographic shift a few years ago, there are now more single women than married women in the U.S., and single women, particularly single moms, vote demonRAT. These are facts, as uncomfortable as they might be to some. Baby, it’s called the “culture war” for a reason.
The idea that 52% of white women voted for Trump—compared to 43% who supported Hillary Clinton—comes from the 2016 exit polls, an in-person survey in which Election Day questioners ask people at polling places across the country how they voted. I proudly am a women, who voted for Trump. And, I will again.
no you don’t get it … you are thinking with emotion just like alot of women do … and trying to be snarky in the process …
Actually, I am referring to well-documented voting patterns that offer insight on demographic behaviors. The demonRATs recognized this long ago. It is why they engage in what is termed “identity politics.” Trump doesn’t pander to specific demographics like the demonRATs do. But he does have to be careful on certain issues, and this is one of them.
I have a question.
I’m not going to get into the “99 percent of all women — vote based on emotions” debate – but I do have a question for you:
northwoodswatcher says: “He has been advised that he will lose the all-important soccer mom demographic if he is perceived as rushing to re-open the economy at the cost of more deaths.”
My question is: Who advised this and when? Is it something we can see or hear being said to him?
TIA
I am reading between the lines here. The Republican lost the House specifically because there was a major shift in the soccer mom vote. Trump has long coattails, but they didn’t extend to holding onto enough of the soccer mom vote. There has been a lot written on the issues that are most important to this demographic. Suffice it to say, embracing the avoidance of risk is near the top of the list.
Unsustainable.
Mayor DeBlasio PLEADS with President Trump to bailout New York City! New York City needs BILLIONS, DeBlasio asked in a phone call yesterday with President Trump. Do you think President Trump is going to let Democrats drag this crap out for months?
https://www.politico.com/states/new-york/albany/story/2020/04/16/de-blasio-pleads-with-trump-for-federal-bailout-1277191
719 lost jobs for every COVID-19 death… Is it worth it?
If you are a tyrant the answer is yes.
Trump is walking a very fine line with his supporters here. He has to know that all the Deplorables want to get back to work ASAP. That is all that matters. As long as he has their support it is a no brainer to get back to work. Piglosi is now blaming him for tanking the economy which I knew she would do.
another “Trump is about to lose his supporters” comment … wow, we’ve never seen those before …
I don’t believe PDT is walking a fine line at all. I he was he would not have thrown the glove down about recess appointments..
As far as Pelosi is concerned no PPP funding makes her a democratic liability. Most people know right now that Dr Fauci and Dr Birx blindsided PDT.. both of them are democratic liberals.. the Blue states not wanting to go back to work will be owned by the Blue State Governors.
PDT… I opened the country up but the Democratic Governors refused…
Even that stat is wrong. They count everything as Corona virus death these days …
Small WELL RUN businesses are going to get screwed. Hi, I’m from the government and I’m here to help you…….
The following from a small business owner with NO debt.
His previous video;
Virginia’s Governor is probably pissed that he only caused less than 35,000 this week.
He vows to shoot for 50,000 next week.
22 MILLION UNEMPLOYED – LESS DEATH THAN THE FLU
OPEN THE ECONOMY
All is working according to plan. Wake up Americans
Sure am one of these people who lost their job. Seething mad looking at Pelosi 25K refrigerator with gourmet ice cream. When is DOJ investigate Pelosi on inside trading? Fcking shitt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
But it STILL is an infowar. The first part of the infowar was to downplay the virus so that we would not take drastic measures in the beginning (thank you President Trump for stopping China flights!) and the second part was overhyping the threat, while trying to suppress the cure.
I especially love the fake 17,000 new cases in France today, listed, but really from the Easter Weekend. We would not want the situation to appear to improve. The other joke is the hundreds of thousands of active cases, but only a 5% are in hospital. Rest sent home without hospitalization, but will never be subtracted from active cases total. So crooked!
Look, I understand that the President is between a rock and a hard place. I truly do
The decision to reopen during the current deep state / democrat / “media” narrative is certainly one made in a pressure cooker, but the facts coming to light about the virus don’t square with that narrative any longer, and the President needs to realize this to relieve some of that pressure in order to evaluate realistically
The very old, older with preconditions, a small number of middle aged with preconditions and in extremely rare instances, younger people, but most of those with preconditions too
Those are the people who had trouble with or died from the virus, but the average flu wreaks havoc on that same group each and every year. The number of deaths from this virus are about the same as the number of deaths each year from the flu
Now this virus is bad, no one disputes that, but that stems from being newly introduced to humans and being a little more contagious than usual
Yet probably untold millions have had it and didn’t even know it, with many more millions getting over it on their own. Actually the vast majority are in this category
So this virus isn’t some black plague sweeping across the nation killing everyone in sight. It’s a bad flue that can have serious consequences for a certain small segment of our society
Whether or not the lock down worked to “level the curve” is not important any longer. Cases are dropping and things are rapidly improving. Warm weather is right around the bend. It’s time for some herd immunity
Life is a risk in itself. We all face risks every time we walk out the door. In this case we take necessary precautions and we get back to living
We cannot allow the democrats to destroy our economy, our livelihoods and our country in their insane lust for power
There’s no other way Mr. President. There’s nothing left to think about
You start the engine, and we the people will hop in the drivers seat. We’ll do what’s needed to keep our fellow citizens safe and we’ll get the economy back up and running
It’s we who fought and won the wars, not the politicians in their plush offices. It’s we who came up with solutions when the rest of the world couldn’t. We built this country and the economy. There’s nothing we can’t do if the politicians get out of our way
You put your faith in us when you ran for office, and we came through for you. Now we need you to come through for us more than ever
Turn the light back on Mr. President, and let the American people do their thing
