President Trump Celebrates American Truckers – 2:15pm ET Livestream

Posted on April 16, 2020 by

President Trump is hosting a White House event to celebrate and thank American truckers for their efforts during the crisis caused by the Wuhan Virus. The anticipated start time for the event is 2:15pm ET. [Livestreams below]

WH Livestream LinkFox Business LivestreamRSBN Livestream

3 Responses to President Trump Celebrates American Truckers – 2:15pm ET Livestream

  1. bacillus says:
    April 16, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Hopefully we’ll hear something specific about the HCQ studies (and other therapeutics) results today or very, very soon.

  2. Deporable Cato the Younger says:
    April 16, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    Can you imagine Obama or Hillary leading like this?
    Slow Joe? or his designated VP Woo of Color, tbd?

    God Bless America.
    We WILL get through this, and the Left will reveal itself in the process to be
    Those Who Are No Longer Our Countrymen. (TWANLOC).

