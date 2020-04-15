White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream (Rose Garden)…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 5:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream
.
.
Is Fasci there today?
I tuned in a bit late, and just heard President Trump announcing who will speak. Fasci’s name conspicuously omitted.
LikeLike
No Falsi 2 days in a row.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sounded like Birx’s farwell too. Could be wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍👍
LikeLike
The daily briefings were too hard on him physically, or he didn’t have enough time to also do his yick-yacking on CNN and MSNBC.
LikeLike
Recording on dvr, so will watch what I missed, but POTUS sounds….rhymes with missed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nobody wants to have to hold him so he can speak into the microphone
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol
LikeLike
If you open up areas you have to open the restaurants and bars, why can’t people then have dinner parties Dr Scarf?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well I guess you could wear a scarf to a dinner party.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or scarf down your dinner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Libs are exploding today. MSM is probably dropping the feed as fast as they can.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just checked. NBC and ABC no longer showing it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Merrick Garland is trending (with a ton of angry lefties wishing he was on the court.)
LikeLike
Governor Cuomo announced that NYS will be reporting additional deaths attributed to presumed COVID-19 infections of people who died at home even though no testing was performed. NYS seems desperate to further increase the mortality rate in NY based on questionable assumptions. Sounds sort of like vote harvesting in California only this is exponentially more grotesque.
LikeLiked by 9 people
A true bizarre way to cover for incompetence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
do not kid yourselves; its about increasing federal monies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hospital Covid cases compensated 15% more according to the CARES ACT. This $ is helping them with their budget crisis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is unconscionable that NY has a greater fatality rate than Italy all because of this bullsiht shell game.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here in the People’s republic of NY we now have to wear masks to go out or some other facial covering. Not sure how that is going to work.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/15/new-york-gov-cuomo-to-order-all-people-to-wear-masks-or-face-coverings-in-public.html
LikeLike
Cuomo says a lot of disturbing things during these “briefings.” One in particular today was that “there would be a new normal for civil liberties.” I had to rewind it to make sure I heard it right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he should check with the governor of Michigan and see how that’s going?
LikeLike
I have no problem with less New Yorkers in this world
LikeLike
Rut roh where’s Dr. fauxci? MIA for 2 days…sorry I cannot stand team scarf. Nothing but doom & gloom bs blowing smoke up our asses.
stfu- don’t you know – you are a scientist that the flu viruses have to run a course and when there are no more hosts they can’t infect anymore…
You know its called herd immunity! Gawd…look at history you dummy
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe she has an interest in a china manufacturing scarf company
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep people safe but let’s get going is the message I’m getting today. Mr. Perdue seems to have his act together too on our food supply chains. Good stuff.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Every freakin virus is highly contagious! look at past years –I am so sick of this bs telling what we can and can’t do.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They are going to pull this shit ever year from now on, how much will we allow?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep just wait-not only do we have to go thru TSA overburdensome bs to go see a show now, we will have to wait 6 ft apart from people in lines and everyone will have to have a temperature scan before being let in ,…that is after getting searched.
LikeLike
Email your State Republican Party
Tell tem to take a hint
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am in Louisiana. I call EVERY week. Didn’t do any good. …
But that’s ok. Our PRESIDENT is taking care of it.
LikeLike
The voice. OMG that voice…make her stop.
I know a few brave Treepers will listen, and give a full report on what she’s spewin, umm, saying today.
LikeLike
My wishlist is the FEC gets a quorum so Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tliab can get fined & sanctioned.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I want somebody to start looking at whether or not much of the CNN, MSNBC, NYT and WP coverage can qualify as political campaign contributions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
again, they need a quorum. I heard it was a RINO that was holding things up.
LikeLike
Article II, Section 3
[The President] may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper….
We have jobs but can’t do them. They have jobs but WON’T do them, while they still get all their benefits,
About time, Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sounds like a big time recess appointment Jackpot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, I tuned in late. How does adjourning congress get additional funds to small business?
LikeLike
Not going to happen quickly anyway cause of Nan
LikeLike
Nobody said that adjourning congress gets additional funds to small business. Your snarky comment is noted though; perhaps if you were a little smarter you’d know that we see right through your feigned ignorance, you can’t possibly be as ignorant as you’re pretending to be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The President takes control of Congress, he controls the purse not the House.
LikeLike
It is a dance. They will be in a real secession to do their job to pass legislation, or Trump will make his adjournment appointments. IMHO they will be in a real secession.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
China money going to help the farmers!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love ya Sonny Mr. Ag Secretary
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ditto. Seems like such a nice, normal guy. Approachable and down-to-earth. 👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
CCP/China ought to pay up. And bigly. Because they scammed us for decades with the help of all those America haters.
LikeLiked by 3 people
133,000 deaths worldwide out of 7.8 billion. Even if you subtract China’s population of 1.3 billion (because they are obviously lying about their deaths), it is miniscule compared to the economic damage worldwide!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Q&A session should be epic.
THe reporters phones are burning up with texts from bosses about how to proceed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh and the word “dictator” is in each text…..lol. Whenever he does something within the rights of the President, that word crops up.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yup. We’d be well over the hump by now if we allowed a herd immunity to take place earlier. Of course, spreading out the misery is in the demonrats interests.
LikeLike
On NPR I heard a hospital director from NYC mention the need for ‘herd immunity’ and then Newsom from CA is quoted today stating the same thing, like they read off the same script. Yet no one is asking why NY, CA and others keep implementing more draconian restrictions, which are the antithesis of herd immunity
LikeLiked by 2 people
because they can…sheeple
LikeLike
That Orwell quote about power for powers sake comes to mind.
LikeLike
EXACTLY-hello people???? does anyone get this? We cannot be exposed and achieve herd immunity while social distancing, staying at home, wearing masks etc.
This is the twilight zone.
LikeLike
In my circle of people, perhaps 400 people NO ONE no ONE knows anyone that have been infected…that’s in Central flroida…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m just extrapolation out from me and my husband, his 50+ employees and our few friends and our grown kids in different states…could be a higher #
LikeLike
oh my extrapolating
LikeLike
There are 48 cases-no idea how many hospitalizations and 0 deaths in my county…the whole county…
Yet we have people scared to death they will die from this and don’t care how long they have to stay home or suffer business distrubtion…it is truly mind boggeling what the medical cartel and big pharma has pulled on our country.
Every flu -every season the spread eventually slows…that is when there is no longer hosts for the viruses to live.
Keeping us un-exposed just prolongs it..it will never go away which is what they want. Total destruction until they can shoot us up with a vaccine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more;”
LikeLike
PDJT should have them play Start Me Up by The Rolling Stones as he is leaving the podium.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As much as I’d like to see the doom doctors exit stage left, why the heck were they given such a platform to pronounce their doom and gloom in the first place? They should’ve been reduced to science journal op-eds.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Some clinician, any clinician needs to spend some time about the criminal neglect of the HCQ cocktail.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you tested positive and have no symptoms you are immune. If you are in public (essential workers) and you don’t get sick-you are immune…we don’t need to have a test to tell us that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know, where is the panel of real scientists telling us this every day?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since our PRESIDENT is having Pence speak now…no Q & A session??
Hoo doggy!!! Those questions are useless now. Hahaha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As he has said, he has no time for stupidity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sounds like President Trump gave the old I talk ,you listen speech
LikeLike
The New Orleans Chief-of-Police got some pushback on arresting ‘non-violent’ offenders during the COVID infection, city wants him to back off,slow down and give more citations. There was a shooting last night, some people reported other people going through the neighborhood jiggling car door handles. When NOPD responded two of the officers were shot by the thugs, not life threatening but then who wants to get shot?
The mayor’s used the COVID to cut down on arrests and the sheriff’s used it to dump prisoners out onto the street, thereby making the crime stats look better. Even the news is too preoccupied with the virus to do its usual reports on low-level thug crimes that, immediately pre-virus, were THE thing.
Meanwhile the mayor took the opportunity this afternoon to say that she is looking at continuing the lockdown through at least 15 May…you could hear the groans from here. A great deal of the city lives barely from paycheck to paycheck and this is going to be killer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Mayor is a fool (like the Gov JBE with his daily addresses on doom & gloom). NO is a tourist town which will never recover if the restaurants and other small businesses fail while idling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance,
Here’s your archive.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/04/republican-senate-blocks-president-trump-from-recess-appointments/
LikeLike
“A new system that uses your smartphone’s Bluetooth may soon be able to tell you how long you were next to someone infected with the new coronavirus, and how far away you were from them, researchers say.
The technology pushes your phone to release signals that look like lines of random letters to nearby phones in an effort to quickly track and stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus driving the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology published last week.
There are more than 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus globally, along with at least 133,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, more than 619,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease and at least 27,000 have died.”
Read more here: https://www.sacbee.com/news/nation-world/national/article242034726.html#storylink=cpy
LikeLike
Where’s Tony? Playing with Hillary 🐷
LikeLiked by 1 person
Karlene, it’s a campaign ad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Were are the numbers?….Maybe you ought to check CDC website clown
LikeLike
Chanel Rion should ask, one of these days:
“Anybody arrested today for the serious felony of forging Samantha Powers’ name/credentials to illegally unmask the identities of American citizens?”
“Alternatively, if Powers DID authorize those unmaskings, has she been arrested for lying to Congress?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I would say that we have 20 states… at least… but you really have 29….”
LOL
LikeLike
That clown didn’t care when Barry said “I got a pen and a phone”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m in awe. LIKE A BOSS! The likes I have never seen before in my 65 years. His capacity to hold so much information in his head is uncanny. Never seen that on someone his age. We are indeed blessed to have him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is the last call……without a doubt
LikeLike
Rod Serling would be proud and it was so nice to see scarf lady throw out to PEBFAR
LikeLike
Pebfar?
LikeLike
These stoopid reporters need to identify themselves and who they work for…
LikeLiked by 3 people
The dumb reporter asking about how does shutting down Congress lower partisanship.
Hey Moron, Congress is comprised of Republicans and Democrats. He’s talking about shutting them both the hell down. Nothing partisan about that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Threat-the Presidents statement to adjourn congress is now a “Threat”? wth
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok so I missed this. the president can adjourn Congress? How cool is that? Do it Mr. President
LikeLiked by 1 person
it was that idiot reporter called it a threat in his ?
LikeLike
If PresTrump has an adjournment play, I wonder why he’s telegraphing it instead of just springing the trap shut? (Boom! Appointments! Done!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
people being “woke” to the Voice if America”. (man I hate that phrase…forgive me)
LikeLike
House Speaker Pelosi decided to call a three week congressional vacation and deny the president’s request for additional small business relief funds. As millions of Americans wait in food lines across the country due to all the irrational business shutdowns her answer is “Let them eat cake.” However her preference is apparently chocolate candy and a variety of ice cream flavors which she keeps in her $35,000 double wide refrigerator freezer setup at home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol
Those are the worst folding chairs!
kudos to whoever found those.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2000 a day dying….trying the heart string approach instead of raciss.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree with POTUS that this is an issue of “lives versus lives.” People are at risk of emotional issues, suicides, substance abuse, domestic violence, divorce due to joblessness.
LikeLike