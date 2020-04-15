White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream (Rose Garden)…

Posted on April 15, 2020 by

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 5:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Economy, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

374 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream (Rose Garden)…

Older Comments
  1. ezpz2 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Is Fasci there today?

    I tuned in a bit late, and just heard President Trump announcing who will speak. Fasci’s name conspicuously omitted.

    Like

    Reply
  2. booger71 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    If you open up areas you have to open the restaurants and bars, why can’t people then have dinner parties Dr Scarf?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. bullnuke says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Libs are exploding today. MSM is probably dropping the feed as fast as they can.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Alex50 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Governor Cuomo announced that NYS will be reporting additional deaths attributed to presumed COVID-19 infections of people who died at home even though no testing was performed. NYS seems desperate to further increase the mortality rate in NY based on questionable assumptions. Sounds sort of like vote harvesting in California only this is exponentially more grotesque.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Mist'ears Mom says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Rut roh where’s Dr. fauxci? MIA for 2 days…sorry I cannot stand team scarf. Nothing but doom & gloom bs blowing smoke up our asses.
    stfu- don’t you know – you are a scientist that the flu viruses have to run a course and when there are no more hosts they can’t infect anymore…
    You know its called herd immunity! Gawd…look at history you dummy

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. cjzak says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Keep people safe but let’s get going is the message I’m getting today. Mr. Perdue seems to have his act together too on our food supply chains. Good stuff.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Mist'ears Mom says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Every freakin virus is highly contagious! look at past years –I am so sick of this bs telling what we can and can’t do.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      April 15, 2020 at 6:22 pm

      They are going to pull this shit ever year from now on, how much will we allow?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Mist'ears Mom says:
        April 15, 2020 at 6:35 pm

        Yep just wait-not only do we have to go thru TSA overburdensome bs to go see a show now, we will have to wait 6 ft apart from people in lines and everyone will have to have a temperature scan before being let in ,…that is after getting searched.

        Like

        Reply
  8. Napoleon Trombonaparte says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Email your State Republican Party
    Tell tem to take a hint

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. destashjan says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    The voice. OMG that voice…make her stop.
    I know a few brave Treepers will listen, and give a full report on what she’s spewin, umm, saying today.

    Like

    Reply
  10. snarkybeach says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    My wishlist is the FEC gets a quorum so Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tliab can get fined & sanctioned.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. The Gipper Lives says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Article II, Section 3
    [The President] may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper….

    We have jobs but can’t do them. They have jobs but WON’T do them, while they still get all their benefits,

    About time, Mr. President.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  12. joebkonobi says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Sorry, I tuned in late. How does adjourning congress get additional funds to small business?

    Like

    Reply
  13. Reserved55 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. cjzak says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    China money going to help the farmers!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. bcsurvivor2 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Love ya Sonny Mr. Ag Secretary

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. kallibella says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    CCP/China ought to pay up. And bigly. Because they scammed us for decades with the help of all those America haters.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. fanbeav says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    133,000 deaths worldwide out of 7.8 billion. Even if you subtract China’s population of 1.3 billion (because they are obviously lying about their deaths), it is miniscule compared to the economic damage worldwide!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. All Too Much says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    The Q&A session should be epic.
    THe reporters phones are burning up with texts from bosses about how to proceed.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • paper doll says:
      April 15, 2020 at 6:27 pm

      Oh and the word “dictator” is in each text…..lol. Whenever he does something within the rights of the President, that word crops up.

      Like

      Reply
  19. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Magabear says:
      April 15, 2020 at 6:32 pm

      Yup. We’d be well over the hump by now if we allowed a herd immunity to take place earlier. Of course, spreading out the misery is in the demonrats interests.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Jason Ross says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    On NPR I heard a hospital director from NYC mention the need for ‘herd immunity’ and then Newsom from CA is quoted today stating the same thing, like they read off the same script. Yet no one is asking why NY, CA and others keep implementing more draconian restrictions, which are the antithesis of herd immunity

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. bcsurvivor2 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    In my circle of people, perhaps 400 people NO ONE no ONE knows anyone that have been infected…that’s in Central flroida…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • bcsurvivor2 says:
      April 15, 2020 at 6:29 pm

      I’m just extrapolation out from me and my husband, his 50+ employees and our few friends and our grown kids in different states…could be a higher #

      Like

      Reply
    • Mist'ears Mom says:
      April 15, 2020 at 6:31 pm

      There are 48 cases-no idea how many hospitalizations and 0 deaths in my county…the whole county…
      Yet we have people scared to death they will die from this and don’t care how long they have to stay home or suffer business distrubtion…it is truly mind boggeling what the medical cartel and big pharma has pulled on our country.
      Every flu -every season the spread eventually slows…that is when there is no longer hosts for the viruses to live.
      Keeping us un-exposed just prolongs it..it will never go away which is what they want. Total destruction until they can shoot us up with a vaccine.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. TheWanderingStar says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    “Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more;”

    Like

    Reply
  23. bullnuke says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    PDJT should have them play Start Me Up by The Rolling Stones as he is leaving the podium.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Magabear says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    As much as I’d like to see the doom doctors exit stage left, why the heck were they given such a platform to pronounce their doom and gloom in the first place? They should’ve been reduced to science journal op-eds.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. Ray Runge says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Some clinician, any clinician needs to spend some time about the criminal neglect of the HCQ cocktail.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Mist'ears Mom says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    If you tested positive and have no symptoms you are immune. If you are in public (essential workers) and you don’t get sick-you are immune…we don’t need to have a test to tell us that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. bambamtakethat says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Since our PRESIDENT is having Pence speak now…no Q & A session??

    Hoo doggy!!! Those questions are useless now. Hahaha.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. czarowniczy says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    The New Orleans Chief-of-Police got some pushback on arresting ‘non-violent’ offenders during the COVID infection, city wants him to back off,slow down and give more citations. There was a shooting last night, some people reported other people going through the neighborhood jiggling car door handles. When NOPD responded two of the officers were shot by the thugs, not life threatening but then who wants to get shot?

    The mayor’s used the COVID to cut down on arrests and the sheriff’s used it to dump prisoners out onto the street, thereby making the crime stats look better. Even the news is too preoccupied with the virus to do its usual reports on low-level thug crimes that, immediately pre-virus, were THE thing.

    Meanwhile the mayor took the opportunity this afternoon to say that she is looking at continuing the lockdown through at least 15 May…you could hear the groans from here. A great deal of the city lives barely from paycheck to paycheck and this is going to be killer.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      April 15, 2020 at 6:34 pm

      The Mayor is a fool (like the Gov JBE with his daily addresses on doom & gloom). NO is a tourist town which will never recover if the restaurants and other small businesses fail while idling.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. All Too Much says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    “A new system that uses your smartphone’s Bluetooth may soon be able to tell you how long you were next to someone infected with the new coronavirus, and how far away you were from them, researchers say.

    The technology pushes your phone to release signals that look like lines of random letters to nearby phones in an effort to quickly track and stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus driving the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology published last week.

    There are more than 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus globally, along with at least 133,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, more than 619,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease and at least 27,000 have died.”

    Read more here: https://www.sacbee.com/news/nation-world/national/article242034726.html#storylink=cpy

    Like

    Reply
  31. freepetta says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Where’s Tony? Playing with Hillary 🐷

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Reserved55 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Karlene, it’s a campaign ad.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. booger71 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Were are the numbers?….Maybe you ought to check CDC website clown

    Like

    Reply
  34. dwpender says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Chanel Rion should ask, one of these days:

    “Anybody arrested today for the serious felony of forging Samantha Powers’ name/credentials to illegally unmask the identities of American citizens?”

    “Alternatively, if Powers DID authorize those unmaskings, has she been arrested for lying to Congress?”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. treehouseron says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    “I would say that we have 20 states… at least… but you really have 29….”

    LOL

    Like

    Reply
  36. booger71 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    That clown didn’t care when Barry said “I got a pen and a phone”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. JAS says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    I’m in awe. LIKE A BOSS! The likes I have never seen before in my 65 years. His capacity to hold so much information in his head is uncanny. Never seen that on someone his age. We are indeed blessed to have him.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  38. Rj says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Rod Serling would be proud and it was so nice to see scarf lady throw out to PEBFAR

    Like

    Reply
  39. bcsurvivor2 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    These stoopid reporters need to identify themselves and who they work for…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  40. treehouseron says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    The dumb reporter asking about how does shutting down Congress lower partisanship.

    Hey Moron, Congress is comprised of Republicans and Democrats. He’s talking about shutting them both the hell down. Nothing partisan about that.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  41. Mist'ears Mom says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Threat-the Presidents statement to adjourn congress is now a “Threat”? wth

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. nimrodman says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    If PresTrump has an adjournment play, I wonder why he’s telegraphing it instead of just springing the trap shut? (Boom! Appointments! Done!)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Cobra227 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    people being “woke” to the Voice if America”. (man I hate that phrase…forgive me)

    Like

    Reply
  44. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    House Speaker Pelosi decided to call a three week congressional vacation and deny the president’s request for additional small business relief funds. As millions of Americans wait in food lines across the country due to all the irrational business shutdowns her answer is “Let them eat cake.” However her preference is apparently chocolate candy and a variety of ice cream flavors which she keeps in her $35,000 double wide refrigerator freezer setup at home.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. Robert Smith says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    lol

    Those are the worst folding chairs!

    kudos to whoever found those.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. booger71 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    2000 a day dying….trying the heart string approach instead of raciss.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  47. kallibella says:
    April 15, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Agree with POTUS that this is an issue of “lives versus lives.” People are at risk of emotional issues, suicides, substance abuse, domestic violence, divorce due to joblessness.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s