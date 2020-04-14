Tuesday April 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Wow. That young man is taking a great health risk in showing his compassion for those strays. But those dogs – at least the ones in the video – appear to really appreciate it.
Awww. That’s unfair. He was fighting babies….. 🤣
😆 🤣 👍
Woman Rescues Baby Squirrel — Then Becomes A Complete Squirrel Mom
The Dodo YouTube Channel
I was so looking forward to hearing the Peanuts characters actually singing comfortably numb. Or at least a reasonable facsimile.
But it was nice seeing Charlie mouth the words.
MUST SEE VIDEO. THIS WILL PISS YOU OFF !!!
This video from the Epoch Times is damned impressive. It tells the truth about covid-19. It turns out that China’s top virologist was working at UNC in North Carolina and being financed by the American taxpayer. Her work consisted of modifying viruses so they could infect humans. Yes you read that correctly. We paid for her to work on modifying otherwise harmless viruses so they could infect people and animals. Her work was terminated a few years back and she went back to to Wuhan to continue it. We have all been lied to. The Chinese are working on bio warfare weapons.
“It turns out that China’s top virologist was working at UNC in North Carolina and being financed by the American taxpayer. Her work consisted of modifying viruses so they could infect humans”
I did not watch the video yet; however, who paid for the “research” at UNC? The US military or some CIA front group perhaps? China did say the virus came from the US.
It would not surprise me if they stole it (or it’s precursor, if viruses have them) from us and then lost control of it over there.
“We have all been lied to. The Chinese are working on bio warfare weapons”
I suspected as much when all these countries started freaking and going into these unprecedented lock-downs.
I don’t know much, but I do know not to trust the Chinese government for truth and facts. Especially when something like this happens that pushes them into CYA mode and they think they can get away with it..
Our Loved Ones in Heaven
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“Do our loved ones in Heaven remember us?”
Yes, they do. To begin with, when Samuel was called up from Paradise by the witch of Endor, Samuel remembered David and Saul and his sons (1 Sam. 28:15-19).
Also, we know that there will be recognition in Heaven because our resurrection bodies will be fashioned like the Lord’s (Phil. 3:21), and His resurrection body was recognizable by His loved ones (John 20:16; 21:7). Well, if people in Heaven don’t remember people on earth, what happens when their loved ones on earth die and go to Heaven? If the people in Heaven have no memory of their loved ones on earth prior to that, do they suddenly recognize and remember their loved ones when they arrive in Heaven? This doesn’t seem likely.
In addition, Revelation 6:10 describes martyred Tribulation saints in Heaven who cry out to the Lord for vengeance. This means that these people remember how they died, and at whose hand. It would be difficult to believe that God allows people in Heaven to remember people like this, people who murdered them, and not the people that they love.
Finally, it would also be difficult to believe that God would allow people in Heaven to feel an emotion like vengeance, and not allow them to feel an emotion like love. So it is safe to extrapolate that people in heaven not only remember us, they still love us.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/our-loved-ones-in-heaven/
1 Samuel 28:15 And Samuel said to Saul, Why hast thou disquieted me, to bring me up? And Saul answered, I am sore distressed; for the Philistines make war against me, and God is departed from me, and answereth me no more, neither by prophets, nor by dreams: therefore I have called thee, that thou mayest make known unto me what I shall do.
16 Then said Samuel, Wherefore then dost thou ask of me, seeing the LORD is departed from thee, and is become thine enemy?
17 And the LORD hath done to him, as he spake by me: for the LORD hath rent the kingdom out of thine hand, and given it to thy neighbour, even to David:
18 Because thou obeyedst not the voice of the LORD, nor executedst his fierce wrath upon Amalek, therefore hath the LORD done this thing unto thee this day.
19 Moreover the LORD will also deliver Israel with thee into the hand of the Philistines: and to morrow shalt thou and thy sons be with me: the LORD also shall deliver the host of Israel into the hand of the Philistines.
Philippians 3:21 Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself.
John 20:16 Jesus saith unto her, Mary. She turned herself, and saith unto him, Rabboni; which is to say, Master.
John 21:7 Therefore that disciple whom Jesus loved saith unto Peter, It is the Lord. Now when Simon Peter heard that it was the Lord, he girt his fisher’s coat unto him, (for he was naked,) and did cast himself into the sea.
Revelation 6:10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?
Hello from the Demonratic Republik of New Jersey where access to groceries, household, appliances and gardening supplies are all restricted. And to prevent individuals from seeking to supplement their family’s larder the semi-solitary pursuits of hunting and fishing are verboten as well. And NJ’s Christians are also persecuted by Carona restrictions, but curiously I can’t find anyone that’s heard of the same strictures being placed upon the Islamic Faithful and mosques . They’ve been suspiciously quiet and I don’t think they would be if they were restricted by the state.
But fear not Garden Staters, the Demonrats are holding virtual town halls with increasing frequency to sell their Stalinesque pogroms. And the ” Seven Governors” (DL,MD,PA,NJ,NY,CT and RI ) are already proclaiming they’ll restart the economy shortly after they proclaim victory over the Carona virus .
[sarc] Now some wise old birds are predicting looming food shortages despite the edict of
D.C. Mayor Bowser closing food markets. But there’s no need for our public to go hungry when we have a surfeit of pork-stuffed politicians and over-fed and underworked bureaucrats lying about ! [sarc]
Les Paul invented multi-track recording and created a modern music industry. In case you’re interested, this old Omnibus video explains how he did it. I was in love with Mary Ford when I was a little kid.
I reckon there’s a few of us that thought 2020 was a long ways off.
Thanks, Garrison. I look forward to your musical gems everyday.
This occurred in the U.K.
UK Police have threatened a radio show host after he reported a mosque for violating COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.
North Yorkshire Police turned up at the apartment of Tom Linden, host of UK Preppers Radio Network, after he issued a complaint to West Yorkshire Police about Muslims flouting the restriction rules by gathering in mosques for Friday prayers.
In the complaint, Mr Linden informed police that as an independent journalist, he intended on monitoring and reporting on the mass gatherings.
https://caldronpool.com/watch-police-threaten-independent-journalist-after-he-reported-a-mosque-for-violating-restrictions-on-public-gatherings/
The independent journalist knows the law better than the Constables showing up at his place to intimidate him.
21st century Nazis. This pandemic is really exposing them.
My American friends. The video I am posting here is not about Corona.
I usually post either educations, inspirational or news for Israel.
This one is both educational and inspirational as it contains some real wisdom.
It is about the IAF (Israeli Air Force) which is revered across the globe including by American pilots who frequently train together. Amidst all the footage that you see in this video is real operations and I am quite surprised that it was permitted for publications, it seems confidential.
The video is a bit long so I recommend to start watching and see if you want to continue as you pass the first few minutes. Enjoy
It is fast approaching the point where it is no longer appropriate to make fun of someone with dementia out of respect to other Demetria sufferers. It’s time someone responsible in Biden’s campaign to make that call.
Today’s example at 26:58 in the live session with Sanders “proudest moment as VP was going to visit Saddam Hussein in Iraq and swearing in undocumented people into our military”
Just sad to see and unfair to him to continue.
