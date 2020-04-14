DOJ Files Statement of Interest in Mississippi Case of Religious Discrimination by Govt. Ministry of Coronavirus Compliance…

From the press release this is an interesting, and oddly colloquial, way for the United States Dept of Justice under AG Bill Barr to define the first amendment.
…”Social distancing, while difficult and unfamiliar for a nation that has long prided itself on the strength of its voluntary associations, has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of American lives from an imminent threat.”…
I never quite thought about the first amendment as being so casual. Let’s all attend our ‘voluntary associations’ on Sunday. Alrighty then… Though, well, I do wonder what an involuntary association would be. I digress; I’m being petty.
[DOJ] “Today, the Department filed a Statement of Interest in support of a church in Mississippi that allegedly sought to hold parking lot worship services, in which congregants listened to their pastor preach over their car radios, while sitting in their cars in the church parking lot with their windows rolled up.
The City of Greenville fined congregants $500 per person for attending these parking lot services – while permitting citizens to attend nearby drive-in restaurants, even with their windows open.[1] The City appears to have thereby singled churches out as the only essential service (as designated by the state of Mississippi) that may not operate despite following all CDC and state recommendations regarding social distancing.
As we explain in the Statement of Interest, where a state has not acted evenhandedly, it must have a compelling reason to impose restrictions on places of worship and must ensure that those restrictions are narrowly tailored to advance its compelling interest. While we believe that during this period there is a sufficient basis for the social distancing rules that have been put in place, the scope and justification of restrictions beyond that will have to be assessed based on the circumstances as they evolve.
Religion and religious worship continue to be central to the lives of millions of Americans. This is true more so than ever during this difficult time. The pandemic has changed the ways Americans live their lives. Religious communities have rallied to the critical need to protect the community from the spread of this disease by making services available online and in ways that otherwise comply with social distancing guidelines.
The United States Department of Justice will continue to ensure that religious freedom remains protected if any state or local government, in their response to COVID-19, singles out, targets, or discriminates against any house of worship for special restrictions.” (LINK)
Thank HEAVEN someone was paying attention!!
Has the U.S. Government knocked on Comey’s door in the early morning hours and dragged him off, in the glaring lights of TV cameras?
Crickets.
“Patience Sonny, the wheels of Justice turn especially slowly when a Deep Cesspool floater is involved.”
WAAY too slow! What is striking to me is how RAPIDLY the justice wheels of the anti-American..anti-Christian leaders jump to impose THEIR rules on those under their governing! I can only hope, and pray, that what the DOJ is saying…and hopefully doing…will put them in their proper place! They do not rule…in ANY SENSE…and they have GOT to be called on this!!!
I wonder what would happen if POTUS needed to maintain order. And decided that whole first amendment thingy CNN uses, should be temporarily suspended. It’s too dangerous to be having tv studios broadcasting info with so many people around New York. And since media hosts are contracting covid 19 so easily we need to quarantine CNN and MSNBC. After all, they need to help out and do their part. So they can not broadcast for a few months. Maybe a year. What’s the big deal. We all need to sacrifice.
Barr could say “curtailing press freedom ‘unfamiliar,” but could save ‘hundreds of thousands of lives.’ “
Zing!!!!
You might be surprised at some of the actions Lincoln took during Civil War. I believe he jailed some reporters who wrote articles sympathetic to the Confederacy (don’t quote me on that but I do know he took some drastic actions).
“The pandemic has changed the ways Americans live their lives.”
No the “pandemic” has NOT changed the way Americans live their lives.
DRACONIAN DIKTATS PROMULGATED BY NUTCASE/DEEP-STATE GOVERNORS have changed the ways Americans live their lives.
This wasn’t the governor. This was the City of Greenville.
I hope people don’t forget at election time. In small towns, the majority of church members of any particular Church may very well live outside of the city limits. Therefore, the church members can’t vote in municipal elections.
We will see how broadly they define pandemic next time, won’t we?
Nailed it
I would like to have seen the DOJ act on Good Friday to prevent this appalling harassment of (my and Barr’s) fellow Catholics, but I accept this late gesture.
Support via an amicus curiae for the little church!
It is about time! Michigan Dictator and others: are you watching?
We will see what happens in Lansing tomorrow at noon. I will be there for the drive through protests at the Capital. Im hearing numbers of 25k to 35k vehicles. The goal is to clog the area, with social distancing in mind, to let our displeasure be felt.
Im also hearing there may be a part 2 on Saturday at noon but nothing thats been confirmed.
My grandkids and their mothers made a poster of Ric Grenells twitter post about the Constitution being the only permission slip needed and I will have it on my back window.
The Communist witch Gretchen came out and said the Devos family is behind the Lansing protest. So Mrs Devos will now be the target again of this B•••H and the progressive (lazy communist) in Washington and around the globe while mockingbird continues.
Time to March! If scared wear a face mask! This is fundamentally changing America. Obummer couldn’t get it done while in office and now here we are.
Screw ‘social distancing’ – unless 100% of America is shut down with every single person locked away somewhere, social distancing doesn’t do crap.
There are thousands of people out & about, all essential workers are milling around and within 6 ft of each other and have been for weeks.
As with any cold/flu bug some people get it and some people do not. Millions of people get colds/flu every year, yes staying away from sick people helps greatly but…
there are so many other variables, one is the health of the person exposed, the degree, the strength, the method etc etc. that determines if you get it or not.
Telling everyone that social distancing somehow will keep them safe from dying is bogus.
Washing ones hands does more for us than any social distancing idiocy scheme cooked up to hurt our economy thus our President.
I have to agree…just reminiscing on the Asian flu and was the pandemic in ’57…lived through it my freshman year in college…I don’t recall any shutdown of ANYTHING…no quaranteeing…sheltering in place…wow! Can you believe we survived??? I have heard a couple Drs comment on this recently…70,000 or more deaths resulted from THAT flu! Does this one sound worse than that one???
No bcz it isn’t. It has just been hyped per the CDC/Bill Gates vaccination plan with help from the stupidest people on earth.
Guess there must not have been an Internet yet.
Has anyone mentioned the ‘tards that pass the blunt, bowl, or blow around, as they normally do?
lol…YES I DID…back on a post about how African Americans were more at risk bcz of…, its not bcz of skin color its bcz of many of the habits they partake of one which is smoking a lot of pot…
that being said, even with the dope smoking, the virus is still mostly affecting old, obese, diabetic, compromised people … and not the younger folks of any skin color. hummmmm
Take photos and video, please! Share them somewhere like Facebook or Twitter? I’m on the “Michigan Trump Supporters” page.
Wow! That is great…I will be waiting to hear how it went…
Gretchen Nit Whitmer. Low IQ. Low class. Trash. Plain stupid. Says The People have no right to politicize her actions in order to criticize her.
But politicized CV by criticizing President Trump’s response to CV outbreak.
Then threatened MI doctors if they treated CV patients with HDC.
Then published an edict that MI citizens can’t buy vegetable seeds.
This one should be made an example of.
Michiganders…..BURN IT ALL DOWN!
I’ll be there in spirit. Left Lake Orion a month before the election and living in Texas now. Can only imagine how steamed I’d be if Whitmer was my governor today. Governor Abbott used a light touch at the outset, and he wants to reopen Texas before May 1st.
Best of luck. I’ve always said, “When conservatives get motivated enough to protest, you know there’s really something wrong.”
stripmallgrackle says: “When conservatives get motivated enough to protest, you know there’s really something wrong.”
AMEN!
great article by the leader of The Rutherford Institute last week regarding these dangerous times and a formal statement on the right to religious freedom during this fake scandemic. They offer an email for legal assistance legal@rutherfordinstitute.org
The left always runs from their lies
Greenville Mayor walks back church tickets, blames Governor for confusion
By Frank Corder -April 13, 2020
Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons spoke on the steps of City Hall this morning to address the recent municipal order that drew national attention pertaining to ticketing attendees at drive-in or parking lot church services.
Last week, Greenville police officers issued $500 tickets to drive-in church attendees at Temple Baptist Church and threatened the action at King James Baptist Church.
Mayor Simmons said the actions came as a result of Governor Tate Reeves’ statement on a conference call that drive-in services would not work because “people of faith like to fellowship” and after three weeks of trying to work with church leaders in the area to follow social distancing recommendations.
Outlining the steps he and the City Council took as the city sought to follow CDC guidelines and the Governor’s shelter-in-place order, Simmons said faith was at the center of his administration but a “smear campaign” was begun against him and the city, calling it “unacceptable and reprehensible.”
Mayor Simmons said he and his family have had threats on their life following the incidents.
“These incidents have been taken out of context,” Simmons said. “This is not a time to play politics. This is not a time to inflame unprecedented and challenging times with unnecessary attacks and false narratives.”
Mayor Simmons said the city will not be requiring anyone issued a citation to pay the fines.
Governor Reeves told the Todd Starnes Radio Show on Good Friday that the actions in Greenville were disturbing, calling it “outrageous” and “unconstitutional,” and adding that it looked to be a publicity stunt.
https://yallpolitics.com/2020/04/13/greenville-mayor-walks-back-church-tickets-blames-governor-for-confusion/
The Mayor Simmons does have a “D” after his name on Wiki so I would imagine that some motivation for this stunt may be publicity.
Simmons (D-CCP)
Personal Fines against the Mayor are needed for violation of civil rights under color of law 18 USC 242.
He needs to be put is stocks in the public square, where he is listening to the First Amendment played over and over.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is a Public Figure… after all.
Seems only “Fair”.
Beau- LOVE^^^^^
“Mayor Simmons said the city will not be requiring anyone issued a citation to pay the fines.”
This reaction is the only indication that he got the message from the people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Mayor is an African-American Democrat who supports Biden. The officers who wrote the tickets were African-American and if they were working for this Mayor, were almost certainly Democrats also.
The Preacher and his Congregation were African-Americans, and since this is the Mississippi Delta, were likely also Democrats—at least until they got a dose of the Neo-Bolshevism which the Democratic Party now represents. Today they may be newly minted Deplorables.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clearly you underestimate the power of tribal associations and cognitive dissonance. We can but hope you’re correct though!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Talk about “covering your tracks”!!
“Voluntary associations” is an old term, common in the 19th century, to describe churches, missionary boards, Sunday Schools, clubs, and probably other groups that met without being forced to meet. Barr may even be using it as legal lingo, I don’t know about that part. But I don’t think it is a slur or put-down. In fact, back then, some churches objected to any “voluntary associations” that were not their own church, and the phrase appears in book and track titles. Missionary societies, for instance, were opposed by some denominations as voluntary associations that watered down their distinctive denominational positions. It also appeared within the context of Established (compulsory) State Churches and “Voluntary associations,” or churches that members chose to belong to without government compulsion.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Agree. Thank you for posting this helpful clarification.
Cheers Haas,
Another interesting lesson from the school of CTH and its fine posters.
God bless PDJT
I was going to comment this, thank you for dropping it in the comments
It’s Natural Law. Man’s natural right to choose with whom he’ll politically (naturalization and expatriation) and socially associate.
A wonderful expression, sue ’em up to their eyeballs.
Fining people.
They need non-essential people paying ‘something’ to keep all these essential people on the job.
Honestly. Do these essential people ever stop to think about HOW they keep getting paid?
“Strict scrutiny” ain’t so strict.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mayor Simmons April 7. 2020 ( click the speaker icon to hear )
I watch this video and I feel like I’m watching a “kids” spoof where they dress up in their parents suits and dresses and pretend. I know that makes me obviously old but I also have to wonder if this gentleman is even aware of the rights afforded by the U.S. Constitution. Based on this video and the comments attributed to him above about clarifying what the Governor said, the Constitution doesn’t even seem to have been a consideration in the decision making process. This is the result of a failure to educate our children, now adults, in basic civics. These young adults #greatestgeneration until the cows come home but they do not seem to get what the Greatest Generation did for them, i.e., the freedoms they preserved. This is truly sad. We are failing as a nation and the acceptance, with barely a whimper, of recent government behavior is telling.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think most of the population was genuinely concerned at the outset of this episode because just about all that they knew about the virus was whatever distortions and lies they heard from or read in the MSM.
And once the MSM got on board with the “preferred narative” that would damage President Trump’s favorability ratings and reelection chances, the MSM played up the sensationalism of the excessively-large estimated numbers of deaths from the virus which only further frightened citizens unaware of the politics or the truth..
So them population was willing, out of a sense of self=preservation, to go along with the temporary shutdown of most activities that placed people within close proximity of each other….which covers a lot of activities.
As time progresses and the numbers become more accurately represented, and as the President reveals the positive path we are on, fewer people will tolerate the draconian restrictions placed upon them by fascists disguised as Democrat (and a few RINO) Governors.
Yeah, there’s no way this is constitutional. The lower courts could just as easily muck it up, especially with some of the Obama judges in Mississippi. We’ll say how it plays out
Okay – let them take an interest in religious discrimination first as long as they take in interest in FBI/DOJ corruption second.
There you have it folks! Barr’s DOJ finally speaks and announces that the First Amendment magically “vanishes” when “public health” “experts” tell us that the traditional, normal practice of religion is unduly “risky” and not in the “public interest.”
Many here have asked: Where is Barr’s DOJ? Why hasn’t it been filing DAILY lawsuits against all these State and Local Tyrants who have abrogated our constitutionally guaranteed liberties because, they say, a “crisis” is upon us?
We have our answer. Barr’s DOJ believes the Constitution may be suspended at the order of State and Local autocrats!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is absolutely reprehensible! I have to ask “WHERE IS BARR”? What is he doing…how can he just sit by and watch this happen????
dwpender- AGREE. Barr’s response to these massive civil rights violations is reprehensible.
Let us never forget what Thomas Jefferson said:
“When Tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.”
I like the “We The People” banner, but I must still suffer from Obama-Something Syndrome, because that “O” in “HAVE HAD ENOUGH” looks like Obama’s campaign logo……
Whew… made my palms sweat a little… so glad that little weasel is no longer in office.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I noticed that too.
“little weasel” is okay as a descriptor, I can think of much worse, though they are unsuitable for print on these pages.
I think it is supposed to – wake up America!
To heck with words. So, when do the arrests of the Mayor and Police chief begin? Words don’t mean squat. Barr is good at words. I want to see action which speaks louder than words.
Instead of a press release, issue warrants. Barr is as useless as SESSIONS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wanted to click about a dozen “likes” there! I hate all these speeches…in which the words are so carefully minced….you know…can’t say anything tooo negative….and don’t want to be too positive! I WANT SOME ACTION!
You know who’s in charge when the right to go to church is suspended and abortion is an essential service. Why should we expect God to look after us when we allow this to go on?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen, Twilight of the Gods!
For Leftists killing the unborn is a manic necessity. They are the worshipers of Moloch.
A mayor with 2 minds…..
A Mississippi mayor on Monday insisted he had not interfered with local churches’ efforts to hold services amid the coronavirus outbreak and asked for greater clarity from the governor on the matter.
Mayor Erick Simmons, speaking on the steps of Greenville City Hall, said the city’s order banning church gatherings of more than 10 people will stand, even if such services are held in a drive-in or parking lot fashion.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/13/mississippi-mayor-vows-continue-shutting-down-chur/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Mayor Simmons said the city will not be requiring anyone issued a citation to pay the fines.”
What about the State Police recording those license plates? Will they be deleted?
Ha…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Defending our Rights in these present circumstances will be another Lexington. The Second Shot Heard Around the World.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/doj-declines-prosecute-senior-fbi-intel-analyst-fired-child-porn-possession/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons&fbclid=IwAR12t49Fjkg7y1PUx0rpTRIHHs0WCyMJ7sVjWHsro3613GBjaUgHXILBrrk
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, we just want an arress and a DOJ investigation resulting in a consent decree to keep their hands off the places of voluntary associations.
When people feel their social world is suddenly insecure, they turn to God, and to their ancient reliance on the earth. They pray, they have an urge to plant some seeds. When those in power deny them this, for no valid reason, there will be very deep repercussions.
1st Amendment
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Why is this so hard to understand? Yet who are our leaders that took a stand to defend the Constitution?
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Congress” can’t make any laws but it seems the state dictators sure can. The Constitution does not apply to them bcz they are not “congress”…
Each state has its own Constitution, which the first amendment should be duly stated…
as above I don’t any of these morons have read or believe in the Constitution.
Its apparent -the fundamental change is happening now.
Yes…WHERE ARE THEY???
This is a very dangerous precedent. When the democrats get control it’s gonna get very scary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only if your are a cheerleader rather than a player,
” When the democrats get control it’s gonna get very scary.”
Barr is quick to pick the politically-correct, low-hanging fruit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr only picks the apples that have literally fallen from the tree! He leaves standing the entire tree of tyranny.
Sorry to say, but we lost the right of Freedom of Association with the passage of the 1965 Civil Rights Act, which ushered in vast new, wholly unConstitutional rights for Government and its Bureaucracies (I don’t know how to emphasize on WP, but see where I’ve added asterisks):
“American society today is divided by party and by ideology in a way it has perhaps not been since the Civil War. I have just published a book that, among other things, suggests why this is. It is called The Age of Entitlement: America Since the Sixties. It runs from the assassination of John F. Kennedy to the election of Donald J. Trump. You can get a good idea of the drift of the narrative from its chapter titles: 1963, Race, Sex, War, Debt, Diversity, Winners, and Losers.
…
But it is a third strand of the story, running all the way down to our day, that is most important for explaining our partisan polarization. It concerns how the civil rights laws of the 1960s, and particularly the Civil Rights Act of 1964, divided the country. They did so by giving birth to what was, in effect, a second constitution, which would eventually cause Americans to peel off into two different and incompatible constitutional cultures. This became obvious only over time. It happened so slowly that many people did not notice.
….
I should make crystal clear that my book is not a defense of segregation or Jim Crow, and that when I criticize the long-term effects of the civil rights laws of the 1960s, I do not criticize the principle of equality in general, or the movement for black equality in particular.
***** . What I am talking about are the emergency mechanisms that, in the name of ending segregation, were established under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. These gave Washington the authority to override what Americans had traditionally thought of as their ordinary democratic institutions. It was widely assumed that the emergency mechanisms would be temporary and narrowly focused. But they soon escaped democratic control altogether, and they have now become the most powerful part of our governing system.
How Civil Rights Legislation Worked
There were two noteworthy things about the civil rights legislation of 1964 and 1965.
***** The first was its unprecedented concentration of power. It gave Washington tools it had never before had in peacetime. It created new crimes, outlawing discrimination in almost every walk of public and private life. It revoked—or repealed—the prevailing understanding of freedom of association as protected by the First Amendment. It established agencies to hunt down these new crimes—an expanded Civil Rights Commission, an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and various offices of civil rights in the different cabinet agencies. It gave government new prerogatives, such as laying out hiring practices for all companies with more than 15 employees, filing lawsuits, conducting investigations, and ordering redress. Above all, it exposed every corner of American social, economic, and political life to direction from bureaucrats and judges.
***** To put it bluntly, the effect of these civil rights laws was to take a lot of decisions that had been made in the democratic parts of American government and relocate them to the bureaucracy or the judiciary.”
https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/roots-partisan-divide/
Greenville Mississippi? “I could smell the Trump support” “We will Stop It”
Two Tiered Justice is Wonderful
LikeLiked by 2 people
Greenville is in the Mississippi delta. Heavily democrat and not Trump supporters. The rest of the state, for the most part, is strongly conservative, but not this town. Not at all.
I could still smell it but dont worry we will stop it and POTUS wants to know everything.
THAT would make a GREAT T-shirt!
Look how fast the DOJ can act !!! This is supposed to make us feel good about the DOJ? Instead it highlights the fact that the DOJ refuses to act against clear criminality by the “connected”, who should be subject to a higher standard because of their public responsibilities, rather than be protected from prosecution.
So why can’t the DOJ indict the coup plotters and liars within a week, starting with Clinesmith, McCabe (“less than candid under oath…” and work all the way up? The criminal complaint wouldn’t take more than a couple of hours to draft.
“No justice” for the coup plotters and political weasels (eg, Wolfe and his mistress). Shameful refusal of “equal justice” except for the plebes.
The DOJ continues to be disgusting.
AG Barr, did you arrest any of the coup plotters today?
Insofar as Comey, Brennan, McCabe, Strzok, L. Page, Priestap, Pientka, 40 FBI agents, Ohr & Ohr, Baker, DOD Baker, Walrus Halper, McCord, Yates….I could go on for days.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, they ARE voluntary. Thank God we aren’t COMPELLED by the State to attend the “approved” religion of THEIR choosing. Church of the Immaculate Climate Sex-Change.
YET!
It’s not just “religious freedom” under attack right now. ALL of OUR Natural Rights are under attack right now!
The enemy is Our governments!
The worst part of it is that the American people have consented to the false authority of Our governments by allowing this “shutdown” to happen in the first place.
“Educate and inform the whole mass of the people… They are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty.” — Thomas Jefferson
LikeLiked by 6 people
I, too, have been dismayed at how readily…easily…the population has just given in to this horrendous slapping down of the entire population! Eagerly, almost…as if they were thinking, “Thank God! Now we will be SAFE…won’t get sick…everything will be fine!” But that is NOT the result of the crackdown by government “overlords”! As an elderly..80 yr old…woman who grew up in a country that I can barely remember theses days! Breaks my heart!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
More Prof. Didier Raoult:
https://www.algerie-eco.com/2020/04/14/pr-raoult-il-est-possible-que-lepidemie-disparaisse-dici-quelques-semaines/
use Google translate and pop in the URL.
Here’s the video URL of the interview. Use close captions.
He remains optimistic.
I’m not an Attorney, but i found this pdf helpful to my
understanding of The President’s Authority in our current situation.
Emergency Powers of the Executive: The President’s Authority When All Hell Breaks Loose
Joshua L. Friedman
PDF File: https://engagedscholarship.csuohio.edu/jlh
Proper PDF Link here for above: Emergency Powers of the Executive: The President’s Authority When All Hell Breaks Loose
Joshua L. Friedman
PDF File:
https://engagedscholarship.csuohio.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1010&context=jlh
When this Communist BS is over, I really hope Barr will be fired. Along with a few others.
Barr has been absent his entire tenure, until this Michigan religious lawsuit. Barr has allowed the USA to become even more lawless and more Banana Republic controlled by the Communist Dems that he always complains about in his feel good speeches. Barr blows the bagpipes while the Republic burns to destruction.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now go after the State authorities that have shutdown gun store businesses claiming they are non essential. My State of New York has forced closure of all businesses that sell firearms, ammunition, and supplies. The only way to get these items through the mail is to have them sent to a fire arms dealer and they are shut down. The NRA has filed a lawsuit, but if it’s tried in NY the leftist biased courts will rubber stamp Cuomo’s violation of our 2nd Amendment rights.
So, how many of Obummers/DeomocRATS/Alinskys 8 rules are now in play?
1) Healthcare — Control healthcare and you control the people
2) Poverty — Increase the Poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.
3) Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.
4) Gun Control — Remove the ability to defend themselves from the Government. That way you are able to create a police state.
5) Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).
6) Education — Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children learn in school.
7) Religion — Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools.
8) Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take (Tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great! Thanks for this!
” voluntary associations” I think it’s a poor choice of wording for “free exercise of”. Why didn’t he just say that?
my thoughts are this…..why did Barr wait until AFTER Easter Sunday to proclaim this opinion….this has been going on since the week before Palm Sunday. This is a test ru of some nefarious takeover that, at this time, cannot be articulated. Too many angles to pursue.
I do wish these recent lawsuits against state dictatorships would’ve taken place a week or two ago. Maybe actually having to miss an Easter service kicked in the reality needed to wake people up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One can only hope!! And Pray of course!!
Well, at least the DOJ woke up and did something positive. Small baby steps in the right direction.
Bondo Barr: “…..the constitution does allow some temporary restriction on our liberties that would not be tolerated in normal circumstances.”
—–
Can anyone point out where exactly that’s stated in the Constitution? Anyone? Sundance? Attorneys?
LikeLike
It is pretty clear AG Barr is one of those who believe our Constitution
is a “living document”.
He seems to believe it is whatever he says it is.
You got that right. Today it’s “social distancing” tomorrow it’s some new invention that makes us slaves of the government.
Working for Bush should have disqualified this guy from further public office.
That didn’t sound like a spririted defense of our Constitutional freedom.
It sounds like fining people sitting in their cars would have been okay if the food place had been closed.
We had the right to assemble INSIDE the churches!
This man is good for nothing. He really should be ashamed of himself. Something just invented yesterday (social distancing) takes precedence over our God-given rights?
He had no right, and no REASON, to defend “social distancing”.
I want to see this subversive locked up, along with all the others he wouldn’t prosecute.
David Horowitz on today’s Jim Bakker Show…& it was epic!
This is a guy (former commie) who you NEVER see on the news as a talking head, but he should be. Bakker lets him say whatever he wants to & boy does he! MUST WATCH!
https://jimbakkershow.com/watch/
