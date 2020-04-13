The LA Sheriff Who Released 4,276 Inmates Now Fears a Crime Wave…

This story is so far beyond predictable that the light from where predictable exists wouldn’t catch up for a year…. The LA Sheriff released the inmates fearing the Wuhan virus, now he worries he may have put the public at risk….. you just can’t make this up. Save the criminals, destroy the community.

“We were faced with a choice, if we left the jail system overpopulated, the pandemic would have swept through easily.”

