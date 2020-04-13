The LA Sheriff Who Released 4,276 Inmates Now Fears a Crime Wave…

This story is so far beyond predictable that the light from where predictable exists wouldn’t catch up for a year….  The LA Sheriff released the inmates fearing the Wuhan virus, now he worries he may have put the public at risk….. you just can’t make this up.  Save the criminals, destroy the community.

“We were faced with a choice, if we left the jail system overpopulated, the pandemic would have swept through easily.”

[LINK]

117 Responses to The LA Sheriff Who Released 4,276 Inmates Now Fears a Crime Wave…

Older Comments
  1. Kaco says:
    April 14, 2020 at 12:58 am

    He should do a PSA and tell them to just chill. Wait until the coronavirus is over.

    Everything democrats do turns to utter crap. These are people that make choices based on their emotions not on any logic or reason, let alone practicality. They pretty much ruin everything they touch, including sports and entertainment. This is why the places of which they are in control are complete dumps with no progress when they claim they are so “progressive”. More than likely by their design. Keep ’em poor and dependent.

  2. GH says:
    April 14, 2020 at 1:18 am

    Well, at least citizens in Ohio are protesting the “lock-down” by marching and carrying signs

  3. California Joe says:
    April 14, 2020 at 1:23 am

    Many of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department hires for deputy sheriff jobs are Mexican gang members.

  4. thesavvyinvester says:
    April 14, 2020 at 1:24 am

    Hmm, has he not heard of Dr Zelenko. These prisons could be a trial for HydroxC-Zoav-Zinc. They couldn’t think of this solution or what other forces come into play here.

  5. ppanther says:
    April 14, 2020 at 1:36 am

    no, DEMON RATS DON’T THINK FOR THEMSELVES, THEY ARE NOTHING BUT PUPPETS THAT DON’T USE THEIR BRAIN FOR THINKING, JUST FOLLOWING SOME STUPID ORDERS OF OTHER NON THINKERS…PIED PIPER.

  6. Snow White says:
    April 14, 2020 at 1:52 am

    Are these people that stupid? What did this sheriff think it was going to happen? You must have the IQ of a rock not to see this coming. Idiot demoncrats.

  7. nwtex says:
    April 14, 2020 at 2:09 am

Older Comments

