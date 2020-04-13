Monday April 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Holy crap
Coronavirus updates: Police in Davis are looking for a burglary suspect, captured on camera, who allegedly stole a specimen of the novel #coronavirus from Sutter Davis Hospital, according to a police account.https://trib.al/8pTjU2R
The Gospel of Salvation
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
The Word of God teaches, “The wages of sin is death.” When Christ stepped across the stars into this world of sin and woe, death was powerless over Him. Christ knew no sin! He was the sinless, spotless Lamb of God; therefore death could not lay its icy grip upon His shoulder.
Tell me then, how is it that, at the end of His earthly ministry, He’s suffering and dying in shame and disgrace? You see, Christ wasn’t dying for His sins, for He knew no sin (2 Cor. 5:21; 1 John 3:5). He was dying for your sins and my sins upon that cruel tree. Our sins and iniquities were laid upon Him that He might redeem us back to God through His precious blood.
Now God turns to a lost and dying world with the good news of Calvary. Simply believe that Christ died for your sins personally, and rose again the third day, and God will wonderfully save you from the wrath to come, according to the riches of His grace. Do you know the joy of sins forgiven? If not, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31; Rom. 10:13; 1 Cor. 15:3,4).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-gospel-of-salvation-3/
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
2 Corinthians 5:21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
1 John 3:5 And ye know that he was manifested to take away our sins; and in him is no sin.
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
A few weeks back when the NOLA city government was still waffling about shutting down the French Quarter, nevermind regular businesses, I’d posted that I’d called the 3 local TV stations and asked their newsrooms if they’d heard anything about how the city was going to handle the homeless. There’s a huge homeless community scattered around the city, a lot of it under the Interstate right by the city’s major hospital center. I’d mentioned they were clustered together for personal security, many had mental and/or drug issues and they were the hardcore, long term homeless that would be a problem to deal with, and they move around with tons of personal…belongings.. We frequently dealt with them in the SO and I was curious as to how the city was going to deal with this infection reservoir.
“Great questions!”, they all said, “We’ll ask those at an upcoming presser!”. Well if they did the questions and answer never made it to the TV news but the local paper just put out an article on it. The paper’s rather conservative so it isn’t couching the issue in the usual PC apologist terms.
The city rounded up some 190 homeless and put them into the Hilton Garden Inn right downtown. There some city, state and volunteer staff are riding herd on them. From staffing levels it appears the planners thought they were shepherding some kids from a prep school, they’re not only short handed but terribly shorton supplies. There was one nurse assigned, 12 to 15 security guards to man the hotel 24/7 and they are heavily occupied checking the rooms the homeless are in multiple times during the day to ensure the rooms aren’t being damaged, something the state will have to pay for were it to occur.
The staff is admitting to about 2 overdoses a day by the guests, mostly oxy, and there’s virtually no staff to deal with the metal problems many vacationers are demonstrating. The holidayers are gathering in large groups, not maintaining social distancing and few are wearing masks…but then a lot of the staff isn’t too. Basic sanitary practices such as wiping down doorknobs and environmental surfaces isn’t being done with any regularity and there’s little checking of the wayfarers to see if they are running a temperature. There was no word on how the staff’s dealing with the resident’s drug pushers but with 2 ODs a day being admitted to I’d say ‘not very well’. These tourers have to be either going out to buy ( a no-no) or the drug pushers are bringing it on (another no-no). A 3rd possibility is some of the staff is pinch hitting for the sellers but we’re seeing another no-no there too.
So far some 23 guests have come down with the coronavirus (“Hey kiddies, can you say ‘due diligence tort suit’?) and they’re being shuttled off to a convention site some 15 miles away on the edge of a big swamp. If 23 of this bunch of intrepid off-the-gridders has come down with it can be pretty well sure that they’re gonna have a bunch more cases. Then again the city’s been looking for a way to reduce the number of homeless…
The city has more than one of these upscale flophouses, we’re only hearing about this one though. Once again a Democratic city launches planless and clueless into an attempt to do well and shoots itself in the footses, probably allowing a combination of ignorance and political correctness to blind them to the real and raw truth. I have full faith, though, that the city will solve this by its usual method: barring access to the hotels to any supporter who hasn’t been vetted and found pure of progressive heart.
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY….
Inwood Hill Park, Manhattan, NY…
Mosquito Beach, SC…
Banff, Alberta…
Old concrete wall in the Czech Republic…
Blenheim Palace, the Cotswolds, England…
Have a blessed day!
