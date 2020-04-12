He Is Risen

On the first day of the week,

Mary of Magdala came to the tomb early in the morning,

while it was still dark,

and saw the stone removed from the tomb.

So she ran and went to Simon Peter

and to the other disciple whom Jesus loved, and told them,

“They have taken the Lord from the tomb,

and we don’t know where they put him.”

So Peter and the other disciple went out and came to the tomb.

They both ran, but the other disciple ran faster than Peter

and arrived at the tomb first;

he bent down and saw the burial cloths there, but did not go in.

When Simon Peter arrived after him,

he went into the tomb and saw the burial cloths there,

and the cloth that had covered his head,

not with the burial cloths but rolled up in a separate place.

Then the other disciple also went in,

the one who had arrived at the tomb first,

and he saw and believed.

For they did not yet understand the Scripture

that he had to rise from the dead.

Happy Easter to all our readers and friends. This is an Easter unlike any we have every celebrated before, no matter how old we might be. Grandparents like me won’t be present for any Easter egg hunts. Families will be separated in many cases. Most important of all, churches will be empty.

But so is the tomb. Celebrate our Risen Lord. Lift your voices, hearts and soul in joyful praise and gratitude.