He Is Risen

Gospel Jn 20:1-9

On the first day of the week,
Mary of Magdala came to the tomb early in the morning,
while it was still dark,
and saw the stone removed from the tomb.
So she ran and went to Simon Peter
and to the other disciple whom Jesus loved, and told them,
“They have taken the Lord from the tomb,
and we don’t know where they put him.”
So Peter and the other disciple went out and came to the tomb.
They both ran, but the other disciple ran faster than Peter
and arrived at the tomb first;
he bent down and saw the burial cloths there, but did not go in.
When Simon Peter arrived after him,
he went into the tomb and saw the burial cloths there,
and the cloth that had covered his head,
not with the burial cloths but rolled up in a separate place.
Then the other disciple also went in,
the one who had arrived at the tomb first,
and he saw and believed.
For they did not yet understand the Scripture
that he had to rise from the dead.

Happy Easter to all our readers and friends. This is an Easter unlike any we have every celebrated before, no matter how old we might be. Grandparents like me won’t be present for any Easter egg hunts. Families will be separated in many cases. Most important of all, churches will be empty.

But so is the tomb. Celebrate our Risen Lord. Lift your voices, hearts and soul in joyful praise and gratitude.

15 Responses to He Is Risen

  1. rebel53blog says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:03 am

    HAPPY EASTER, TREEPERS!

  2. Han Solo says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:08 am

    Happy Easter! May it be blessed no matter where you are, who you’re with…

  3. DB says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:09 am

    You are a God-send, Menagerie. Happy Easter to you, and the CTH crew.

  4. Andra OConnell says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:10 am

    Happy Resurrection day!

  5. Jan Pauliny-Toth says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:17 am

    Adevarat ca a înviat.
    My son, now 2, was baptised Romanian Orthodox, due to the Communist Pope. Hence…

  6. NICCO says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:20 am

    Let us not ever forget the greatest sacrifice ever ,that the son of the living God died for us so that we could have eternal life.In these very difficult times that are upon us let us never forget what Jesus told us ‘I will never leave you or forsake you ,even unto the end of the age”That time may be close at hand,but the Lord tells us to fear not.Father we worship you and glorify you for who you are ,and for your son Jesus Christ whom you have given us.Father we cover our nation and its people with His precious blood,and that no weapon formed against us shall prosper.Let your glory fall upon this nation and this earth,for You are Our Creator,Our Father.in Jesus Christ precious name we pray,Amen

  7. Lucille says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:20 am

    Thank you, Menagerie! A Blessed Easter Sunday to all!

  8. BetsyRossRocked says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:24 am

    Happy Easter everyone !

  9. TEWS_Pilot says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:25 am


  10. jnr2d2 says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:27 am

    He is risen indeed!
    “He that believeth in me though he were dead, yet shall he live. And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.”

  11. drdeb says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:28 am

    Christ the Lord is Risen Today! Hallelujah!

  12. Mary Ann says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:29 am

    He Is Risen Indeed!
    In all His glory.. I pray you all have a blessed Resurrection Sunday!

  13. California Joe says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:33 am

    Happy Easter to everyone!

  14. Nigella says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:35 am

    A Blessed Easter to you all

