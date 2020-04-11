April 11th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1178

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Whether it be basic economics, illegal immigration, race relations, climate change, tax cuts, sexual identity disorders, Russian collusion or anything having to do with this pandemic – were it not for the false narrative, the democrat media would have no narrative at all.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Watching…. Waiting during Holy Week” —- 🇺🇸 * USA* —
🌴 “Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the Lord!”
—- Psalm 31:24
🦅 ” On this Good Friday, Christians from all around the world remember the suffering and death upon the cross of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. At Easter Sunday, we will celebrate his glorious resurrection. ” —-President Donald J. Trump –April 9, 2020
—————————————————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace.” 🌟 —Eph 6:14-15
——————
***Praises:
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump, his family, MAGA Team
— the Lord to give President Trump wisdom and right timing to reopen our country-America stand with President Trump no matter what and when
— 16M unemployed to get Gov’t help
— Congress to replenish Paycheck Protection Program with $250B for our small businesses and no pet projects in CARES 3.5
— America wants our $25M taxpayer money back from Kennedy Center now
— No to “Vote-By-Mail”
— for Doctors, nurses, truck drivers, grocery workers & front responders
— America: *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— for Opposition who are demon possessed with TDS….for those lost souls to see the light through God’s intervention
— Two Pres. Candidate Democlowns and their potential “Chosen One” to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Keep Up The Fight *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”As our nation battles the invisible enemy, we reaffirm that Americans believe in the power of prayer. We give thanks for the majesty of creation and for the gift of eternal life and we place our trust in the hands of Almighty God.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 11 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, April 11, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 206 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Get everybody back to work on May 1st and nobody will need a dime of additional paycheck protection, President Trump. See, it’s as simple as that! The Democrats and news media are never going to agree on ending the shutdown (at least not until November 4th) so you might as well end it sooner rather than later and do what Americans want.
Trump Retweet
Demon-Rats.
Trump Retweet
People will emerge into the sunlight from into and economic apocalypse if we don’t restart America’s economic machine.
No bailout for the airlines. They treat us (taxpayers) like shit. Make us pay extra for bags, changing the ticket or getting a refund. They can take out a low interest loan 💯
Trump Retweet
DOJ can now let Flynn off and blame it all on Covington. DOJ has clean hands and will be “seriously considering re-filing charges against Flynn.”
Trump Retweet
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/10a813998c141c791e86192e3e4de2508cd392a6f0a316e3ffa050b2afa9a209.jpg?w=480&h=326
Can someone tell me what this threat actually meant?
But the visible one, the Lame Stream, won’t be.
Where did you buy your Easter ham?
Easter is the only holiday that Cubans don’t eat pig 🤣🤣 arroz con pollo all the way
Diane Feinstein is like the purchased Foreign Governments Seat in the US Congress.
The only reason Iran has a problem is that it has been cozying up to China.
If Iran had charged cash for all the oil it has been illegally giving China, instead of accepting Chinese help with it’s illegal nuclear weapons program as payment, it wouldn’t need a loan.
China gave Iran Xi’s Disease, China can pay to fix it.
Trump Retweet
Apple/Google surveillance scheme
https://www.theverge.com/2020/4/10/21216484/google-apple-coronavirus-contract-tracing-bluetooth-location-tracking-data-app
About 16.4 million mail-in ballots went missing in the 2016 and 2018 elections
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/10/federal-data-16-4m-mail-in-ballots-went-missing-in-2016-2018-elections/
I’m not surprised to see the our elected officials allowing the kind of “mission creep” that ends up promoting ever more authoritarian “solutions” to the virus crisis, Our federal, state, and local bureaucracies have become infested with progressive-administrative-state ideologies that are entirely comfortable with denying our constitutional rights in the name of “the greater good”. Another name for this is fascism, It’s how we begin to loose our freedom and liberty. And, once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.
While it is appalling to hear such things being casually discussed in press conferences it is even more appalling to see it done in the presence of president Trump. Instead of saying “we’ll look into it . . .” (which most likely means “not a chance”), it’s time for the president to state that under no circumstances will our fundamental freedoms and liberties be impinged upon by government. This is something he absolutely must do. He must do this immediately.
I think a good talking point could be.
If we are able to mitigate the virus with 83% of workers working taking precautions.
What difference would it make to mitigation to have 100 working.with precautions.
In other words if 7 people are working how can adding one more affect mitigation?
Please anyone convince.me differently.
Something is rotten with medical bureaucrats all over the Western world. Corruption, where a $20 cure is not allowed or blocked, censured, downplayed, every propaganda or authoritative attack they can muster is thrown at it.
When we have no medical freedom carpet baggers will scalp $$$$ us or kill us by denying alternatives.
Even the Dutch have gotten in on the pathology, and I don’t mean the virus…
https://www.sott.net/article/432141-Dutch-GP-Cures-Coronavirus-Patients-But-The-Dutch-Government-Isnt-Happy
It decreases the power of the State to have an opportunity like this disappear so easily.
Pail Sperry on a roll.
Chexit.
That would be Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart Evans of the National Security Division (DOJ-NSD), who was holding up the FISA application because of continued concerns.
The same guy who Peter Strzok texted Lisa Page to say that he was “Currently fighting with….for this FISA” in late 2016.
Hmmm.
In my former naive worldview, in another universe, I would shout hooray. Possibly even followed by an !
When they won’t tell you how many of the Hospitalized CV patients have been given hydroxychloroquine and then……..
When they won’t tell you how many of those Hospitalized CV patients who took hydroxychloroquine have recovered or been released and then……..
When they list their “horrific” CV stats, they never list a side by side comparison during that same time period to include the stats for another highly contagious disease called the flu and then…..
When they tell doctors that regardless how a patient may have actually died such as pneumonia, heart attack, common flu, diabetes, etc that if they had any symptoms of CV to log it as a COVID-19 death and then…….
When they scream we need more hospital beds but yet we hear many of the temporary hospitals including the ships serviced no one or very few then……
You know that much of this has been a big over hyped scam on the American people IMO.
Child Sex Abuse Reports Spike As Country Shelters In Place, Advocates Say
— In March, for the first time, the majority of RAINN’s sexual abuse hotline users were minors.
“…For most Americans, sheltering in place is a sensible act of self-protection amid the coronavirus pandemic. But home can be a dangerous place for some ― like children in abusive situations.
Children face a heightened risk for sexual abuse during this time, child advocates told HuffPost. Scott Berkowitz, president of the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, said RAINN has seen an uptick in minors reporting sexual violence in March, the month most shelter-in-place orders were implemented across the country…”
“Last month, for the first time ever, a majority of RAINN’s sexual abuse hotline users were minors,” he told HuffPost.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/child-sex-abuse-spike-shelter-in-place-coronavirus_n_5e8e1b49c5b6b371812aaf95
Stats that are the United States numbers from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
On the included website, there are interactive linear graphs that have data points that reflect running totals for a particular day.
—–
US Coronavirus Cases: April 10 – 502,876
US Coronavirus Deaths: April 10 – 18,747
—–
US Coronavirus New Cases (past 7 days): 223,693
US Coronavirus New Deaths (past 7 days): 11,608
Fri, April 10 (GMT) – 33752 new cases and 2035 new deaths in the US
Thu, April 9 (GMT) – 33536 new cases and 1900 new deaths in the US
Wed, April 8 (GMT) – 31935 new cases and 1940 new deaths in the US
Tue, April 7 (GMT) – 33331 new cases and 1970 new deaths in the US
Mon, April 6 (GMT) – 30331 new cases and 1255 new deaths in the US
Sun, April 5 (GMT) – 25316 new cases and 1165 new deaths in the US
Sat, April 4 (GMT) – 34196 new cases and 1331 new deaths in the US
—–
TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE UNITED STATES
Data Point: April 3 – 279,183
Data Point: April 10 – 502,876
The difference between 502,876 and 279,183 is 223,693
So, 223,693 new cases in the US reported in the last 7 days
Therefore, 223,693 of 502,876 is 44%
(44% of new cases in the US have been reported during the last 7 days)
—–
TOTAL CORONAVIRUS DEATHS IN THE UNITED STATES
Data Point: April 3 – 7,139
Data Point: April 10 – 18,747
The difference between 18,747 and 7,139 is 11,608
So, 11,608 new deaths in the US reported in the last 7 days
Therefore, 11,608 of 18,747 is 62%
(62% of new deaths in the US have been reported during the last 7 days)
Daily deaths reported over 1774 each day the last 4 days (April 7 to present)
_____
USA: COVID-19 daily deaths vs. Top 15 Causes of Death
By Dr. Maria Danilychev, M.D. on 10 Apr 2020
https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1727839/
COVID-19 – 1940
Heart Disease – 1774
Cancer – 1641
Accidents – 466
Chronic Lung Disease – 439
Stroke – 401
Alzheimer’s – 333
Diabetes – 229
Flu & Pneumonia – 153
Kidney Disease – 139
Suicide – 129
Liver Disease – 114
Sepsis – 112
High Blood Pressure – 97
Parkinson’s Disease – 88
Lung Obstruction – 55
Sources: CDC, WORLDOMETER • IMPORTANT: COVID-19 data is the number of ACTUAL US deaths since March 15th, 2020 as reported on Worldometer against the backdrop of the EXTRAPOLATED AVERAGE DAILY number of deaths for top 15 causes of death in the US based on the latest (2018) data from the CDC. This chart is not meant to represent statistical analysis of any kind, it is meant for visual purposes only to help raise public awareness of the exponentially increasing COVID-19 deaths in the US.
CV-19 is outpacing heart disease??
https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/facts.htm
I read some articles that pin the “peak” sometime this weekend.
Maine Democrat lawmaker (not disclosed in CBS story) lays off most of her employees, files for a 200k PPP forgivable loan designed to keep employees on payroll (widely publicized), then complains she might have to pay the money back because she’s not planning to rehire her workers. Looks like she just wants $200k to subsidize her 4 employee payroll.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/paycheck-protection-program-heather-sanborn-owner-rising-tide-brewing-loan-sba/?fbclid=IwAR0NSw2MmPvg-sEo47OORz7kz-5ws-FRePjq8iEY2SSpXX16tgVn1pNGd_U
http://www.mainesenate.org/senator/senator/heather-sanborn/
Breaking news: Hawaii district court judge bans the use of hydroxychloriquin on covid-19 patients, orders all who have been cured to be put to death immediately.
Mazie Hirono’s sister?
Think of that self satisfied smirk on Fauci’s face. and then consider this.
“Backpfeifengesicht,” a German compound word that means, “a face that deserves a fist.”
Love it!😸
This may be more appropriate on this article:
“I swear by my life and my love of it that I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine.” – John Galt —– It is not my responsibility to protect others, my only responsibility is to protect myself. If I wish to that is my choice as a free individual. The BS about staying at home is to make sure others do not get sick is ridiculous and used to play on emotions….. IF an INDIVIDUAL is worried about catching the virus or feels they are at risk, the should take personal responsibility to stay safe or stay at home etc ……… I do NOT accept that it is MY responsibility to wear a mask, to stay at home, change my life or to stay off the beach to protect someone else. – JFS
AND:
“You still have a choice. You can still salvage your right to be individuals. Your rights to truth and free thought!”
““I will not be pushed, filed, stamped, indexed, briefed, debriefed, or numbered! My life is my own.” “I am a free man!” – Number 6
Its midnight, I am going for a walk, “f#@k em.” — JFS
