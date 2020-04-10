Friday April 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
In our Lord Jesus Name
Amen 🙏
LikeLike
But Now
The words “but now” are found in many places in the Bible, but most often in the Epistles of Paul. These two words are deeply significant, for they indicate a change in program. If my secretary is transcribing some dictation and I say: “But now I would like you to take a letter,” this indicates a change in program.
So it is with this phrase as we find it in Rom. 3:21: “But nowthe righteousness of God without the law is manifested.” Prior to this time God’s people were under the Law. There was no other way to approach Him. But though under the Law, they constantly broke the Law, so that those who sought salvation by the Law stood before God condemned rather than justified. Thus the Apostle says in Verse 20:
“Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in His sight for by the law is the knowledge of sin.”
“But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested”(Ver. 21).
How can this be? How can a man be declared righteous apart from the Law? The answer, the only answer is, by grace through faith in Christ. Though perfect and sinless, Christ died for sin. Whose sin? Yours and mine. Thus as Paul declares in Acts 13:38, 39:
“Through this Man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins, and by Him all who believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses.”
“Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith, without the deeds of the law”
(Rom. 3:28).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/but-now/
Romans 3:20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.
21 But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets;
Acts 13:38 Be it known unto you therefore, men and brethren, that through this man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins:
39 And by him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses.
Romans 3:28 Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law
LikeLike
Greetings all from Australia. We enjoyed as a family this great online service “Come to the table”.
If you’re feeling a bit lonely today and looking for inspiration, grab a glass of something and some bread to break and join at the table.
LikeLike
This is the title song—masterfully performed by Mary Chapin Carpenter— from one of my favorite movies. Fly Away Home is about an uncommon hero. Not everyone can be a hero, of course, although sometimes (and quite unexpectedly) we can find ourselves rising to the occasion when all seems lost. Whether accidental or deliberate, the appearance of the hero always deserves honor.
LikeLike