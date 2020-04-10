Dr. Anthony Fauci: National Immunity ID Cards May Be Needed…

Posted on April 10, 2020 by

This stuff is nuts.  People are seriously becoming unstable with this stuff.   In the latest batch of insanity apparently there is a movement toward a registration system where people will be designated as “immune” or “vaccinated”; and only with appropriate and verifiable registry ID’s will citizens be permitted to engage in society.

Literally this quote is in the article, yet the irony seems lost:

…”Immunity certificates are already being implemented by researchers in Germany”..

WASHINGTON DC – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed Friday the federal government is considering issuing Americans certificates of immunity from the coronavirus, as the Trump administration works to better identify those who have been infected and restart the U.S. economy in the coming weeks.

“You know, that’s possible,” Fauci told CNN’s “New Day,” when asked whether he could imagine a time when people across the country carry such forms of identification.

“I mean, it’s one of those things that we talk about when we want to make sure that we know who the vulnerable people are and not,” he said. “This is something that’s being discussed. I think it might actually have some merit, under certain circumstances.”

The proposal is contingent upon the widespread deployment of antibody tests which the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration are in the process of validating in the the U.S., Fauci said. “Within a period of a week or so, we’re going to have a rather large number of tests that are available” to the public, he added. (more)

  1. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:50 pm

  2. PineoMan says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    He’s a Bill Gates patsy – that explains it all.

  3. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    I feel like I am living the movie, Logan’s Run. These people are sick.

  4. ResistWeMuch says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    where is all the mass opposition to this fascist, tyrannical crap?

  5. Jeff Webb says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    He needs to be fired immediately for that extreme anti-American remark and stance.

  6. Clownzilla says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Sounds like orc mischief to me….better get the tar boiling and the feathers ready

  7. chooseamerica says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    Hey Fauci. No way. No how. Get lost and don’t ever show your face in public again. We’re sick of your nonsense!

  8. The Devilbat says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    They will likely tattoo a number on our arms.

  9. Winning! says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Well we could use these for Voter ID cards. You can’t vote unless you have one.

  10. Caius Lowell says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    The goal of 0bama’s Democrat-Socialist government was always totalitarianism…

  11. bosscook says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    You know the “resistance” all the leftist sobbing snowflakes have talked about for 4 years? With hashtags and raised fists?? Just watch what happens when Patriots resist this bullshit.

