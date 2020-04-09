Imaginary Georgia Governor Imagines Being Joe Biden’s Vice President….

Posted on April 9, 2020 by

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams, having previously refused to accept defeat, stands atop her imaginary governor platform and says she will be honored to be on the ticket as Joe Biden’s vice-president selection.   This is the second time Abrams has implied her addition to the ticket. [First Here]

[Washington DC] Stacy Abrams said Thursday that she would be “honored” to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

[…] “I would be honored to be on the campaign trail as a running mate,” she said. “But that is a process that you can’t campaign for, and I’m not campaigning for. I’m just being straight-forward.”  (read more)

If Biden remains the nominee through the convention (not guaranteed), then Abrams fits the mold for a predictable female of color VP.  Biden will select a female, but the race aspect is a 50/50 proposition depending on the candidate.

This entry was posted in DNC Convention Milwaukee, Election 2020, Joe Biden, Professional Idiots. Bookmark the permalink.

110 Responses to Imaginary Georgia Governor Imagines Being Joe Biden’s Vice President….

  1. freepetta says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Abrams will sit on ole sleepy Joey B

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Robert Schecter says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    Dream team

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. fred5678 says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    Michael Strahan approves.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. JohnCasper says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    So the Democrat ticket may be Dumb and Dumber.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. jumpinjarhead says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    She is a grotesque embarrassment to me and a very great many other Georgians.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      April 9, 2020 at 10:37 pm

      Just think how hippopotamuses must feel.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • TreeClimber says:
      April 9, 2020 at 10:43 pm

      At least she’s not actually elected. We’ve got Clyburn.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Bob says:
      April 9, 2020 at 10:48 pm

      Why even bother lowering ourselves to their level. We know who and what she is….and she will never be governor….

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • ILOT says:
        April 9, 2020 at 11:05 pm

        Absolutely agree Bob. There are those candidates that it really is best just to stick to the facts: What have you done, accomplished, contributed, achieved and how will all that help the Constitutional Republic if the United States? I’m certain he first question back would be: “You mean our democracy?” I say that because I’m certain she learned from HRC that what we have here is a democracy. She’s has nothing to offer…that should be the message, no personal stuff. Pence would clear her out as that his how he would handle it, so I like that match up. Same with whitmer in michigan.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • jumpinjarhead says:
        April 9, 2020 at 11:21 pm

        Given how close the last gubernatorial election was and If the Atlanta suburbs continue going purple-to-blue (in large part from the migration of people fleeing blue state hellholes who insanely bring their leftist ideologies and politics with them), she, or someone like her could win in the not so distant future.

        Like

        Reply
        • Mr. Morris says:
          April 9, 2020 at 11:43 pm

          I agree jumpinjarhead. In our son’s neighborhood there were many Stacy signs. She did have Michelle, Oprah and many of their admirers campaign for her. Her campaign was loaded with money too. I think she is a dangerous possibility for v.p. She always pulls the race card and attracts the lesbian, gay, bi and transgender crowds.

          Like

          Reply
  6. Gort says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    Biden is a joke presidential candidate, it seems only fitting that he pick a joke vice president nominee for his ticket.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. auntiefran413 says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    That woman is unbelievably stupid!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. auntiefran413 says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    That woman is unbelievably stupid!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. auntiefran413 says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    That woman is unbelievably stupid!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Bruce_Dern's_Finger says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    Peach is a color too, but Hillary is no peach.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. WVNed says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    Which one is more senile?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. PCS says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    You just know Team Biden is thinking about this. What’s the downside? Unless they slide through mail in voting so they can manufacture the 17 million votes they’ll need (a number, imho, that is probably only five to seven million votes over the number they usually fraud up in a general election), Biden is toast anyway, so why not troll the heck out of this process and hope someone on Team Trump screws up and says something horrifically racist so they gain back some of the black vote they are losing.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. windbag says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    She couldn’t win one state election, but is going to help Joe get over the top of a nationwide campaign? Right.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. mike says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    So with Dems, we would go down the Uganda / Zimbabwe path when the VP replaced Joe ?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Linda K. says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    I don’t understand this woman at all. She has no self awareness and the dems somehow give her a platform. Her agenda is herself.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Maquis says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    Sorry SD, she certainly fills the bill, but she ain’t fitting into any mold, ever! 😈

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. footballfan33 says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I have 4:1 odds on my bet that this loser is the running mate. Do me a favor Stacy, get on that ticket!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. rcogburn says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    Stacy Abrams is a globalist sock puppet, nothing more, nothing less.

    “Being invited to join the CFR is a big thing in a politico’s career, signifying that one has received the Deep State’s basic seal of approval. Abrams is not merely a CFR member, but as the following will show, she has been selected and groomed for special boosting by the CFR’s network of power, including the Brookings Institution, the Aspen Institute, TED Talks, PowerPAC+, the Fake News media matrix, and now, of course, Bilderberg.”

    https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/europe/item/32488-stacey-abrams-joins-globalist-elite-anointed-by-cfr-bilderberg-group

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 9, 2020 at 11:17 pm

      ““Being invited to join the CFR is a big thing in a politico’s career, signifying that one has received the Deep State’s basic seal of approval.”

      When did their “standards” drop this low? Are they really that desperate for members, or do they just fear being called….

      Wait for it….

      “RAY-CIST”?

      Like

      Reply
  19. El_Gran_Jamon says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:42 pm

    Naw. Dem machine at its roots is about MONEY for the powerful players. Biden is three sheets to the wind almost all times. He’s also a risk for dying in office or being removed for mental incapacity. They dont want that kind of fool in front.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    Imagine putting those two clowns in charge

    Imagine how utterly stupid, how ridiculously ignorant, how mind boggling empty headed you’d have to be to actually want these two in charge of the security of the country and your family, and your economic future

    Think of of actually marking the ballot for this…

    It’s beyond comprehension

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  21. TAS says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    I’m from Georgia…Abrams is dangerous and borderline insane, a real nut case!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. Jan says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    He’s dead 20 minutes after the inauguration, no matter who his running mate is.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. dawndoe says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    Sundance, you’re saying that there is a 50/50 chance that Biden will win if he selects the right running mate?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Bogeyfree says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    No way Biden is the candidate IMO.

    IMO he resigns before the convention due to health reasons and his VP Hillary, Cuomo or Kamala are drafted as the candidate.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. sherryoftexas says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    I’m sorry, I just can’t stop laughing. Even joe biden couldn’t choose so wrong. Could he? But I guess it is what dems like, hillary doesn’t think she lost and stacy doesn’t think she lost either. Someone will have to tell joe who is running with him so she could pull it off by convincing him he already chose her. After all, he doesn’t know where or even when he is. I watched my mother deteriorate with dementia and it is awful. She thought her house would fly her to different cities, and that was the mild stuff.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. California Joe says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    Beyond the point of insanity! After two months of Coronavirus raging through American:

    West Virginia – 4 Deaths
    Oregon – 38 Deaths
    Arizona – 89 Deaths
    Nevada – 78 Deaths
    Utah – 13 Deaths
    Idaho – 18 Deaths
    New Mexico – 16 Deaths
    Hawaii – 6 Deaths
    Texas – 199 Deaths
    Arkansas – 21 Deaths
    Wyoming – 0 Deaths
    Colorado – 193 Deaths
    Montana – 6 Deaths
    Oklahoma – 60 Deaths
    Vermont – 23 Deaths
    Maine – 14 Deaths
    New Hampshire – 21 Deaths
    North Dakota – 5 Deaths
    South Dakota – 6 Deaths
    Nebraska – 14 Deaths
    Iowa – 29 Deaths
    South Carolina – 67 Deaths
    North Carolina – 65 Deaths

    END THE SHUTDOWN NOW!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. snuffysmiff says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    The ghettopotomus has finally become totally deluded!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Johnny Boost says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    The Dems are really scraping the bottom of the barrel if they want to choose a former State Senator as their VP.

    Even odds that Biden at some point calls her Aunt Jemima.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. iswhatitis says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    These are the kind of people the concern trolls here who are “done with Trump” would vote for.

    Says a lot about them, to me.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. Max Tadpol says:
    April 9, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Read here over a year ago:

    “Female version of Obama in a Fat Suit”

    Sounds about right.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. ggmppv says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    We need to take her VERY seriously. The group with the single largest turn out in elections is black women. Their turn out rates are far higher than any other group. And Abrams is a picture perfect representation of most black women. They will see someone who looks like them, talks like them and acts like them, and they will LOVE her. People here may laugh at Abrams, but having her as running mate wont cost Biden any votes, but it WILL get massive turn out from black women.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Issy says:
      April 9, 2020 at 11:27 pm

      I warned people about Cortez. Most thought she was so funny. I bet most don’t think so now. You are correct that Abrams should be taken seriously.

      Like

      Reply
  32. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    No evidence of either one being tethered to reality.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    It is quite amazing to behold someone who is so deluded. We all know the left is bat guano apoplectic, but this “female” is in quite another category.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. teabag14 says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    It doesn’t matter who Biden’s running mate is. If elected they won’t really be in charge anyway now will they? 🤷‍♀️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Melvin Bennett says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    That looks really educated and really qualified. Only in hollywood tv/movies of upside/down bizzaro world.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Kid Jupiter says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    She needs to forget about being VP and join Weight Watchers, instead.

    Like

    Reply
  37. merlintobie says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    so Stacy and Cumula are going into a ring? with CreepySleepyJoe?

    I bet Cumula will blow away the competition

    Jill might pick up a few tips

    Like

    Reply
  38. Clarissa says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    She certainly fits as a leftist Dem, then – because everything about their agenda is imaginary. Facts simply get in the way of “progression”, and critical thinking is subordinated – below the raw unexamined passions of the moment (often whipped into a frenzy by skilled propagandists).

    Like

    Reply
  39. TwoLaine says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    I REPEAT. She brings NOTHING to the table.

    She could not even win Georgia with all the celebs and Kenyans in the world on her side.

    She is D.O.A.!

    Like

    Reply
  40. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    Imaginary Governor to Imaginary President.—Let’s be real. Stacy isn’t really imagining being Imaginary VP for very long.

    Like

    Reply
  41. livefreeordieguy says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    Do it, Joe… Do it! I’m imagining that the imaginary Governor will become the imaginary Vice Presidential candidate and, ultimately, the imaginary Vice President… And when the imaginary President Biden steps down because his imaginary cabinet invokes the 25th Amendment, imaginary Vice President Abrams will take the imaginary oath of office and assume the position of imaginary President of the United States… All while President Trump executes his second term.

    Like

    Reply
  42. Tiffthis says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    Has she lost any weight on the quarantine I didn’t read about?

    Like

    Reply
  43. Mike in a Truck says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    Poor Stacy, with the buffets closed she must be delusional with hunger.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. Shyster says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Dementia Joe may run with Mike Tyson’s sister. Now there’s a ticket.

    Like

    Reply
  45. jus wundrin says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Not sure dementia joe even makes it to the convention. They have him now just releasing printed statements.

    Like

    Reply
  46. fangdog says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:41 pm

    Can you imagine the state of mind the people who would vote for these two to run the United States of America? What is scary is these voters live among us each and every day.

    Like

    Reply
  47. 2packs4sure says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    Between Biden and Abrams of them there’s enough brainpower and wisdom to power a 3 watt nightlight.
    Well,,,, ok, ok, plug in NOT power…….

    Like

    Reply
  48. Rex says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    The dnc has descended to a carnival freak show.
    You are tempted to peek through the fence, but worry your buddies may catch you.

    Like

    Reply
  49. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    April 9, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    You Out of luck sleep joe,

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s