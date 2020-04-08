Wednesday April 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Dr. Shi ZhengLi = CCPvirus/WuhanVirus/XiVirus/nCOVID19
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shi_Zhengli
God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.
Psalms 7:11
Something I think is being overlooked in all this craziness, is how many adult children are being denied access to their parents.
I haven’t seen my Mom in 3 & 1/2 weeks. She is physically healthy, but her mind is more scrambled eggs everyday.
She still knew my Dad, me, my daughter when all this started. By the time it’s over, who knows.
Nursing homes and Memory Care will be the last places to open, probably by weeks if not months “out of abundance of caution”.
I saw two different heartbreaking posts here today from daughters with Mothers in hospice.
“in hospice”
In my extremely limited amount of experience on my tiny little corner of the planet over the past 3 years or so, I have not known anyone entering into Hospice care to live more than a week. The average was more like half a week. 30 years ago, some people might be in a Hospice situation for perhaps a few weeks.
There was an old George Carlin video posted here at least twice where the subject was “germs”. One of the most ironic illustrations he used was using an alcohol wipe on the arm of a death row inmate that was going to be receiving a lethal injection.
According to these “experts” at the CDC that have turned our lives upside down, the incubation period of this Wuhan virus is suppose to be 14 days. Denying visitors to Hospice patients makes absolutely no sense whatsoever, unless your a common sense deprived dingbat on the government payroll that is not accountable to anyone for your poor decision making capabilities.
Why the Hush?
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“And unclean spirits, when they saw Him, fell down before Him, and cried, saying, Thou art the Son of God.
“And He straitly charged them that they should not make Him known” (Mark 3:11,12).
Have you ever wondered why the Lord did not want these “unclean spirits” to make Him known? We believe it was because He didn’t want the likes of them telling others about Him. That is, He knew that the testimony of such sinful, unclean creatures would hurt Him, not help Him. He already had enough people thinking He was “in cahoots” with devils (Matt. 12:22-24). If people heard devils testify of Him, well, that wasn’t exactly the kind of testimony He needed!
We often wonder if the Lord feels the same way today when instead of unclean spirits, unclean believers testify to others about Him. We’re not suggesting that only saints who get straight “A”s in conduct should be allowed to witness, for none of us is perfect. Nor are we saying that God can’t use the testimony of sinful men, for if He can use Balaam’s donkey to speak His words, He can certainly use carnal believers. But we can’t help but think that if God “had His druthers,” He’d much rather use a saint who has purged himself of uncleanness and is “meet for the Master’s use” (II Tim. 2:21).
We believe the same principle applies when it comes to pointing people to Paul as our apostle. In Acts 16:16, “a certain damsel possessed with a spirit of divination” followed Paul, saying:
“These men are the servants of the most high God, which shew unto us the way of salvation.
“And this did she many days. But Paul, being grieved, turned and said to the spirit, I command thee in the name of Jesus Christ to come out of her” (v. 17,18).
What the devil was saying was true, of course, but that didn’t stop Paul from hushing the testimony being offered by such a questionable source. And so when we as grace believers try to convince our brethren that Paul alone is the servant of God that shows unto us the way of salvation in this dispensation, our testimony will be received much more readily if our lives “adorn the doctrine of God our Saviour in all things” (Titus 2:10). Anything less would cause Paul, if he were here to see it, to be as grieved with us as he was with the damsel possessed with the spirit of divination.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/why-the-hush/
Mark 3:11 And unclean spirits, when they saw him, fell down before him, and cried, saying, Thou art the Son of God.
12 And he straitly charged them that they should not make him known.
Matthew 12:22 Then was brought unto him one possessed with a devil, blind, and dumb: and he healed him, insomuch that the blind and dumb both spake and saw.
23 And all the people were amazed, and said, Is not this the son of David?
24 But when the Pharisees heard it, they said, This fellow doth not cast out devils, but by Beelzebub the prince of the devils.
2 Timothy 2:21 If a man therefore purge himself from these, he shall be a vessel unto honour, sanctified, and meet for the master’s use, and prepared unto every good work.
Acts 16:16 And it came to pass, as we went to prayer, a certain damsel possessed with a spirit of divination met us, which brought her masters much gain by soothsaying:
17 The same followed Paul and us, and cried, saying, These men are the servants of the most high God, which shew unto us the way of salvation.
18 And this did she many days. But Paul, being grieved, turned and said to the spirit, I command thee in the name of Jesus Christ to come out of her. And he came out the same hour.
Titus 2:10 Not purloining, but shewing all good fidelity; that they may adorn the doctrine of God our Saviour in all things.
“Them Texas women is Texas gold . . .” They’re sweet as honey and hard as nails. She’s an oil-patch girl. She’ll come get ‘ya when you’re broke down on a cold February morning—pull you out of the ditch, hitch up a tow-strap and flat-tow you home . . . And treat the whole thing as though it’s as normal as making breakfast. You just gotta love East Texas girls.
Live broadcast of the Basilica of San Francesco, Assisi, Umbria, Italy
The Lower and Upper Basilicas of St. Francis are filled with world famous Giotto frescoes that depict the lives of Jesus and St. Francis…
Have a blessed day!
🙂
