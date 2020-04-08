Humorous Trump – The President Fields Question About ‘Tiger King’ and Pardon for Joe Exotic…

It would appear that DC reporters are now asking the real questions Americans need answers to…. And thankfully we have a president with a great sense of humor and authenticity, who is able to just roll with it.
Too funny: “which son? Must be Don; I had a feeling it was Don”…
You gotta love President Trump’s ability to roll along and engage every question. Humor one moment, serious and deliberate the next,… stern, funny, serious… In short, authentic.
This was a fun part of my day here at home. We all had a good laugh over the question and PTrumps reaction 👍🏼🤣🤩
Trump freestyling. Nobody does it better.
Though sometimes I wish someone could
Nobody does it half as good as Trump
Donald is the best
#FreeJoeExotic 👍
LOL!
I’m bored to death every day. My day consists of eating bad things and waiting for the President at 5:30. All well and good, but this needs to end.
Just extended by GA Governor to May 13th…thought I didn’t like him much, now sure of it….
Hey Georgia; check on that. My interpretation is that Gov Kemp is extending his “emergency powers” Act and legislature gave the nod but not going to open a session for approval; that’s different than the ‘shelter-in-place’ act (which he can extend by has not) and it expire on the 13th of April.
That’s the way I read it today from the AJC Newsletter.
I call him the redneck Romney. Total fake plastic with nice hair and a suit.
Thank your merciful Lord baby Jesus that you got him instead of Stacy abrams
Cheer up! I can relate to the diet….mmm payday bars!
If you want some excitement tomorrow, I can live stream as my neighbor and I replace my dead water heater, while maintaining the 6 foot rule.
🤣🤣
Same here
I’m throwing my captive labor force (grandkids) into chores, yardwork, and any DIY projects that I’ve already got materials for.
Yesterday I mowed, so today they trimmed bushes, pulled weeds, raked the lawn, and threw down 40lbs of grass seed.
Tomorrow we’ll replace the kitchen faucet and pressure wash the back deck. If we have any time left over, I might bake a Challah loaf.
Saturday will be filled by making Easter decorations with construction paper, and coloring hard-boiled eggs.
Sunday will be Funday, since it’s Easter AND my granddaughter’s B-Day!
I’m making my kids do chores too. They hate me now, but who cares when the house is clean and the weeds are pulled 😁👍🏼. I reward them with dry ice experiments, or hydrophobic sand 💯
Love how our POTUS brought dirtbag Acosta into the conversation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I loved this exchange! It was clear that the President is feeling more upbeat, which encouraged me greatly…if things were going badly, he would have shot the reporter down immediately and moved on but instead he exchanged in some lighthearted banter!!
BTW – I missed the last part of the presser – was “Tony” allowed to hog the mike at all or did we just have to listen to Deb Birx make excuses today?
No, we got both dissembling bureaucrats. Complaining about “conspiracy theories” to boot (the padding of the death rate).
In the Trumpian Age, anything the leftists call a “conspiracy theory” is probably a sure thing.
So true – whatever they scream loudest about is usually what themselves they are doing!!
The White House correspondents, CNN and MSNBC are all three as useful as teats on a bull! And as full of bull as anything known to man!!
I think this reporter was trying to bring some levity to a room that continually attacks our President. From his twitter page and the paper he works for, he doesn’t come across as a President Trump brasher at all. Actually, it looks like the left has been attacking this reporter pretty hard. I thought the question was funny, and the President’s response even funnier. And you can tell that President Trump was not annoyed or took offense to this reporter. He knows who’s in the media pool.
My first reaction upon seeing the reporter was “he looks too wholesome to be a leftist. He looks like a conservative.”
Is Tiger King something from Hollyweird?
Reserved, something from Florida 🤣🤣
Thanks
I’ve seen the name Carole Laskin on the innertubes but had no clue who or what it was.
That was a nice moment. Dad knew right away its was Don.. I do believe Jr. is a chip off the old block!!!!
I thought a Tiger and a King were WW2 German tanks……………..
Here’s another good one by the fraudster….hey Barry how’s that library coming along?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/obama-takes-another-veiled-shot-trump-coronavirus-testing/
Pres. Trump seemed to be just so comfortably in command today. He seemed relaxed and on top of his game. I wonder if he’s getting good news that he can’t share yet or he just knows he’s doing a really good job and is confident in that. He’s tamed the press every time these daily pressers have been going on and they seemed much more calm themselves today. Maybe the mix of reporters was different today and the usual classless clowns weren’t there. Kids always do better when they know the adult in the room means what he’s says and says what he means. The whole atmosphere seemed much less tense and more friendly today. I don’t know, maybe it was just me, but the press conference was much more enjoyable today.
India is sending the HCQ! Beautiful day for American People!
While is is always refreshing to see POTUS so smoothly handle the members of the media (not “press” as they are no longer journalists) that are constantly trying to goad him into some faux pas that they can then pounce on like say, a tiger (sorry)—I cannot join further in the humor of this particular topic since to me the entire phenomenon of this fake “reality” show and the scumbags that apparently populate it (I readily admit I have not seen and will not ever see it but have read a number of synopses and reviews to get the gist of it) together are a veritable “type” of one of the fundamental and dangerous ills afflicting our sorry “culture.”
In the midst of an historic “crisis” causing horrific damage to our country far beyond the public health aspects, and incredibly largely quite intentionally exacerbated and inflicted by Americans against their own nation for the sake of partisan politics, apparently a very great number of Americans are instead riveted to their TVs taking this drivel “seriously.”
Indeed, I would hazard a guess that most of these shallow and so easily “entertained” Americans are the very same ones who crumbled in abject panic and hysteria within hours of finding out about Covid 19. Their shameful behavior is explained both by their incredible ignorance about Covid 19 or anything else beyond their own little world of self-absorption and pleasure-seeking such that it took them by surprise and their incredible softness and shameful cowardice in the face of the challenge of Covid 19.
That so many Americans can be so enamored with and distracted by such a vacuous and silly TV series does not bode at all well for their ability, and by extension that of America as a nation, to effectively meet the incredible challenges before us. In particular, how do these Americans measure up to the high standards implicit in our Founders’ admonition that survival of the Constitutional Republic is expressly conditioned on the citizenry continuing to be “virtuous?”
A very sad and sobering commentary indeed.
I absolutely could not believe this kid asked that question.
President has the best side smile…..as he blew him off.
And I have absolutely no idea who or what Tiger King is. Seriously. I am not kidding!. LoL
I thought at first, it may have been some hefty Wrestler with big paws…I mean hands…but the way people talked about Tiger King didn’t fit in with my Wrestler vision. No, I didn’t bother to look him up. Tiger King, who or whatever that is, needs to go back to the jungle.
But then, what in the world does Tiger King have to do with C-virus or Americans wanting to get back into American life? LoL
President Trump is having too much fun at these pressers causing these minions to go batty.
The sad thing is, I follow the website through the Explore.org international webcams for that Big Cat Rescue site, have followed it for years; and it is sad to see someone’s personal tragedy be taken and twisted by too-cute-to-care film producers in order to produce such a sensationally crazy movie to make a gross animal abuser into a cult hero at a time when the entire nation is on lock-down with nothing to do but watch something even crazier than what we as a nation are enduring to make us all feel more sane.
That said – laughed out loud when the President was asked the question and knew his answer would be even funnier.
The best POTUS ever!
I believe the “reporter” who asked if PDJT would pardon Joe Exotic was Acosta. PDJT replies “you would ask that.”
PDJT gets better every day. Comrade Karl got caught twice over the last two days. One with the communist Chinese propagandist, the other with the Obama appointed IG.
