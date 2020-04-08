Humorous Trump – The President Fields Question About ‘Tiger King’ and Pardon for Joe Exotic…

It would appear that DC reporters are now asking the real questions Americans need answers to…. And thankfully we have a president with a great sense of humor and authenticity, who is able to just roll with it.

Too funny: “which son? Must be Don; I had a feeling it was Don”…

.

You gotta love President Trump’s ability to roll along and engage every question. Humor one moment, serious and deliberate the next,… stern, funny, serious… In short, authentic.

A reporter just asked if Trump would pardon Joe Exotic from Tiger King and Trump said, "I will take a look." pic.twitter.com/f0c0R8QmDy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2020