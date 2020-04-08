Good News – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Improving – Still in ICU, But Sitting Up and Engaging…

Very good news. Keep the prayers going; it works. The latest reports from the U.K. indicate positive health improvements for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
(Via Daily Mail) Boris Johnson is ‘improving’ in hospital after two days in intensive care battling coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed this afternoon.
In news that will come as a relief to the nation he said that the Prime Minister had also been sitting up in bed after two nights in St Thomas’s Hospital in London.
Fronting the daily news conference, Mr Sunak began by giving an update on Mr Johnson’s condition, amid questions over his treatment in the lead up to his hospitalisation.
‘The latest news from the hospital is that the prime minister remains in intensive care, where his condition is improving,’ Mr Sunak said. I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team.’
[…] No10 tonight confirmed that Mr Johnson ‘continues to make steady progress’ but remains in intensive care. (more)
Wonderful news!!
“For He’s a jolly good fellow!”
As we used to say in England, “He’s a tough old bugger.”
Huzzah!
A tough old bugger that I can assure you got the hydroxychloroquine treatment.
WOW poor guy almost kicked the bucket
Amen! Beautiful prayer, SD!! Agreeing in the Spirit!! Passover starts tonight. ✡️🍷 God is delivering us from the plague!!
It’s God’s own timing! Amen, yes…thank you, SD, for the beautiful prayer above.
Wishing a Happy Passover to all our Jewish treepers and their families.
That’s wonderful news!
Thank you, Lord God. Please continue to watch over him and heal him.
Hes fine…he never even went on a ventilator. Save it for the tabloids
Good news is good news, and should be celebrated. We have enough bad news surrounding us 24/7.
They’ve learned the ventilator isn’t a solution – it may even make things worse, the red blood cells are attacked by this disease and what appears as a pneumonia due to shortness of breath and gasping for air is lack of oxygen not pneumonia – what the patients need is intensive treatment with oxygen and even hyperbaric chambers to re-oxygenate the blood while they give the patient the combo to fight the disease. Understanding how the disease works internally explains why the combo of hydroxy, ZPACK and Zinc are working.
Hes Fine. Just like the rest of the 98% who have recovered.
Great news!! Wonder if the doctors that the President sent over gave him the HCQ?
Boris is being watched by Fauci Agent in the UK, but he has been able to sneak a couple down over the last two days. He has to be very careful or a pillow might find its way over his face.
Not a single person in the media asked if Boris was put on hydroxychloroquine, and if not, why.
I suspect he wasn’t, and certainly not early, or he likely would have never come so close to death. This is the Prime Minister of the U.K. for godsakes. But we will probably never know because no one will ever even ask. The incompetence all around is frustrating.
Maybe it wasn’t available there?? I heard that, even though it makes no sense..
Enter… The Trump Team. Thank you, Mr. President.
Unless he was getting iv fluids at home (altogether possible for a person of his importance, I have to guess that because he went 10 days with a fever, he was badly dehydrated and once that happens, a person his age with a virus can do downhill fast.
God is Good. Lots of wonderful news this afternoon.
I’m glad to see this; I was worried he would have to have a deathbed wedding to his fiancee to legitimize their baby.
His recovery will be a prayer answered. I have prayed that the hand of God heal us. If Boris is found to have used hydroxychloroquine at President Trump’s recommendation and healed, it will destroy the media. The media has fought the medication so hard only because of Trump. This could put the media in its place and heal the world. Fingers crossed, we should know soon.
Its not just because of Trump. The democrats and their communist allies want the economy to be devastated for as long as possible. Their mission is to permanently undo everything Trump has done for the nation. Their best idea is simply to burn it all down. This is why Fauci and Birx don’t like hydroxychloroquine. They want to prolong the industrial lockdown for as long as possible. The last thing they want is a cure, especially a cheap cure. They have turned an already horrible virus problem into the takedown of America.
Continuing prayers for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in gratitude for his improved health, and to ask for his full and complete recovery and restoration. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Amen.🙏🏼
I put him on my nightly prayer list when he went into ICU–this is so encouraging 🙂
What a stud. Godspeed on your rapid and full recovery. The world needs leaders.
As BoJo’s first act upon return to duty, he should kick Huawei out of the UK.
“so, what was the treatment Dr. Scarf? “ Little Tony, was it anecdotal treatment methods?
I hear DJT sent a trusted aide to hand carry HCQ pills to Boris, but Boris has had to sneak them into his mouth so as not to anger Fauci agents in the UK..
When(!) this virus – whatever it may actually turn out to be – “hits hard,” it hits hard!
I hope that Boris, once he fully recovers, will make a public interview about his experience.
AMEN
That is very good news! May the Lord continue to enable him to have a full and total recovery. Praise God!
Great news! Keep praying!
Continued thoughts and prayers for PM Johnson. I think this episode will simply make things very much tougher for China’s future relationship with the UK and probably much of Europe. This makes it personal.
On a side note, I highly recommend this LENGTHY video by Bill Whittle today. He makes a number of very insightful and thought-provoking points in this summary of the COVID saga and where it is likely to lead to for America in the coming weeks/months. Quite uplifting actually.
Cheers! 🍻
I so is this day 2 of the HCQ treatment (3 more to go)? Bet press would never tell us.
No matter why the improvement, it is great to hear Boris is recovering.
Johnson sometimes says things that I don’t like, because I think even though HE is not a social justice warrior, he’s half afraid that the real SJWs might go on the attack if he’s not careful. But I also think that behind the scenes, if it’s just one-on-one, Boris and Don probably get along just fine.
So yeah… glad you’re feeling better, dude! 🙂
What I like most about that picture up top is that only Trump and Johnson seem to be having a good time. Everyone else is like… Harrumph, such immature, uncouth little boys!
