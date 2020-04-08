Good News – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Improving – Still in ICU, But Sitting Up and Engaging…

Very good news. Keep the prayers going; it works. The latest reports from the U.K. indicate positive health improvements for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

(Via Daily Mail) Boris Johnson is ‘improving’ in hospital after two days in intensive care battling coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed this afternoon. In news that will come as a relief to the nation he said that the Prime Minister had also been sitting up in bed after two nights in St Thomas’s Hospital in London.

Fronting the daily news conference, Mr Sunak began by giving an update on Mr Johnson’s condition, amid questions over his treatment in the lead up to his hospitalisation. ‘The latest news from the hospital is that the prime minister remains in intensive care, where his condition is improving,’ Mr Sunak said. I can also tell you that he has been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team.’ […] No10 tonight confirmed that Mr Johnson ‘continues to make steady progress’ but remains in intensive care. (more)