Fauci Signaling to Acosta During White House Briefing…

Dr. Anthony Fauci did it again. The first time Facui was noted signaling to his allies in media was when he signaled to ABC’s Jonathan Karl after an antagonistic exchange with President Trump at a task force briefing [SEE HERE].
Today, another briefing, and CNN’s Jim Acosta had a similar antagonistic exchange with President Trump. Once again Dr. Fauci hangs back to give Acosta a similar signal. Subtle like a brick through a window. WATCH:
.
It’s weird. Dr. Fauci doesn’t make his little signals to any other media in the briefings other than those who seem to be purposefully antagonistic to the efforts of the administration?
Is it possible that Fauci is feeding questions to Acosta and Karl?
LikeLiked by 18 people
You’re good, WSB! That could be a possibility.
LikeLike
Not only possible but probable and if we are noticing their love fest I’m quite sure that Donald Trump is well aware of it also! Dear Diary Acosta is also the one who ALWAYS asks about Fauci anytime he is not at a briefing…they desperately want the President to fire him so they can scream obstruction, which is why he won’t do it. Just like they badgered him everyday about why he wasn’t issuing a Nationwide Stay Home order so they could blame him for any economic damage but he didn’t do it because now the Governors will have to own everything if their state’s economy is ruined! VSG indeed!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Viking mom…..perfect……nice post….on target
LikeLike
OMG! Never thought about that, but viewing the film(s), you are spot on! Wow! Just Wow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci is one of those people many of us have met before.
He gets ahead by sucking up to the most influential / powerful person in the area….
Then he sticks to them, feeding his overblown ego, getting the promotions as a individual living in someone else’s shadow.
The problem is they……him and his mentor…so to speak are like the virus….
If you get within his small orbit you must comply with his BS or gain the wrath of his mentors.
I have found a good simple way of dealing with them, and they never bother you again.
Give him a nice punch in the mouth……then he will at least runs for cover when you ate in the area……
Sometimes I am just a caveman:
Ya know cavemen…..always trying to get a woman in his cave……but doesn’t” realize a woman does not need to go in your cave…..just happy wherever you. are
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could someone please tell me how Fauci and Birx got to be on the task force? Who brought them on board?
LikeLike
#FIRE_FAUX-CI
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re not sending their best….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci is the most overrated man on the planet. Has he ever gotten anything right ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In January he said travel from China shouldn’t be shut down. In March he said people should go ahead and go on cruises. He touted Remdesivir even though there were no controlled trials showing its efficacy against COVID19. So… no.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Subtle like a brick through a window.”
You bet. Mark Meadows or Don Jr. must see this display of treason. Why is Pharaoh Fauci allowed to get away with this?
LikeLiked by 2 people
When all is said and done this guys reputation will forever be stained just like McCain’s ended up. They will go to their graves despised by the majority of Americans forever, once Trump destroys them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If Eisenhower, Patton and McAuthor had been like Fauci, we would still be fighting WW!! … … … and losing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not watching any news video these days – can’t get too distressed – it’s hard enough reading about it
that Fauci guy and Nancy and many other traitors are leading me to un-Christian thoughts
or maybe they are Christian thoughts
LikeLike
He’s one of them a deep state bureaucrat who’s a leftist globalist and loved Hillary! He needs to be exposed some how so President Trump can easily get him off the national stage!
LikeLike
I trust in the Trumpet.
We know that when Fauci’s idiotic emails to Smelly Clinton’s people were exposed, the Trump administration was made aware.
We know that Fauci’s little finger-wave to Asshat Karl was shown to the administration.
Now this.
WTF??!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My guess is that by tomorrow, Fauci will have gotten the word…there will be no more little waves. What a fool.
LikeLike
We can get all steamed about the little turd – excuse me, my very very bad – the esteemed Doctor Anthony Fauci signaling in cahoots with the worst of the press scum…ooops there I go again.
Or
We can thank DJT for supplying rope (the pressers) while letting his enemies throw it over trees, ties it into nooses and slip them over their own necks.
Him calling out the enemies within simply won’t budge TDS sufferers.
But letting the occasional fence sitter who wanders by at the right moment see for themselves…
…_that_ is a devilishly effective tactic. And slowly. But surely. It’s working.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I doubt they are coordinating, but you are the company you keep. Fauci’s judgement is poor and he shouldn’t be a lead on this effort.
LikeLike
Hell to the yeah!
LikeLike
Remember – Fauci was against the travel ban. Navarro recommended it even earlier in January.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1248042584209047559
LikeLiked by 2 people
whoops – better link –
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr. Fauci wants to see an America where handshaking and other physical contact will never be seen again. The man is mad. Humans are social creatures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci is an anti-Trump, globalist, and communist-style government snake. He is thrilled to death he had a lot to do with bringing America’s economy down. To Fauci this has been a dream come true. If Fauci had his total way this country would be shut down until there is a vaccine which his buddy Bill Gates has a patent. Fauci is an evil man who walks the streets of evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But he sure cured AIDS with all those billion$. right? : \
Swamp rat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci is unsuitable for his position. To call the evidence for HCP “anecdotal”, when it has had encouraging Phase Two results is inexcusable. This is typical behavior of the FDA cronies, who scratch each other’s backs and have vested interests up the wazoo, at a tremendous cost in lives and human suffering.
So often I have found that I don’t trust the people Trump works with. This is one of those times. Fauci and Berx are giving Trump bad advice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So was he always so “polite” at other briefings and insisted everyone else exit first?
Would like to see other videos.
What a suck-up. Just like his letter to Hillary.
“Hey, guys, I’m still a member of your club. Miss you. XOXOXO!!!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the twenty-first century of the Christian era, two long time bureaucrat apparatchiks, of the lineage of Obama, combining the powers of transcendent propaganda with the preternatural stubbornness of fanatics and the fraudulent spirit of impostors, proclaimed themselves as messengers from the lords of science, and spread delusion and desolation over an extensive portion of the best nation on earth fully intending to humbled it to the dust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you say that with the voice of the movie trailer guy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is unprofessional behavior IMO by Dr. Fauci.
The President is his boss and openly making cordial or supportive hand gestures (or whatever he was doing) to P Trump’s most vocal,”antagonistic” and vicious critic, minutes after a contentious exchange occurs, appears to be a sign of betrayal and/or choosing sides.
It could also be a signal to his heartthrob Hillary and all Dems that he’s still on their side and only tolerating his boss. PT has trusted Fauci and respected him at all times in public and this is how he rewards him. I also don’t know why P Trump allows these media jackals to attack him every day. I hope PT at least gains a few votes by tolerating this media circus but I’m not sure it does.
LikeLike
I found this Covid info to be quite informative:
https://web.archive.org/web/20200405061401/https://medium.com/@agaiziunas/covid-19-had-us-all-fooled-but-now-we-might-have-finally-found-its-secret-91182386efcb
LikeLike
Maybe Fauci wants to get fired so he can claim martyr status. He needs to be “reassigned” regardless. This guy is responsible in large part for killing our economy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cinco de Mayo is coming up. Could I suggest a candidate for National Pinata? Hang (it) up on the Mall and pass out 2X4s.
Aside – why did this throw me clear out of the thread every time I tried to use an alt-code?
LikeLike
Fauci needs to be asked outright about the hand gestures:
“Explain yourself”
LikeLike