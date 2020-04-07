Anatomy of a Smear – Administrative State Agents Coordinating with Media Resistance Operatives…

♦Step One – Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm compiled what’s called a “pulse survey” of hospital administrators over a period of March 23-27. Grimm’s report was titled “Hospital Experiences Responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

♦Step Two – Instead of delivering her survey to the coronavirus task force members, including Assistant Secretary for HHS Admiral Brett Giroir, Ms. Grimm gave preliminary and incomplete results of her survey to allied members of the resistance media. This decision clearly outlines the motives and intentions of HHS IG Christi Grimm as an ally of the deep administrative state.

♦Step Three – The current president of the White House Correspondents Association, ABC News Jonathan Karl, coordinates questions from the press pool based on Ms. Grimm’s incomplete and leaked report. This is the set-up to create the narrative by ambushing the Trump administration with questions. Some within the press pool could see the set-up taking place. It also appears that Dr. Fauci was aware of the objective. WATCH:

ADMIRAL GIROIR – That inspector general report was done here — 23rd and 24th — during our ramp-up period, quite a long time ago. There was clearly — and it’s hard to interpret the report because it mixes up all kinds of things — but clearly, there was complaints by some hospitals of a backlog. Probably had sent out tests.

And that is true. There were several days of backlog at some of the major labs that have been taken care of. We know now that the ACLA labs now have a 24- to 48-hour turnaround.

THE VICE PRESIDENT: They do.

ADMIRAL GIROIR: They’re doing well over 100,000 tests a day. We now have the Abbott machine; that’s point of care. That’s 18,000 of those instruments throughout the country. The Cepheid machine is now all across the country with a 45-minute turnaround on.

So we have worked directly with many of the hospitals that have their own laboratory-derived tests. Some of those really, quite frankly, didn’t understand the regulatory freedom they have to use other different kinds of instruments or different kinds of reagents.

THE VICE PRESIDENT: They do now.

ADMIRAL GIROIR: So — like they do now. Like they do now. And I’m on the phone with them all the time to make sure that everything is clear. We have a 24-hour call number. But that’s what it was there for.

And I don’t know the inspector general. I don’t know that person. I tell you one thing I have a problem with: If there was such a problem that she knew about or he knew about on March 23rd and 24th, why did I find out about the test from them on the —

THE PRESIDENT: He’s the one in charge.

ADMIRAL GIROIR: — on the news media at 8 o’clock this morning?

If there was a problem, I think you’re ethically obliged to tell me where that is so we can interact with it like I do every single day.

But that’s a discussion for the future. I think testing is really in a good position right now, and I’d be happy to expand on some of the really good tests that are coming up. (read more)