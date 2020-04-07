Anatomy of a Smear – Administrative State Agents Coordinating with Media Resistance Operatives…

♦Step One – Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm compiled what’s called a “pulse survey” of hospital administrators over a period of March 23-27. Grimm’s report was titled “Hospital Experiences Responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
♦Step Two – Instead of delivering her survey to the coronavirus task force members, including Assistant Secretary for HHS Admiral Brett Giroir, Ms. Grimm gave preliminary and incomplete results of her survey to allied members of the resistance media. This decision clearly outlines the motives and intentions of HHS IG Christi Grimm as an ally of the deep administrative state.
♦Step Three – The current president of the White House Correspondents Association, ABC News Jonathan Karl, coordinates questions from the press pool based on Ms. Grimm’s incomplete and leaked report. This is the set-up to create the narrative by ambushing the Trump administration with questions. Some within the press pool could see the set-up taking place. It also appears that Dr. Fauci was aware of the objective. WATCH:
ADMIRAL GIROIR – That inspector general report was done here — 23rd and 24th — during our ramp-up period, quite a long time ago. There was clearly — and it’s hard to interpret the report because it mixes up all kinds of things — but clearly, there was complaints by some hospitals of a backlog. Probably had sent out tests.
And that is true. There were several days of backlog at some of the major labs that have been taken care of. We know now that the ACLA labs now have a 24- to 48-hour turnaround.
THE VICE PRESIDENT: They do.
ADMIRAL GIROIR: They’re doing well over 100,000 tests a day. We now have the Abbott machine; that’s point of care. That’s 18,000 of those instruments throughout the country. The Cepheid machine is now all across the country with a 45-minute turnaround on.
So we have worked directly with many of the hospitals that have their own laboratory-derived tests. Some of those really, quite frankly, didn’t understand the regulatory freedom they have to use other different kinds of instruments or different kinds of reagents.
THE VICE PRESIDENT: They do now.
ADMIRAL GIROIR: So — like they do now. Like they do now. And I’m on the phone with them all the time to make sure that everything is clear. We have a 24-hour call number. But that’s what it was there for.
And I don’t know the inspector general. I don’t know that person. I tell you one thing I have a problem with: If there was such a problem that she knew about or he knew about on March 23rd and 24th, why did I find out about the test from them on the —
THE PRESIDENT: He’s the one in charge.
ADMIRAL GIROIR: — on the news media at 8 o’clock this morning?
If there was a problem, I think you’re ethically obliged to tell me where that is so we can interact with it like I do every single day.
But that’s a discussion for the future. I think testing is really in a good position right now, and I’d be happy to expand on some of the really good tests that are coming up. (read more)
.
It seems quite clear that multiple people, inside multiple agencies, with interests to protect the administrative state and maintain the bloated bureaucratic influence of big government, are aligned in common cause….
The Endgame of Birx & Fauci | Guest: Alex Berenson | 4/7/20
Steve and the team discuss what the endgame might be for Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci of the White House coronavirus task force moving forward. Former New York Tim…
LikeLike
WOW: From a major TDS #nevertrump Deace.
Good interview.
LikeLike
Death numbers “much, much lower”…
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/04/07/cdc-director-coronavirus-death-toll-will-be-much-much-much-lower-than-projected/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_term=daily&utm_campaign=20200407&utm_content=Final
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another well compensated club member behind the curve, as usual. While an aggressive strategy to engage COVID-19 has placed all hands on deck in the fight for freedom and life itself, a new strain of the novel coronavirus has been identified, and the rate of infection for the mutation far surpasses the infection rates currently associated with the COVID-19 plandemic.
Data that tracks a new set of symptoms not consistent with the Wuhan Flu first emerged in New York and New Jersey about three weeks ago. With the media focus on the COVID-19 plandemic, almost no attention has been given to what appears to be a much more dangerous contagion, with the potential to incapacitate those affected at least as profoundly as the previously identified COVID-19, if not more so. The new contagion has actually spread at exponentially faster rates than has the Wuhan Flu, which was recently imported from China.
Information is scarce. Pending a formal announcement, sources have said the CDC has tagged this extremely viral contagion SKDRO-20, with the associated disease currently referred to as the Cuomovirus Flu, so named for the first outbreaks, which occurred in New York/New Jersey before rapidly spreading throughout the Nation. This new pandemic, what some have dubbed an anchormandemic, is spreading much more aggressively than the associated Wuhan virus, with potentially far more serious consequences for those infected.
Get tested immediately for SKDRO-20.
Cuomovirus is highly contagious, and life threatening.
LikeLike
Marxist agents saluting each other in plain sight.
You don’t want to know what I think we should do about it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Many of us are in agreement.
LikeLike
Oh, but I do know what you think we ought to do about this, 335Blues. We ALL do.
It is the worst kept secret here that we ALL know what needs to be done.
That said, we are all patiently hoping, and patiently waiting, for the wheels of Justice to roll as they should.
The Marxists, though, are a lawless bunch.
Tree of Liberty, preferred fertilizing drink, some assembly required; while not advocated here, it might happen whether we want it to or not.
LikeLike
Explaining The Manchurian Media
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/explaining-the-manchurian-media/
LikeLike
I noticed the live stream ended quite quick today 🙄 Can’t catch the saboteurs with their goings-on.
Really, these DS shills, are really, really stupid. Nothing they do stands up to even the lightest of scrutiny. Losers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This goes far beyond”Political Resistance.”
Withholding this report from the President’s task force for a political ambush impeded the response to the Coronavirus pandemic. This has contributed to the deaths of thousands of Americans. This woman should be prosecuted for Felony Murder. Dr Fauci is obviously complicit and should be prosecuted as well. However; I would be elated to see President Trump literally kick the shit out of the traitorous creep.
LikeLiked by 21 people
https://shiva4senate.com/petition-fire-fauci/
LikeLike
You’re Fired!
Trump should send a memo to ALL personnel to follow their chain of command or face the consequences. This is NO time to play games.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Exactly. The bitch should be fired for showing poor judgment and lack of anything resembling ethics.
LikeLike
I’m waiting for a reporter to ask:
“Dr. Birx, isn’t it true that your daughter Laura works for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation?”
mic drop.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/laura-birx-45946593/
LikeLiked by 13 people
I found it very strange that Blinking Scarf Lady immediately jumped behind the HHS Admiral Giroir when he went to speak at the podium? WTH is up with her blinking and looking down – why can’t she stay out of the way?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Source this is her daughter?
http://www.allgov.com/officials/birx-deborah?officialid=30329
“Birx has two adult daughters, Devynn Birx-Raybuck and Danielle Birx-Raybuck.”
LikeLike
You won’t get a reporter asking that question, though. They’re in league with the DS.
What would be an ultimate trolling, though, would be if Trump very casually dropped the point as an off-hand remark, just as she is stepping up to speak in answer to a question. When she stepped back, Trump would take the podium and casually remark about the latest conference talk the Gates Foundation gave about eugenics, then move to the next question.
All of America would catch this one.
LikeLike
President Trump has evolved his ‘narrative jujitsu’ to that of 17th degree black belt. He can near instantaneously recognize and neutralize a surprise attack, and return a damaging counter strike with nary a pause…
God has truly blessed us with this man.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sorry, but while I like his dislike of the stupid press, that isn’t why I support him. If he continues to allow himself to be sucked unto the viral weeds while the economy lurches toward depression, many supporters will fall away.
LikeLike
Sorry, but while I like his dislike of the stupid press, that isn’t why I support him. If he continues to allow himself to be sucked unto the viral weeds while the economy lurches toward depression, many supporters will fall away, not feeling blessed in any way.
LikeLike
Hoax after hoax after hoax. Hope American citizens vote to end this in November.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Eight weeks? There will be no economy left to re-open.
===>President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said the White House estimates it may be able to urge Americans to re-open the U.S. economy in the next four to eight weeks. https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/https://twitter.com/seanmdav/status/1247644228609548288
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anybody arrested today ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They got Dad at the playground. The bastard was playing with his kids.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nope. Just like every other day, the conspirators walk around free while Bill Barr plays his bagpipes
LikeLiked by 3 people
About Fauci and his assertion that evidence on HCQ is ‘anecfotal’ and that double blind testing is required to show it is efficacious, suitable to prescribe for COVID19.
The fact is that when you have a disease that will kill a patient, it is unethical to give that patient a placebo knowing the patient has an 86% chance of dying. It is the thinking of a psycho, or an idiot, or the talk of a liar.
The reality is that statistics are sufficient to say that the drug works. The hypothesis of how it works has already been published, and that helps in treatment variability from patient to patient.
Relying on mitigation is also nearly criminal when there are drugs such as HCQ.
President Trump, not being a doctor, being knifed in his back by Fauci, it telling the country that for those that will listen, there is a drug combination that works. He has taken down the barriers to use the drug at great risk to his presidency. Come November we will remember.
I will also say that those hard nosed Liberals in California also know about HCQ now. Any one here think they won’t take it if they get in trouble? I say this because I talk to my friends there.
One of the things that ‘social distancing’ is intended to do is keep people who know each other from finding out the reality of HCQ.
Fauci is a monster.
LikeLiked by 7 people
An important side note. HCQ+Z-pak+Zinc combo works because Zinc inside the cell stops the virus from replicating. The HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) function is to shepherd the Zinc across the cell membrane, a difficult thing to do. Chemicals that do that have a name, they are called an ionophore.
It turns out many chemicals will do the same thing some are over the counter, you can buy them at a drug store and even the grocery store. These same over the counter products have been tested along with Zinc with positive test results in treating influenza A and ebola.
One is EGCg which is simply Green Tea extract. Another is Quercetin, which is found in apple skins.
It is no accident that when you look at on line supplement stores that they are selling out of these products. These products are efficacious as prophylactics too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
it is the thinking of someone who believes in Eugenics (sp).
LikeLike
“Anecdotal” is the buzz word to shut down common sense thinking. Along with “flatten the curve” it is deployed malevolently to sustain the hoax, like “quid pro quo” was used in the impeachment hoax.
LikeLike
Wow Trump decapitated the IG assisted attack by the reporters way out the park.. “And, frankly, it would be okay for a small event but not for a big event. And they had a chance to do it. Somebody said that a certain person — I won’t tell you, but a certain person said this will happen. And that’s true. The problem is that person never did anything about it — previous administrations. In previous admin- — they never did anything about it.”
Might that be
Dr Fauci?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t realize Pres Trump said that, but it sure would seem he’s talking about Fauci. If that’s the case, there is no love lost between them. I can’t imagine how friggin’ much it would suck to continuously be sabatoged by these azzwipes. At some point, I hope President Trump can be clear that he’s getting rid of them, because they are sabotaging US! Our votes, our rights to have a free and just society.
LikeLike
IMO, the tipping point will be the President’s decision to re-open the economy earlier than Fauci recommends.
The break between the two will be covered by the msm as an epic event, and the President will be brutalized…until…the virus significantly abates and the economy begins to recover much sooner than Fauci’s and Birx’s projections. Then the story will disappear from the headlines.
Wait for it.
LikeLike
For what it’s worth, these stats are pulled directly from the CDC. You can find them yourselves here if you’re interested
http://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/weeklyarchives2019-2020/data/nchsdata12.csv
2014-2019 average number of deaths from Flu and Pneumonia in March = 18,013
The number is remarkably stable over the 5 year span. Standard deviation of 876. So we NORMALLY lose 18,000+ people to flu an pneumonia in the month of March,every year, year after year, and we never shut down anything other than the odd school or business for a week. Yet this year we have shut down the entire freaking country for 12,000 WhuFlu deaths? How does that make any sense?
Oh and in case your curious, the “official” CDC number of deaths from Flu and Pneumonia in March 2020 is “only” 13,934. Statistically speaking, there is a <1% chance that the number could be that low based on the prior 5-year period. So there is every reason to believe that close to half of the reported WhuFlu deaths would normally have just been put in the seasonal Flu/Pneumonia bucket.
This nonsense needs to end.
NOW!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Joshua- I totally AGREE and so does Mark Levin.
His show tonight was a masterpiece. His outrage at was is going on knew no bounds.
At one point he practically screamed “Let my people GO!”.
It is now time for President Trump to LISTEN TO RUSH, MARK, and some of the other brilliant conservative thinkers who are explaining why we have END THE LOCKDOWN NOW.
Not April 30, May 15, etc. etc. NOW.
Every minute that passes gives the Commie Dem govs and their minions more and more power. And every minute we the People are losing our God given civil rights, Liberty and Freedom.
This cannot go on. We are dying- slowly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So Seneca, with you, me, Mark and Rush, I get a total of at least four remaining rational Americans. It’s a start at least.
What say you fellow Treepers?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joshua- just listed to President Trump’s call in to Hannity.
Sad to say that he seems to be sticking with April 30th as “the date”.
Although he did say that we have to open sooner than later.
My very humble opinion is that if we give the Demon Rats and their Deep State cronies another 22 days to F things up, our Republic will be unrecognizable.
Let me qualify my remarks by saying that I am a staunch supporter of our President Trump and will stick by him no matter what. It’s just very hard for me to be so optimistic given that I live in the Belly of the Blue Beast- the People’s Republic of NY, ruled by the most vile Marxist dictator, Cuomo.
LikeLike
I’m with you!
LikeLike
What would it be like, If this would have happened 40 years ago, with no Internet, no PC, no cell phone, no MSM, just the old Network News, Radio, and the once a day physical Newspaper? Maybe, and its a big maybe, there might be a few headlines like “Tough Flu Season,” and life would go on…
LikeLike
We also had a heartier, more courageous, and possibly wiser, populace then.
LikeLike
The only numbers broadcast are those that induce the hysteria and sustain the hoax. And no context is given.
Did you know that the US health care system has had a 100% fatality rate for everyone born in 1905?
LikeLike
And yet Trump has been sucked into dangerous farce. I don’t understand what hes thinking. The emperor has no clothes and Trump, who is usually ahead of the curve, can’t see it.
LikeLike
Why is the narrative about COVID-19 funneling everything like a livestock chute for us sheep back to the desired outcome of Bill Gates? Slaughter house for population management?
I came across a great article about COVID-19 that I highly recommend by Steve Coughlin at:
https://unconstrainedanalytics.org/narrative-dominance-in-covid19-reporting/
FTA – “At what point is it not only appropriate but necessary to ask who controls the dominant narrative on COVID-19 in America and the White House and, with it, the decision-making it is structured to facilitate?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for posting this….Former Joint Chiefs of Staff intelligence analyst Stephen Coughlin was the Pentagon’s leading expert on Islamic law. He is the author of the book “Catastrophic Failure” (Blindfolding America in the face of jihad). He also offers video briefings and lectures on National Security and Counterterror analysis here: https://unconstrainedanalytics.org/
LikeLike
Fauci signalling Karl???
It’s like a mutiny.
It’s like Fauci flipping the bird at President Trump
in front of the whole world.
I would not allow something like that to stand.
I would have fired, or banished, or whatever it takes
to get that piece of crap as far away from me as possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A friend once told me ” They’re easy to spot. They laugh at each other’s jokes.”
Fellow Travelers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG I just saw the video of Fauci giving a nod to Karl… WHY IN THE HELL IS THIS MALICIOUS A-HOLE ALLOWED TO BE NEXT TO OUR PRESIDENT!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had seen an earlier video that showed Fauci signalling to someone, but NOW I know WHO. That little weasel deserves a good, old fashioned, ass-whipping.
LikeLike
public humiliation by firing him on live television
LikeLike
Can somebody in the Trump Administration please call Gov. Abbott in Texas
He has lost his mind – closing beaches and parks and saying that TX will probably have to wait longer to open up businesses? It hit everyone at the same time and if I remember correctly the first infected patients were dumped at the military base in TEXAS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
McMaster just did the same in SC. Actually got an emergency alert on the phone today at 6 minutes before 5pm today saying…STAY AT HOME YOU MAY LEAVE TO GO TO WORK, OR BUY ESSENTIALS. My DTV stations did the same dang thing. BEEP BEEP BEEP .Radio station BEEP BEEP BEEP. A fine of 100 bucks per incident or 30 days in jail. Yep, that’ll kill the virus.. F’em.
LikeLike
So, this IG decides to do a survey (was she supposed to tell the Administration?) and instead of reporting back to the Administration, she goes and tattles to the media?
What should have been the proper procedure here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
An employee commissions a survey, prescribed to contain results damaging to her boss. She then exclusively releases this survey to her boss’ enemies so that it can be used by them to ambush her boss in public.
What is the proper procedure now?
LikeLike
What is the proper procedure now?
A: A Bounty On the Mutiny.
LikeLike
In the real world, security escort from the building.
LikeLike
The admiral explained what she should’ve done….. Icontact the Task Force or himself so that action could be taken.
LikeLike
Okay, just wanted to make sure, but should she have told the Administration she was doing the survey to begin with or is it always a surprise inspection?
LikeLike
Hopefully, once the curve gets flat, POTUS will say to Fauci and Birx, “Thank you very much for your hard work mitigating this epidemic. Now I am going to turn recovery and future planning over to Drs. X and Y who are experts on those subjects.” Out the door they go to their big bucks CNN contracts and we’re done with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man, I hope so. He needs to take Pence aside and get it done.
LikeLike
Trump has a separate team for how to get out country back up and running. With HCQ on the shelf and the statistical results from its use, I am hoping that end of April will be the point where Trump puts Fauci back in the freezer along with Frankenstein’s monster.
LikeLike
Until November, when another virus gives unelected bureaucrats the power to lock us in our homes.
I don’t think we are coming back from this. It never should have started in the first place.
LikeLike
Right, like we need another officious committee that pats itsekf on the back to allow us to get back to work. Screw that.
LikeLike
Karl in cahoots with Chicom propagandist.
Karl in cahoots with Fauci.
By extension, Fauci in cahoots with Chicoms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still think Dr. Falsie gets his marching orders from Hill-Hag
LikeLiked by 1 person
A 36 inch Louisville Slugger just popped into my mind.
I Don’t know how my President keeps so calm, but he must be
concentrating his strength.
A Warning to Anti America !
You are literally toying with your own demise.
One way or the other.
LikeLike
I bet Trish Reagan would have been on this in her reporting, instead Fox becomes the Resistance and sends Kristin Fisher.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Corona Virus is conducting a war on humanity. The US Corona Virus Task Force is fighting the virus in battle field conditions. Scientist and doctors are creating new testing methods and devices and evaluating medicines on the fly. The politicians are writing policies on the fly to reduce the number of active cases and saves lives.
Step by step all along the way, in lengthy daily press briefings the President, Vice President, and their many advisors tell us that day’s status and the progress made.
Inspector General, Christi Grimm, acts in the role of Tokyo Rose broadcasting information to back stabbers that was her job to report to the Corona Virus Task Force.
***
Or as Admiral Girori put it
“If there was such a problem that she knew about or he knew about on March 23rd and 24th, why did I find out about the test from them on the — “ “on the news media at 8 o’clock this morning (April 6)?”
“If there was a problem, I think you’re ethically obliged to tell me where that is so we can interact with it like I do every single day.”
***
What do we need Inspector Generals for? They can’t find errors when it appears all you have to do is open a case folder to find them, they change/apply policies for political purposes, and they cause problems by failing to report problems to the responsible parties.
Sounds like IG Grimm could be one of President Trump’s leakers. She is talking to the Press instead of internally to the members of the HHS Department. Although I must say I use the term leakers here loosely. We knew about the need for more test kits and the backlog of test results because the President and Corona Virus Task Force told us about them every day. I really didn’t get the snarky way Kristen Fisher and Jon Karl were putting their questions anyway.
I do think it was news to Admiral Girori that the HHS IG had done a report since it had not been provided to him or the Corona Virus Task Force and was provided to the Press instead.
LikeLike
Reporter: “I have a question about oil…”
President Trump: “Oil? Where is it today?”
Reporter: “Uh…I don’t really know.”
President Trump: “It’s 25 bucks, same as in town. Next question, please.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I said on another thread that Valerie Jarret’s twitter makes it obvious they are using COVID-19 against us.
That twitter guy whose name I forget also intends to use the virus to take over the Earth with his money.
When he gets done with the disease, he is going to use his super powers to establish a universal basic income.
Because Americans won’t have any income when this is over.
Donald Trump ran for office when he wanted power. These other guys are trying to buy it.
LikeLike
What happened to that Never-Trumper (maybe former) who bought majority stakes in Twitter? I thought there was going to be a crackdown on Dorsey.
LikeLike
Is there anyone who has a subscription to The Seattle Times on here?
If so, could you go dig up the two reports published July 9 2019 (“A puzzling epidemic” had spread to Europe [from Spain?]) and, I think, a follow-up piece on July 28.
It might be something for Sundance to explore – or it might not.
Curious mind, I’m afraid.
LikeLike
Has she been removed from that position yet?
LikeLike
The Admiral was Crystal Clear.
If there was any shortcomings that Grimm/HHS was aware of and they were not reported to the Leadership.
Grimm was Derelict in her Duty to Inform and immediately subject to removal and prosecution.
I believe they sign legal acknowledgments of these requirements upon accepting the Federal Office.
LikeLike
And who should we contact regarding this rogue IG? Why Michael Horowitz of course! He chairs the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), an organization consisting of all 73 federal Inspectors General. Imagine that. (SPIT!)
LikeLike
What is the scoop on Jennifer Jacobs? Is she Resistance? She works for Bloomberg. Yet, I’ve seen her retweeted here more than a few times.
LikeLike
She leaves the secret castle door open so our scouts can enter/exit and conduct recon operations…. Sshhhhh on Jen. 😉
LikeLike
I am trying to remain patient and trust that the President has this in hand but I am getting the same sinking feeling that I had in October 2018, just before the midterms that handed the House to the Dems…and when we were all waiting for Barr to declassify and he NEVER did and so the Impeachment circus started!
I am going to send a letter to the White House now – the President MUST start pushing back on the number of deaths…it is ALL because the CDC changed the rules on reporting so all the bankrupt, poorly managed blue states can get Federal money for every death labeled “COVID related”…and he needs to call them out on it publicly!
This virus has been here for months, probably since October or November but it didn’t become a story until the Impeachment failed and then they had it ready to go…we need to get our economy back open and we need to start calling out those who are playing games with people’s lives/businesses for political and financial gain!!
LikeLike
We need our Constitution adhered to, that’s all we need.
LikeLike
Some people are of a mind to quit waiting for pemission and open the country back up.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/activists-protest-coronavirus-restrictions-rally-national-mall-d-c/
I don’t recall ceding absolute power over America to that Fauci weirdo. I’m getting sick of this.
LikeLike
Cliffahead, take a walk.
LikeLike
I WISH TOO ADD
(read)
http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=238848
LikeLike