WASHINGTON DC – “If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination, I would certainly continue the campaign. But it’s just not there,” Sanders said. “I congratulate Joe Biden, a very decent man, who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward.”
Sanders said that while Biden will be the nominee, he will stay on the ballot to collect delegates for the convention, “where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform.”
“Bernie has put his heart and soul into not only running for president, but for the causes and issues he has been dedicated to his whole life. So, I know how hard a decision this was for him to make — and how hard it is for the millions of his supporters — especially younger voters — who have been inspired and energized and brought into politics by the progressive agenda he has championed,” said Biden in a statement. “Bernie has done something rare in politics. He hasn’t just run a political campaign; he’s created a movement.“ (more)
So THEY want single payer healthcare. They want us to stand in line for food. They want to tax the shit out of us for climate. Not to mention they will tax us all that work to pay pay pay mean while the illegals get a pass. They don’t want us to drive a car and they want to kill the elderly off. Gov run utilities to control consumption. tV only will offer gov stations. Lawlessness which is ok? What have I missed.
Ya know, the DNC is corrupt as hell, but you can’t deny that they’re very good at it. Take nothing for granted this election.
Golly! Just a comforting word for all of the snowflakes who’s dream of being a lifelong bum perhaps were dashed. Not to worry, you’re still a bum, poverty in the USA is a choice. I recommend you move to California and pitch a tent. You can pee and crap in the streets and as long as you keep under $800.00 there will be plenty of food for the taking. Utopia calls.
Oh, and there are “DRUGS” everywhere! “Party on Garth!”
