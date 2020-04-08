April 8th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1175

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
LikeLiked by 9 people
New Trump Phrase! China-centric.
Love it!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sky News running with the China cover up story.
LikeLike
🦅 ”— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” In Holy Week” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🙏 🙏 Let’s Lift Our Voices in Prayer 🙏 🙏
🌴 “Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.””
—-Mark 10:9
—————————————————————-
🙏 The World In Prayer:
Dear Lord,
We come before You in urgent prayer for our President Trump and for everyone in the USA and around the world. We look to you for peace, hope, joy, and healing as everyone is heading to a peak or winding down to recovery from Covid-19.
We simply ask you, Lord, for worldwide healing for those who have been struck down by the plague. May your love and healing powers reach down to comfort and give hope to the ailing. May they seek true hope which is found in Jesus Christ.
Lord, Comfort those who have lost their loved ones. May the mourners reach out to you for Your love and peace. Give them wisdom, strength and the will to move forward in Your Name.
We give thanks for those who are recovering and have recovered. Help guide them back on track to the life that you have laid out for them. Give them a heart of gratitude, joy and a mission to share with others of their trials.
We ask you, Lord, for our persecuted Christians especially those in other nations. Embolden them to speak out of You…or….. Lord, Hide them under Your wings, which is a place of refuge. Deliver them from Evil, Lord.
Thank you, Lord, for your ongoing health protection for President Trump and his family, VP Pence and his family and the magnificent MAGA Team…. and for other world’s leaders who have acknowledged your presence. We ask you, Lord, to continue to protect all of them in the weeks, months and years to come. Thru Your Wisdom, Guide our President and the all the Patriots to ease into rebooting our country back to normal levels soon without evil disruptions. Help the Patriots to bind up the Evil ones at Your timing, Lord.
And most important of all, we pray for a spiritual revival in America and around the world….. an wave of awakening of the misguided churches.around the globe and those who have turned their back on You, Lord. Empower us all to reach out and tell others of You. We pray for the openness of their hearts, accepting Jesus into their hearts, admitting their sins and allowing sins to be washed away by Jesus’ Blood at Calvary, and find lasting peace in Jesus whom they have searched for.
We pray to You, Lord, to help make us strong and courageous for the very rough road ahead of us. May Your gifts flow freely through us giving us the ability to help wherever help is needed, so that You would be honored by our lives. May our President Trump, his Team and all of us supporters, be an example of how we can have great hope for the world’s peace.
Lord, We ask for Your Blessings to rain down upon us for many better tomorrows….For Thine is the Kingdom… and the Power… and the Glory… Forever.
In Jesus’ Precious Name We all Pray…Amen.
—————————————————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.”🌟 —Eph 6:11
— *🇺🇸* Heal Our World *🇺🇸*
🦅 On World Health Day, 2020: “We reaffirm our commitment to do our part to stop the spread of this virus, care for the sick, and protect the health and well-being of our fellow Americans.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 8 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, April 8, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 209 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 15 people
Praying !
LikeLiked by 3 people
GrandmaCovfefe, That is an extremely meaningful prayer. I feel confident that I can pray each of those things and be in line with God’s will. Thank you for posting that. Much thought and a close relationship to God are evident.❤️🙏🏼🇺🇸✝️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful prayer, G.C. Praying! Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen.
LikeLike
What Landslide posted, I echo!
AMEN!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
All Obama IGs should have been fired a long time ago. He’ll have to deal with it now. I wouldn’t be surprised if she started her investigation a month ago in order to protect herself from being fired . It’s hard to fire someone who is investigating you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can TRY that, and certainly will.
Problem is, EVERY I.G. is investigating a Dept of the Executive; in other words “The Administration”.
So, by that criterion, the POTUS could not fire ANY IG, because they are investigating his administration.
Which is rediculous, just as everything the Dems try. So for SURE they’ll TRY it, and for sure it won’t work!
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/07/april-7th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1174/comment-page-1/#comment-8039683)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 4/6/20 – (See link above.)
– Dave Hendricks tweet about the government purchasing land from Neuhaus & Sons for border wall just north of Project 2. This is the same landowner that Tommy Fisher worked with to build Project 2.
– Dave Hendricks tweet. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the next hearing in the Fisher Industries / privately funded border wall from April 8 to May 6.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 4/7/20
– Jeff Rainforth Facebook post with month old photo of Project 2. I don’t remember if he has posted it before or not.
Includes Q & As.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 3 people
WBTW: Our photographer is ready to get back to the border & so are we. Be safe, everyone, and thank you for your continued support. 🇺🇸
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 4/6/20
Q: Be safe yourself. Why are you going out so soon? Aren’t you supposed to be inside for another week or so?
WBTW: Anne, we are all locked up tight in our homes. This is a shot Jeff took about a month ago when he was at project 2 before all the craziness erupted!
Q: Why isn’t stage 3 underway?
WBTW: Doug, because of state restrictions on movement & gatherings due to the coronavirus! We’ll be on it very soon! Please stay safe!
Q: Beautiful pic very colorful and sharp I was most likely on that boat filming.
Jeff Rainforth: Awesome, Melanie! Tourism by boat in that area has skyrocketed since the wall went up! 😀
Q: Jeff Rainforth here’s a 5 min video do as you see fit.
(Commenter posted two videos of the wall from the tour boat but I couldn’t find a link to embed it.)
Jeff Rainforth: Melanie, thank you so much! Brian was talking about the tourism boats & how the wall has increased the tours & boosted the local economy. Great stuff! 😀
Jeff Rainforth: Melanie, this is awesome video! May we use it in an article? You can reach me at ****. Thank you! I’m letting Airman Kolfage know right now. 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was just looking on WeBuildTheWall’s website and I noticed they have a new interactive map part of the way down the front page. You can set map full screen and zoom in on each of the project locations.
https://webuildthewall.us/
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is great site…something to look forward to when things starts to open up and “Let’s Roll’.
Thank you, Stillwater! for all that you do here even tho The Wall is quiet these days.😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad you like the site Grandma C ~ 🙂
I’m not sure when the new map was put up on the official site as I only check it maybe every couple weeks. I mostly check 13 or 14 other social media accounts daily for the latest wall info; plus maybe a few additional sites about the lawsuits and AZ Bill HB 2084.
Also, when wall work is going on I’ll do general searches on the internet or look at particular national or local news outlets which tend to cover WBTW or Fisher projects.
Looking forward to when things are up and running again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lot of us don’t have time to go deep into research for the WALL and what you are doing is helping greatly. You are keeping us in the loop and connected. Bless you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And bless you with you’re prayer posts above!
I give thanks for the praises and pray through the requests every day. 🙏
LikeLike
Edit: “…your prayer posts”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Best President that the World has ever seen. The Best Eva…
Always working, moving forward to Making America Great Again Soon…MAGAS
We Love you, President Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ooops….lol….maybe I shouldn’t have said MAGAS..it looks like, lol, “My Gas.”……lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
S’ok, just follow up with “is cheaper”!
Seeing any .99/gallon yet?
Not me!
LikeLike
Lol and no. We’ll never see that here in “cheepie” California. Sacramento Loves taxes on everything.
I remembered Mom paying 25-30 cents a gallons and getting free steak knives with plastic ivory handles. Good Old Days. I still have two of the knives and they still cut beautifully everyday. My Gas…is expensive.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was a good interview with the President. He sounded focused and spoke a lot about reopening the economy. Sean Hannity actually asked pretty pertinent questions and it is worth a listen for all Treepers who have unplugged from Fox.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is the President Forgetting Politics 101?
Regardless of when Trump acts to reopen the country, the ruling class will do whatever is in their power to prevent him from exiting the path to political perdition which he has entered.
https://amgreatness.com/2020/04/07/is-the-president-forgetting-politics-101/
LikeLike
FTA “Start from the fact that the ruling class is discredited. Separate yourself from it. Lose no opportunity to add to the discredit. Stress your own responsibility. Act on it. When they damn you, double damn them. Politics 101.”
^^THIS^^ 1000 times ^^THIS^^
As soon as George W Bush was sworn in, he began trying to appease the Democrats who were upset he had been declared the winner over Algore…he cut deals with Teddy Kennedy for the “No Child Left Behind Act” and then tried to suck up to the seniors with Medicare Part D (rather than taking on Big Pharma to lower the cost of drugs, which is what he SHOULD have done!). But it never earned him any friends OR won him any points – the Left continued to despise him and thwart him legislatively and the media never let up on him his entire eight years in office – AND by the time he left, the conservative hated him too for being such a wuss and never fighting back!!
The media and the “establishment” will forever hate Donald Trump for defeating her Thighness AND for bringing back jobs and pride to America so he needs to quite acquiescing to Fauci and Birx et al in an effort to be seen as caring more about lives than the economy…none of them give a damn about any of our lives and their only interest in all of this is to make sure THEY get richer – the rest of us be damned!
The President knew all of this up until earlier this year but I feel like he has been stuck in the White House for too long and he is losing his perspective. It’s time to reassert control and reopen the country…and to tell the WHO and China that we are DONE playing games with them!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
EXTREMELY good article, rondo! Thank you for posting this! I hope our beloved VSGPDJT reads it.
We are 100% behind this President. Re-open the economy, Mr. President, and the World is your oyster. Double-dam$ the media, the Democrat Communists, and the Swamp.
None of those aforementioned groups carry any weight or credibility with the American people anymore. That means they cannot influence the people. The crazies that side with the Democrat Communists are dug in and, unfortunately, radicalized. You speak to the majority.
Be Bold:
LikeLike
rondo whatever AND American greatness; And are you forgetting everything taught in politics 101 got thrown in the garbage can, when DJT descended the escalator?
$ wins elections.
Never insult your opponent
Its all about spin and the 24,hour news cycle.
No one can beat the vaunted Clinton machine
Its all about data analytics.
Of COARSE,the,Political ruling class will TRY, they have BEEN trying, for the last 3 1/2 years, and they ain’t gonna stop.
Doesn’t mean they will be any more succesful this time, than the 300+ other times, when they have failed.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trumps personal/DOJ/IG/AG decisions have been completely negligent. Why he didn’t fire every single obama appointment day 1 will always always been a massive F’up on his part. On top of that letting these deep state F’s close our country down and crash the economy is another MAJOR F up on this part. I’ll never understand what he is doing. Hate to say bad things about him but F this is frustrating to watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well why doesn’t Trump knows this and fire her? HE is the F”ing PRESIDENT AFTER ALL. Its about FFFFFFFF time HE FFFFF ACTS LIKE IT
LikeLike
rckymtn: I think you are where I was, but I did remember something about Donald J. Trump. The Art of the Comeback. I think it is right around the corner…
LikeLike
And I accidentally stumbled onto this…..
Obama’s thuggy buddy, Rahm Emanuel has a brother who is National Institutes of Health bioethicist Ezekiel Emanuel.
Funny it doesn’t show on Rahm’s wiki, so you’d have to click on Rahm’s younger brother, Ari Emanuel to see that Ezekiel is connected to NIH. As always Wikipedia is wicked.
Will wonders never cease…….names just keep on popping up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She has 2 daughters, Devynn Birx-Raybuck and Danielle Birx-Raybuck. Who is “Laura?”
I think we need to get this verified.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I am hoping he can fire every Obama appointee when he wins again. He will need his people to move smoothly with the changes that need to be made.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pres Trjmp: shove it down their till they choke on it. Let them piss and moan. They will anyway. You’ve got real Americans behind you. Expose fake numbers and models. Open up the economy. You cannot be compassionate to those dealing with the China flu while being dispassionate to the 90%+ who are healthy and desperately need to get back to work.
There are only two things: work and love. Except for the welfare class we are a nation of workers. We need to work. Now!
LikeLike
“You cannot be compassionate to those dealing with the China flu while being dispassionate to the 90%+ who are healthy and desperately need to get back to work.”
This is why I love CTH. Well said, Fromseatoshiningsea!
LikeLike
Joe diGenova Monday on WMAL with 2 new revelations?
1. About 6:20 – the FISA court asked the names of the FISA FBI warrants – because it believes many were political targets, or associates of targets. WILL WE SEE THESE NAMES???
2. 7:50 – he claims confirmation that the JOHN DURHAM INVESTIGATION is centered on JOHN BRENNAN. … DURHAM GRAND JURY … and delving deeply into the Obama Administration fake intell assessment …
LikeLike
Yeah, we’ve heard that song before. I’ll cheer when it happens but I’m not going to believe them until it does.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Especially given the source, and his history of inaccuracy, I pay NO attention to anything digenova says.
His record looks more like a rolcon, than anything else.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
For anyone who needs a chuckle for the Day:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, I’ve never run across anyone being rude or pushy in any the grocery shopping I’ve done since all this nonsense started.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yesterday a woman in the checkout lane behind me inexplicably exploded at me. It was disconcerting and a little scary. It came out of nowhere; she was obviously a very angry woman. (I looked to see whether she was wearing scrubs, maybe she had a stressful 12 hour shift, but that didn’t appear to be the case.)
I couldn’t stop thinking about it all day and decided the employees deserved hazard pay for being in harms’ way and dealing with hysterics, and also that there should always be some security not far away.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
….Americans died at the rate of 10,000 to 20,000 a month last winter from the flu and we didn’t hear a word about it from Dr. Fauci?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry ad rem. This is the rollout. Please delete other post.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1247647849325760512.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Done. 😉
LikeLike
A reminder to Flood the White House with support for ENDING THE LOCK-DOWN NOW!
It takes very little effort:
http://www.whitehouse.gov/contact
And in case you missed it, an essay of mine from yesterday afternoon with excellent comments: scroll down a little, when you get there. Have you also noticed the rise of The Little Totalitarians?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/07/april-7th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1174/comment-page-5/#comments
LikeLiked by 1 person
And….it was an excellent essay ausonius!
LikeLike
Done. Please Treepers send a message to the President to the link Ausonius provided above to reopen the economy!
LikeLike
https://worldtruth.tv/want-to-understand-the-deep-state-here-is-your-deep-deep-state/
The sixteen-year plan to destroy America can be found in this article.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Excerpt:
A family practitioner in Denver, Colorado, said he has used hydroxychloroquine combined with an antibiotic to treat several patients for coronavirus and that they “all did well.”
Dr. Constantine Tsamasfyros, who has been in practice for almost 50 years, told a local CBS affiliate that he “prescribed a combination of hydroxychloroquine (also known as Plaquenil) and an antibiotic called azithromycin to about a dozen patients over the last few weeks.”
“They all did well,” Tsamasfyros said in an interview. “They seemed to reverse their symptoms in a day or two.”
LikeLike
Do any of our Wisconsin Treepers have any sense of how the supreme court race went tonight? Results not to be released until 4/13. Strange.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike