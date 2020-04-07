Tuesday April 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
My guess is this guy is a eunuch
Live from Jamie Lin’s front porch . . . 🙂
Well, I probably should have added that the love of East Texas girl ain’t all that bad, either. It’s stood the test of almost 53 years now and I swear—surprising as all get-out given who’s she’s married too—it’s as strong as ever.
Good on ya Garrison. Happy Easter from a displaced Texan in Big Sky Country The gal made me a little homesick.
🙂
Awsum Garrison,
My lovely Yorkshire Rose will be celebrating (only) 51 years of married bliss on Easter Sunday.
God bless you and yours.
Going through Passion Week by first watching the “The Robe” with Richard Burton. Great acting. Sadly he was a socialist that drank himself to death.
6 Reasons Why The AR-15 Is Actually Ideal For Self-Defense
Posted on March 22, 2018 by Tom Knighton
The AR-15 is a great weapon for self-defense, and there are a number of reasons why. What follows is one man’s thinking on why the AR-15 is great for home defense and, in a few cases, why it’s far superior to the shotgun.
https://bearingarms.com/tom-k/2018/03/22/ar-15-actually-ideal-self-defense/
I think it’s now time to (re)watch the movie “V for Vendetta”. In the morning I’m going to dig through my boxes of DVDs in the basement to ferret it out.
The Australian High Court today overturned the the convictions for sex offences against alter boys of Australian Catholic Cardinal George Pell.
The court voted unanimously, 7-0, to quash the convictions and set Pell free, 404 days after he was imprisoned for crimes he did not commit.
Not only did he not commit the crimes, even a cursory examination of the evidence and the trial conscript would have shown it to be physically impossible for the alleged offences to have even occurred at the time, place and in the manner claimed.
The decision highlights, in my opinion, one of the most egregious examples of police, prosecutorial and judicial misconduct – aided and abetted by a left-wing, taxpayer-funded national media organisation – in Australian history.
The Catholic Church has a sorry history of harbouring and protecting evil child abusers within its ranks, but Cardinal Pell was not one of them.
He was targeted because of his rank and the rabid left’s hatred of organised Christian religion.
An innocent man is free.
‘ … trial transcript …’ not ‘conscript’.
Thank you Jase for posting that.
Yes I have followed that travesty since its beginning.
My prayers have been answered.
It is possibly not known to our American readers but there is much more to this than a witch hunt and the original Kangeroo Court.
Cardinal Pell was in the running to be pope at the time our Argentine Marxist (Pope Francis) got the job.
He was also on the point of exposing financial scandals in the Vatican banking system.
And most heinous of all, he was an outspoken and scientifically qualified opponent of the great global warming fraud.
So like President Trump – he had to go.
Btw he says he bears no animosity towards his persecutors.
This is the Prayer for Our Country and Our President.
Pray The Prayer daily – until you feel it has implanted. Publish quietly & widely.
Fret not. He Who promised is able.
Lord, we are true believers. You have been our refuge for all of our lives. We have waited on you with holy fear and sacred awe.
And now, with the Holy Spirit to help us, we open our mouths.
Like David, we have marshaled our thoughts like men of war and, like arrows, we make straight aim with our prayers. We direct our prayers with all of our strength, we let our arrows fly. When the arrows and our prayers, have left our hands, only then, Lord, will we look up. We expect, Oh, Lord, according to Your Word, to see an answer to our prayers, which we offer you now.
We are doing something that is real. We address ourselves to you, O, God, whom we cannot see, though you are present with us now. We may not be able to touch or hear You, or by physical senses apprehend you, but you are present with us now, as though we are speaking to a friend of flesh and blood.
We have come to speak to you, Lord God; we who are but dust and ashes. We are humbled, Lord, we are bold, and we importune your mercy through Our Savior’s blood and Name.
We know we have no right to the things we ask for … We stand before you as patronage of Our Blessed Redeemer. And though it is we who plead, we plead His wounds, His life, His death, His Blood, His sufferings, His Sacrifice, His Resurrection. Himself. We are here to make our petitions plain. Our words are few, our hearts are fervent.
As for our petitions, Lord, we will not let go of thee, except you bless us, except you bless this country, except you bless this land. We have filled our mouths with arguments and by those arguments, the gates of victory are opened for us, for Our President and our land.
We plead with you now with strong reason. What we seek from you – is great for us in import and advance; important to your people, important to our land.
Our arguments to you, O Lord, are funded with your grace. It is by grace that sinners, such as we, obtain anything from you.
Lord, we seek your blessings, we seek double blessings. We seek your blessings in the obtaining, we seek your blessings in our seeking. We pray and bathe ourselves in your holy cooling stream and escape the heat of the summer’s sun. We mount on eagle’s wings above, and soar by clear Heaven where you, Our God, do dwell. We enter in to your treasure-place and enrich ourselves in Your inexhaustible storehouse. We bring to remembrance your blessing for us through Christ Jesus, how immeasurable, and done through by you eternal love.
We cast off every burden. We tear away our rags. We shake off, we shake out, every disease. We plead before you, Jehovah, your holy attributes. We take hold of your justice and your mercy, your faithfulness and truth. Lord, your righteousness commands our battering rams by which we rend the gates of Heaven. And, Lord, we plead your promises. You have said to each of us, “Surely I will do thee good.”
We hold You to your word, all that you have promised. We know you will do us good as you have promised. We know you will do Our President good, as you have promised. Do unto us, unto this land, unto this people, unto us all that which thou hast said – Lord, surely do us good.
We hold your promise notes inside our hearts, we hold them tightly in our hands. We hold your Word, we engage your honor. We know that not one thing has failed of all that You have promised; all You have said has come to pass, all you have promised will surely come to pass.
We invoke your eternal promises. We know your will, O Lord; we have studied. We know your will is in your promises. We cannot give You rest till you fulfill your promises, until you fulfill your Word which you have given to your people.
You let it be known, near and afar, when you speak, Lord, you mean to act. You have spoken, you will act. We have spoken, Lord, and that out loudly. We have put our trust in you. Deliver us – deliver Our President – deliver every state and all our land from the enemies seen and those we cannot fathom.
Arise, O Lord, and do these many great things. Let not thy honor be cast down. Stir up Thyself, and awake, O Lord, to our judgment and our cause. This day, stir Thyself exceedingly, abundantly, beyond what anyone can believe or imagine. Stir up Thyself, and awake, O Lord, to our judgment and our cause.
They have provoked you with their words, O Lord, their actions and their deeds, their lies; all this they have carried out – in secret and in light; they have brought much harm to this people, much harm have they done to this land. Stir up thyself and awake to Our President’s judgment and his cause; stretch forth thy hand, O Lord, it is time to help your people. It is time to heal our land.
Arise, this moment, wake up thy zeal, let your sacred passions burn. Come, Lord Jehovah, come remind us what your bare arm can do. Show what your bare arm can do for the judgment and cause of our people and our land.
We plead for the sorrows of our people, sorrows like shadows across this land. Bring down those who traffic in the suffering of others, who maintain the pain of others to further their position and their power. Come and deliver us from their hands and every devious purpose; purposes to abuse our freedoms, deny the law of liberty, and your life of liberty inside of us. Show everyone now, O Lord, how much it is you love your people. How much it is you love our land.
Lord, You brought us far and to this place. You are the unchanging, Everlasting to Everlasting; you are as you have done in the past. Tarry not, O Lord; for our sake, make haste. Chase down those who have not listened, who have refused to hear our pleadings over and over and over again. Bring down the strongholds of the heedless ones, turn their positions and their power asunder, drive each one to defeat; cause them to run straightway to their shame, let them trouble your people no longer.
Now, have mercy, O Lord, on our iniquities, for the iniquities of your people are great.
Forget the greatness of our sins, O Lord, forget the greatness of Our President’s sins, the yawning great sins of our land. By your tender mercies take us by the hand, your great right hand. You have ever and always been our help, O God. Leave not your people now, neither forsake them. Remember our land and our sorrow.
Remember those who changed money behind closed doors, who violated our charge; who used their powers in service of darkness, who refused to give account – overturn them now, bring reckoning; spare not. Tear down their fortresses one by one – the north the south the east the west all throughout the center. They have stolen our moment, our liberty, they seek to own the sacred of our lives.
Sear with light the plans they have made in secret, bring every proposal – every draft to naught; for the chains where they would bind us, that they fashion even now, bring them disgrace, defeat and downfall; with your strong right hand, your bare arm, all your holy muscle, turn them utterly asunder. Let them never trouble us – let them never trouble Our President – let them never trouble this land – again.
By thy Glory and Honor, indeed Thou art God, show yourself for the help of your people, for the help of our land. For the help of Our President, his family, friends and his fellow travelers in the war for this land.
Your Son Himself has said to each of us: if we need anything – all that you have belongs to Him – all that He has belongs to us. We are here, here for this people, and this land and this time, and we speak forth the name of Jesus, Our Lord.
We waver not, O Lord; our faith does not stagger.
We plead in His name – the name which rancors the gates of hell, which the hosts of Heaven obey. Hear us, Father, feel the sacred power of your son’s pleas in our behalf.
We are soldiered by His grief, the groans of His sufferings. We cannot accept denial. We have filled our mouths with prayer, with arguments, there is room for nothing else. Like Abraham, we cannot let You go until you bless our land.
We have opened our mouths to you, O Lord, for this people’s sake – for the sake of Our President, the cause of our land. Your supply, your answer, and our victory shall be great.
Begin this moment, arise, O Lord, now. Stir up Thyself, and awake to our judgment and our cause, protect our President, and heal our land.
In Jesus’ name, we pray.
And all the people AGREED, and all the people said, “Amen and Amen.”
Wow!
The Chinese Coronavirus Carnage estimates for Minnesota from — https://covid19.healthdata.org — really have changed since last week.
We are not going to run out of hospital beds, ICU beds, or ventilators. WOO HOO!!!
They are still using their bed and ventilator numbers, not the much larger, and more accurate MN Department of Health numbers.
Our peak death day is now April 26, and we will have 24 deaths that day, +105/-24. (They really narrowed that number down.).
Their estimated total deaths for Minnesota have dropped from 925 to 625 dead (210-1350 estimated).
I wonder what the models will say next week? And two weeks from now? And the next week, after the peak hospital usage, and peak deaths are scheduled to occur?
The models keep scaling back the carnage. Maybe because we are following the distance rules?
Or?
Honor Blackman gone at 94
Honor Blackman posing in a publicity photo for Goldfinger
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8192645/Honor-Blackman-dead-aged-94.html
whatta dame
MAGA BABY!
Work in progress:
LESSONS LEARNED IN THE LAST FEW WEEKS:
1. China won the 3rd world war without firing a shot
2. Europeans are not as educated as they appear
3. Rich people are in fact less immune than poor people
4. No priest, poojari, rabbi, usthad,snake oil salesmen, or astrologers could save any patients
5. Health professionals are worth way more than football legends
6. Oil is worthless in a society without consumption
7. Animals most likely feel the same way in the zoo as we do being quarantined
8. The planet regenerates quickly without human interference
9. Majority of people can comfortably work at home
10. Everyone can survive without junk food
11. Living a hygienic life is not at all difficult
12. Men can cook too
13. Media are full of nonsense and fake news
14. Actors are just entertainers, they are not the HEROES
15. Life is so fragile-handle with care
I think The Beatles discovered that this works too
Ocean chorus: Male bottlenose dolphins sing in synchronised duets to impress females
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-8172591/Male-bottlenose-dolphins-sing-synchronised-duets-impress-females.html
