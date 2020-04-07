April 7th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1174

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Fyi…Chris Hearn was featured on Bannon’s podcast yesterday talking about small business loans and the efforts to push these through the system – feds mechanism to buy back these loans.
Episode 103— if you’re a small business owner, it’s detailed and good. Also CCP take down and notes of Boris Johnson. Bannon has Trumps war – I find trumps discussion yesterday around sovereign states – trump is talking directly to Bannon’s followers. Bannon’s podcast is chalk full of on the ground details, IMO
As I’ve watched this whole virus thing go down, it reminds me of a plot from a James Bond novel where an EVIL organization plots to take over the world by killing vast numbers of people; like the Moonraker movie.
I like mysteries and puzzle solving; this whole corona virus fiasco is a big puzzle with unanswered questions.
Why did Dr Fraudi in 2017 say President Trump would be faced with a global pandemic?
Why did Bill Gates host a corona virus pandemic event in OCTOBER 2019 before anybody had even heard of this stuff? Why THAT virus in particular?
Why in Nov 2019, the French equivalent of the FDA declared hydroxychloroquine, a drug that had been on the market over 70 years, a poison? Why did Dr. Fraudi praise hydroxychloroquine as successful anti-virus treatment in 2013 but denouces it today and has tried to block its use? Why is the media conducting a smear campaign against hydroxychloroquine?
Is it a coincidence that the Washington state town with all the nursing home corona virus deaths happened is also where Gates is creating his “vaccine” against the corona virus? I don’t think so.
From clues I’ve picked up from President Trump, there is two versions of this manufactured virus, one of which is quickly fatal without treatment. The other is a milder version that most people get over just using standard flu protocols. The hydroxychloroquine/zinc/z-pak protocol works on both versions. There is plenty of evidence from around the world that it WORKS. Yet, Drs. Fraudi and Bluto continue to cite how many people they hope die, people are being denied the effective treatment protocol in the various states and the media-rats continue their smear campaign against it.
If you created a biological weapon, you would want a way to cure yourself it if got out of hand but you would want to deprive others of the cure. That appears to be what is happening with hydroxychloroquine protocol. Denying people of a treatment that will cure them to sell a forced vaccination program is EVIL. Since Bill Gates is behind it, who knows what will REALLY be in the syringe? Based on his third world exploits, I would say certain death and destruction.
IMHO, this is a world wide plot that has been in the making for a long time. China may be a participant but I don’t think they initiated it. Someone has various bought politicians and bureaucrats all over the world working to make it happen. I believe this is the “invisible enemy” President Trump is talking about. He sure isn’t talking about the virus because everyone knows you cannot see a virus without extreme magnification but you can see it so technically, it is NOT invisible. But this network of EVIL people working to spread the virus would be invisible because it is a construct, not a physical structure.
Based on the data, this virus has been over here for a long time. Certainly since Nov 2019, just after the Corona virus show put on by Bill Gates in Oct 2019. If you believe that to be a coincidence, I’ve got some prime Everglades property to sell you.
Just looking at the so-called models that have been so wrong, what if they were based on version 1 of the virus, the really bad one referred to by President Trump. What if the stash of the deadly virus was compromised before release? Putting a mild version into the wild that would make people more ill than the regular flu but survivable by most people. What would this accomplish? Well, a person who survived that weaker virus would be resistant to the really bad one because the person would have developed antibodies that would wipe out the signature before it got a good hold on the body. That being the case, hundreds of millions of people world-wide are now immune to the version 1 engineered killer virus that was planned to decimate the world population; a stated goal by Gates and his cronies.
I hope Bill Gates and all his associates are under close watch. They are trying to perpetrate the largest case of genocide in history. IMHO, that’s what the original models were forecasting; the number 1 virus version. But someone sabotaged them and a weaker version of the virus was released and started making people immune to the more deadly one.
I think the invisible enemy that President Trump is fighting are these EVIL people scattered around the world who attempted the murder of hundreds of millions of people. Everyone involved in this world-wide plot needs to be brought to justice and the heroes who sabotaged the virus, one day, need to be honored.
In the mean time, We the People need to take our country back from these government dictators. I think most of us have been exposed to the weaker version. Yes, the bad version is probably out there too but there is a treatment protocol that will cure it if treated early for those people not exposed to the weaker version. This is why the hydroxychloroquine is being fought by these people who WANT people to die.
Yes, this is all speculation but looking at the bits and pieces of data that I have access to, that is what I believe is going on. JMHO.
Well stated and thought through analysis FL_Guy.
I would add This invisible enemy as you defined so well – always underestimates Trump. They have to be like that beautiful Hitler scene in his last throws of power – unhinged and out of control, desparate.
We see Fauci’s thumbs up. We see the CCP inserting a propaganda queen just feet away from our VSG…we see CNN try to tell us HLC cocktail may kill people, we see their turning off their coverage of the task force – also claiming its full of lies…
They are leading an army of useful idiots
My add would be they never expected trump to shit down flights, and surely never expected his current April 30 response , never expected him to push The drug cocktail like he has – if what you say is true – they live in constant frustration that Trump is winning over and over again.
Meanwhile, November 3rd is approaching fast.
By the way, whatever happened to that Chinese assassin the fake media hired and allowed to infiltrate the briefing room in a attempt to infect and murder President Trump?
Is Boris Johnson a victim of a assassination attempt also?
Dances – JMJ, holy crap – what if she was a bioweapon? What the hell are we doing? Gives a whole new meaning to Fauci’s thumbs up.
Crazy to think about, but knowledge guided by experience –
Yes and why do they get to do that? US cannot flood wechat or weibo or even broadcast news in the PRC.
Time to pull the plug to using our first amendment to allow CCP propaganda.
Can/do American University students in STEM programs go to Chinese Universities to do research?
Point being, long past time to close off student visas to CCP progeny, at least in STEM fields. We are inviting them to steal research, and they are taking us up on it.
Stats that are the United States numbers from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
On the included website, there are interactive linear graphs that have data points that reflect running totals for a particular day.
—–
United States Coronavirus Cases: April 6 – 367,004
United States Coronavirus Deaths: April 6 – 10,871
—–
US Coronavirus New Cases (past 7 days): 203,226
US Coronavirus New Deaths (past 7 days): 7,730
April 6 (GMT) – 30331 new cases and 1255 new deaths in the United States
April 5 (GMT) – 25316 new cases and 1165 new deaths in the United States.
April 4 (GMT) – 34196 new cases and 1331 new deaths in the United States
April 3 (GMT) – 32284 new cases and 1321 new deaths in the United States
April 2 (GMT) – 29874 new cases and 968 new deaths in the United States
April 1 (GMT) – 26473 new cases and 1049 new deaths in the United States
March 31 (GMT) – 24742 new cases and 912 new deaths in the United States
—–
TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE UNITED STATES
Data Point: March 30 – 163,778
Data Point: April 6 – 367,004
The difference between 367,004 and 163,778 is 203,226
So, new cases in the United States reported in the last 7 days
Therefore, 203,226 of 367,004 is 55%
(55% of new cases in the United States have been reported during the last 7 days)
—–
TOTAL CORONAVIRUS DEATHS IN THE UNITED STATES
Data Point: March 30 – 3,141
Data Point: April 6 – 10,871
The difference between 10,871 and 3,141 is 7,730
So, 7,730 new deaths in the United States reported in the last 7 days
Therefore, 7,730 of 10,871 is 71%
(71% of new deaths in the United States have been reported during the last 7 days)
Monterey Status Report
1300 tested
63 positives; only one new positive in a couple of days.
Still holding steady at 2 fatalities.
The number of recovered jumped an incredible, amazing twenty percent!!
Ok, it was holding at 10, but now 12 have officially recovered!!!
Fatalities per 100,000 population are unchanged at 0.46
Tested but not infected by covid – 95%
Lots of toilet paper available, but if you want fine caviar, champagne or a charging station for your Tesla Model S, you’re s.o.l!
That last sentence was ad lib, rest was fact.
Tucker had an interesting stat in his monologue that was rather stunning. During the last several weeks the Indiana mental health and suicide hotline has gone from 1,000 calls a day to around 25,000. Domestic violence has risen and one would have to assume child abuse as well. Plus he mentioned it lockdown goes on for too long, stress will drastically shorten lifespans and drug/alcohol addiction will soar.
Which makes sense unfortunately. In my home state of Virginia, Danville in SW Virginia used to have many blue collar manufacturing jobs and was a middle class working town for decades. Once all the jobs left to go overseas, the city went from one of the safest cities in the state to ranking in the top 3 for crime. Sadly, Drug addiction, alcoholism, depression, crime and suicide replaced the jobs.
So whenever I hear Governors and mayors talking about indefinite lockdowns, do they feel their will be no negative ramifications from that? Do they not care or are they just clueless? If Obama or Hillary were President, would these leftist mayors and Governors be so dismissive of the economic ramifications?
Tucker also mentioned many in northern Italy who went to donate blood tested positive for virus but we’re asymptomatic. Very many asymptomatic people despite the very long lockdown. In Iceland they tested 5% of the population, and 50% of the positive cases never got symptoms. So it seems likely this virus is very widespread. Which would significantly lower the mortality rate obviously if a bunch of people are merely carriers. Not to downplay the serious nature of those who really get sick from it. I realize for some it can go from mild symptoms to life threatening in just hours.
I hadn’t watched Tucker in weeks, but I was surprised by his focus on the economy. Wasn’t he one of the ones very adamant about shutting everything down not long ago?
