White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 7:00pm ET the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream
.
.
Two tests approved in Trump time.
Would never happen in hyena approved administrations.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Priority, America First, Communists last.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Communists dead last! 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
💯👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fake News CNN just bailed on the presser.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So did I.
Im done. Im off the Trump train. He needs to make a 180 turn and he is showing no signs he is going to do it.
He spends the whole beginning of the presser talking about how great a job they all are doing, including Fauxi and Birx and how many millions of freaking masks they are making.
Americans are losing jobs at 10x the rate that we ever have, and we all are stuck at home having lost ALL our freedoms and HE ISNT TELLING US WHEN THIS IS GOING TO END!
THIS IS ALL INSANE!
Economy is destroyed. Freedom is destroyed.
Every time I stop and try to think about the country and circumstances that we are living in right now, I cant even comprehend it.
I dont care about drug busts or Atkinson or masks or ANY OF THAT SHIT.
We are letting them take our freedom from us over a cold virus.
I can only guess Trump’s germophobia has clouded his judgment. At this time I can see no other explanation for what he is doing. Its completely irrational. I wouldnt be surprised if the deep state figured figured out that germophobia was a weak point of his and decided to exploit it.
In God We Trust. Not Trump. Its gonna take another miracle to get us out of this mess.
LikeLike
Alright, alright, Im not off the Trump train. But I just cant handle these briefings anymore. I need some good news and Im not getting it from PT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good news is that the new infections are down, deaths/day are down, the triple therapy is working and POTUS keeps saying we are going to put the Country back to work sooner rather than later. Birx talks about months & POTUS talks about by the end of April. He said there would be better guidance on an end game Thu as part of an answer to a reporter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Get a bottle of Single Malt and take a walk in the woods dude Trump is moving mountains to fix this crap! And please turn off CNN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Understood dawg. Hang in there!
LikeLike
I understand your frustration. Something is not right. I suspect President Trump is too isolated at this point and is losing touch with what’s going on in the country.
LikeLike
I agree that there is something going on behind the scenes that we are not seeing right now and I am just praying that we get answers very soon!
I am not sure if they’re trying to bait him into doing something like fire Birx or Fauci, just like they tried to get him to fire Mueller… Then the Press will scream obstruction and every single death will be blamed on him.
But, I also believe we are reaching a Tipping Point in the country and if he does not take firm control to reopen the economy ASAP, we may pass a point of no return! It is a tightrope I would not want to be walking and I pray that he is able to keep his balance!
LikeLike
Dog, come on, Man! We need to hang in there. Very good points made, but remember how it felt to finally see planes back in sky after 9/11? He will get us to that point when he can open up again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately, we lost a lot of freedoms after 9/11.
LikeLike
Dawg,
I have been on the Trump train since the beginning, but I agree 1000%. People are going to die. Its a new flu virus. Sorry, but its time to get back to being American!! They have stolen so much from us and put us so much further into debt in that last 3 weeks it is hard to comprehend the damage that has been done.
Get the DAMN economy going again. AND I want to go to church!!
LikeLike
Dawg, Hang in there.
Agree with you some things are not making sense.
1.5 M people died out of 7 billion worldwide. 182 countries under lockdown. (Approximate numbers) Most hospitals in the country are empty and going broke.
We are being presented a story but not the story as Bongino states.
IMHO PDJT has more information about so many things that we will never see. Believe that he is doing the best that he can with the hand he was dealt with.
Believe that the Wuhan Flu was much deadlier than anyone knew, (hopefully) or there was an attempt to thoroughly seed this throughout the world. Which would be an act of war.
Read somewhere don’t recall where but it showed where the first 20 cases started. 2 and 6 were in Chicago, middle to end of January 2020. None in N.Y., Can’t find the article with the spread sheet.
As Sundance so eloquently states there are trillions at stake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The stock market has gone up 4,400 points since its low during the week of March 23rd. Trump and his people has done an unbelievable job this past several weeks. People with their real money and not bull-s**t know it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Antibody tests are way more important than any vaccine.
LikeLiked by 10 people
the PHS guy GIROIR is very Good,
I’m impressed
LikeLiked by 10 people
When he pointed to the graph and showed the reporter (and the WORLD) that the IG report data was TWO WEEKS OLD I could have kissed him. On the mouth. And I am straight as an arrow.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Loved it and him saying the IG could have discussed and asked the task force instead of it going straight to the media. Despicable!
LikeLiked by 3 people
reporters are assissting the coup by asking about firing the captain from that ship..
notice they keep drilling it.. THIS WILL BE THE ANGLE from HHS IG
he FAKE whistleblowed AND WAS Punished…. thats the angle
LikeLiked by 3 people
impeachment worthy, I’m guessing
LikeLike
The President could answer it with four words: Uniform Code of Military Justice.
LikeLiked by 10 people
and Chain of Command?? I understand that his superior was on the same PASSAGEWAY.
LikeLiked by 6 people
PDJT gave the civy answer. He will go talk to DoD, DoN and get a report from chain of command if he is not satisfied. Bottom line UCMJ as you say AND release of classified data on an unclassified line.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Suddenly the liberal military hating press is concerned about a Navy Captain.
LikeLiked by 22 people
I know. These clowns are such shameless hypocrites.
LikeLiked by 10 people
They are trying to create a riff between POTUS, SecNav and the Secretary of Defense. These people are evil.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They are still calling Eddie Gallagher a war criminal… /smh
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m interested in hearing the full story about the skipper and who he might have been chatting with to produce that lengthy letter which reads like a scientific treatise. Also how precisely did it end up with that particular newspaper? What orders did he receive from his chain of command (I presume an admiral) after he communicated his concerns about the virus?
This isn’t the first time orders from above have been disregarded by Navy ship captains but most were during wartime and the danger to the crew wasn’t getting a virus but getting sunk or hit by a kamikaze.
LikeLike
You can read the “full story” in an upcoming book, I’m sure.
Bottom line: This captain violated the UCMJ. End of story. End of career.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a goof— did your tone change on the Capt. because of our reporting?
PLEASE. Get over yourself. The President will be happy to mediate the issue.
LikeLiked by 8 people
This should have ended an hour ago. I don’t know why he entertains this morons for so long.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Because he loves doing it and we love the quarantine entertainment.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Best show on 😁!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup. They get their gotcha soundbites… but he ALSO gets soundbites, and he’s convinced that even though 95% of the media is against him the 5% gets out and keeps the base satiated. And he loves doing it. They will never understand that. He likes to fight, and he’s usually (well… hell…. always) right.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And nobody talks about the incredibly shrinking Joe
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nap: Well, actually, PDJT did twice bring up his “very pleasant” conversation with Joe. His tone was sincere, respectful, and I think had a touch of honest pity in it. I’m guessing he’s become acutely aware that Joe isn’t sleepy but is truly succumbing to early-stage dementia. It’s sad and I think it’s also very smart for PDJT to show some dignity at this point. the dems are in a world o’ hurt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Treehouseron
I watched until POTUS left fhe stage. Potus enjoys sparring with the media. In so doing he gets some of his own back. But more so, he is showing the country just how small, petty and biased is the media. I have acquaintances and family who cannot be convinced Trump is not a liar and the media is honest. The only way they will catch on is if they awe it for themselves. POTUS is letting them see for themselves. That is why the Left wants the media to atoo showing the conferences. Facts are nasty little puppies. The president lets them snipe at him, traps them then ahrewdly calls up Fauci or the admiral as he did today and makes a fool of them. This won’t get through to the emotional voters (women ans gays) but it will get through to rational thinkers who have been deluded into believing the media. Once they catch on they won’t be fooled by the media again
LikeLike
It’s the only entertainment we have now! Other than playing Zorro at the grocery store…while trying not to die!
LikeLiked by 2 people
lol!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speak for yourself Reserved. If he would give us any sign that he is going to end this nonsense, maybe I could stomach it. Instead he jokes with Fauxi.
LikeLike
Right now this is the only outlet to the truth. Then there will be ~22 hours of fake news to follow. Bonus is he exposes the fake new for the asses they are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
N.F.
For sure..once PDJT exits stage ( my left.) the thing should go dark.
That said VP Pence is a terrific pick for this position.
His demeanour will draw support to the ticket in Nov.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m sorry, but I don’t think he will succeed Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cheers Randy, I didn’t suggest that.
My thoughts were that Pence assists the ticket this November with his handling of this.
PDJT will be President until at least 2032
LikeLike
😉😉😉
LikeLike
I’m not sure he wants to.
LikeLike
I think PDJT doesn’t want the Captain’s life destroyed. He can continue his career but not as a commanding officer.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Desk job and paper clips or early retirement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He will choose Retirement and a high paying job with either a shipping company if he wants to go to seas gain or with a defense contractor (GD, BAE, UT-Raytheon or Lockheed) or consulting company if the retired flag officers in those companies will allow it.
He still has all his Department of Transportation certificates required to command a nuclear powered ship in international waters.
He still has allot of contacts among the various naval Commands and Departments, to exploit.
He has a technical degree from the Naval Academy and Graduate School as well as being a graduate of the Naval War College.
He was selected to command an aircraft carrier, so he is no dummy.
LikeLike
I meant that as a question…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Works either way! 😊
LikeLike
The CO was in command of a 18 billion dollar military asset with 5000k personal. He communicated to the media the health and status of the craft outside chain of command to non-classified source, PERIOD Next question!
LikeLiked by 21 people
You are correct. From a military and national security perspective, it’s not even a close call. That civilians can’t understand that is the fault of our educational system.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I wasn’t raised to know all the ins and outs of the military, but I was taught that basically they operate an independent judicial system and can bring you up on all kinds of charges that will get you in a ton more trouble than a civilian. So when I hear “this guy got canned” I always think “well, he must have broke some rule” it’s not even necessary that people know what rule.
I went to an army base once to buy something advertised on Craigslist. They checked my vehicle on the way in, so it’s a large item that I need my truck to pick up, when I get near the guy I call him and he says the only way to get it is to pull around behind this building. (the base has hundreds of buildings). So I go to pull around, and there is a sign, plainly posted, that says no civilians beyond this point without permission of the base commander…. so I sat there and looked at that sign, the guy had said the only way to get it was to drive behind this 4 story building he worked or lived in, but I had to drive past that sign.
So I just left. If I drove in there, I might end up in prison for years, what the hell do I know, it was posted clear as day and I’m supposed to take some clown’s word for it on the phone?
I don’t think so! I’m still free, too. The refrigerator can wait.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IAMNAML (I am not a military lawyer) but I can say that it is absolutely the case that there are positively loads of ways to get in trouble with the military justice system
LikeLiked by 2 people
A good commander does not telegraph force status to the world while in the field of battle — China Sea area. Patton would have slapped him — HARD. And then kicked him overboard.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Cashiered may be in order; courts martial may not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He communicated information that helps our enemy-China. Treason. I served on a carrier and he made them a target.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He communicated information that helps our enemy-China. Treason. I served on a carrier and he made them a target.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump cannot trust these people. Dr. Birx and Fauci. This is the second time Dr. Birx talked about being sick or someone close to her being sick. Trump had better be careful seeing the situation BoJo is in. I would put nothing past these globalists!
LikeLiked by 12 people
VSG PDJT can take advantage of the situation, and being the compassionate and empathetic and caring person that he is, at tomorrow’s presser he can introduce the new and highly qualified professional to take Dr. Birx’s place so she can excuse herself to be with her family.
WINNING!
LikeLiked by 6 people
She is trying to be one of us. She is not one of us, we do not have the power to slow walk medication that would cure a person that is in ICU.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Birx is full of it. 105 temp is not compatible with life and would.have a a 911 call..Not a tutorial to daughter how to listen to child’s lungs as she described. I am blown away that she is considered an expert and President Trump is allowing such frauds to take our freedoms away and to justify it with bs stories like that..
LikeLiked by 3 people
She just wants to get the hell out of Dodge, before they are exposed as frauds. This is her way of getting Trump to let her go home, never to be seen again.
LikeLike
I agree that anecdote was off. Why doesn’t the child have a pediatrician. They are doing televisits and bringing kids in if needed. 105 is a big deal. That said I find Birx affect odd, almost ghoulish and very defensive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People need to realize that as much as we’d like him to, Trump cannot and will not fire Drs. Fauci and Birx, and the reason is simple: They got us into this shutdown nonsense, and only they can get us out of it. Firing them would almost certainly result in an investigation by Democrats, who will simply slow-walk it while the economy burns. This is precisely what the Media wants him to do, and he knows it.
Like it or not, Trump has little choice but to wait this out. As the numbers continue to improve, it will become more and more difficult for the Drs. to justify draconian mitigation efforts. I believe that the Drs. know that the cat is out of the bag when it comes to their overblown predictions (We were told that today would be a “Pearl Harbor + +9/11” moment for the US in terms of numbers of dead from COVID-19–has that even materialized?), and I think they’re looking for the off ramp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. President Trump has to negotiate an exit that will not detract from the Country’s rapid restart by getting us embroiled in a Democrat circus. I am sure there is a plan.
LikeLike
Fauci and Birx will be allowed to save face. They will go back to their bean counting desk jobs. The media’s job will be to convince the public that Fauci and Birx never said what they said
LikeLike
The reporter who was asking about checkpoints, saying Americans are not accustomed to internal border checkpoints. Obviously, he has never been to California. We have Federal immigration check points PLUS agricultural checkpoints. You can’t bring fruits, vegetables or plants into the state. They know nothing.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I had forgot the Ag checkpoints…saw them when I was a kid and we would go to CA on vacation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember them well. Just past the Colorado River heading west.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you ever see the old Alex Jones bit where he drives through a checkpoint 100 miles from the border?
Here’s a video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uqb_GPabxwo
LikeLiked by 2 people
In Los Angeles, we have checkpoints as you drive up to LAX.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly. They know nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes the 405 had them outside San Diego but also remember them in the desert coming into CA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has never been to I-10 about 50 miles East of El Paso, Texas either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen! Been there, done that.
LikeLike
Easier to bring a van full of illegals than a sliced pinapple from CA to AZ on your road trip.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ha! Ain’t that the truth. They know nothing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sixty miles out of El Paso, on every major highway, in every direction, you are checked by border patrol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not just border patrol. One of daughters attended UTEP and UT-Houston Medical in El Paso. The Department of Agriculture would also show at those check points as well.
She also worked for the local Texas Deaprtment of Public Health office as an Epidemiologist. She supported human and animal disease as well as Ag product surveillance for about a 100 mile radius around El Paso, while working on her graduate degree before moving to Waco to finish her degree at the UT-Austin campus, while working in the Waco DPH office.
LikeLike
I grew up in Southern New Mexico and West Texas, we went through Border Patrol checkpoints weekly when we traveled to the nearest city for work, shopping, doctors etc
I remember the Agriculture checkpoints also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are trying to back him into a corner on the Crozier issue. I wish he would stop answering questions on it until he speaks to the Sec of Defense. The Captain made a huge error and I don’t care if he was having a bad day.
LikeLiked by 4 people
45 is Commander in Chief…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and he keeps saying that. He made a big error. He went outside the chain of command. He caused a lot of worry and concern. That was bad. He was wrong. He said he is going to talk to the Secretary of Defense and the Navy Secretary. I don’t see how that backs him into a corner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are trying to get him to commit to something and possibly create a riff between him and the military brass. I just personally don’t like it.
LikeLike
The captain in this environment (everyone leaks and gets away with it) was being cute and part of the “fashionable leaking team”. His ass needs to stay fired and his career ruined. By leaking he showed our enemies (China) our military weaknesses. No second chances.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Reporters can’t seem to grasp that we are in an active but undeclared war status with Chyna navy. His public letter was grounds for punishment during peacetime.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, it should be a pretty simple concept for them. The combat readiness of our warships is always classified, and him sending a letter to the MSM essentially saying his ship was no longer battle ready is a felony leak of classified information IMO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Capt. was insubordinate, a courtmartial offense. Also leaked classified information, a firing offense. PDJT did say he will talk to DoD and DoN but I agree he should have done it sooner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I still do not know what anyone needs to talk about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good questions. PDJT wants to make sure he has all the facts before he “releases the transcript.”
Just a precaution as I am sure PDJT knows exactly what happened.
LikeLike
Ever heard of “The Peter Principle “? I think what POTUS was signaling that the Navy Cpt will be reinstated to a nonsense job. His career is over but he will not be destroyed.
LikeLike
I agree. But PDJT needs to get the story straight through the chain of command.
LikeLike
Now picture Biden being in Trump’s place, day after grueling day facing not only this economy crushing virus but a hostile, lying press.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Biden was in place there wouldn’t be an economy crushing virus or a hostile press.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bingo!
LikeLike
The press would still be lying, in favor of Biden, but they wouldn’t be hostile. Would probably be offering him a chair and a nice ice tea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Biden were in office the press would not have even reported this “virus”…they would say, Just another flu like we have every year, move along, nothing to see here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Trump should just fire this Christi Grimm girl today. Don’t take the chance. Fire her for keeping info from FEMA about hospitals needing help. Do it now and sort out this navy letter BS- I bet it’s nothing
LikeLiked by 9 people
He may. Exposed her agenda when he answered the attempted gotcha question.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d prefer he fired her, everyone sharing an office on the same floor as her and everyone she cleared for new hiring. It’s wartime…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay the “comfort” is opened up for covid patients…how many patients does it have?
LikeLike
I don’t know but this should not have been agreed to. If I were a family member of one of those medical staff members, I would be sick right now.
LikeLike
As of yesterday there were 21 non-covid patients on the US Comfort…..The Javits Center was also treating non-covid patients.
April 2, Cuomo asked that the Javits Center beginning treating Covid patients – The President agreed to this arrangement….
April 6, Cuomo now asking that the US Comfort beginning treating Covid patients – and it appears that the President agreed to this arrangement as well….
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s why a ” mistake ” was made yesterday when they sent Covid patients there by “mistake “
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reading through the Daily Mail article yesterday was the buried information that the ‘less than 5’ “coronavirus patients” that were ‘accidentally’ transferred from the Javits Center were non-covid patients who had not tested positive nor were they showing any symptoms of being infected….
LikeLiked by 1 person
So they weren’t corona patients?
LikeLike
Do all of these super smart people know that it’s a fallacy to say “this could happen, therefore, just in case, you have to do this this and this just in case you’re wrong”?
You could say that about anything! There might be a nuclear war tomorrow, therefore, we can’t go outside! What the hell, why are you outside? What if you’re wrong????? Just to be on the safe side, hide in your closet.
Their recommendations for safety are never effective, if they were effective I might follow them. Your closet isn’t going to protect you from nuclear war and it’s also not going to protect you from an airborne virus.
LikeLiked by 10 people
You mean in the late 50’s and early 50;s when we got under our desks for our bomb drills we weren’t safe? 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Early 60’s I meant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yep..
LikeLiked by 3 people
lol
that picnic blanket would have really helped with 10 Megaton blast.
Oh, and Patty nearly got her skull crushed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best laugh of the day!
I thought it was stupid as of child in the 60’s. Now, even embarrassed we were being good little sheep.
The real sad reality though is the fear sells and manipulates and this just emphasizes how fear has been used to control our behavior as a society.
Each time we fall for it, we lose a little more of our liberty.
LikeLike
we were doing it in the 50s
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was in elementary school in ’49 through ’52 — frequent drills sitting on floor in hallways with backs against the wall. I wasn’t old enough to realize that it was not much help against atom bombs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I went through those in the 1960’s in elementary school in Alexandria Virginia. At the time I thought they were kind of cool (but then I was in single digits and thought an ‘H’ bomb was a bomb in the shape of an ‘H’). It was to give the students the illusion of doing something. And also to protect eyes and other vulnerable areas from flying glass from blast damage. Not that it would probably have mattered, that close to the explosion you probably would have gotten a lethal dose of radiation.
LikeLike
Or from a hurricane or tornado or from a grocery basket that has a bacterial pneumonia germ on it…I know…only reason i got a nasty case of pneumonia last year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup! When I go to the store, those baskets are there, how in the world exactly are they cleaning all those baskets after somebody uses one? They’re cleaning all that wire?
LikeLiked by 2 people
While living in San Francisco, we saw an homeless guy abandon a Trader Joe’s cart (across the street from TJ’s). Leaving the store about 15 mins later, we saw an employee retrieve the cart and take it inside the store, adding it to the rest of the carts.
LikeLike
I was a kid during polio epidemics before the vaccine. Parents were terrified but we still carried on our lives.
LikeLike
Fauci AGAIN breaks his own rules and touches Admiral on shoulder while passing by.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, NYS’ numbers came down, they didn’t level. And secondly, it was not mitigation that caused the numbers to decline, your “model” is a fraud.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly. Their models were fraud to push this country over an economic cliff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m getting tired of them insisting that the trend of this outbreak is what it is because we are so good at this social distancing. They pat us on the head and say “good citizens, you saved lives because you did what we told you and stayed home.” So for the next virus crisis they will want to do the same thing because they have “proof” that it works. How do we know the virus wouldn’t have tapered off at this time without the “mitigation”? We don’t. The only way to prove this is to do a clinical trial. Kind of like they want for the HCQ treatment. We can have part of the country lock up their citizens and the other part just do the normal be careful, wash hands, etc. but continue working as usual. Then we can compare if the trend was affected by the lock downs or not.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ok, whatever stock I still have I am pulling out next fall before flu season starts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh I hate fake journalists asking too stupidity question with nagging attitude,
I wish presidents briefing without fake news medias,
I like to listen president but not reporters,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Birx, please go make a grocery run.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And make us a sammich.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lol, and nice apt username!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember Jimmy Carter’s debacle even/odd license plate requirement for buying gas? They will probably want to try something like this for buying groceries. sad
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please NO! I was just saying this to my children this AM. I have seven living in my household and every two weeks for a grocery run? NO, No, NO!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Welp, then your least favorite two will have to leave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a variation of the O’bama government shutdown. They want to make it as inconvenient and painful as possible for the American public.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Ah the good old days, being, young, poor but having two cars (beaters)🤗 one was odd the other was even. I remember them well🤗😊🤔
LikeLike
Hydroxychloroquine, Pharma, ever hear of it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those Two charlatans are now coming up with excuses for their stupid models getting it wrong.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Another guideline the President needs to make for the press, continually wash your mouth out with soap.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Brown soap — preferred method when I was a youngin
LikeLiked by 1 person
You win! – Best comment of the day!
LikeLike
Except Chanel Rion and a select few others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
does dr briX grandkid have a mom?
she said there is a 96 and 91 yr old nurse mom with the kid..
wtf is wrong with this lady
AND she said it wasnt the virus! so why did she hint it was , when she said”because of you two i cant go see her”
LikeLiked by 2 people
The fact that Brix keeps showing up, and then announcing that she might be sick, tells me everything I need to know! This is NOT nearly as serious as they are pretending for those who do not have significant underlying conditions! She and Fauci are both in their 70s and they are not “social distancing” and they both keep touching their faces!
LikeLiked by 3 people
NYC may have passed the peak. Graphs are worth 1000 words.
Click on cases, hospitalizations, and deaths at Daily Counts here:
https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-data.page#download
LikeLiked by 2 people
I dozed off Did I hear Dr Fraud say he doesn’t want any hers immunity?
LikeLike
Vice President Pence is a very very Good Man
LikeLiked by 2 people
VP Pence had a super closing message. Perfect guy for leading task force and spokesperson.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Debbie Birx, Anthony Fauci, Jerome Adams, the Surgeon General; and Robert Redfield, director of the CDC.
With leadership comes great responsibility.
The recommendations you make from a strictly clinical perspective are one thing.
Put the scale on. Measure the medical concerns in regards to stress, hopelessness and despair that come from a restriction on Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness. A Job.
A truly clinical health issue.
“Do No Harm.”
One of you today at Press Conference appears to have a great weight on your shoulders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Problem is it was not “clinical advice” founded on good scientific procedures nor knowledge. I will go as as far as to say out right willful negligence ad total ineptness as medical scientists. So, even on that front they failed miserably and have been protected so far by their titles, a complicit democrat party and media.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did anyone notice fascist fauci giving a thumbs up to someone/s in the press as he was leaving?
It could be nothing more than an innocent greeting to people he’s probably known for a long time, but I don’t trust the twerp.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He did it yesterday, too.
LikeLike
It could be completely innocent, but as I said, I just don’t trust the guy.
LikeLike
Yamiche ‘Lou’ Alcindor defending The CCP
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our Leftist fake newsies only look into media outlets with Russian ties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imho, The President might want to have a lil “chat” with…
https://www.navy.mil/navydata/bios/bio.asp?bioID=990
As a flag officer, Baker served as director, Operations and Plans, for the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, N31. He assumed his current duties in June 2019 and is privileged to command the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, which consists of over 7,000 Sailors across the carrier air wing and eight ships, including USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), and Destroyer Squadron 23.
As the saying goes…
Loose Lips Sink Ships.
There’s a REASON they say that.p
Iirc
ARTICLE 133, UCMJ. CONDUCT UNBECOMING AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN
https://www.ucmjlaw.com/courts-martial/military-crimes/conduct-unbecoming-an-officer-and-a-gentlemen/
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMHO President Trump has no intention of letting him off the hook. Not only is he removed from his command, but the President is dangling him in front of the media, and making an example of him in front of the other troops. President says he doesn’t want to be heartless and ruin a great career, but… after review there is no way to undo such a large mistake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He broke. You can’t place him back in command and ask 5,000 sailors to depend on him.
LikeLike
One thing for sure now is this Christi Grimm will never be promoted to full-time HHS IG. Trump and Adm. Giroir are NOT impressed.
She sounds like another never-Trumper who wormed her way up the chain. Only in the acting position now because of two back to back resignations of people running that office. She looks WAY too young to me to be in that position.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To me this issue hasn’t been addressed yet. It seems that there is this controversy about doctors being reluctant in prescribing hydroxychloroquine for their patients who only have symptoms and have tested positive, but who are not in yet hospitalized. Early treatment would keep them from worsening to the stage where hospitalization and probable intubation/ventilator is required. Being in my 70’s with some health issues if I test positive I will demand to be put on HCQ, Zinc and Doxycycline (since I have a history of arrhythmias) starting on the day of receiving positive test results. If I’m refused I will threaten legal action? I don’t want to be sent home told to quarantine and take an antibiotic until I get so sick I need hospitalization. This has happened here in Texas already. Is HCQ only for those on their death bed? If so that is absurd! The early treatment with HCQ has so many positive test results I don’t understand why it isn’t being given to everyone who tests positive. Can someone explain that to me? TIA
LikeLiked by 6 people
I believe they are trying to keep it out of the average person’s hands for as long as possible……so you and I get it at deaths door, if at all. The elite are on it as a preventative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s happened here in Michigan too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at what is happening in Tennessee with Lt. Gov McNally, a licensed pharmacist:
https://www.knoxnews.com/story/news/columnists/georgiana-vines/2020/04/06/randy-mcnally-fights-stop-inappropriate-prescriptions-covid-19-georgiana-vines/2942836001/?fbclid=IwAR2gpiiE5yrrrfElAEfOMJXrWNJ5Qu6IY6-ntiHS700CIY3I3NzLG7QdLQ0
LikeLike
McNally is a Republican, like Gov. Lee and many others in this area.
Totally get that he does not want for the anti-Covid drugs to be abused/hoarded so that people who need them cannot get them… HOWEVER McNally should hear from constituents that if he is playing politics with people’s lives and livelihoods, helping to wreck the economy in order to please some paymaster? That a lot of people are likely to revolt and it could get McNasty.
http://www.capitol.tn.gov/senate/members/s5.html
LikeLike
I was so glad President Trump brought up how they tried to get the unemployment money to those in need via another source, however congress turned them down. This needs to be stressed. I know several people who filed in California and Hawai’i three weeks ago when they were furloughed by their employers who have yet to get any monetary deposits or checks from their states unemployment offices.
Many have stated the offices sent their acceptance letters, however, none of the offices are now answering any calls, emails or faxes. They’re being completely ignored 24/7. No communication or deposits…nothing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Incompetent “gub’mint” employees in California and Hawaii? Say it ain’t so?!!
They are all probably at the beach or out surfing, since they are getting full pay and benefits for NO work!! All “non-essential” public sector workers ought to be forced to wear an ankle bracelet just to prove that they are indeed “staying home”! (I am kidding…kind of!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
vikingmom, that’s a good idea actually! I feel so sorry for these people. Helping those that we are able to.
LikeLike
They should have to prove they are either “at home” or “in the office” doing their work but with no public allowed. It really wouldn’t be that hard to set up a system to verify their whereabouts but their union would never allow it!!
BTW, I think the same thing should apply to teachers! Either be preparing online lessons or doing Zoom meetings with your students/their parents during all the hours you would have been in school!
LikeLike
Same here in NC. I have two neighbors who applied for unemployment two weeks ago and still no checks. One is in the hospitality business and one worked in a dentist office. These are both single women. Rent was due on the first. This is tough for this income level of of people. They said state unemployment is overwhelmed. Typical for Dems…everything they touch is a disaster to human beings.
Fifty percent of the people in this apartment building were laid off. Landlord sends out letter saying you have to pay your rent, apply for unemployment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doesnt the stimulus bill stipulate that nobody laid off can be evicted for non payment of rent
LikeLike
I’m seeing the “wear a mask” recommendation as the last-ditch effort to prove that “they” were right, as their house of cards collapses around them.
They will try to play it off as “See? It would have gotten much worse, like we said, but Americans heeded our directions and we saved the day, despite Trump!”
Anybody who still thinks this whole thing isn’t being overblown to use against President Trump, just lok at the things noted scientist Valerie Jarett is tweeting.
Warning, if you are healthy at this point, it will make you sick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is absolutely no way wear a mask order at this late date can have a smidgen of credibility as this has been on-going in the US as far back a November 2019. It is just as useless as the social distancing craze.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looking at the NY data there is a significant drop in deaths from yesterday to today.
So is that because of the weekend or the 4,000 people they have treated with hydroxychloroquine?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Have there been any results from the NY Trials on HCQ released yet? I haven’t heard the President mention those specific cases yet…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably yes, but you will never hear it from msm or dems because nothing positive from VSGPDP gets reported, i.e, it never happened. Sad that the dems have ignored the truth. They will pay on November when the real story comes out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bogeyfree, Believe that is the case. Cuomo at a presser stated that he will ask PDJT for much HCQ, Was than asked about its effectiveness using weasel words of anecdotally appears promising. This way he would be able to lift the 14 day prescription limit.
LikeLike
Well, even Cuomo had to say publicly he asked the fed for more HQ.
LikeLike
Chinese reporter does work for the Chinese government https://thenationalpulse.com/news/trump-reporter-china/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
A friend sent me this image of how to turn a MAGA hat into a MAGA face mask.
LikeLike
Am hearing from extended family in the Philippines that they are hard hit.
Distant relative caught it, and got over it in 4 days. Not fun, but over it.
Her husband, on the other hand, was extremely ill. He finally turned around but it was bad.
Men seem to get this worse than women, on average.
LikeLike
Duterte is being a dictator about this epidemic. I respect Duterte but would not want to live under his rule — much prefer Tennessee volunteerism. But our governor and Lt. Gov. also seem inclined towards Big Gov, and I’m not thrilled. I’d rather see people control themselves than ask police to rein people in, let alone shoot us
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/rodrigo-duterte-philippines-president-coronavirus-lockdown-shoot-people-dead/
LikeLike
LikeLike
Bill Gates is trying to set himself up as a god – with the power to decide who should live and who is “expendable”…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hannity just set the world record for the longest opening question to a guest tonight. (The nice half of the doom twins). I give Dr. Doom Birx credit for her patience at least.
LikeLike
LikeLike