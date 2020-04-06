British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved to Critical Care Unit…

Prayers increase as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition has worsened and he was moved into intensive care this afternoon to receive oxygen treatments.

U.K. – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus condition worsened, Downing Street announced tonight. The Prime Minister was transferred to the ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in London at 7pm this evening – 11 days after testing positive for the deadly disease. He remains conscious and Number 10 sources stressed he had been moved to the critical care unit as a precaution should he require a ventilator.

But Mr Johnson has asked foreign secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him ‘where necessary’, although it is understood Mr Raab will not formally become a temporary prime minister. […] his symptoms spiralled and he required oxygen, prompting the move to critical care, according to Sky News. Health experts tonight appeared unanimous in their view that the PM’s admission to intensive care means he is ‘extremely sick’. (read more)

Heavenly Father, You are the ultimate Healer. We come before You to pray for those now battling with this virus. We ask You to wrap Your healing arms around them. We pray for their healing; and we pray for You to comfort them while they heal. Lord, please eradicate every ounce of this virus from their bodies. Please heal every cell in their bodies, every infected part of their being. We pray for no lasting effects upon them from this illness. Father, please heal them inside and out; guide the hands of those providing medical care; and energize the medications they need with your power and spirit. We pray for healing not only physically but spiritually, so they may live a life of thankful abundance. We ask for You to provide comfort upon their family as they struggle with fear and worry. In Jesus’ name, Amen