British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved to Critical Care Unit…

Prayers increase as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition has worsened and he was moved into intensive care this afternoon to receive oxygen treatments.
U.K. – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus condition worsened, Downing Street announced tonight.
The Prime Minister was transferred to the ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in London at 7pm this evening – 11 days after testing positive for the deadly disease.
He remains conscious and Number 10 sources stressed he had been moved to the critical care unit as a precaution should he require a ventilator.
But Mr Johnson has asked foreign secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him ‘where necessary’, although it is understood Mr Raab will not formally become a temporary prime minister.
[…] his symptoms spiralled and he required oxygen, prompting the move to critical care, according to Sky News.
Health experts tonight appeared unanimous in their view that the PM’s admission to intensive care means he is ‘extremely sick’. (read more)
Heavenly Father,
You are the ultimate Healer.
We come before You to pray for those now battling with this virus. We ask You to wrap Your healing arms around them. We pray for their healing; and we pray for You to comfort them while they heal.
Lord, please eradicate every ounce of this virus from their bodies. Please heal every cell in their bodies, every infected part of their being. We pray for no lasting effects upon them from this illness.
Father, please heal them inside and out; guide the hands of those providing medical care; and energize the medications they need with your power and spirit. We pray for healing not only physically but spiritually, so they may live a life of thankful abundance.
We ask for You to provide comfort upon their family as they struggle with fear and worry.
In Jesus’ name, Amen
Boris is at the 2-week decision point of a disease that really, really sucks — hang in there Sir…
Our Prayers and thoughts are with him for a speedy recovery
Amen.
I hope he has plenty of security , They want him gone just like PDJT
Amen.
Security from covid 19 is primarily mitigation, then if infected,
treat with hydroxychloroquine / Z Pak combo asap.
+Zn!
Everyone forgets the Zinc!
https://archive.is/ONUmi
Amen
Beautiful….poignant….powerful .
> Lord, Hear our prayer
Prayers up for Boris.
What to believe these days with all the disinfo out there. Does Boris really have the virus or is he part of the supposed “roundup” is the real question. Find it difficult to believe that he would have it and yet none of the other ranking officials in the UK gov don’t. Better yet who are these elites around to even be exposed to it. So much nonsense out there it is tough to weed out the truth…….maybe he was poisoned and this is the cover story, we may never know the truth.
I don’t get your post as many in HM government are self-isolating or in hospital having been confirmed with the virus. Just read the UK newspapers.
He may be very sick
Moving to ICU is NOT a big deal. Most ICU’s are furnished with electronics, monitors at nurse stations, wall Oxygen valves, suctions and facilities for ventilators.Even electronics for admin of IV’s
Regular rooms lack technology and have chairs for visitors, night stands etc.
He is infectious. ICU’s are all set up for isolation protocols. Don’t even imagine ICU is a step from the morgue.
Prayers for PM Boris Johnson and the many people suffering from the horrid Covid-19 virus. There will be a time of recogning for the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization. They knew, they lied and many people died.
