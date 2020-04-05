Sunday Talks – Steve Bannon Discusses His Thoughts to “Crush” Coronavirus…

Former White House advisor Steve Bannon appears on Fox News to discuss his thoughts on how to mitigate and eliminate Coronavirus from the United States.
Among Comrade Bannon’s proposals: Shut down all inbound international air travel. Shut down all domestic air travel. Forced federal shut down all ports of entry, allowing only commerce. Initiate forced quarantine zones around major metropolitian areas keeping people from leaving. A forced shut-down all vehicle travel on interstates, except supply chain transports. A federally enforced closing of states to cross border traffic. WATCH:
.
Yikes. Civil liberties? Meh, details… details.
I’m just sharing information….
Steve Bannon was, perhaps still is, well regarded by many people; and formerly held a position of influence in the White House.
I cannot even fathom the totalitarian nature of what Bannon is suggesting.
What America would even re-emerge from that type of action?
Your thoughts?
What America will emerge after this event is over? That is the big question that has my attention, time will tell. Don’t care about Bannon…
LikeLiked by 1 person
In a state of tranquility, wealth, and luxury, our descendants would forget the arts of war and the noble activity and zeal which made their ancestors invincible. Every art of corruption would be employed to loosen the bond of union which renders our resistance formidable. When the spirit of liberty which now animates our hearts and gives success to our arms is extinct, our numbers will accelerate our ruin and render us easier victims to tyranny.
LikeLike
Your thoughts?
Not surprised the least.
What America would even re-emerge from that type of action?
The Cinema America, the one that demands sequel after sequel…
LikeLike