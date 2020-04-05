Sunday April 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
You Can Make a Difference
By Pastor John Fredericksen
One person can always make a difference. By one vote America voted to make English our official language over German, Texas was added to the union, Andrew Johnson was saved from impeachment, and Adolf Hitler gained power over the Nazi party.
In the spiritual realm, one person has frequently made an enormous difference. Only Jehosheba hid young Joash from being killed, enabling him to become a godly king (2 Kings 11). Elijah stood alone against hundreds of false prophets, and a wicked king and queen (1 Kings 18). Jonathan alone protected David from the murderous plots of Saul (1 Sam. 19). Nathan stood alone to rebuke David, influencing him to get right with the Lord (2 Sam. 12).
God used one man, Paul, to reveal our new dispensation of grace, and Onesiphorus to encourage Paul in a time of great trial (2 Tim. 1:16-18). God can also use you to make an important difference in your sphere of influence. “Be strong in the Lord, and in the power of His might” (Eph. 6:10), seeking to make a difference through ministry to others.
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
2 Kings 11:1 And when Athaliah the mother of Ahaziah saw that her son was dead, she arose and destroyed all the seed royal.
2 But Jehosheba, the daughter of king Joram, sister of Ahaziah, took Joash the son of Ahaziah, and stole him from among the king’s sons which were slain; and they hid him, even him and his nurse, in the bedchamber from Athaliah, so that he was not slain….
17 And Jehoiada made a covenant between the LORD and the king and the people, that they should be the LORD’S people; between the king also and the people…..
1 Kings18:15 And Elijah said, As the LORD of hosts liveth, before whom I stand, I will surely shew myself unto him to day.
16 So Obadiah went to meet Ahab, and told him: and Ahab went to meet Elijah.
17 And it came to pass, when Ahab saw Elijah, that Ahab said unto him, Art thou he that troubleth Israel?
18 And he answered, I have not troubled Israel; but thou, and thy father’s house, in that ye have forsaken the commandments of the LORD, and thou hast followed Baalim.
1 Samuel 19:1 And Saul spake to Jonathan his son, and to all his servants, that they should kill David.
2 But Jonathan Saul’s son delighted much in David: and Jonathan told David, saying, Saul my father seeketh to kill thee: now therefore, I pray thee, take heed to thyself until the morning, and abide in a secret place, and hide thyself:
3 And I will go out and stand beside my father in the field where thou art, and I will commune with my father of thee; and what I see, that I will tell thee.
2 Samuel 12:13 And David said unto Nathan, I have sinned against the LORD. And Nathan said unto David, The LORD also hath put away thy sin; thou shalt not die.
14 Howbeit, because by this deed thou hast given great occasion to the enemies of the LORD to blaspheme, the child also that is born unto thee shall surely die.
2 Timothy 1:16 The Lord give mercy unto the house of Onesiphorus; for he oft refreshed me, and was not ashamed of my chain:
17 But, when he was in Rome, he sought me out very diligently, and found me.
18 The Lord grant unto him that he may find mercy of the Lord in that day: and in how many things he ministered unto me at Ephesus, thou knowest very well.
Ephesians 6:10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.
Solace pt. 2. This piece is one of the most heartfelt laments that I think I’ve ever heard. Wil Ackerman, the founder of Windham Hill records, was a German war orphan who was adopted at age 9 by a Stanford professor. In itself, that experience had to have been wrenching for a little kid. But then, his adoptive mother committed suicide when he was just13 (and, reportedly, he was the one who discovered her body). By his early 20’s Wil had become an accomplished guitarist and so he used his musical skill to compose a remembrance this life-changing event.
The song’s title is a bit mysterious because we’re asked to decide just who’s impending death the song is really about. I’ve listened to this song many times over the years and, at first I thought his music was a tragic expression of his adoptive mother’s grief just before her death. I no long that is what the song is about. Instead, I think the virgin spirit is Wil himself and the impending death was his own experience of grief. Losing one’s real parents and then his adoptive mother only a short time later was something that could easily persuade a lonely child that perhaps his death might be next. But, of course, he wasn’t next and, instead, went on to discover remarkable creativity and drive within himself. I think this song is about Wil’s personal resurrection. The virgin spirit that he saved is his own.
Forgot: Have a blessed Sunday, everyone!
This is scary:
This ER doctor thinks we are dealing with something different…
Comments??
There is a call at the end for other ER doctors to get in touch…
