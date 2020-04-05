PPE Shortage Forecast in Food Manufacturing – Additionally, Worlds Largest Retailer Limits Shoppers…

Two topics of interest to average people appear in headlines. The first is a report the food manufacturing industry might run out of PPE; the second is a remarkable shift by WalMart for shoppers in a new response to COVID-19.
First, there’s a hyped-up report about the food manufacturing industry possibly facing a shortage of gloves and masks as the nationwide PPE shortage continues. [SEE HERE]
However, there is nothing to be alarmed about in that report.
“I want to assure you that our food supply chain is sound,” Sonny Perdue, the secretary of agriculture, said on March 20.
That, however, could change if the people who make, package and deliver food lack personal protective equipment, or PPE, including face masks and gloves, according to the internal document shared with Yahoo News. (Link)
The three common PPE needs in food processing are: (1) hair restraints; (2) masks, and (3) gloves. All food manufacturing and processing is regulated and inspected by the FDA and USDA. The issues of mask and glove shortages are not critical within the industry. Under the current National Emergency guidelines the USDA can modify regulations to keep the food supply-chain flowing without any health risk at all.
Most industrial food production is automated now. The human element is not as influential as it once was. Additionally, due to their purpose, masks can be modified to any facial covering; it is more convenient, but not critical that particular masks be worn.
Gloves are not as important as hand washing, and any industrial food sanitation expert will tell you that gloves are mostly a public relations issue. Frequent hand washing in food processing is far more valuable, even preferred, to the wearing of gloves. Hair covering is not in short supply, and if that ever became critical there are alternate options possible with modified interim USDA guidelines.
The U.S. has the greatest food production safety standards in the world. Food-borne illnesses are rarely an issue of manufacturing or processing. 90 percent of food-borne issues (ecoli) are related to fresh products (lettuce, potatoes, melons, row crops). The processing issues of botulism, salmonella and listeria are very rare with modern strict protocols. It would be exceptionally rare, almost impossible, for a food-borne pathogen to come from a PPE issue. Stunningly so.
Nothing related to PPE will interfere with the food safety of Americans; and no shortage of PPE would ever impede the food supply chain. There are shortages of raw material and supplies that might be a problem; but PPE is not a critical component within industrial food supplies; and all PPE regulations can be modified easily to avoid disruption.
On the second report, it is actually quite remarkable to see WalMart, the world’s largest retailer, modify shopping rules with very deliberate limits on customer density:
WalMart – Starting Saturday, we will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.
To manage this restriction, the associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning.
Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis. (read more)
The average WalMart Supercenter is 200,000 sq ft. 5 per 1,000/sq ft would mean a limit of 1,000 people at any one time total store. The average WalMart Neighborhood store is 40,000 sq ft. That would mean a limit of 200 people at any one time total store.
Big Picture– Most consumers are not aware total food consumption in the U.S. was a 60/40 proposition. Approximately 60% of all food was consumed “outside the home” (or food away from home), and 40% of all food consumed was food “inside the home” (traditional grocery shoppers).
Food ‘outside the home’ included: restaurants, fast-food locales, schools, corporate cafeterias, university lunchrooms, manufacturing cafeterias, hotels, food trucks, park and amusement food sellers and many more. Many of those venues are not thought about when people evaluate the overall U.S. food delivery system; however, this network was approximately 60 percent of all food consumption on a daily basis.
The ‘food away from home‘ channel has its own supply chain. Very few restaurants and venues (cited above) purchase food products from retail grocery outlets. As a result of the coronavirus mitigation effort the ‘food away from home’ channel has been reduced by more than half of daily food delivery operations. However, people still need to eat.
That means retail food outlets, grocers, are seeing sales increases of 25 to 50 percent, depending on the area. This, along with some panic shopping, is the reason why supermarkets are overwhelmed and their supply chain is out of stock on many items.
There is enough food capacity in the overall food supply chain, and no-one should worry about the U.S. ever running out of the ability to feed itself. However, the total food supply chain is based on two channels: food at home and food away from home.
The seismic shift toward ‘food at home‘ is what has caused the shortages, and that supply chain is not likely to recover full service of products again until the ‘food away from home’ sector gets back to normal. No need to panic, but there will be long-term shortages.
There are going to be category driven empty shelves, and many varieties of items will remain out of stock. Manufacturers are focusing on the top most-demanded items within their portfolios; they will not restart all varieties of products until production capacity on their top branded items drop to a manageable level.
Toilet paper is two sides of a slightly different product, commercial and consumer channels. Commercial TP demand is down 40% while consumer TP demand is up 40%. The TP you use at home is not the same as the stuff you used at the office, school, restaurant, public restroom etc. Both products manufactured differently; both packaged differently; both manufactured to fit different dispensing equipment.
Consumer (home use) TP sales now up 40% in demand. The industrial, big roll, individually wrapped, less appealing commercial TP not-so-much. That is likely why the lack of toilet tissue has remained for so long… Similar for paper towels. Who knew.
Big manufacturing soap and chemical users have also been challenged with the extreme demand for sanitary products. Hand soap, hand sanitizing, personal hygiene and also surface sanitizing products are beyond extreme demand. Here I would place a note of caution… Again, prioritization has to happen.
When given a choice between laundry/dish detergent and personal hygiene products we can expect the manufacturers will prioritize production of the latter first.
This *could* lead to a shortage in laundry and dish soaps. Just keep that in mind if you are seeing some of your favorite brands in those sectors missing.
Think of a massive segment within our economy that was already working near capacity…. now demand has increased 40% overall within that industry…. It’s incredible we have not seen more widespread shortages considering the scale of this increase.
Went to Sam’s Club last weekend and they were requiring all shoppers to get a shopping cart to enforce a 6-foot rule. I refused and told the woman I had just rolled out of bed and then rode in the same car with my husband and we didn’t need two shopping carts to keep us 6 feet apart. I guess they didn’t take into account that people pass each other in the aisles either.
“I guess they didn’t take into account that people pass each other in the aisles either.”
Some places with capacity restrictions have also converted their aisles to one-way traffic. I believe that was done at a local WNY supermarket chain.
I will find other places to patronize because I don’t need anything from either of them that bad.
We are being conditioned to accept lines and waiting for life’s necessities.
Grovel and comply, peasants.
Winco in North Spokane, WA. a week ago Saturday had a ‘counter’ at the entrance.. 200 persons in the store at any time… I understand ‘corporate’ had instituted the ‘in and out’ numbering.. stocks in store were normal.. a few people wearing gloves or masks..
ihme predictions deaths
4/4 1360 actual 1331
4/5 1529 actual tbd 990 so far
There death numbers have been on point the last few dayst. But the hospital number are way higher than actual. Peak is 2644 on 4/16. 91,000 deaths by June.
I think Trump needs to get a game plan for a start up by April. This can’t go on. These are h1n1 numbers not Spanish flu numbers.
Went to Dollar General today figured they would have packaged ham, turkey, cheese and so on. But guess what!
The shelves were bare. I refuse to buy meats and cheeses in deli departments because who knows who sneezed or spit on your deli sliced meat and cheese.
Afterall I’m in NY and people are completely crazed.
“We are being conditioned to accept lines and waiting for life’s necessities.”
Exactly!! “Here is your allotment of bread for today – now go wait in that line for your toilet paper!”
And the number of people I know who are willingly going along with it scares me far more than any virus ever could!!
I suspect that this will be a short lived idea. As individual shoppers start to notice that couples & / or those with children start to “take up” capacity ….. the complaints will skyrocket & hell will ensue at the que lines. You can count on that. Human nature or some such silly thing. The mentality of …” I’m here alone…why are you with your significant other OR with those unruly children….”
Multiple persons included in the que do not impact capacity BUT certainly do impact concentration….Again a not so well thought out solution….
Just MHO but I don’t think I am missing the mark.
Massachusetts governor said recently- “well it’s not like we are closing down grocery stores certain days of the week.”
That was not a slip of the tongue. They are thinking about it. Open one day, sanitize the next day. Bank on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just remarked at home, they could do what they did in the 1970s oil embargo days:
People with last name A-M shop on even days, N-Z shop on odd days.
Then you will know that we have collectively lost our minds.
An idea with some merit except what is the point of odd / even shopping days when there is no supply of needed merchandise available….?
What will be next….will some outlet decide that maybe they should take requests for specific merchandise & notify you via an app when it’s in stock & you then have an appointment to stroll in & pick it up…?
We are all in this together & we must all make equal sacrifices & stand united. This entire so called “crisis” should have awoken all of us to the Dem dream of a Socialist economy….
How’s that working out for ya….?
I’ll bet that Bernie & Co have access to all the TP they will ever need & you can also bet that nether they nor any of their family members are ever spotted in a grocery store scrambling to find necessities like the rest of us peons.
Vegas, good point. It’s my understanding that in China, the government elites get first dibs. They even have their own gardens, unlike the lower quality gardens of the peasants.
I hope POTUS is seeing what’s going on in the corporate world and in our supply chain (I’m sure he does) and realizes what it’s doing to the thinking of the general public.
Well, PS, we already know Pelosi and her cronies have lost theirs. Maybe it’s contagious?
This would not surprise me in the least, Bill D. Time will tell and it will get interesting.
Some people today are too young to remember Blue Laws. One of the more pleasant ones: Stores closed on Sunday. All of them. Wouldn’t hurt to bring that back in a lot of ways.
Some stores are instituting a “one shopper per household” rule. This, of course, makes sense, all things considered. Children are out of school so they don’t infect each other and then their families; they’re not out of school so they can grocery shop with grandma during the senior citizen hours and potentially infect the most vulnerable population.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sassy, I have to wonder how stores would enforce this rule. I’ve often said that while thoughtlessness and rudeness are undesirable behaviors, they should not be considered crimes in a free country. My hope is that average shoppers/American sheeple will truly begin to THINK.
LikeLike
I’m guessing that they station somebody at the door, anyway, to count the number going into the store. In my state, they’re limiting shoppers based upon the square footage of the store.
The news article I read about this “one-shopper-per-family” rule said that they realize some people have no babysitters or need an assistant to help them shop, and that they’d take circumstances into consideration, but hope that people will at least try to honor their “request.” Being private property, I suppose they can make whatever rules they want. Like you, I certainly am concerned about our civil liberties.
I already hear complaints among my circle of acquaintances about more than one person shopping together. What if you have to bring your kids with you because you have no one to watch them while you shop? Believe me, between single moms and families scattered all over the country, there are a lot of people in this situation. I would never take a baby or young child in a store with this virus going around (or even the regular flu), but what if you have no other options?
LikeLike
I think you’re right on, Vegas. Corporate thinking of these big box stores seems to have gone haywire. Since we are used to living in a free country, and this is an unprecedented event, corporate decision makers, who have their own form of bureaucracy, are basically ‘in training’.
Mistakes are being made. I just wonder ‘who’ they get advice from. Although I think much of this is learning while doing. They’re trying to follow guidelines from CDC, etc.
Apparently they’re having a tough time. I’ve noticed a huge difference in atmosphere between stores like Fred Meyer and Winco. I’ve been avoiding Walmart, and now will continue to do so for a long while.
“They’re trying to follow guidelines from CDC”
^^^ THIS [CDC] IS THE PROBLEM! ^^^
Yes. We DO have to take into consideration potential complicity here, as with social media giants who “cooperate” willingly with certain parts of the government and political spectrum to evade privacy rules whenever the “resistance” asks.
These stores are just trying to keep the lawsuits at bay. Lawyers and class-action toads are drooling at the possibility of huge legal fees. Unless you have worked in the corp world, you wouldn’t understand the amount of $$ spent on risk mitigation…Fortunes.
This isn’t about caring for people, this is about legal risk mitigation.
There’s a video of Steven Harvey, at home, talking to his wife about the restrictions and stuff. At one point she says something like “Come here and give me a kiss”. He’s like “No, that’s not legal now. We gotta stay 6′ apart!” 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
(Don’t know where the “n” at the end of his name came from… though I imagine that IS his full name. 🙂 )
Spell Check must’ve decided there’s no such name as “Steve”.
If they try that crap with me, I know exactly where to tell them to stick that buggy! I push my baby’s stroller – and I don’t care what anyone says or thinks about me, never have I once left my children with a babysitter and I most assuredly am not about to start now! If they think they’re going to try and tell me to take my baby out of his stroller and put him in some maybe-half-assed-sanitized public buggy, they’ve got another think coming. Bad enough we already have to wait, in the heat, in the sun, with our little ones exposed to the elements, for four other people to finish shopping before we can go in!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Buggy! You must be from the South. We lived in a mid-western state many years ago and I said “buggy” referring to a shopping cart and some lady laughed out loud!! I’m sure she thought I was some country bumpkin. 😂
LikeLike
So people spent 30 minutes waiting in line catching the virus. If there were no lines people would go in an leave a lot faster. This morning I spent 30 minutes in Line at Sam’s and there were some close to the door parking spaces. There was no lines at the self checkout.
LikeLike
Chris Wallace and Gov. Wretched Whitmer vs, President Trump on now…
LikeLike
I noticed that Whitmer had a s***eating smile on… she could not stop it… Given her response to this crisis we will have Dumb and Dumber Running.. or Dumber and Dumb.. take your pick…
LikeLike
So for months we’ve been hustling and bustling together over the produce and deli and meat departments and there have been no major breakouts traced back to these stores…
Now they think they need to do something. Meanwhile, more data shows that we may have already flattened the curve because the virus was here in NOVEMBER.
View at Medium.com
“Now they need to do something”, interesting comment Zephyr.
We now shop in stores that have little gestapo signs telling us we can only take one item of things that are displayed, or in Vermont buying displayed garden seeds is verbotten completely.
Walmart and Safeway have removed the benches in their stores where you could sit and rest a bit and now are going to click us in and out like the gatekeepers do to the cows at the cattle auctions.
20 heifers in at so much a head.
So we have to get used to living like cattle? Great comment, Coloradochloe. Goes with what I said earlier about corporate decision making. Now I’m wondering about the mentality of corporate CEOs. But don’t they need groceries, etc. also?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “experts” tell us…
The curve is not flat
Chloroquine works but isn’t the answer
All the other treatments and possible cures some doctors have said are close to being realized will instead need elaborate testing that might take years
It’s going to be much, much worse in the coming months
We need to shut down the entire country for many more months
Funny, it almost sounds like the “experts” who are in place to help us are actually working to hurt us
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is not… Based on what do say this. We should be back to living our lives already.
LikeLike
This is why I’m beginning to really think Dr. Faucci is completely in on the deep state dissolving of the country as we know it. This guy needs to shut up. His perfect scenario is this lasts years which keeps him as the “sole” influence on this country’s success or demise. The media is with him and he and they love the thought of this lasting years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, roy, I’m beginning to wonder about the good doctor myself. He was a hillbill supporter, so of course I do not trust him. Would not be a surprise to find him as part of the swamp. BUT… how can we tell for sure?
LikeLike
Just look at his totally different response to the SARS or MERS coronavirus under Obama. No alarm, and he was hyping hydroxychoroquine as the cure (I’m not kidding).
LikeLike
“The average WalMart Supercenter is 200,000 sq ft. 5 per 1,000/sq ft would mean a limit of 1,000 people at any one time total store. The average WalMart Neighborhood store is 40,000 sq ft. That would mean a limit of 200 people at any one time total store.” My youngest is a Walmart store manager in a rural area (not a super center). He told his mom and I last week that they were going to do this. That limit *also* includes associates in the store. They’re basing it on 20% of what the fire code says the building occupancy limit is. The local Neighborhood market, which is run by a good friend of our son’s, put out the word they were going to put in a one way traffic flow in each aisle. That would speed the whole thing up in and of itself. I was in there last Tuesday and the flow would frequently come to a halt because someone would freeze and not want to get past someone in their way. Me, I just barged along like usual. 🙂
Taking issue with Draconia is a now civic duty. Be safe, use common sense and courtesy, but…
Those who simply go along with full suites of crazy just to get along are slackers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With Draconia in mind, I thought up a little poem to Gilligan’s Island.
Just sit right down and you’ll hear a tale
A tale of a fateful flu
That started as a tiny bug
Turned out to be another blue coup
The POTUS was mighty business man
The medical experts he thought were true
Found out to be just deep state thugs
And their pandemic model askew
No jobs, no friends, no rides to town
Not a single luxury
The economy was taking a bump
And the Democrats blamed Trump
The Democrats blamed Trump
So join us here each week, my friends
Watch the Democrats so vile
At the idiots named Mitt and Nancy and Schiff
Here on Draconian Isle!
This should not be a problem,as you never see one,”That limit *also* includes associates in the store”
I told my wife we can forego waliworld for the time being.
Yes!
NJ COVID-19 deaths 4/2 – 181 (Peak) deaths 4/3 – 113 deaths 4/4 – 87 deaths 4/5 – 71 deaths
LikeLiked by 1 person
IF those numbers are actually correct/true. From all the reports I’ve seen or heard from Project Veritas to people I actually know, the numbers are definitely being wildly manipulated.
This includes from my nurse/lady friend who is telling me that she knows they are fudging the math. I’ve been to the hospital she works in and it is literally damn near empty.
Yes, covid-19 was weaponized to be highly contagious. Yes, it is killing the elderly and or compromised otherwise. But, it’s not as lethal as the annual flu in that regard for sure.
And yes, it is an evil globalist #WAR on mankind that must be dealt with. The “people” that brought this to us should all be put to death, period.
Those that are surprised I would say such a thing aren’t paying attention.
https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2020/04/new-jersey-now-has-917-coronavirus-deaths-and-37505-cases-another-3k-positive-tests-reported.html
Go back through the last 3 days of archives of NJ.com and you’ll see those are the exact numbers they reported.
But they are most likely counting every death as ChiCom-19 related. Kinda like how Bill and Hillary would influence coroners handling their victims.
LikeLike
See? Draconian lockdowns are working! We will continue this until all communicable disease is eradicated! Or society collapses and anarchy ensues. Whichever comes first. Wanna guess which?
LikeLiked by 2 people
How’s that 30 day free trial of Socialism going for you now?
LikeLiked by 18 people
Scary but true.
Julia.. great analogy, but may be lost on today’s young minds.
It started with the stores reducing overnight hours, or late hours, to “clean, sanitize and restock”….
It’s not going any better than the 107 year old “free trial of totalitarianism” that began with the signing of the Feral Reserve Act.
Not any better at all.
But wait, there’s more!! Act now, or we’ll double your order!
Draconia Island, who will we vote into isolation next?
The “We’re-All-Gonna-Die-If-We-Don’t-Virtue-Signal-Commitment-To-Draconia” folks are also many of the TDS sufferers out there. Nine out of ten doctors all swear to this.
But they aren’t the same doctors who swore by the plaque on their wall that Trump was a mental case and probably dangerous to boot.
We have the greatest country on the face of the earth, don’t we folks?
Possibly, even the galaxy.
Damn Skippy!
Not anymore
Kill joy.
Maybe it will make some people realize what Bernie-America would look like.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sadly, no. I have a Bernie-Bro nephew in the healthcare sector and he still blames Trump for, well, whatever.
Yep, a lot of Democrats in the healthcare sector last time I checked. Also the American sheeple are in denial of the real dangers here. Easier to blame patriots and their president. If we became fully like Venezuela, they’d still be busy finger pointing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are unfortunately right. But I can dream that people will show signs of intelligent life.
Thanks Sundance, I just bought 40 cases of laundry detergent and 250 bottles of dish soap. 😏
You do realize I hope, that soaps, detergents, shampoos, dishwashing detergents and such lose their effectiveness after a few months, don’t you?
Did you note my 😏? I'll do a /s just for you next time
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should have known from the quantity you were buying or bought.
yeah.. but boy, will he/she and his dishes be clean for a few months!
…assuming that efforts will be expended in using it (instead of shelving it)?
My pantry looks like a hoarder when it comes to soap. I wait for the 20% sales at my local Big Lots and then pick up a years supply. My paycheck to paycheck kids sure appreciate it when they come to visit and bring their laundry.
I also stocked up on anti bacterial soaps a couple years ago when they were removing the premier ingredient I cant remember what it was but I figured if the Obama EPA didn’t want me to have it it must be good for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You do realize I hope, that soaps, detergents, shampoos, dishwashing detergents and such lose their effectiveness after a few months, don’t you?
🤣🤣😂😂
LOL no and my hands clothes and dishes all disagree.
“I also stocked up on anti bacterial soaps a couple years ago when they were removing the premier ingredient”
I also did that with automatic dishwasher detergent several years ago when the last vestiges of TSP were slated to be removed.
Trisodium Phosphate used to be an ingredient in almost all laundry and dishwashing detergents. It was responsible for the devastating algae blooms in the nation’s waterways in the late 1960’s.
It was allowed to remain only for automatic dishwashers because there was no effective substitute.
I never have owned one and none of my close friends at the time, or relatives, had dishwashers, either.
When they were phasing out the old air conditioning refrigerants somewhere around 1990, I had three or four small children and didn’t have the money to stock up on some and stash it away.
L 😀 L!
Yesterday, for whatever reason, mcdonalrds was out of hamburger patties.
fried meats available.
Had cocktails last night with a neighbor who works for a major packaged food manufacturer. Can affirm on the ground that there is plenty of supply but its packaging that’s causing the problems. They can’t just flip a switch and turn one line from wholesale to retail packaging. They are actually now also worried that they don’t have enough packaging (styrofoam, shrink wrap, etc) for the retail product lines. She said producers are dumping milk and eggs. Dairies are slaughtering live stock because cannot afford to keep milking the cows.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is an article about the dairy’s problems. Mainly due to the schools and other foodservice sales disappearing.
http://www.digitaljournal.com/business/usa-dairies-forced-to-dump-milk-as-virus-disrupts-supply-chain/article/569744
Sounds similar to the Holodomor.
Sundance, your range of knowledge is astonishing. You are a national treasure. President Trump should make you a special counsel to advise him on the strategy to deal with all the complex problems facing the country. I read your website daily.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sadly, it appears that Trump is listening to, and reading, beltway bureaucrats only. I hope I’m wrong but I’ve not seen a hint it’s not so. He must get out of the bubble, and pronto.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They need to make this social distancing rule about a foot longer than a taser’s reach, damn!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Vegetable Seed Companies Selling Out of Seed
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/vegetable-seed-companies-selling-out-of-seed/
I thought this might be of interest…
The water veggie thing is fantastic! You can basically regrow store-bought produce. You place cuttings from veggies in an inch of water for a couple of weeks, change the water every day, and lo and behold, they grow roots. Then you can continue to grow your little plant in water, or you transfer it to a pot with soil. I can’t wait to try this with Romaine lettuce! This will be super helpful, if the pandemic continues to cause food shortages. Here are some of the YouTube videos I found so far:
Go Green
Daisy Creek Farms with Jag Singh
How to Regrow Everything
Yep. I have a bunch of stuff under grow-lights on 15-housr cycles. You can clip off the excess of herbs to flavor salad oils and marinades. The lettuces seem to keep up with daily consumption.
Otherwise, living in a major metro, the distribution channel seemed to have taken a few ? to work out, but all is operating quite well now.
Reports from my local med practitioners is: the media is scaring the wits out of people. This IS flu/allergy season. Stay home. “Germ”-infested hospitals are the last place to go.
Works with celery!
I just planed a small garden which includes garlic I didn’t get around to eating before it sprouted, a few left over potatoes, and dandelions.
My Wal Mart has TP and paper towel and the lane/People restrictions.Found disposable glove at the paint dept. using a black Bandana for the face- got to get my black Cowboy outfit washed..
Hat, boots shirt and pants.-fits my mood..
LikeLiked by 6 people
The antifa uniform,”using a black Bandana for the face”
I prefer the red bandana-styke. MAGA!
Went to Home Depot yesterday, two black guys were in the cleaning aisle opening up EVERY package of gloves, putting them on, then stuffing them back in the packages.
They were arrested. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
What kind of a person do you have to be, to even think of that, much less do it?
The Democommunists and their propagandists are pouring on the panic and creating unnecessary shortages until YOU submit to the solution to all of our problems, a totalitarian Democommunist state.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for these calm, reasoned analyses. Our network news hosts would do us all a service if they would just read your posts out loud on the air each evening.
“That was the Sundance Report, and that’s the way it is.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
The stupid is strong with Walmart. The virus has been here since Nov. Millions of people have been exposed to it already, who knows how many people have had the bad case of flu and gotten over it. It is like a Twilight Zone episode where nothing is as it seems.
I for one, will not patronize Walmart with their PC police policy. Their competitors will get my business until the stupidity stops.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’d urge some caution in criticizing Walmart. Management is in a VERY tough spot.
The “great and good” experts running our country are out there creating a panic/hysteria making everybody want to avoid just about everybody else. They’re starting to sufficiently scare grocery and other food supply production, packaging, distribution, transportation and delivery personnel into calling in sick, refusing to work unless all sorts of new safety protocols are instituted, etc. I can’t really blame them. The workers are saying, “Why, with so many sitting home now getting government checks to do nothing, should I risk my health and my loved ones?”
Top it off with the clueless Birx telling everybody today “Now is not the time to go to the grocery store.” SMH. The workers are saying, “Why shouldn’t I follow her advice?” The clueless Birx no doubt thinks we should all stay in our at home compounds, and have everything we need delivered. EXCEPT, she has no clue that she’s scaring/incenting all those involved in every stage of producing, preparing, transporting and delivering to stay home as well.
All the stupid liberals that wanted something-anything to hurt Trump has got their wish. Now they can suffer right along beside the rest of us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The stupid and PHAKE “liberals” suffer daily and for their entire lives.
Because they are miserable the rest of us often are subjected to suffering along with them.
This is a problem that must be dealt with and we can start by making sure that WE change “the narrative”. The narrative perpetuates the utter bullsh!t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
We are all sheep and lemmings now it seems. For many, this distancing will continue for a long time after this is “over”. Half the country will be in perpetual crisis mode, alienating their fellow citizens. Ironically, a majority of those will likely be the same ones who want to welcome in third world illegals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
good news is IF we can keep vote by mail out of this only the motivated will vote….that would be us.
I am tempted to say if you live in a democratic area cough loudly as you stand inline at the polls….but I won’t
Local restaurants are selling ready-made via HEB grocery store. 5 stores carrying these so far. Great idea!👍🏻👍🏻👏🏼👏🏼
https://www.mysanantonio.com/food/restaurants/article/H-E-B-selling-full-meals-from-San-Antonio-15172275.php
Walmart, Costco and Target stores are slowing down for the first time in weeks: “Once you have all the things you need, there is little need for more visits.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
…unless a new fad breaks out for fashionable toilet paper ball gowns.
More evidence the Chinese instigated biological warfare with us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the behest of their globalist masters. I don’t think Xi is involved with this crap though.
DEEP STATE actors are worldwide folks, and frankly, their base of ops is HERE.
Sadly though, this may mean that the word is out about the cowardice and gullibility of half the population, including our politicians. The virus won’t kill us but fear jyst might, and ourvenemues count on that as well, and perhaps more.
I feel like I am in the twilight zone. Nothing we are being told is close to what we see in our actual lives. We are being lied to about everything. The number of actual CV deaths, the shortage of medical supplies, ventilators, effectiveness of HCQ…….everything. Haven’t we already sent 20 million masks to NYC? How many do they really need?
I know the American people must be seeing this and scratching their heads. There is going to be an explosion of anger at some point. IMO, most Americans will give this until the 15th, after which point, if this keeps going on, there will be trouble.
I saw a young couple in their late 20’s out for a jog…..wearing face masks and gloves. I went to Sams and the line was a hundred yards long. This is just nuts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have been ordering my groceries online for six years. Now I haven’t been able to schedule a grocery delivery for over a month, and all delivery dates for several weeks into the forseeable future are fully booked. There may be no breakdown between supplier and retailer, but there most certainly is a breakdown between retailer and customer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I feel like I am in the twilight zone. Nothing we are being told is close to what we see in our actual lives.”
Exactly. The big wheel grocery retailers with their messages of how much they are doing to help, plus the political leaders who don’t have to worry about food supply, etc. do not have a clue.
Same thoughts and situations as I am seeing and having.
you are surprised> When is the last time you believed anything the “news” media had to say? Surely you do not think they are going to start telling the truth all of a sudden because it is our national interests!!
On Amazon Canada, a can of Spam costs ten dollars. Three cans are selling as a 3 pack, for $29.99
This is just another test… How compliant will we be? How much will we allow them to control our behavior? The number of people I know who are willingly acquiescing to ever-increasing restrictions is staggering to me!
And the number of friends I have who are sanctimonious Lee posting on Facebook about what good little citizens they are and how anyone who challenges the status quo just doesn’t understand how serious this is!
I keep thinking back to the scene in 1984 when a little boy turns his parents in for subversive actions and the dad can’t stop going on about how proud he is of his son…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have still not been able to buy toilet paper in my stores. I even get up early, stand in line for store openings at 6, but the store managers have no particular hours of stocking.
I ordered some tp on line, Amazon two weeks ago, and the description said it would be delivered some time between Apr 14 and 20th, but when I dug deeper, I discovered the tracking was through some outfit I’d never heard of. I looked it up and discovered my shipment is “snail shipping” and that my tp is coming from ……CHINA.
I want to cancel the order but customer service of Amazon is impossible to get through to.
I don’t trust anything from China.
LikeLike
When you search Amazon, add “made in America” or “made in USA” to your search string. That helps filter a bit.
I went to a Seattle suburb Walmart yesterday to buy some extra cat food (thanks Sundance) and the line from their customer restrictions was so long I went back this morning right when they opened at 7:00am.
All entrances except one were closed. I got there right when they opened and there were 100 people in line, not practicing social distancing. It took 10 minutes for all of us to get in when it opened because they let in a few at a time to prevent people from bunching up.
The customers at this store are mostly immigrants and minorities, and the surprising thing is almost all were wearing those official surgical face masks. Where did they get them?
LikeLiked by 2 people
From the DNC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or the Bushes….cannot find out exactly when this occurred but here it is…the Bush Foundation actually donated masks to the Chinese at some point.
https://thenationalpulse.com/coronavirus/bush-masks-china/
LikeLike
So, if aisles are one way and I forget something and I pass it, I’ll have to take another lap around the store to get back to it? Yeah, right.
April 30: People fighting in lines as they que up. May 15: people frazzled by lack of funds,loss of government provideded babysitters ( teachers), and tired of Socialism light, will openly defy house arrest. May 30: At witts end and the beginning of the Summer season the serfs will now be demanding a “living wage”. June 1: Unorganized militia openly engage police and National Guard ( aka Nasty Girls) in skimishes. July 1: Democrat “Leadership” call for U.N. Peacekeeping troops. August 1: Former service members create Organized Militia and engage U.N. and Government Nationalized Police. Mr. President open this country up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whew! Mike, I hope we never see this nightmare. But I understand the thought.
I’ve seen a few stories in the news where employees are suing employers who are not enforcing social distancing guidelines and they feel they are being put at risk on the job. I wonder if Walmart is thinking about mitigating potential lawsuits should their employees get Coronavirus from customers or other employees and blame the lack of enforcement of social distancing guidelines?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There was supposedly a hoax played at one Walmart location, so that could have very well been the last straw…
https://heavy.com/news/2020/03/walmart-coronavirus-facebook-live-video/
Seems to me that the better strategy would be to continue hoarding. If you buy three to four weeks worth of food at a time, you don’t have to go to the store more than once every month, which would cut down on the number of people in the store at any time.
Also, with long artificial lines formed at the grocery stores, all this will do is send people back to the drive through restaurants, which will benefit them
I have been doing that since March 1st, and already had a pretty well stocked home. It just makes sense to buy at least two of everything, just to stay out of the stores more.
WARNING: SCATOLOGICAL COMMENT COMING….
May I say something kind of gross and that maybe a lot of you are already aware of? I had never taken a fiber supplement under about a year ago. I also stopped using it because it just seemed like a waste of money. But I’m going to start again. I was amazed, shocked even, at the difference it made in the amount and number of times one has to use TP when you are fibered-up! Literally can make the difference between a roll lasting a few days or lasting a week. I never knew. Never had an A/B comparison before. Now it’s suddenly worth the added expense to my grocery budget when TP is getting hard to find or nonexistent. And I’m not BS’ing you. : )
You can use 30-50 year old soap and it is fine, I have quite a bit of soap that old, same with detergents, Some of the soap is better than present day, phosphate content and so forth
I was in our Walmart yesterday and it was a real disaster in the making. Yes, they only had one door open with an in and out aisle. I had no wait, really not that busy for a Saturday probably because since everyone is out of work they either have no money or can shop any day they want. They aisles were limited to 5 people at a time; once again no problem. The real problem is they have the other doors closed (two other entrances and exits) and there is no one standing by the door who knows how to open it. A woman convinced a clerk that she had to go out it and clerk went over to open it and she could not do it! There was no one else around. ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! A real fire danger and threat to life if suddenly people need to get out fast.
Across from the Walmart is a Lowe’s. I only went to the Garden Center. They had two doors open; one for in and one for out. They had someone at the in door. Similar type of thing, keep people separated but really not that many people there (average frost free date is April 15). On the way out I talked to a cashier and he said if they get even one complaint that social distancing is not being maintained they will close down the garden center. I told him about Walmart and closed doors and he said they only have one open door for the rest of the store but they have a manager standing by the closed doors.
Really Walmart better smarten up….I don’t know if I will go back in there if they don’t have someone by those doors who knows how to open them.
