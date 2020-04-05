CBS Margaret Brennan (in best dramatic voice): “There Will Be A Lot of Death This Week”…

For today’s best example of how influence agents promoting civil obedience through the use of drama and fear, we turn to Margaret Brennan interviewing Dr. Fauci.

With studio hair & makeup no longer an option, Dr. Fauci started rolling back his media appearances. However, Fauci appears today for an interview with a very dramatic Ms. Brennan as the host announces: “there will be a lot of death this week.”  WATCH:

103 Responses to CBS Margaret Brennan (in best dramatic voice): “There Will Be A Lot of Death This Week”…

  1. Linda K. says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    A coward dies a thousand deaths, a hero only one.

    • rcogburn says:
      April 5, 2020 at 3:37 pm

      Methinks the lady doth protest too much.

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        April 5, 2020 at 3:52 pm

        I’ve never seen her more satisfied. She is loving this bigly.

        • Bill Durham says:
          April 5, 2020 at 4:11 pm

          Imhe model predicts 15,000 deaths this week. Let’s see how this shakes out. we gonna know if this is bull sh real quick. They predict 2500 deaths on 🌞 Sunday. Actual Death count is 1055 today with 8500 in critical condition. Interesting chicom media doing damage control. Wapo and nyt floating stories that a person from the Wuhan lab may have infected people “accidentally”. Doing bat tests. Sounds like disinformation. This was a directed bio attack against NY California. Then sit back and observe it’s effectiveness.

          • California Joe says:
            April 5, 2020 at 4:25 pm

            If you back out the deaths from the totally screwed up New York metro area the IMHE computer model is completely wrong! New York is more than half the deaths nationwide and Queens is a third!

    • bertdilbert says:
      April 5, 2020 at 3:40 pm

      All the people who die next week would have died in the following weeks from pre-existing conditions. The medical industry can them claim success in fighting heart attacks, cancer and other diseases.

      • vikingmom says:
        April 5, 2020 at 3:52 pm

        https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/coronavirus/Alert-2-New-ICD-code-introduced-for-COVID-19-deaths.pdf

        And THIS directive from the CDC explains WHY COVID-19 death counts will skyrocket in the coming weeks…basically, whether a test was performed or not, whether the patient had underlying conditions or not, whenever anyone dies with condition that even resembles the flu or pneumonia, then tag it as COVID-19!!

        “However, the rules for coding and selection of the underlying cause of death are expected to result in COVID-19 being the underlying cause more often than not.”

        • alliwantissometruth says:
          April 5, 2020 at 4:06 pm

          Correct Viking. Our main medical “experts”, along with the MS media, are colluding to induce nationwide panic

          The two main newspapers in my city read like a horror novel each and every day. Nothing but death and destruction, along with a Trump bashing article on every other page of course

          This is a well planned operation

    • lftpm says:
      April 5, 2020 at 3:55 pm

      Maggie is right. There were a lot of deaths the first week of April 2019, some 50,000. And in 2018, 2017,…

    • USTerminator says:
      April 5, 2020 at 4:11 pm

      Dr Fauci has interest to have the crisis prolong as possible. The more deaths, the better for Fauci. Right now, Fauci is superstar. He is on TV shows, interviews…. his word is more power than President. If the crisis is over, his life will be back to obscurity that no one care. If there is less deaths than he will be judged oh his overreact that cripple the US economy and destroying many American lives. If the deaths hits his number of 100K he would be a hero who saves millions American lives with his draconian but necessary actions. He will be remember forever in history. Now you know what is his interest and why he behave certain way. Mark my post.

      • lftpm says:
        April 5, 2020 at 4:19 pm

        How many SES government executives are holding their posts at age 79?
        How many university presidents, college/division deans and department chairs (in STEM) are there at top-notch research institutions such as Stanford, MIT, Harvard, Hopkins, and the like, who are this old?

        For that matter, at how many of the specialty institutes of the NIH other than NIAID have a Director who will be 80 later this year?

  2. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    Hopefully he can still get his daily pedicure.

  3. booger71 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    That little twerp disgusts me

  4. samwise163 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    Death occurs every day and week in this country. It’s called abortion. Did I miss something Margie?

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      April 5, 2020 at 3:55 pm

      Yes, but they are telling us now that those deaths are literally “essential”.

      I guess moloch must be fed, right?

      F’ng MADNESS that must end… and those that perpetrated all of these evils foisted upon us must pay the price.

      • snarkybeach says:
        April 5, 2020 at 4:07 pm

        local talk show host got a caller that pointed out Shreveport’s abortion clinic is open and considered essential business. Since TX closed their clinics, the Shreveport one is overloaded with women practically siting on each others laps in the tiny waiting room.

  5. Mari in SC says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    So what happens when state shut downs and mitigation ends and people start getting sick because it is still infectious and no herd immunity has been established? Will this little dictator and his ilk demand they be reinstituted?

    • mimbler says:
      April 5, 2020 at 3:50 pm

      No, he is going to demand that they never shut down the shut down.

    • dd_sc says:
      April 5, 2020 at 3:52 pm

      He already has. The other day he hinted that restrictions should remain in place “until no new cases” or a vaccine is available. I think the Washington Post has the story.

      • yadent says:
        April 5, 2020 at 4:07 pm

        Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that if the coronavirus outbreak does not get “globally under control,” it is likely to become a recurring problem.

        Fauci echoed officials who warned that the coming week will be a bad one with the number of deaths expected to increase to a “shocking” degree, but said that social distancing practices will help flatten the curve of cases.

        BILL GATES: PANDEMIC IS ‘NIGHTMARE SCENARIO,’ BUT NATIONAL RESPONSE CAN REDUCE CASUALTIES

        “Unless we get this globally under control there’s a very good chance that it will assume a seasonal nature,” Fauci told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
        Fauci said that people must be prepared for a resurgence next year, which is why officials fighting the pandemic are pushing for a vaccine and clinical trials for therapeutic interventions so “we will have interventions that we did not have” when this started.

        He just admitted that the total number of deaths will be a constant and will occur either now or over time. Also, there has never been a successful vaccine against a coronavirus.

      • dottygal says:
        April 5, 2020 at 4:11 pm

        Vaccine in 18 months?! Why not just give those infected with cloroquine (SP?) and arithomyicine (SP?). He doesn’t want patients to use cheap medication because he is supported by BIG Pharma.

    • lftpm says:
      April 5, 2020 at 4:11 pm

      I said a month ago that the proper public health measure was to isolate the elderly and infirm, and let younger, healthy people live normal lives. The pandemic would have given tens of millions of Americans a brief illness, with very few requiring hospitalization, much less ICU care. We would have developed herd immunity within 8-12 weeks, and then we could let grams and gramps see their children and grandkids.

      What we are doing now is wrong on so many levels. We have people who are very sick, some even dying, and they cannot be comforted by their families. This is inhumane.

  6. Richie says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    FAKE The Nation…. starring Margaret Brennan

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      April 5, 2020 at 4:19 pm

      That is one…..what did we call them in my day?…..Just to be polite…

      Hmmm….. Yeah ….we called them “comely”……

      Just on the edge of “ugly” and takes a bath once a week…..

      There are so many…..ah forget it…..her looks are nothing compared to the “Fear” she is spreading to those innocuous people who watch and listen.

  7. evergreen says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    I question his judgment on two marks: 1) slavish Hillary praise, 2) malaria cocktail effectiveness dismissed outright.

    The first goes to his decision-making faculties–no professional adult does that, and for HER in particular. That’s unbelievable.
    The second goes to bureaucratic intransigence: in a triage situation (this) rigid policy of “approval and sanction” is a sentence to defeat.

  8. Graham Pink says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    And what if there aren’t?
    Will it be next week?
    Or the week after that?
    Or the week afte that?

  9. cheryl says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Watched her this morning and was wondering out loud just how did she get her job? She’s an awful interviewer and awful person in general.

    • Agave says:
      April 5, 2020 at 3:52 pm

      Her makeup was rather ghoulish this morning. Maybe she applied for a job as a makeup artist and decided her lack of talent and lack of intelligence better suited her to the other side of the camera.

  11. PinotNoir says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    Perhaps Margaret and Dr. Dipsh*t will be among them.

  12. bambamtakethat says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    Fauci is a talking garden gnome.
    I believe him as much as I would believe any hilhag lover, which is not at all.

    • SherryS says:
      April 5, 2020 at 4:14 pm

      Oh, I love it! Talking garden gnome. I must borrow this one from you! I am having a battle with my internet Next Door community and this moniker will make them snap. 😉

  13. NC Mom says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    What time is the WH daily briefing today? Can’t find a time listed on the internet or at WH site.

    • Nigella says:
      April 5, 2020 at 3:49 pm

      The President said he is having a meeting but may not hold a briefing depending on the info

      • vikingmom says:
        April 5, 2020 at 4:01 pm

        Was wondering the same thing…so much info coming out this weekend and SOOO many people are starting to push back against the “official” narrative! The fact that the IHME website is not updating anymore is very significant, IMHO!

        Candace Owens, John Solomon, Mark Levin, and many others are asking very good questions about the numbers we have been getting – raising issues that Sundance has been addressing for weeks. Praying there are some BIG changes coming this week – maybe the President will decide to stick to his original goal and open it all up by Easter! Wouldn’t that be a miracle?!!

      • NC Mom says:
        April 5, 2020 at 4:09 pm

        THX for the info.

    • Mari in SC says:
      April 5, 2020 at 4:06 pm

      Just check led the Whitehouse.gov “Live” link and nothing is scheduled at this time.

    • Reserved55 says:
      April 5, 2020 at 4:08 pm

      37 minutes ago

      • Tiffthis says:
        April 5, 2020 at 4:17 pm

        Thank for this, reserved. I wonder when Trump tweets “rough 2 weeks coming up” does that include this week? I thought 3/30-4/5 was the first week of the “rough 2 weeks”. 🤷🏼‍♀️

  14. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    It’s long past time for this phony, Demon Rat hack to get his walking papers.
    The extreme propaganda, panic and hysteria that he is promoting 24/7 makes him and the rest of his buddies in the Fake News, guilty of domestic terrorism in my humble opinion.
    We are in more danger of dying from unemployment, heart disease, cancer, drug overdoses or car accidents than we are from the Chi Com Flu.
    We are seeing anecdotal and credible reports from all over that hospitals even in NY are not as overflowing as the media is claiming.
    We also have it from actual scientists and known experts and epidemiologists that there are other ways to deal with this virus than to put most of the citizens of our Country under HOUSE ARREST which is basically where we’re at now.
    I have faith in our President Trump and believe he will do the right thing sooner than later. But we are playing this awfully close for now.
    Just for starters, tell Fauci, Birx and the rest of the Deep Staters to get lost. Those of us in the Blue States are getting crushed by ever increasing, nonsensical and tyrannical regulations. Soon all of our parks and beaches are going to be shut down. Already where I live one of the Hudson River cities is probably going to shut down the gigantic riverfront park that has plenty of room for people to walk around and keep their distance. It’s spring in NY- one of the most beautiful times of the year and we are being told to stay inside.
    Soon they will be shutting down more stores and restaurants.
    Please Mr. President, end the Lock Down soon.

    • The American Patriot says:
      April 5, 2020 at 3:48 pm

      What’s the job of this president?

      To expose people like these…….and he knows!

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        April 5, 2020 at 4:01 pm

        Spot on The American Patriot…

        I keep telling people to hang in there, the exposure is absolutely necessary for what is coming.

        Yes, I know many here don’t believe anyone will ever be arrested or pay the price for their crimes, but I say they will, bigly.

        I’m buckled in tight and riding the Trump Train all the way to MAGA/KAG. It WILL happen.

    • sherryoftexas says:
      April 5, 2020 at 3:55 pm

      Seneca, isn’t it up to the mayors and governors as to what is shut down? From what I’ve seen President Trump has been recommending but leaving it up to the individual states. He just asks that you do the social distancing, wash your hands and now maybe wear a mask. One city (about 40 miles from me) has instituted a curfew no where the closest city (30 miles from me) has not. I think your problem is your gov and the widespread outbreak in your state, not necessarily President Trump.

      • thedoc00 says:
        April 5, 2020 at 4:14 pm

        The President has a major weapon to use in ending the shut down … money. He can withdraw his support for state level emergency declarations and with draw the national level pronouncements. Those two steps take a huge amount of federal money away from the governors playing the virus for political purposes. The President can implement a “controlled” reopening and force governors to prepare State Wide situation reports. There will still be “hot spots” to address as well as support with Federal assets but allot of the nation can be reopened this way. By working the “hot spots” on a case by case basis, the President offers a win-win for all the governors, no matter the veracity of the “hot spot” definition.

      • Seneca the Elder says:
        April 5, 2020 at 4:22 pm

        sherry- you are right, that the individual states have a lot of leeway with these rules and regs.
        And that’s what makes it so horrible for those of us who live in places like NY that are completely controlled by the Marxist Dems.
        Which is not to say that President Trump and the Federal Govt. is powerless to end the Lockdown and to ease some of the restrictions.
        We see their power being exercised on a daily basis.

  15. JohnCasper says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    A number of real doctors have each successfully treated hundreds of patients with the anti-malaria combo. How many patients has the quack Fauchi tried it on with no success?

  16. The American Patriot says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    This is why shows like this are not viewed by a lot of people…….only the wackos and the ill-informed.

  17. Reserved55 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Per the tweeter, from Cuomo’s presser.

    5 tweets

    Looks like peak NYS

  18. Pa Hermit says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    A half a century ago my dad argued that there was nothing but a shell left of our Constitution. Kinda looks like they’re coming for that shell now!

  19. Roger Duroid says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    WHY WHY WHY are pence and PDJT letting him go on these national shows? He can’t add anything not in the daily briefs and just feeds right into the bs. Wouldn’t yhou think he has to get permission from someone to appear? No sane busines would have a policy that did not require approval before someone talks to the media.

    • mimbler says:
      April 5, 2020 at 4:03 pm

      Because if he didn’t allow it, Fauci would get 24/7 attention as the media talking about our “chief medical scientist” being silenced by PDJT. Better to just let him go and blab on stations no one is watching.

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      April 5, 2020 at 4:11 pm

      “..letting him go on these national shows….” Good point. This group is referred to as a ‘Team’. The ‘coach’ if there is one, needs to spell out which, if any, members of the team may or may not perform as contrarian member of the Team in public. This Doctor/ Team Member appears to me to be performing way too many “end-zone dances” without scoring any touchdowns.

  20. Warren Spaulding says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    🔥him.

  21. California Joe says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Ask Dr. Fauci these questions! At the height of the flu season last winter how many people died every day? A thousand? Two thousand? More! Did the flu rage through nursing homes and did 60,000 elderly Americans die?

  22. lawton says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    The con game is about to come to an end soon. Trump needs to call for things to open after Easter. These lockdowns have no evidence backing them except that they may cause more old people to catch this stuff.

  23. Bone Fish says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Predictions tell you a lot about the predictor but very little about the future.

  24. ezpz2 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Mr President,

    It’s time – way PAST time to get a second and third and fourth medical opinion, for the sake of our country, which we know you love so much.

    The commie guvs, along with the resistance, are screeching for ventilators and other life saving (death prolonging) equipment and personnel…
    Well, our country needs a metaphoric ventilator, as we are quickly approaching the need for life saving measures.

    You’re right when you say that the ‘cure’ can’t be worse than the problem.

    Please hear and heed the voices and medical opinions/advice of doctors and ‘scientists’ who have no agenda, except to honor the Hippocratic oaths they took, and NOT the destruction of our country as we know it based on faulty ‘models’ and the inane ‘curves’ on them.

  25. James W Crawford says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    90% of those deaths will be from something other than the Coronavirus.

  26. Robert Schecter says:
    April 5, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Will be about as many deaths as any other week

  27. TMonroe says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Welcome to earth. There was a lot of death in 2009 (H1N1) and in 2018 (H2N3, which did had a vaccine but proved 25% effective per reports). People with compromised systems were advised to take precautions, and those with common sense did.

    The general populace could’ve canceled school and business and hid, but they didn’t, and baceterial and viral-related hospitalizations — which always had a considerable baseline — surged to a degree. In 2018, it was attributed to the aforementioned flu shot ineffectiveness, but the thought of shuttering to this current level wasn’t being forwarded as an appropriate response despite that reality that “there will be deaths”.

    Getting to the no new deaths and cases as Fauci reportedly put as a goal is by no means guaranteed by continued shuttering of schools and businesses. There may not be even a flattened curve of hospitalizations and deaths to the acceptability level and shifting goalposts being put out given what other contagions may surge and mutate as a result of real life in the real world. This needs to be pointed out and prioritized in the midst of talking head land so that perspective and reality can return to the fore.

  28. TreeClimber says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    There’s “lots of death” every week. As soon as these cretins start caring as much for the unborn slaughtered wholesale as they do for some hypothetical deaths, maybe then I’ll start paying attention. Until then, !@#$%^&*() all of them.

  29. Dutchman says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    In his own words, paraphrasing;
    Testing is important, not only for diagnostic purposes i.e. to tell if someone is infected, but also vital in order to get DATA, in order to detirmine thecrate of penetration of the virus, the rate of exposure, rate of recovery.

    Specifically, tests that will confirm diagnoses 8 hours after administering are ALMOST useless.

    Tests thatcwill detirmine antibodies, hence immunity, 8 hours after administration, ALMOST useless.

    Particularly for the second purpose, of obtaining accurate DATA necesary, in order to detirmine an appropriate responce.

    And, having a small # of tests, so that they have to be ‘doled out’, rationed basically, is grossly insufficient, cause if the tests are beingvreserved for the first purpose, the collective results will inevitably lead to bad data, for the second.

    And this was all FORESEEABLE. Especially for someone whose whole career is in infectious disease, and who is going to be in the lead, as the expert in coordinating a responce.

    And, PDJT “inherited” a BROKEN system, for developing such tests, and ramping up production.

    And WHO is it, who dropped the ball?
    The great Fauci, the leadership at NIH, CDC and FDA.

    After this is over, these clowns need to be escorted from the building.

  30. Nan says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    So what happens if the deaths aren’t as high as predicted?

    I understand that this is a nasty disease and severe cases are very dire. However, I can’t resolve the test data with what they’re claiming. Over 90% of those with flu-like symptoms who are able to be tested do not have the China virus. But if this thing was truly as bad as they claim, it seems like we would either be seeing a drastic uptick in those testing percentages, or a lot of mild cases suddenly going supernova and crowding into our ERs. It’s been a steady increase, yes, but not catastrophic.

    How many “elective” surgeries are being foregone for this? How many people with mild injuries, early cancers, other serious illnesses, are not getting treatment? How many women have had to forego fertility treatments? How many special needs children are losing much needed therapy? How many other lives are being impacted negatively, perhaps permanently, by this madness?

    • BuckNutGuy says:
      April 5, 2020 at 4:16 pm

      Nan,
      All great questions. We can measure the amount of losses due to this in the stock market and the jobs market and the additional government spending. But their are immeasurable costs due to the issues you raise and my bet is that these costs are enormous.

  31. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    • vikingmom says:
      April 5, 2020 at 4:16 pm

      Maybe because his medical “advisers” have been shown to be absolutely wrong, over and over again, but if he doesn’t listen to them the Democrats and the MSM (but I repeat myself) will hang every single flu death in the country around his neck from now until November…

    • Reserved55 says:
      April 5, 2020 at 4:16 pm

      Modeling

  32. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    Fauci has his head say far up the Hag’s butt, if she farted it would blow what remains of his brains away………..

    He is one of those people who really needs a punch in the mouth to STFU.

  33. T2020 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    More disciples of Satan playing ‘God’ with their predictions…they are all false prophets. A friend of mine who works in the medical field said most flu deaths are being reported as Covid even if it’s from other pre-existing conditions because that is how the CDC wants the hospitals to report, and testing is taking 2 to 5 days for results.

  34. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:09 pm

  35. Magabear says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Hey Margaret, there’s alot of death every week. Do you care about non-wuhan virus deaths? Of course you don’t.

  36. Shyster says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Fauci is like one of those cult climate scientist saying we only have 12 years to extinction relying upon computer model after model that keeps getting it wrong. Unfortunately POTUS is between a rock and a hard place with this guy and the media. If POTUS challenges Fauci and his b.s. doomsday models, he will be labeled a science denier and unfit for office. The move to oust Fauci has to start coming from loyal conservative congress people and a full on blitz by right wing media making it clear that Fauci has been wrong again and again and that the models have been wrong again and again such that their is a screaming chorus to remove this quack. It must be relentless and immediate or the country will be ruined for 50 years.

    • Magabear says:
      April 5, 2020 at 4:15 pm

      The move to oust Fauci must also come from the medical community itself. And there seems to be more than enough imminent medical professionals that would call for his removal is asked.

      But better than that is to “reassign” the doom doctors and move to the forefront other (and better) medical people.

      • vikingmom says:
        April 5, 2020 at 4:24 pm

        There are so many well qualified medical personnel and researchers who would be able to provide the President with fact based advice without the obvious political biases of Dr. Fauci. He needs to start bringing them in immediately and getting them involved in the daily pressers!

      • bkrg2 says:
        April 5, 2020 at 4:24 pm

        great point.
        Perhaps when the healthcare field is over 25% unemployment, the nurses, doctors, techs, etc will have plenty of time to contact Congress/Governors/President to stop this madness…

    • JohnCasper says:
      April 5, 2020 at 4:21 pm

      That pretty well sums it all up in a nut shell..

  37. JohnCasper says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    We are Charlton Heston and Fauci is the ape.

  38. randyinrocklin says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    VP Mike Pence is a failure in this communication effort. Nobody, I mean nobody has a planned communication strategy. What a mess!

  39. Mojo says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    As hospitals are underwhelmed, Falsi is positioning himself to take credit for the minimal death toll from this virus. And we’ll never be able to disprove him.

    Kinda like “jobs saved”.

  40. randyinrocklin says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    I’ll say it again, Mike Pence is a BIG Fail!

  41. Bogeyfree says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Only because they seem to be refusing to treat all 300,000 infected people or the ones who can take it in the US with the 3 ingredient cocktail (hydroxychloroquine, z-pack and zinc)

    IMO there is very little reason to not give this to them unless the patient personally refuses, they are on a ventilator or some other personal medical history/issue that would keep them away.

    I see very little down side in trying, considering it’s a drug that is already FDA Approved, we have tons of data on it and we have numerous examples where this regime has helped COVID-19 positive patients.

    I guess in the end if it gets the numbers closer to the model if maybe that is the real goal here.

    IMO they truly should be fired.

  42. kallibella says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    So, how many people, ball park, are they saying we’re gonna see starting tomorrow and for the next week to 10 days or so?

    100,000? 200,000? 240,000?! More?

  43. Betty says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Listen to him at around 4:30 – we need to do clinical trials so that we may have therapeutic interventions that we DO NOT HAVE this year + This is a quick attempt at transcript, but I think I caught his meaning.

    Fauci does not intend for us to have access to the HCQ/Z-pac with zinc therapy that other nations across the world are using successfully. Why did President Trump, in yesterday’s press conference say – HCQ works, I hope they use it, we have a huge stock pile, and getting more every day, I hope they use it.

    What does that mean? Is President Trump a suggester in chief.

    Fauci needs to be gone, he does not have our best interest at heart.

  44. Doc says:
    April 5, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    Today’s Coronavirus deaths update.
    Percentages staying pretty much the same overall. The top 20 places in the US account for 63.36% of the deaths. The top 10 places account for 54.22% of the deaths. The top 5 places account for 46.14% of the deaths. The top five today are: New York City with 24.34%, New York State with 14.99%, Wayne Michigan with 2.72%, King County Washington with 2.16% and Bergen County New Jersey with 1.93%.

    New York State combined accounts for 40.02%.

    The rest of the US outside of the top 20 accounts for 36.64%.

    Think about that the next time your governor decides to infringe on your rights.

