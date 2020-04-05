CBS Margaret Brennan (in best dramatic voice): “There Will Be A Lot of Death This Week”…

For today’s best example of how influence agents promoting civil obedience through the use of drama and fear, we turn to Margaret Brennan interviewing Dr. Fauci.

With studio hair & makeup no longer an option, Dr. Fauci started rolling back his media appearances. However, Fauci appears today for an interview with a very dramatic Ms. Brennan as the host announces: “there will be a lot of death this week.” WATCH: