In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

154 Responses to April 5th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1172

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 2:01 am

  2. William Joseph Murphy says:
    April 5, 2020 at 2:11 am

    STROMECTOL – Common Anti-Parasite Drug May Kill Coronavirus in Under 48 Hours, Say Researchers

    Ivermectin, FDA-approved… The medicine is widely available.

    “As the virologist who was part of the team who were first to isolate and share SARS-CoV-2 outside of China in January 2020, I am excited about the prospect of Ivermectin being used as a potential drug against COVID-19.”

    “A single treatment able to effect ∼5000-fold reduction in virus at 48h

    “Ivermectin is safe and can be used on a wide scale….widely used and seen as a safe drug.

    “Ivermectin is widely available, due to its inclusion on the WHO model list of essential medicines.(WHOda thunk it?)

    https://www.breitbart.com/border/2020/04/04/common-anti-parasite-drug-may-kill-coronavirus-in-under-48-hours-say-researchers/

    STROMECTOL (ivermectin) is available in 3-mg tablets..

    STROMECTOL (Ivermectin) is a semisynthetic, anthelmintic agent for oral administration. The recommended dosage of STROMECTOL (ivermectin) for the treatment of onchocerciasis

    Soolantra (ivermectin) is an anti-inflammatory and antiparasitic medication used for the topical treatment of the inflammatory lesions(bumps and pimples) of rosacea. … Soolantra is covered by some Medicare and insurance plans.

    https://www.rxlist.com/stromectol-drug.htm#dosage
    ***************************
    what if the FDA had been in charge of approving Edison’s light bulb, and the whale oil industry had lobbyists
    and politicians in their pocket?

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 2:13 am

  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 2:18 am

  5. Magabear says:
    April 5, 2020 at 2:25 am

    Was watching the Ten Commandments tonight and thought to myself that Dr. Fauci would’ve been good in the role of Nathan. “Don’t take that Hydroxychloroquine, stay in bondage in your homes until Pharoah develops a vaccine”.

    Hehe. 😁

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 2:25 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 2:27 am

  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 2:28 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 2:30 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 2:31 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 2:35 am

    • nimrodman says:
      April 5, 2020 at 2:41 am

      yeah, and then Birx and Fauci get up at the briefings and complain that they don’t have enough or the right kind of data for their models to be accurate

      uh-huh

  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 2:35 am

  13. nimrodman says:
    April 5, 2020 at 2:38 am

    Yeah, Chuck, that’s just what we need in the Military chain of command: a Marxist revolutionary “resistance” concept like “speaking truth to power”. Yeah, that’s the ticket.

    Schumer: Atkinson, Roosevelt Captain Fired for Speaking Truth to Power
    https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/04/04/schumer-atkinson-roosevelt-captain-fired-for-speaking-truth-to-power/

  14. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2020 at 2:40 am

