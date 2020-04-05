April 5th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1172

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
LikeLike
STROMECTOL – Common Anti-Parasite Drug May Kill Coronavirus in Under 48 Hours, Say Researchers
Ivermectin, FDA-approved… The medicine is widely available.
“As the virologist who was part of the team who were first to isolate and share SARS-CoV-2 outside of China in January 2020, I am excited about the prospect of Ivermectin being used as a potential drug against COVID-19.”
“A single treatment able to effect ∼5000-fold reduction in virus at 48h
“Ivermectin is safe and can be used on a wide scale….widely used and seen as a safe drug.
“Ivermectin is widely available, due to its inclusion on the WHO model list of essential medicines.(WHOda thunk it?)
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2020/04/04/common-anti-parasite-drug-may-kill-coronavirus-in-under-48-hours-say-researchers/
STROMECTOL (ivermectin) is available in 3-mg tablets..
STROMECTOL (Ivermectin) is a semisynthetic, anthelmintic agent for oral administration. The recommended dosage of STROMECTOL (ivermectin) for the treatment of onchocerciasis
Soolantra (ivermectin) is an anti-inflammatory and antiparasitic medication used for the topical treatment of the inflammatory lesions(bumps and pimples) of rosacea. … Soolantra is covered by some Medicare and insurance plans.
https://www.rxlist.com/stromectol-drug.htm#dosage
***************************
what if the FDA had been in charge of approving Edison’s light bulb, and the whale oil industry had lobbyists
and politicians in their pocket?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Bill Gates Windows virus has inflicted me for decades.
LikeLike
Here’s the whole piece in one thread: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1239986158001688576.html
LikeLike
LikeLike
Was watching the Ten Commandments tonight and thought to myself that Dr. Fauci would’ve been good in the role of Nathan. “Don’t take that Hydroxychloroquine, stay in bondage in your homes until Pharoah develops a vaccine”.
Hehe. 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I really thought they should play even in empty stadiums.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I guess I haven’t thought about it but AIDS is a pandemic?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
yeah, and then Birx and Fauci get up at the briefings and complain that they don’t have enough or the right kind of data for their models to be accurate
uh-huh
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yeah, Chuck, that’s just what we need in the Military chain of command: a Marxist revolutionary “resistance” concept like “speaking truth to power”. Yeah, that’s the ticket.
Schumer: Atkinson, Roosevelt Captain Fired for Speaking Truth to Power
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/04/04/schumer-atkinson-roosevelt-captain-fired-for-speaking-truth-to-power/
LikeLike
LikeLike