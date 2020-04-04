Saturday April 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Little Foxes That Spoil The Vines
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Many Christian people entertain the notion that apostasy from the truth begins with a denial of one or more of the fundamentals of the faith, such as the infallibility of the Bible, the deity of Christ, or the efficacy of His redemptive work. The moral aspect of apostasy, they suppose, comes about in much the same way.
This view is not wholly correct, for apostasy generally begins, not with holding, but with condoning spiritual or moral error.
Eve fell into sin, not by denying what God had said but by listening to Satan.
In the Song of Solomon, the Shulamite damsel, doubtless quoting the words of Solomon, her beloved bridegroom, notes that the vineyards are in full blossom. Soon the grapes will be ripe for the marriage feast. But a danger threatens the harvest: “the foxes, the little foxes that spoil the vines.” These must without fail be “taken,” or caught (Song of Solomon 2:15).
What a striking lesson we have here! How often God’s people have stood at the threshold of great blessing, the refreshing odor of an abundant spiritual harvest in the air when, alas, all has been lost — not through a frontal attack by the adversary, but by those wily little foxes that had been permitted to spoil the vines. Some doctrine or practice clearly unscriptural and subversive of spiritual blessing, had been condoned when, like the little foxes of Solomon’s song, they should have been caught and disposed of.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-little-foxes-that-spoil-the-vines/
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
Song of Solomon 2:15 Take us the foxes, the little foxes, that spoil the vines: for our vines have tender grapes.
Treepers…
“Gray Cat Close-Up” – By Nailia Schwarz
Have a blessed day!
Thanks Lucille. I was hoping for a good dose of prayers and kittens.
Oh, you’re most welcome, Jim! Here’s a cat vid to add a couple more doses….
Cats Massaging Dogs – Cats Love Dogs Compilation
Treepers, the great race horse Secretariet was one of a kind. Just like our great President Trump who fired that no good IG Atkinson ! Oh Happy Day, came right to my mind.
Here is the original race at Belmont for the Triple Crown in 1973. You see what I mean about this great horse and our wonderful President Trump. Defeat the challengers decisively.
The movie was great too.
Thanks Linda! Very moving
https://twitter.com/TheFigen/status/1246072650440437760?s=19
Ira Einhorn…The Earth Day Fraud Who Became Known As ‘The Unicorn Killer’… is on his way down here through The Gates of Hell.
https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2020/04/03/unicorn-killer-ira-einhorn-dies-in-prison-at-79/
I remember reading about him years ago. What stuck with me is that he left her to rot in that trunk and he might not have gotten caught except for the fact that her foul-smelling body fluids leaked down into the apartment below. Buh bye, loser Einhorn.
Solace . . .
I know how they feel.
If you click on the black type in the paragraph right above the picture, it opens up to a thread. At that thread, click on the black type above the picture again (in that “2nd” thread) and you’ll be able to read all the comments pertinent to the pic above.
Have a blessed Caturday everyone! Fear Not. BELIEVE HIM!
Happy Caterday!!!
Venezuelan Navy Vessel Sinks After Opening Fire on Cruise Ship
https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/venezuelan-navy-vessel-sinks-after-opening-fire-on-cruise-ship/
The news that nobody could make up. I had to laugh.
Met with with a friend today from whom I buy grass fed beef for my 2 kits/kids and myself. . They threw up grass fed beef from Aldi’s during a time when my stock was low.
My friend mentioned it will be 40 days and nights of quarantine. We then went on to a discussion of various religions: Jesus in the desert 40 days and nights. the Tibetans – 40 days and nights in the Bardo after death. And now a quarantine which will at its end be approx. 40 days and nights?
Wondering about the 40 days and nights.
Our Lord also presented Himself to Israel after His resurrection for 40 days (and nights?) and then ascended to Heaven — which opened up the church age — which age will soon be closing (once the rapture takes place) — at which time, He will return to dealing with Israel who is still awaiting the coming of their Messiah.
https://amazingbibletimeline.com/blog/q11_number_40/
