President Trump and USA Rescue Thousands of Cruise Ship Passengers The Rest of the World Refused to Help…

There’s a whole lot of headlines about this story, but the one that really deserves to be written is how Team USA and President Trump rescued thousands of passengers and crew members from aboard cruise ships the rest of the world refused. [LINK]

[…] This ends a voyage that began March 5 in Chile and was supposed to finish March 19 in Argentina, but it ran on for days as countries declined to welcome passengers ashore during the coronavirus pandemic. (more)

You are darn right we rescued those international passengers; now ask yourself: why wouldn’t anyone else help them?

You see, this is again another example of how The United States of America is the greatest force for good the world has ever seen.

Despite an entire planet of global elites constantly putting down Team USA while hypocritically holding themselves up as moral arbiters; and despite every ridiculous democrat cocktail party attendee swooning over other nations while putting their own country down; when push comes to shove it’s Team America that comes through.

Every time.

When an earthquake hits Haiti, who goes? We go….

When a tsunami hits Japan, who goes? We go…

When a hurricane hits the Bahamas, who responds? We respond…

When fires burn in Australia, who goes? We go…

When floods ravish India, who goes? We go….

When famine strikes, we mobilize…

International academics, pontificating media and global elites, many within our own country, sit around looking down their noses, criticizing Team USA, while doing nothing on any comparable scale to the global response consistently provided by our nation.

Every time the proverbial shit-hits-the-fan, it’s team USA to the rescue.

When the crisis is so overwhelming that no-one can even fathom where to begin, who do they call?… The United States of America.

Team USA rescuing those cruise ship passengers is no different.

When have you seen the Norwegian Army responding to a Mississippi delta flood? When was the last time you saw UN blue helmets show up during Hurricane rescue and recovery along the gulf coast?….

When a tornado destroys one of our towns, it’s ordinary Americans that show up to rebuild. Colorblind, holding hands, keeping faith, providing hope and getting it done.

That’s our USA grit…

That’s our USA spirit….

You’re darned right we rescued thousands of international cruise line passengers the rest of the world denied; and I am proud of President Trump for doing it.

That’s just the way we roll….

To the U.S. corporate media I say: ‘keep on bitchin’, griping and looking for something to complain about’, because to most Americans you get smaller every single day.