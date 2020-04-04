President Trump and USA Rescue Thousands of Cruise Ship Passengers The Rest of the World Refused to Help…

There’s a whole lot of headlines about this story, but the one that really deserves to be written is how Team USA and President Trump rescued thousands of passengers and crew members from aboard cruise ships the rest of the world refused. [LINK]
[…] This ends a voyage that began March 5 in Chile and was supposed to finish March 19 in Argentina, but it ran on for days as countries declined to welcome passengers ashore during the coronavirus pandemic. (more)
You are darn right we rescued those international passengers; now ask yourself: why wouldn’t anyone else help them?
You see, this is again another example of how The United States of America is the greatest force for good the world has ever seen.
Despite an entire planet of global elites constantly putting down Team USA while hypocritically holding themselves up as moral arbiters; and despite every ridiculous democrat cocktail party attendee swooning over other nations while putting their own country down; when push comes to shove it’s Team America that comes through.
Every time.
When an earthquake hits Haiti, who goes? We go….
When a tsunami hits Japan, who goes? We go…
When a hurricane hits the Bahamas, who responds? We respond…
When fires burn in Australia, who goes? We go…
When floods ravish India, who goes? We go….
When famine strikes, we mobilize…
International academics, pontificating media and global elites, many within our own country, sit around looking down their noses, criticizing Team USA, while doing nothing on any comparable scale to the global response consistently provided by our nation.
Every time the proverbial shit-hits-the-fan, it’s team USA to the rescue.
When the crisis is so overwhelming that no-one can even fathom where to begin, who do they call?… The United States of America.
Team USA rescuing those cruise ship passengers is no different.
When have you seen the Norwegian Army responding to a Mississippi delta flood? When was the last time you saw UN blue helmets show up during Hurricane rescue and recovery along the gulf coast?….
When a tornado destroys one of our towns, it’s ordinary Americans that show up to rebuild. Colorblind, holding hands, keeping faith, providing hope and getting it done.
That’s our USA grit…
That’s our USA spirit….
You’re darned right we rescued thousands of international cruise line passengers the rest of the world denied; and I am proud of President Trump for doing it.
That’s just the way we roll….
To the U.S. corporate media I say: ‘keep on bitchin’, griping and looking for something to complain about’, because to most Americans you get smaller every single day.
Nice post SD.
I tell you, whenever you refused to help one of these least important ones, you refused to help me. (Matthew 25:45 TEV)
Jesus would not say that we are right, and they are wrong. Instead he would tell us to love one another. To not judge, but love one another. To see each other as children of God. To know that those who don’t love their fellow man, or God, know not what they do; and to not judge lest we be judged; but, that if we are inclined to follow man’s law and not God’s law then only those without sin themselves should be the arbiters.
God IS in control. And this is our opportunity to refocus our hearts and minds on what is truly important: loving one another, unconditionally, as a parent loves a child.
Jesus did not hold back. Did not make excuses for bad teaching, bad behavior, or bad attitudes from those who thought they were better than the masses.
https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=hypocrite&qs_version=HCSB
yes! AMEN!
lets hope the same concern is shown to the environment, and not to the interests of the business world, for without a healthy environment, there will be no us, amen
Please explain your post a bit more so I can better understand your point, that I assume has nothing to do with the story itself.
the environment is an issue that goes beyond borders, and the people all over the world, need to feel, that all nations are doing their bit, and it’s beyond patriotic zeal, this is universal, the effort that is required, not the voting abilities of populist actions, amen, be blessed, I have encountered the Holy Spirit, and it’s real, so I have no doubts, we have to reign in our personal motives for a BETTER world to happen, otherwise, it’s dust, amen.
I’m alright with what you say, and we lead the world in this, too.
Sometimes people need to help themselves though, and better education is the key.
We also have our own problems with that, as you know.
And were it not for our reliance on free market capitalism (“the business world,” as you call it) we couldn’t build a cruise ship, much less rescue one.
All we are is dust in the wind……amen, LOL.
Thanks. A few more questions in the context of your 2 posts.
1. How do you define “the “environment?”
2. What do you see as the threat(s) to the “environment?”
3. What do you say is the “effort” required (I assume you mean to “fix” the “environmental” issues to which you are alluding?
Dude, you are delusional. You may have met a spirit but, it isn’t the Holy One. You worship the environment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some worship creation instead of the creator.
You are still obtuse. Certainly, we need to be good stewards of earth’s resources. What are you saying that we need to do as stewards that we are not doing. Or, vice versa, what are we doing that we should not be doing.
It is all well and good to assert that we need to be proper stewards. But the rubber hits the road when you start talking about details. Oh, and the rubber also hits the road when those details of what you want (like reduced use of fossil fuels) collide with real life issues of keeping the heat on in the winter in Chicago and Minneapolis and Buffalo and Fargo where people could actually freeze to death without the use of fossil fuels. Of course, there is the energy from fossil fuels that is used to run air conditioners in Houston and New Orleans when the heat and humidity are immediate threats to health, especially for the elderly and people with heart disease.
So, what is your solution? Or do you have one?
Guess what? This old earth was never made to live in forever.
If you’ve encountered the Holy Spirit, I assume you are aware of the Word and the ‘Word made flesh’? Read the End.
God Wins after men destroy the earth.
The “BETTER world” you are talking about will only happen after this earth is blown up by the bad guys. Our kingdom is not of this earth, anyway. Our Kingdom is with God in His Presence.
We store our treasure in Heaven, not on Earth.
Why? Earth is finite. Heaven is not. Also Jesus told us, “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”
Matthew 6: 19-21
Could you speak to Spain about abusing animals and bullfighting and such? Amen be blessed Amen>
bwcarey. i am all for promoting a clean environment but if you are a Paris Accord type , that is strictly about distribution of wealth. No globalist touchy feely sympathies abide here. If you are in touch with the Holy Spirit, congratulations, but the earth will abide forever, so says the Lord God Jehovah. And if He said it, so it will be.
You have encountered the Holy Spirit? Sorry but I call BS. You have encountered the twilight zone in which you think you are the arbitrator of wokeness and global peace. Ain’t gonna happen. There is good and evil and it has always been that way and will always be that way. You can’t have good without having evil. Good can only be defined by having evil, otherwise neither exists. Example: China is evil America is good. People were meant to be free, not slaves to anyone but God. God gave us free will. You would like to take it away and enslave us to a bunch of people who think they are God. Adios Pendejo, get out of your mom’s basement and experience real life.
I’m not sure, but I think he may want to ban all cars or at least all gasoline.
Green New Deal, maybe? Not sure, but it’s definitely off topic.
You are pushing your cart along and scanning the shelves. Suddenly a can of worms catches your eye. As you give the can a once over, you notice the date stamped on the top of the can is long past expiry. Further, you notice a swell in the can indicating the contents may be pressurized.
Do you
A. Grab the pull tab and open the can.
B. Keep pushing your cart forward and finish your shopping.
I am a bit bored so decided to go fishing.😀
O/T
OT big time GB Bari.
Sundance puts up a really nice article about kindness and fellowship and out of nowhere someone hits the thread with a save the Earth post?
Give me a break.
The interests of business includes the environment, bw.
You see, we Americans are able to do more than one thing at a time.
Remarkable, are we not?
The USA has done more than anyone to keep a pristine environment – and this is something done without regulations – I mean the EPA does such a great job /not. IT is the poor countries and China and India, etc., so if your comment is aimed at Trump for the changes he has made spare us.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I trust you have comprehended which country, among all the countries of the world, leads in the area of environmentally favorable policies and technologies.
And conversely, those which practice the opposite.
US CORPORATION has murdered so many over the years…Nice to have probably the greatest President ever actually care about Americans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
US CORPORATION has murdered so many over the years…Nice to have probably the greatest President ever actually care about Americans.
The essence of American Exceptionalism
The Daily Mail has had many articles about the USA not helping cruise ship passengers; Florida Republican governor won’t help cruise ship passengers.
The Republicans want people to die, especially President Trump….. according to the Commie media and the libtards.
Bet those Americans who were rescued from those cruise ships will be voting for Trump.
People need to see this. Thank you Sundance.
if america ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great…
Hence the slogan, “Make America Great Again” – someone(s) messed up big time and now Prez T is here to clean it up.
All these things rely on the US being economically strong. We have to end this latest coup attempt, as soon as possible.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We are up to 24.8% of the planet’s GDP. We are strong and never expect payback.
Agreed.
Well said, SD.🍷
It pains me, those that don’t see it.
It is the price of individual freedom.
Now that precious human souls are dying,
Enough will under stand, we are here to help those who value human life in real time.
We don’t want to take sides, just live within our simple Republic.
I pray to God enough will see it.
Well said Sundance. Proud to be an American and proud of our VSGPTrump. He will never get the credit he deserves, but that is not what he demands. All he is focused on is MAGA. I will defend him with my life! We are witnessing the greatest President ever!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen brother, I feel the same way.
It’s not surprising yet still hard to believe that NO OTHER COUNTRY volunteered to help these innocent victims of the pandemic.
On the other hand, the pandemic was already widely known before that cruise began. Why on earth did those people ignore it.
Phil Valentine (WTN radio) interviewed the daughter of one of the passengers. According to her, there were only 300 Americans aboard. The rest were from other countries. It was a 30 day cruise. A lot has changed in that time. March 5th schools were still open. No state was on lock down. Toilet paper was still available.
I was just gonna say, “Innocent victims?” or victims by choice.
A thirty day cruise is an epic journey.. People may plan and save for years. Seeing the sights of SA, rounding the Horn,, it is the stuff of dreams… Not something that is easy to cancel. Dealing with the cruise lines is not easy either. I don’t think any of those people were victims of choice. Nope, not one bit. I get it.. they were victims of circumstance.
Nice touch with the Norwegian Army.
What timing. My wife and I were just talking about this situation.
Now, let’s reopen our country! And get back our great economy ! MAGA!
Imagine if an audience the size that MSM reaches could read this article or the one on Michael Atkinson this weekend. How things would be different,
As the leftist Goebbels would put it – It is vitally important for the Left to use all of its powers to repress inconvenient truths, for such truths are the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension the greatest enemy of the Left.
Thanks for this article. The libs want to say us conservatives aren’t compassionate. We are. I’ve been following the cruise ship stories-not that I would ever, never go on a cruise-they are full of germs in the past years. I’m following these stories to see how the international passengers respond to the US involvement to their situation. Unfortunately, I know our great President, will be maligned in their responses.
Hear, Hear!!!
The USA is the greatest force for good the world has ever seen. But we need to restart our economy SOON to keep it so.
It’s always us.
When we travel overseas we notice when we talk to people about America. They are a bit ruffled about us, Oh, America this and that but at the end it is obvious. They look to America, they look up to us, they are envious, they know who we are and who we have always been. It’s not negative, sort of like that older brother who is good at everything…..
As much as most of the world hates America, the American people lead by a great and generous leader come through again.
BTW, most of the world hates our military, especially the aircraft carriers which supply Megawatts of electrical power to disaster areas, thousands of gallons of desalinated fresh water, advanced medical facilities not to mention supplies and helicopter transport.
Who showed up to put out the fires on the oil in Kuwait? TEAM USA
Who showed up on Normandy Beach & other beaches are rescued their asses? TEAM USA
Who came to the rescue of the buried Chilean miners? TEAM USA
The EU did not even come to Italy’s rescue. One of their members.
Calling President Trump a racist and whatever else.
I am a conservative and a Trump supporter and proud of it! But everything is going to get much worse until the Nov. election. Twitter, Facebook, and Google have all Censored conservative groups and media. The Dem’s are even paying people to post crazy stuff everywhere. I cannot believe Sundance is allowed to go on untouched. MSM and the groups mentioned above are attacking viciously and again it will only get worse. We better damn well ALL vote this Nov. and President Trump better win or our Country will no longer exist.
Neither you or I know if he is untouched. I think he spares us the issues and problems he is facing.
America came up with its greatest invention ever – cheerleaders. I will forever love America for that 🙂
We even tried it down here in Australia …
😛
Reminds me of Canadian broadcaster Gordon Sinclair’s 1973 radio broadcast “Let’s Hear It For The Americans” (5 minutes)
Amen, Sundance, Amen.
F all these other coutries and F all the Demonrats, Leftist, MSM and other anti-American turds.
The worthless UN should be helping the poorer of the countries in the world.
But blue helmets in America? GOD forbid it.
I will never trust anything about the UN.
America can take care of herself.
That’s a very good thing, because I don’t think many of the other countries have ever offered to help us in the past when we needed it.
That’s my president.
