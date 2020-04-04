Kentucky Directorate of Coronavirus Compliance Orders Ankle Monitors For Uncooperative Citizens…

Comrades, the state officials have judicial authority. Attempting to defy the dictates of the state will not end well as this young citizen comrade discovered.
“DL” is forced by state authority to live with a coronavirus infected resident. DL, has tested negative for the virus, but now becomes a potential carrier because the state is requiring DL to remain in close proximity to the infected citizen. DL doesn’t like this and attempted to leave his confinement; he was captured by the state. A judge ordered DL to wear an ankle monitor to ensure he remains compliant to the containment order.
Kentucky – Despite Governor Andy Beshear ordering all Kentucky residents to stay at home to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, some in Louisville are reportedly refusing to self-quarantine.
As a response, Jefferson Circuit Court judge Angela Bisig is ordering ankle monitors for those who were exposed to the coronavirus but who won’t stay at home.
CNN reports that Bisig ordered an individual identified as D.L. to wear a global positioning device for the next two weeks. D.L is reportedly living with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as someone who is a presumptive case.
About a week ago, D.L. was ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days, the amount of time it takes for an infected individual to exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus. Family members, however, said he leaves his home often. (read more)
Sure would be nice to be able to upvote comments..
Why not just make them with a Scarlet A or Scarlet CV. Then when they are out and about no one will let them get close. And who knows, there might even be some insults and garbage heaped upon them in an attempt to shame them. Clearly the stocks will be next for the lower classes – those outside of DC.
Understand a Star worked well for a European country at one time…..
Yeah, and terribly for those who were forced to wear it.
Glad I will have my tools of self-defense until the end, however it may come…
I won’t go alone though. ya hear me jarhead!? Not all Americans are pussy hat wearing soy boys and abortion celebrating women. I have 3 women in my family that shoot better than half the men in the county too! 😉
It’s not President Trump’s responsibility to reign in these unconstitutional violations. You the citizen have the recourse and must fight them yourself. Start here with 42 U.S. Code Section 1983 Civil Action for Deprivation of Rights. Sue the hell out of them, include the officer’s names and make it a massive amount.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/1983
Thank you so much for posting that
Athena is correct. As history teaches us, if the people have little or no knowledge of the basics of government and their rights, those who wield governmental power inevitably wield it excessively. After all, a citizenry can only hold its government accountable if it knows when the government oversteps its bounds. Constitutionally secured rights are intended to empower citizens to push back against those who would stifle the ardor of citizens who present their grievances to government, arbitrarily silence critics and impede efforts to ensure transparency in government. Whatever you do, do NOT hire an attorney to do for you what you can do yourself. For more info please visit this site: http://citizensoftheamericanconstitution.net/
Wrote to President Trump again just now after reading this thread. Told him it’s feeling more and more like a communist controlled country with the governors, mayors and law enforcement taking these unconstitutional actions. Surely he’s aware but good for us to write.
WTF. Is this even real?
Welcome to the Twilight Zone.
False imprisonment. I see judicial watch being very busy in a few weeks.
Robert Barnes the Covington School lawyer said he will be filing a lawsuit.
One would think the ACLU would be all over this….guess just not this time.
No they only sue for planned parenthood or illegals rights! Not for the common citizens…nope nada no way!
yup it is a disgrace.
The woman who came to NYC directly from Iran, already infected with COVID-19, magically was not contagious on the plane, but then we hear all this “asymptomatic carrier” folklore and it’s shades of the Salem Witch Trials all over again.
BTW, they are trying to push easing restrictions on blood donors (gay men) because of the COVID pandemic.
Noice how we are using this to further a commie/leftist agenda? The make up new rules as they go along.
If you are that scared of your fellow man over this disease, hide under your bed with a dust mask on.
Those who are that scared of their fellow man should just take the late term abortion option.
Wait, I forgot, they only want that for the innocent babies in the womb, or OUT.
My bad.
Kentucky: Five Million People, Fifteen Last Names
Those are reliable Republican electoral votes you’re disparaging there.
Yea, they keep voting for RINO McConnell. Sheesh.
Then Rs elected azzhat Bashear governor when Bevin in was already in office.
Apparently you didn’t think before posting. What an asshat thing to say!
Agree….
Anyone read about armbands, think back then they were red? Maybe Tattoo foreheads? All elected officials first?
At the very least a choice could be offered between angle monitors and cow bells.
This is why we have a second amendment folks.
The US Constitution is the “supreme law of the land.” No state law can override the US Constitution. This is set forth in the “Supremacy Clause,” Article VI, Section 2
https://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/supremacy+clause
This is what happens when you elect a Left-wing Democrat governor. Sorry now KY?
Gov approved “essential” status for retail increases potential “Racketeering,” a criminal activity in which a person or organization engages in a “racket”, when the criminal creates a problem for others for the purpose of solving that problem by some type of extortion. Did we forget about our right to Free Assembly?
Things Seem To Be Falling Short Of The Models
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/things-seem-to-be-falling-short-of-the-models/
Oh NO!
https://babylonbee.com/news/government-issues-new-directive-telling-everyone-to-jump-off-a-bridge
Oh crap! The bee might have a few lawsuits on their agenda shortly!
There are people out there… L 😀 L
“We don’t have the ability to force anyone to stay anywhere.”
London Breed
Mayor
San Francisco
I’m not sure if it’s the same county, but KY is where Kim Davis was jailed for refusing to sign gay marriage licenses after SCOTUS “legalized” it. So this is a pattern with gov’t in KY.
Yeahhhh…. no. This won’t end well.
Unless there’s been a collective sigh of resignation that politicians and far away faceless bureaucrats may reinvent the definition of freedom, there will come that time when enough say, “enough.”
Don’t tread on me… anyone? anyone?
A Guide to State Coronavirus Lockdowns
https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-state-by-state-guide-to-coronavirus-lockdowns-11584749351?mod=e2tw
Sheriff Scott Nichols is my new hero!
__________________________________
Maine’s Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols has a strong message for the Governor of Maine, Janet Mills, who issued “stay-at-home” orders with threats of police punishment if not followed. Sheriff Nichols issued a statement on the Franklin County Facebook page saying in no uncertain terms he will not follow the unconstitutional order.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/rebellion-this-is-not-nazi-germany-or-soviet-russia-where-you-are-asked-for-your-papers-says-maine-sheriff/
So D.L. does not have the China virus but is ordered by a judge to remain in a home with another person who has the China virus.
I have a neighbor who is in this business, they are scrambling to order more because of all the COVID prisoner releases.
I sure would like to get one of those ankle monitors, even if it did not work. i could make like a fashion statement, only different.
I guess the ozone hole killed it.
Elected officials are testing to see how much they can get away with. They ask themselves, “What will the sheep accept?” They have good reason to think they can get away with alot. When the TSA security theatre began at the airports, with all the fondling and molestations, some people complained. If a significant minority had said “F this” I’m not flying until TSA is gone, the airlines would have taken a big hit, and the TSA would be gone. But people didn’t do that. They obediently lined up to be humiliated. Elected officials learned alot about Americans then. But…but…if it saves even one life! No one stopped to ask, “What kind of life?” Killer Korona. It’s the flu, but the herd has been spooked. Save me, they cry! Anybody, Save me! Are you in distress? No. Even American males are crying out. Be Safe. Be Safe everyone, in the fashion of women. Hide in your homes!
