Kentucky Directorate of Coronavirus Compliance Orders Ankle Monitors For Uncooperative Citizens…

Comrades, the state officials have judicial authority. Attempting to defy the dictates of the state will not end well as this young citizen comrade discovered.

“DL” is forced by state authority to live with a coronavirus infected resident. DL, has tested negative for the virus, but now becomes a potential carrier because the state is requiring DL to remain in close proximity to the infected citizen. DL doesn’t like this and attempted to leave his confinement; he was captured by the state. A judge ordered DL to wear an ankle monitor to ensure he remains compliant to the containment order.

Kentucky – Despite Governor Andy Beshear ordering all Kentucky residents to stay at home to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, some in Louisville are reportedly refusing to self-quarantine. As a response, Jefferson Circuit Court judge Angela Bisig is ordering ankle monitors for those who were exposed to the coronavirus but who won’t stay at home.

CNN reports that Bisig ordered an individual identified as D.L. to wear a global positioning device for the next two weeks. D.L is reportedly living with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as someone who is a presumptive case. About a week ago, D.L. was ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days, the amount of time it takes for an infected individual to exhibit symptoms of the coronavirus. Family members, however, said he leaves his home often. (read more)