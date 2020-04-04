Ground Reports – Healthcare Focus – What’s Going On In Your City, Town, Neighborhood?…

There’s something really odd, a profound disconnect of sorts, between what the media is sharing and the reality of what the general public is reporting from their own experience.

According to most national media hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

U.S. media claim doctors and nurses are collapsing under the stress and strain of conditions they describe as “war zones” in the battle against COVID-19.

Media are now reporting about nurses and doctors committing suicide as they try to deal with severe PTSD, and psychological trauma, as a result of endless shifts in overcrowded hospitals filled with desperate and dying patients. Additionally, refrigerated trailers now fill with piles of dead bodies as the morgues are overwhelmed with deceased coronavirus patients.

Influencers, perhaps people with an interest in pushing an agenda, are sharing videos of nurses and doctors pleading for help and crying under duress amid their struggle. It all seems rather sad and unnerving. Additionally, professional instability that severe seems a little disconcerting…. That said, that’s one summation of a recent 24-hour media cycle.

However, there is a disconnect.

I’m not talking a little disconnect; there is a profound and entirely opposite set of reports from nurses, doctors and healthcare workers –in multiple states– who are being laid-off, sent home, told not to come in; and doctors worried of losing their practices because hospitals, and their offices are completely empty.

For every media claim of overwhelmed hospital war-zones, there are a dozen reports from actual workers, nurses, doctors and medical personnel reporting exactly the opposite; and yes, a disparity in reporting even in the New York metropolitan area.

Medical personnel in Wisconsin, Missouri, California, Florida, Colorado, Oregon, Georgia New Jersey, and every region in the USA are reporting there are few to no patients in their facility and the medical staff is being laid-off, or told to go home and/or stay home, because there is nothing to do.

How the heck is this level of profound disconnect possible?

If you google (or duck duck) search: “medical personnel laid-off”, or “nurses sent home” there are thousands of various reports showing hospitals and treatment centers essentially devoid of any patients. There are videos of hospitals on social media showing empty medical treatment floors, empty ICU units, empty waiting rooms, empty x-ray labs, and workers waiting for something to do…

Obviously, the collective -albeit anecdotal- reports do not fit with the 24/7 media claims of “war zones” and PTSD suffering medical workers so overwhelmed they are now committing suicide because they cannot cope.

So you tell me: what’s going on in your town, city, or neighborhood in the healthcare provider industry?

Are hospitals near you “war zones”? Or are they empty?

Do you have family in the healthcare service field? What do they say (absent specifics and identifying information, obviously)?

My daughter is an ICU Charge Nurse at hospital south of Tampa. Her unit had 5 patients & 3 nurses today.

They’re sending Nurses home. — Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier Deplorable (@WilliamJMcKinn5) April 4, 2020

Same at LAC+USC Med Center–>part of the same LA County hospital system as UCLA. My nurse friends there say nothing is going on!! County laying off staff!!! WTF is going on???? LA is not New York. We aren't seeing this surge at all. NY data is sketchy —https://t.co/lnTh6iqTRd — Rebecca Diserio (@rebeccadiserio) April 4, 2020

From a DM: "I am a nurse in a hospital, and I am FURIOUS at what is happening in our country. What is being reported is NOT what’s happening. Our large hospital is so underwhelmed with patients, we are being put on call instead of working our scheduled shifts." #coronavirus — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 4, 2020

Space Coast empty – can confirm! Brevard County FL 700,000 pop, 60 cases, 7 hospitalizations, 0 deaths. Nurses being sent home 'on call' — Belle (@Oily_Princess) April 4, 2020