Ground Reports – Healthcare Focus – What’s Going On In Your City, Town, Neighborhood?…

There’s something really odd, a profound disconnect of sorts, between what the media is sharing and the reality of what the general public is reporting from their own experience.
According to most national media hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.
U.S. media claim doctors and nurses are collapsing under the stress and strain of conditions they describe as “war zones” in the battle against COVID-19.
Media are now reporting about nurses and doctors committing suicide as they try to deal with severe PTSD, and psychological trauma, as a result of endless shifts in overcrowded hospitals filled with desperate and dying patients. Additionally, refrigerated trailers now fill with piles of dead bodies as the morgues are overwhelmed with deceased coronavirus patients.
Influencers, perhaps people with an interest in pushing an agenda, are sharing videos of nurses and doctors pleading for help and crying under duress amid their struggle. It all seems rather sad and unnerving. Additionally, professional instability that severe seems a little disconcerting…. That said, that’s one summation of a recent 24-hour media cycle.
However, there is a disconnect.
I’m not talking a little disconnect; there is a profound and entirely opposite set of reports from nurses, doctors and healthcare workers –in multiple states– who are being laid-off, sent home, told not to come in; and doctors worried of losing their practices because hospitals, and their offices are completely empty.
For every media claim of overwhelmed hospital war-zones, there are a dozen reports from actual workers, nurses, doctors and medical personnel reporting exactly the opposite; and yes, a disparity in reporting even in the New York metropolitan area.
Medical personnel in Wisconsin, Missouri, California, Florida, Colorado, Oregon, Georgia New Jersey, and every region in the USA are reporting there are few to no patients in their facility and the medical staff is being laid-off, or told to go home and/or stay home, because there is nothing to do.
How the heck is this level of profound disconnect possible?
If you google (or duck duck) search: “medical personnel laid-off”, or “nurses sent home” there are thousands of various reports showing hospitals and treatment centers essentially devoid of any patients. There are videos of hospitals on social media showing empty medical treatment floors, empty ICU units, empty waiting rooms, empty x-ray labs, and workers waiting for something to do…
Obviously, the collective -albeit anecdotal- reports do not fit with the 24/7 media claims of “war zones” and PTSD suffering medical workers so overwhelmed they are now committing suicide because they cannot cope.
So you tell me: what’s going on in your town, city, or neighborhood in the healthcare provider industry?
Are hospitals near you “war zones”? Or are they empty?
Do you have family in the healthcare service field? What do they say (absent specifics and identifying information, obviously)?
Western Colorado – Grand Junction. Hospitals are quiet, 4 cases reported in GJ. Stay-home orders across the state, people are scared but not sick. It is past time to go back to work.
Indian River County FL. Population 156,000. Corona cases 49. 6 are non residents. 6 hospitalizations. 0 deaths.
No one can walk on the beach or the local Nazis want to call the police. No one is allowed to have fun or meet in church.
Eastern, NC. 14 cases in county zero in hospital. Symptoms are considered too mild for admission. Recovering at home. This from a neighbor who is ER nurse.
Go film your hospital…
Let me also share this with the Treehouse community and fellow Treepers: from a pathophysiological prescriptive this virus can be really bad. More urban areas will be hit hardest. Middle America will not be as bad. It can kill. It will kill people. We have some sick patients in our country that will die. Is it worth destroying our economy and country – NO. I don’t want to overhype it or down play it, but us healthcare professionals are taking care of business and we will continue to treat everyone will an all out effort. Molon Labe.
Hospital census. An industry concept just like hotel occupancy rates.
There are absolute factors which show up as lower census.
Elective surgery is scheduled for students during the summer
Driving is down as is some drinking and car wrecks.
People reluctant to have elective surgery because they can come home with the bug.
(we might see a little surge in elective surgery since people will be dropped from coverage because they are laid off) Many of those cases are same day Surgicenters.
The joke of South Korea having many more beds per 100,000 population is easy for me to understand. Here patients are NPO night before surgery, check in early AM have general surgery and go home same day.
Korea S they check in night before, get lab work and surgery next day and dismissed by weekend.
Clinics seem busy.
I guarantee hospitals will be less busy next month and June because of lapse in employer paid premiums.
Lastly The real stink. People avoid hospitals because not they are going broke and do NOT want to cough the big fat deductible and co-pay gift from Obama.
Spokane WA. for the County there have been 6 deaths out of 185 cases, our local hospitals are asking nurses to go home due to less patients (according to a doctor and nurse who live in my neighborhood, our daughter works in the hospital in N, Idaho and it is the same there.
My guess if we get 1,000 or so people to send this one tweet thread to whitehouse.gov along with hammering Don Jr. and Meadows maybe just maybe PT will see the US does not revolve around NYC.
Quarantine the few hot spot cities
Keep in place the Nursing Home rules for another month
Ask seniors over 70 to abide by the stay at home rules for another 2-3 weeks
Get Hydroxychloroquine into the hands of doctors NOW so they can treat patients early
Send everyone else back to work
Oh and fire Fauci and Birx ASAP
Sending those hospital ships to ONLY take non COVID-19 patients has brilliantly shown that the Emperors Have No Patients. Hospital Administrators aren’t giving up all those billable patients to the Feds. Let’s wait and see how quickly Javits fills up.
The other weird thing is how nobody is really flipping out about not having access to all that expensive healthcare. Everybody seems fine.
Albuquerque, NM area… Daughter in law was at a hospital 7-10 days ago, trying to get but being denied surgery she needs and nurses were discussing that maybe they could find work in Houston.
Maybe 2 weeks ago, co-worker, former RN and in pain from a botched dental extraction, went to an ER in Alb. Empty parking lot (said it was surreal spooky!) and only 2 people being talked to on the other side of the room.
I’m in East Central CT – East meaning extreme East on the RI border and in the Center on the North-South line. There have been very sparse CV19 cases in this, the “Quiet Corner” of CT. The same shut-downs here as in the rest of the state. Shelves of food stores are well-stocked. No problems here.
A friend that is a nurse has worked only the last 2 days of the last 2 weeks in San Antonio. When she called the staffing agencies the answer was every hospital in Texas has the same problem – no patients. San Antonio VA has 6 CCP virus patients, all doing well.
