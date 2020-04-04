DNI Richard Grenell Announces Col Thomas Monheim as Acting Intel Community Inspector General…

Acting DNI Richard Grenell announces the replacement for ICIG Michael Atkinson.

Thomas Monheim is a retired Colonel from the US Air Force Reserves and is currently the General Counsel of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. Previously, Col Monheim served as Associate Counsel to the President and Deputy General Counsel at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

122 Responses to DNI Richard Grenell Announces Col Thomas Monheim as Acting Intel Community Inspector General…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    April 4, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    moving at 10000 times speed of light…definitely something BIG APPROACHES…

  2. mark says:
    April 4, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Interesting that he was nominated by Grenell

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    “Acting DNI Richard Grenell announces the replacement for ICIG Michael Atkinson.”

    No time wasted here. Perhaps AG Barr could take some lessons to learn “how it’s done”.

  4. jimboct says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    I am certain that the Dems will oppose him. Heck they would oppose King Solomon as a Scotus judge.

    • H.R. says:
      April 4, 2020 at 4:05 pm

      Nah… they’d approve Solomon’s suggestion to cut the baby in half, and then they’d do it.

    • skipper1961 says:
      April 4, 2020 at 4:43 pm

      jimboct,
      If I may, the operative term is “acting” (personnel). I believe President Trump has mentioned a preference (?) to “acting”, as opposed to requiring congressional approval. A classic and clever “workaround”! And this is in President Trump’s wheelhouse. In the private sector, a BOSS (builder) often hires (contracts) specialists to accomplish specific tasks. Once the task(s) is/are dispatched, he thanks them for their service, and sometimes offers them another position, sometimes not. Secretary Tillerson comes to mind. Say what you will, but he appeared to masterfully facilitate the coalescence of the Saudis et al. A key victory in Mr. Trump’s legacy. President Trump is kicking their asses with many if not ALL limbs tied behind his back. The man just continues to amaze…
      Stay safe and healthy,
      skipper

      • Stillwater says:
        April 4, 2020 at 5:24 pm

        I’ve observed that President Trump has the ability to generally absorb or at least make use of the ability, knowledge/insights/industry contacts/networks he can from an individual, whether they are part or the coup/never Trumpers or not, and fire them when the time is right. And Trump will always come out looking stronger when they part ways. Trump’s reputation is what stays intact.

        (Examples: Tillerson, Mattis, John Kelly, various politicians)

        • skipper1961 says:
          April 4, 2020 at 5:40 pm

          Stillwater,
          Precisely what we recognize as “optimum” circumstances. President Trump doesn’t have to love them, just get the best performance possible from them, for US!! After cultivating (and perfecting) the Alpha role over his lifetime, I reckon he doesn’t need to tell any of his “contractors” “They’re FIRED!”. They probably already understand the inevitability.. A testament to his core WOLVERINES!

    • Linda K. says:
      April 4, 2020 at 5:17 pm

      He is temporary for now. It gets Atkinson out of the way so he cannot make any mischief.

      Liked by 7 people

    • Charlie says:
      April 4, 2020 at 5:19 pm

      Of course they would. He was a biblical King:-)

    • LCPUSA says:
      April 4, 2020 at 6:21 pm

      the problem isn’t with the democrats who oppose the truth…the problem is with the republicans who are implicated…starting with Burr and McConnell.

  5. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Of course The Democrats will oppose unless liar adam schiff as DNI,

  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    “Thomas Monheim is a retired Colonel from the US Air Force Reserves”

    Retired when?

    IMO we need to get back, if possible, the men that BHO forced out. Then we need to get rid of the politically correct officers that have been the scourge of our Armed Forces, imposing the corruption of modern culture in social justice experiments that have overthrown the longstanding traditions that have served our military since it’s inception.

  7. thesavvyinvester says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    I could envision Senate Intel Committee trying to give him the bums rush, but they maybe down a member or 2 agghemm Mr Burr & Di-Fi…. Funny how that worked out, now isn’t it

    However looking at this resume, I’d love to see someone like Chuck Schumer try to go man-o-e-mano and do his routine to try to tie Monheim up. Extra Coffee and pastries for that, or if you prefer more popcorn.

    So, all the others involved in Russia & Ukraine Gate that remain in their jobs, how and when are they fired and replaced.

    • Dutchman says:
      April 4, 2020 at 4:40 pm

      Yeah Dem opposition to this nominee is,a given, its Republicon opposition, ultimarely from McConnell, thats the roadblock to overcome.

      I trust Grinnell did a good search, with thorough vetting. So, such an appointment scares the crap out of the,swamp, very much including McConnell.

      With a MAGA IG, and a Radcliff for ODNI, the intel committee/gang of 8 cabal are threatened. It is a way to circumvent blocking Barr.

      THEY lost on getting FISA provisions quietly renewed. I am cautiously optimistic on these moves by Trump team.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        April 4, 2020 at 7:22 pm

        Let’s see if POTUS is moving toward ROTATING IGs:

        • Acting at first, with a second Acting appointment over Senate resistance if they’re Killers

        • Permanent if Nominated with Senate Approval

        • Otherwise Butt-Kickers move on to their next Acting IG role

        Best part is new sets of Alpha Eyes to root out Anti-Trumpers during every tenure.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        April 4, 2020 at 7:27 pm

        Next Up: Executive-Branch IG OVERSIGHT of Congress …
        • Waste, Fraud and Abuse
        • Corruption
        • Sedition
        • Treason

    • Jake says:
      April 4, 2020 at 6:07 pm

      Hoping the snake Vindman is next.

  8. Whitehouse Clown says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    I hope this colonel wasn’t contaminated by Brennen the traitor.

  9. fred5678 says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    POTUS said several times “I like acting”. Screw the Senate committees.

  10. frances says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    Sundance, what is your opinion of this appointment? Thank you.

    • GB Bari says:
      April 4, 2020 at 5:36 pm

      If SD had already formed an opinion I would have expected it to be evident in the article, directly or indirectly. This is a breaking news announcement.

      My guess is that our hosts opinion will be forthcoming only after SD has had an opportunity to research Monheims background and/or observe the man in action.

      • Daniel M. Camac says:
        April 4, 2020 at 6:47 pm

        GB Bari, Right on and you deserve the “acting” spokesperson position for SD.
        My thoughts were parallel to yours but the other question I had was if this Monheim was
        a BHO casualty. I see Treepers are already on this.

        God, did I tell you how much I love this site……
        and President Trump…..
        and Sundance and his team of Patriots?

  11. theasdgamer says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Grenell is reaching deep…a colonel? No generals you can trust?

  12. robert van brunt says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Just Make sure there is no pink pxxxy hat in his wife’s closet

  13. VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    We need more consistency…

    “Monheim most recently served as @NGA_GEOINT General Counsel, providing legal advice to enable NGA’s mission consistent with the Constitution and law. …

  14. theasdgamer says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    Who was Monheim’s boss at JAG?

  15. Rock Knutne says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    Let the vetting begin.

    I hope these guys have President Trump’s back.

  16. scrap1ron says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    I’m sure Sundance is busy vetting Colonel Monheim and will give us whatever he can find out.

  17. Drogers says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    I had wanted this person terminated after his part in the whistle blower/quid pro quo scheme came to light.

    Regardless how quick we’d like for the full reckoning these matters are going to play out according to their own timetable and damn little we do will influence that.

    One light in the tunnel, I keep reminding myself, is AG Barr’s statement that U.S. Attorney Durham report will drop late spring to early summer. And while that estimate may be pie in the sky it nevertheless gives us a target date.

    • rah says:
      April 4, 2020 at 4:44 pm

      Before that we were told it would come in May. So don’t hold your breath. Unlike many here I do have hope that Durham is actually doing a lot more than meets the eye. But I also understand that this thing ran deep and getting down to the tangled roots can be a time consuming process. Even if your just going after the high profile players, you’ve got to have the evidence to back the charge(s) whatever they may be.

      • BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
        April 4, 2020 at 5:03 pm

        Yeah don’t hold your breath

      • bruzedorange says:
        April 4, 2020 at 5:37 pm

        Totally agree, rah.

        Let’s don’t kid ourselves… we’re only going to get ONE SHOT at the Deep State.

        There is no war of attrition against this enemy—who owns or controls the system, most of the players, 90% of the media, the major data-gatherers online, and every bit of personal info on each citizen.

        Team Trump’s task is to set off, within the federal government, the legal equivalent of the mother of all IEDs, and each shard of unshrouding shrapnel has to find and expose its target with the precision of a surgeon’s scalpel.

        One shot.

        • The Boss says:
          April 4, 2020 at 6:09 pm

          One shot. One kill.
          This accomplishment takes lots of planning, stealth and guts to pull off, make it out alive, and then do it again over and over.

        • Randolph Scott says:
          April 4, 2020 at 6:43 pm

          I prefer carpet bombing, continuous and unannounced. 4 or 5 sorties every day. The MudSlingingMedium would quit showing up.
          Never let the deep state bastards know when it’s coming. Continue this until not one of the deep state criminals is free and most of the not breathing air.

          • Daniel M. Camac says:
            April 4, 2020 at 6:52 pm

            Randolph S., As my Patriot buddy always tells me…….Aim small, miss small!
            Let the smell of burning Liberal stench wake me up in the morning…..and put me to sleep at night.

            #MAGA #KAG

        • theasdgamer says:
          April 4, 2020 at 6:59 pm

          This is why POTUS gives Deep State a lot of rope to let them hang themselves. Because they are so arrogant, they will.

      • atomichillbilly says:
        April 4, 2020 at 5:51 pm

        I’ll believe it when I see swamprats being frog marched onto the prison busses.

      • Despicable Me says:
        April 4, 2020 at 6:23 pm

        Late spring/early summer and late May are not necessarily incompatible. May is after all the last month of meteorological spring (e.g., late spring). So there’s that. I, like you, am choosing to remain cautiously hopeful that we will see something positive (as we would define the word positive) on the Barr/Durham front within the next 6-8 weeks.

      • angech says:
        April 4, 2020 at 6:43 pm

        Especially

      • angech says:
        April 4, 2020 at 6:43 pm

        Especially

      • angech says:
        April 4, 2020 at 6:43 pm

        Especially

    • Dutchman says:
      April 4, 2020 at 4:45 pm

      Drogers;
      Fog of war, admittedly obscures visibility. However, while there ARE lights that I see, that you apperently do not, IMHO Barr is a blocking agent, preventing any actions that would lead to accountability, and as he appointed Durham, Durham is a head fake.

      Barr=Sessions 2.0. Durham = Huber 2.0

      • Drogers says:
        April 4, 2020 at 5:42 pm

        Dutchman –

        Hopefully I’m well versed enough to understand the arguments on both sides.

        But if you’re right and I’m wrong then we’ve gone so far off the rails we can never honestly claim to be a nation of laws. Too the 20+ years I gave in service to our country will have been for no reason.

        And while in the end you, as well as other patriots that come here, may be proven right I won’t give up my position until the last word is written and the last period is placed.

        • nats1mom says:
          April 4, 2020 at 7:22 pm

          like, like, like

        • Dutchman says:
          April 4, 2020 at 7:35 pm

          I think I hear what you are saying. I’m not sure, at this point, that we WILL have a definitive answer, on is the cure worse than the disease.

          What I mean is, to really know, we would need a set of alternating universes, where we could “play out” EACH alternative; Doing nothing, rigid, unconstitutional contract tracing with mandatory quarantine,…mandatory quarantine of ONLY those ‘vulnerable’,..opening up at 15, 30, 45, and,60 days and probably several other scenarios, and look at ALL the effects, not just deaths from CHI-NA virus, but suicides, etc.

          Look at the effect on Hospitals, and especially hospital SYSTEMS in major metro areas.

          And, of COARSE,look at ghe effect on the Economy.

          Since we don’t have access to multi-verses, I’m not SURE that we will get a definitive answer;
          It might well be that its like debating “WHAT would have happened, if JFK hadn’t been shot?”

          I happen to like “Red Dwarf” scenario, but we can never really know.

          On civil liberties, A) will they come back B) Does this set a precedent.

          I am not absolutely sure that the Dr death scenario, of overwhelming the healthcare system is accurate, OR that this was the ONLY, or BEST way to avoid that.

          Few are mentioning that as,a result of “Consolidation” of Hospitals, (very similar and as deleterious as media consolidation) AND as a result of Obama care, many hospitals have CLOSED, over last 5 years.

          Certainly that aggravates the situation.

          If the admissions and deaths are lower, and hospitals are not over run, they will say “See, mitigation WORKED!” Not, well I guess our models were WRONG, and we shut down the country for nothing!”

      • Zabadak says:
        April 4, 2020 at 6:46 pm

        Hey Dutchman. I agree with you in many of your posts. But until our President starts criticizing Barr, I’m not ready to place Barr in the same category as Sessions. Barr may not be all we want or wish or need, but until PT says otherwise…that’s good enough for me.

  18. Vegas Guy says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    I suspect that they are “up in arms” because a new WB was just about to emerge to claim that the Admin has been withholding vitally needed supplies & funneling them to Trump shell companies to be sold at price gouging markups….

    They even ” found” a WB who has 5th hand info that those warehouses in PR are actually owned by a Kushner shell company….You do remember how much paper products were found there….LOL

  19. litenmaus says:
    April 4, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    I’d say this guy knows where the bodies are buried in the legal system……

    FTA – “Previously, Col Monheim served as Associate Counsel to the President and Deputy General Counsel at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Senior legal counsel at the National Counterterrorism Center, associate deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice and associate counsel at the White House. His prior military service includes time as a prosecutor, defense counsel, military judge, deputy general counsel at the White House Military Office and Senior Individual Mobilization Augmentee. He was mobilized in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and again with a Joint Special Operations Task Force in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.”

    https://www.americanbar.org/news/abanews/aba-news-archives/2019/09/nga-general-counsel-to-discuss-intelligence-revolution-at-aba-na/

  20. sunnydaze says:
    April 4, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    haha. Looks like a good call on Grenell’s part:

  21. CommodoreBTC (@CommodoreBTC) says:
    April 4, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    seems swampy, but I trust Grenell until he proves otherwise

  22. TradeBait says:
    April 4, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    If Brennan is triggered – I am a happy camper.

  23. T2020 says:
    April 4, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    Noticed no opinion from SD. 😱 Good or bad?

  24. Bert Darrell says:
    April 4, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    What do you know? Obama’s venomous snake minions are taking turns to disclose their miserable participation in the coup against President Trump.

    Among the first to jump: Warner, Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer; now Brennan and some deep-swamp, little, stinky fish. I wonder when is Comey’s turn.

  25. freepetta says:
    April 4, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Yes! Yes!! Yes!!! We love you Ric!!

  26. rayvandune says:
    April 4, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    No, after 8 years of selective promotion under Obama, there probably aren’t enough to go around. And maybe that’s why this guy retired a a Colonel? Wonder if there might be quite a supply of Colonels who should have been Generals, but were unwilling to don kneepads?

  27. freepetta says:
    April 4, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    The permanent IG should be Lt. General Michael Flynn!! Can’t ask for more expertise.

  28. atomichillbilly says:
    April 4, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Hopefully he’s not another obamite swamprat….

  29. atomichillbilly says:
    April 4, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Hopefully he’s not another obamite swamprat….

  30. Diabolik says:
    April 4, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    I hope he’s a white hat. That’s all I can say at this point.

  31. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    April 4, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Go to 1:10:00 on this video. VSGPOTUS BTFO’S demonrat Pravda reporter on Benedict Arnold Atkinson!

    THIS VVVVVV is why I love this man!!!

  32. MaineCoon says:
    April 4, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Wonder where Grenall told Atkinson his desk would be for his last 30 days? A vacant cubicle?!!! Enjoy your new office Monheim. Fumigation is being done over this weekend.

  33. Bogeyfree says:
    April 4, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    Can anyone go back into twitter and find 2 tweets from Nate Cain the WB dated Nov 9, 2019? I can’t go back that far and don’t have a twitter account to use other programs.

    One is at 6:03 PM and one at 6:50 PM

    I think Sundance will want to see these, as back then Nate names names and MA is one of them.

    Might be relevant with yesterday’s announcement and something Sundance may want to keep in his files.

    Thanks in advance.

  34. Bogeyfree says:
    April 4, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    For those of you who forgot about Nate Cain filed compliant against Michael Atkinson.

    Anxious to see if Sundance thinks any of this is connected in anyway?

  35. William the Comptroller says:
    April 4, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Is he from the JAG “club”that only ever seemed to maliciously prosecute our troops since 2002 and only believed the testimony of Paliwoodesque Iraqi and Afghan “victims”? Did he hang out a lot with the Fort Hood Judge who dithered for 6 months before figuring out Hassan was NOT allowed to sport his jihad beard in the courtroom??…. and let the trial go on for 4 years before finally convicting a guy who confessed to the massacre and 50 eyewitnesses (including a bunch of survivors) positively ID’d him on the stand as the shooter?? (Of course any association with the GITMO defense team is not going to be helpful…. KSM in custody since 2005 and NO trial yet? I bet they allow him to leave GITMO if there is a COVID outbreak down there…)

  36. railer says:
    April 4, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Yeah, when I saw Burr was caught up in that insider trading accusation re coronavirus, I figured there’d be some knock-on effects. They asked Trump about Burr and Feinstein and the rest, and he was noncommittal, mentioning that “They are all honorable people as far as he knows”, but that was a rather foreboding sounding reply to me, and firing Atkinsson suddenly comes along. Trump knows Burr can’t stick his head up too far right now, and that Trump can get elements of the DoJ or SEC to rattle his cage somewhat.

    Never let a crisis go to waste. Swamp creature Burr trades stock based upon insider info, gets exposed, and Trump immediately challenges Burr’s committee with a drastic personnel change. Ordinarily, Burr and Romney would be expected to jump up and squeal about that, but I bet we don’t see much of them on the Sunday shows tomorrow.

  37. The Gipper Lives says:
    April 4, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    BREAKING: President Trump has fired Michael Atkinson, the intelligence watchdog who handled the complaint that triggered his impeachment.

    If we had a real Free Press:

    BREAKING: President Trump has fired Michael Atkinson, the crooked intelligence officer who doctored the Whistleblower Form for rogue CIA mole Eric Ciaramella in a criminal conspiracy with Rep. Adam Schiff to overthrow the President.

  38. GrandpaM says:
    April 4, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    A friend that is a nurse has worked only the last 2 days of the last 2 weeks in San Antonio. When she called the staffing agencies the answer was every hospital in Texas has the same problem – no patients. San Antonio VA has 6 CCP virus patients, all doing well.

