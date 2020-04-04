DNI Richard Grenell Announces Col Thomas Monheim as Acting Intel Community Inspector General…

Acting DNI Richard Grenell announces the replacement for ICIG Michael Atkinson.

Thomas Monheim is a retired Colonel from the US Air Force Reserves and is currently the General Counsel of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. Previously, Col Monheim served as Associate Counsel to the President and Deputy General Counsel at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

We are honored to have such an incredibly qualified expert. https://t.co/abHi7kgebs — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 4, 2020