April 4th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1171

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” April Prayers” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
We Will Overcome This Presence Darkness
There Is A Light At The End Of The Tunnel
We Will Come Out Of This Stronger
God Is With Us All
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies;
You anoint my head with oil;
My cup runs over. ”🌟 —Psalm 23:5
——————
***Praises:
✅ Day One (Friday) of Paycheck Protection Program … more than $3.5 billion in guaranteed loans have been processed.
✅ President Trump will get rid of ICIG Michael Atkinson in 30 days
✅ America, Help is on the Way—
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump, his family, MAGA Team
— ongoing chronic verbal attacks on President Trump be reduced to squeaking, creaking, reeking, geeking, screaking…….
— for America to cheerfully adjust to new expanded guidelines-We Are One Family
— America: *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— no frauds within the CARES programs which is designed to help American workers, families, and other American citizens only–pray all help Americans need go smoothly during sign-ups and they get the help they need quickly and thoroughly
— for dishonest companies sending to other countries, badly needed products for USA hospitals…. pray they stop and help our country instead.
— for Opposition who are demon possessed with TDS….for those lost souls to see the light through God’s intervention
— for the Crew and top rated Medical Team of USNS COMFORT(at East Coast-NY now) and MERCY (At West Coast-L.A. now)–for focus, energy, safety & health
— for Chinese Wuhan Virus Task Force and “Making America Healthy Again” Team —for health, energy, truth, protection again Fake Media daily verbal assaults
— Two Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus
— for our persecuted Christians, here and abroad
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Deliver Us From Evil *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”America is engaged in a historic battle to safeguard the lives of our citizens.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 4 of 30.
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, April 4, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 213 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
And praying for Rand Paul to be completely healed, and back to work for our country. Thank you Rand Paul.
How is Rand Paul doing? I haven’t seen any health updates on him.
Grandma C,
Rand announced positive for CV on March 22nd, about 2 weeks ago.
He’s active on twitter (latest tweet about 6 hours ago), so I’d say he’s doing okay.
That’s good news considering he received lung injury and had surgery.
Thank you for the update.
That’s good news, thanks.
They are tougher than hammered out you-know-what, those Pauls. Great people.
A few good men. Need more like them.
Amen!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/03/april-3rd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1170/comment-page-1/#comment-8019121)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 4/3/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Love this!
LikeLike
Worth listening to
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1kvKpXQXVrZKE
Worth reading
https://www.theobjectivestandard.com/2020/04/statist-responses-to-covid-19-an-interview-with-michael-fumento/
Little addition from recent history… sample of Media of February 7, 2020, urging New Yorkers to ignore “misinformation” about coronavirus that might slow down the party:
News1 NYC: “Coronavirus Misinformation Could Have a New Victim: The Lunar New Year Parade” By Vivian Lee Manhattan PUBLISHED 11:39 PM ET Feb. 07, 2020
https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/news/2020/02/08/new-york-coronavirus-latest-lunar-new-year-parade-possible-impact-chinatown?fbclid=IwAR18nNvAXBxNm0vsd57rte17VAr6yqxPCwBd7tM4m7L2vFF54KMdBHKssYA
Shame on BofA…
LikeLike
I remember BOA bragging about giving mortgages to illegals, prior to the subprime meltdown.
LikeLike
Screw BofA, times 1000. About four years ago, they decided my region wasn’t supporting THEM at a sufficient profit level. So they bought up most of the mortgage loans here, forced the local brokers to fold, then LEFT, closing all their branches in this area. I’ll never do business with them or carry one of their cards again.
LikeLike
Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022
@parscale
·
Apr 2
Cable news has been cutting away from @realDonaldTrump
’s coronavirus briefings & threatening not to air them at all.
Over 300K people have signed a petition demanding that the #FakeNews keep people informed by carrying the briefings.
Add your name now!
IMO another reason/example why AG Barr should be fired.
Refuses to admit “his children” could ever do anything wrong!
He and Wray, two peas in a pod.
I’d like to add my name to a petition to remove the doom doctors from the task force. Then I’d like to add my name to a second petition that asks PDJT to reopen the economy on April 12.
Is there a Whitehouse.gov petition to reopen the economy? I need to start one if not.
Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab
https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/world/anti-parasitic-drug-kills-covid-19-in-lab/ar-BB1288OH?ocid=sf&fbclid=IwAR1KMP-nCBUafmQksh4F1tmxaXv4uPvqilpTqkv4aiY_TFkszZd8bldnTkE
Excerpt:
An anti-parasitic drug available throughout the world has been found to kill COVID-19 in the lab within 48 hours.
>Snip<
The next step is for scientists to determine the correct human dosage, to make sure the level used in vitro is safe for humans.
This is used in cattle.
Also is used in appropriate sized dosages for dogs.
This is interesting.
LikeLike
Wish the President would seize the television media and conduct 2-hr emergency broadcasts daily until this is over.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Answer Questions from “We the People” not the Uni-Party Fake News…
We could Text Message Questions…
Oh my Lord, this is a GREAT idea!!! And truly needs to be done. I am so sick of all the crap the people put up with to hear our President speak. And I never, ever want to hear those reporters snide questions. But how awesome it would be to hear questions from citizens like us, going through the same events!
LikeLike
Excellent article about the virus and how deaths are recorded, which changes everything about the stats:
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/The-evidence-on-Covid-19-is-not-as-clear-as-we-think
LikeLiked by 3 people
He was still not ringing the warning bell in his article on Feb 26 (I forget the publication). And as CYA Birx said yesterday, and I paraphrase, “China lied about the data, and we had no idea it was so infectious”.
Every nation in the world in essentially the same unprepared state (with a few exceptions – all of whom are Chinese or Korean – HK, Taiwan, Singapore.) but guess who gets the blame.
How many deaths can be attributed to the reluctance of US doctors to use hydroxychloroquine because of Big Pharma and TDS?
The latest model is already failing, and I see no sign that modifications are being made. Deaths are running a bit hot, but utilization of all these hospital resources, which PDJT has moved heaven and earth to provide NY and elsewhere, is running cold (with a few exceptions).
Why so few beds? WAY under the model prediction.
I predict that PDJT will have a plan in place by Easter to restart the economy. Unless the health authorities are overrun in the next week (as predicted) then we can assume that they will not be overrun, period.
The idea was to ride out the wave without devastating the hospitasl and their personnel and equipment, and without the dreadful and demoralizing sight of bodies overflowing in American streets. Not to destroy the American dream for your children and grandchildren.
If you back out the insane number of deaths in the New York City metro area which accounts for over half of the 6,000 deaths nationwide you can see that the IMHI death toll statistics are way off as well! There’s something wrong with the New York metro area Coronavirus cases. It’s almost like the virus was planted there. On the other hand, California with 40 million people and a heavy concentration of Chinese has virtually no deaths. Why?
LikeLike
Agreed. He will have a plan in place to restart the economy mid-month.
LikeLike
I emailed my GOP state rep here in PA today (tired of talking to an answering machine) and here is his heroic response:
“Representative Polinchock will continue to advocate for all of the 144th community as bills come before him during COVID-19. He has noted your concern with the actions of the Wolf Administration and will keep your request in mind when he has the opportunity to vote on legislation in the coming days.
The Legislature is back in session next week, having spent the week working on new bills to be brought before the House and Senate.”
So three weeks since Wolf declared himself Ceasar, state GOP members are emerging from their plastic bubbles to consider just what Wolf has done. Inspires hope, doesn’t it? 😒
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let me guess. His district is so gerrymandered that no Republican can ever get more than 30% of the vote.
Boy, did I nail that. https://ballotpedia.org/Iowa_House_of_Representatives_District_35
In 2012, the R got 26.6%. The R’s seem to have quit trying after that.
So the L’s took up the cause and do slightly worse. 24% in 2016 and 21% in 2018.
There is nothing R’s can do, and they shouldn’t waste their money trying.
LikeLike
Send in a DINO…
LikeLike
In Iowa? Seriously, this is frightening.
It is. It seems we just cede state after state, saying it is too far gone.
But IOWA?
LikeLike
Something that concerns me deeply. You never hear demonrats say “a demonrat can’t win this or a demonrat can’t win that” but republicans say it all the time. We keep cedeing district after district, state after state. We keep this up and there will be nothing else to cede.
LikeLike
Iowa has a very durable progressive streak. It’s the definition of a swing state, historically. I lived there from 1960-1981. Often with GOP governors and Dem. legislatures or vice-versa. Often one senator from each party as well.
LikeLike
and where is the vaunted Ronna? buffing her nails and crowing about the Republican warchest?
LikeLike
This was like throwing a complete slab of barbecue ribs at me 🙂 The red meat was flinging on that one. It was like a full minute of President Trump saying what we’ve been screaming for 10 years, and he said it exactly like we would say it, didn’t hold anything back, and then told them to get a f7&&ing VOTER ID CARD while they were at it.
I decided after watching that , that I better go ahead and get down to the polling station and camp out to make sure I’m first in line come election day to vote for him. I’m on the Church’s wifi right now, I’m gonna order Door Dash for the next 7 months.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a slam you mom jean wearing weanie.I bet that you are really motivating yong people to vote. Not.
Worthless numbskull?
James, you are too kind. Way too kind.
LikeLike
Yes! 👍👍👍
LikeLike
Other news we are not supposed to notice:
COVID-19 Drives Command Teams Charged With Homeland Defense Into Cheyenne Mountain Bunker
Is China hiding COVID-19 death toll? 21 million cell phones disappeared, why?
No, they are not hiding this many deaths, they probably rounded up dissidents. They have been separating the muslim population in labor camps for a couple of years now. When “it” happens, there will be no internal dissent.
US Warns Americans To Leave Japan, Citing ‘Significant Increase’ in CCP Virus Cases
“Over the past two months, the U.S. State Department has organized one of the largest and most complex international evacuation operations in American history. Mike Pompeo has been working round the clock, along with Ambassador O’Brien. Since January 29th, we have successfully repatriated over 25,000 Americans from more than 50 countries, where they were literally stuck — in some cases, locked in.
And I salute the incredible public servants at the Department of State, as well as their counterparts at DHS and HHS who have played such an important role in doing this. You probably read about the young people in Peru and young people in Brazil, and they were absolutely stuck, and we got them out. Got them — almost everybody is out now, back home with their parents, their wives, their husbands.”
– President Trump, March 31, 2020
President Trump Announces Major Drug Interdiction Effort Targeting Central American Cartels…
Johnathan is an honest, intelligent, insightful person with integrity and a keen sense of common decency. And that is only what is most noticeable from his public appearances. He seems like a great guy as well. His friends are fortunate.
His courageous testimony during the sham Impeachment hoax served his country well by defending justice and the Constitution against corrupted Reps from his own Dem party. Principles of law, justice, fairness and ethics before political party seems to be his motto.
LikeLike
Unconstitutional.
Preventing “We the People” from making Personal Protective Equipment…
The dolts don’t like all those bolts of fabric . . .?
LikeLike
ICYMI – Scientist say if 80% were to use masks it would halt the Chi-Na Virus completely – DR. Howard on the Laura Ingram show. ( why did they originally tell us not to wear masks??)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haven’t you figured out that once the virus is established in numbers, nothing short of quarantine and targeted meds will stop it? Masks are a joke, a ritual behavior to reassure panicky people. Almost everyone will be exposed eventually.
LikeLike
Pursue the Logan Act regarding Iran interference using a FISA warrant to look backwards 2-3 years and make sure you use the 2 hop rule as well because you never know for sure who it might lead too!
Since we are at war and usually in war, war crimes may have been committed to leverage a crisis to cause chaos, hysteria and harm to American workers, the economy and the country.
So it might be a good time to also conduct a deep dive NSA query to ensure no individuals or groups crossed the line with clear intentions to leverage and cause chaos and harm to Americans via this interesting CV pandemic.
Query words and conversations from last summer and fall that contain Cornavirus, Stay at home, social distancing, destroy economy and a few others ensure there was no there there before there was any actual CV.
Never trust these evil doers! Never!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zerohedge has a pretty straightforward article describing the firing of ICIG Michael Atkinson. At the end of the article is this sentence, “To learn more about Atkinson, read here and here.” With “here and here” being links to (where else) the Conservative Treehouse.
Listening to Maria’s interview with the 3M head was fascinating. Although the guy was doing his bust to hide the fact that he was shipping product out of the country (the “distributors did it”) in the midst of shortages here, his “narratives” (his word) just wasn’t working. If you listen carefully to what he was saying and then consider president Trumps position on the matter, you can hear the very structure of globalized business—something 3M is deeply involved in—beginning to crumble.
Maria’s interview with this guy just underscores the fact that Trump is absolutely right to promote an America first economic and political agenda. After we surmount this corona virus crisis, globalization will never be the same again. Globalization and the economics and social policies it spawns, is dead.
And with it the “experts” beloved “liberal world order” that has been a weight on the backs of every American taxpayer since the end of the second world war. Time to return our foreign policy and trade to what our founders intended.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quite a prediction.
WHOA! Dr. Fauci in 2017: President Trump Will Be Challenged By a “Surprise Global Disease Outbreak”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I model things. There I admitted it. I make computer models. But mine have to prove right. Or at least right enough to design equipment that works.
One of the codes I have used warns the user not to trust the results. Never to better than a factor of 2. But that is if your model is perfect and you run enough to get good statistical results. Bought from the government no less. And they are right. Testing is paramount.
With other codes I try to accurately calculate things to better than 1 part in 10,000. If I ever succeed it will be groundbreaking.
Went to training for such a code and remarked how a calculation of 1/4th a wheel rim that had 8 fold rotational symmetry was 20% different where it should have been identical because of the symmetry. I was told engineers don’t care about such small variations. They want their designs to successfully handle twice their specs, or they aren’t good enough. So much for my part in 10^4 wish.
I bring this up because the goals of the UW model are more like the engineers than mine. Trying to predict hospital bed usage is precautionary. You don’t want to underestimate and have egg on your face. Yes, overestimating will cost money, but not lives. Underestimating will cost lives.
Maybe he has a safety factor built in like the engineers do. Wouldn’t be surprise to find he had a built in safety factor of 2, and that without that safety factor he was off by a factor of 2, combining for a factor of 4 overprediction.
But I temper that observation with the fact that things don’t behave linearly. Predicting the transition from an exponential rise to something more like a bell curve must be hard and will present much more room for error than a factor of two.
Also, models are always simplified attempts to simulate complex things.
Maybe someone here can answer this. If you owed federal taxes in the past few years and paid by check, is the IRS able to direct deposit the coronavirus checks (now there’s a name, LOL!) into your bank account using your check info? Not sure I ever did an online payment.
Beings gyms may never be allowed to open again (if we can save even one life, blah, blah, blah), I think I’ll use the $1200.00 on some home gym stuff. 💪
LikeLike
I hate seeing the President being disrespected and badgered by the small connected group of anti Trump “reporters” during this pandemic, They are a small press room tag team (2 or 3) badgering or following up each other’s deliberately abusive questions. IMO, POTUS should hand the podium to Mike and others on the Task Force more often after making whatever announcements etc he wishes to make. Sometimes, shorter appearances make an audience pine for more.
Candace’s plea below to the Trump admin to begin investigating many of the death claims made by untrustworthy Dem politicians is a good one. I’m sure he and his team are aware of the untold Dem lies and other deceitful actions that demean the real loss of lives but who would investigate them?
This Governor’s alleged lie is as corrupt and obscene a politicized announcement as you can get and it should be fully exposed. Clever Candace is an honest and reliable source.
LikeLike
Governor Lamont is also a serial complainer.
LikeLike