U.S. Multinational Company 3M Sells Masks and PPE To Foreign Governments While U.S. States Look for Products….

Apparently it took the invocation of the Defense Production Act to stop 3M from selling masks and PPE to cash paying foreign governments; forcing them to supply the U.S. federal government and states instead. WATCH:
Glad if 3M is made to pay a price for their greedy globalism but the Democommunists will spin this as another reason to get rid of capitalism.
Zydeco – that was my first thought also. My second one is that this is a corporation with a globalist mindset that puts profit before the lives of American citizens.
So who was it, Mckesson, Cardinal, Medline, Owen&Minor,Patterson, Schein? Those are the big names in medical supply distribution in the US..
I know those names. In medical supplies, these people bribe buying groups. Like lobbyists. They take purchasing agents football tickets and favors. In one way I will knock the gubment which is deep and steep into paperwork and slow pay.
They are showing up with cash and some of the cash is under the table. There are bribes and inducements up and down the medical supply chain.
Tucker is a gem. We need more Tuckers.
I’m in the business. GPOs have to have some of this going on. Use to be in the film business, cray film, and the steal was the used fixer as it held the silver removed from the emulsion.
If I were a meme maker, I’d have one with medical professionals wearing Post-it Notes over their mouths instead of masks that had written on them, “Thanks 3M for the mask.’
These supply chains are not political globalism. They are good old boys who pay under the table for contracts with hospital supply chains and dirty foreign countries come in with bribes under the table and expedite orders.
Kickbacks. These distributors will put up some purchasing agents in a Trump
Casino for a few days. Tickets to the Olympics. Tickets to Patriots football games. My daughter is an engineer and they just freshened up their suites for 27 million a few years ago. To entertain business.
3M
2 weeks ago, I read that for all intents and purposes … The PRC had Nationalized 3M and commandeered every mask they produced in China and exported the masks to where the PRC directed. So now I’m told it was simply 3M GREED and PROFITEERING in the face of what can only be termed a National Emergency!?
Herein lies the fact that ALL major US Corporations are “Global” Corporations. There are very, very few U.S. Corporations remaining. Perhaps it’s time to tax and tariff all the Multinational Corps … who show more loyalty to China … at the rates we charge foreign Corporations? And remove their operations from the USA. And move all their executives to some lovely Beijing suburb. We’ll start over. Build new Corporations to replace them … loyal corporations.
And don’t shout me down as some leftist kook. I’m massively Pro corporation. Pro capitalism. But some things are more important than profits. Such as loyalty to your country and countrymen.
I used to own 3M stock but sold it last year. They have been struggling the last 3 years and seem to have deep six’d innovation for ‘Green’.
Go to 3M ethics page and file a report against the CEO and Board of Directors. https://www.3m.com/3M/en_US/ethics-compliance/report-concern/
This outrageous act of greed is the epitome of the mindset of the globalist masters
I cannot express how vile and disgusting this is
Stuff like this should open the eyes of everyone
Nicely done!! The sooner people here start realizing how these “transnational” companies have been selling out the United States, with the full knowledge and support of the vast majority of their “public servants” (HAH!!) maybe we will finally see some changes!!
But sadly, most people are sheep and if CNN and SNL continue to say that Orange Man is Bad they will nod in approval and go on about their day!
How’s this for a howler — “3M has been included on Ethisphere’s list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for six straight years”
Another multinational shows its true colors. Time to sick every federal agency there is to inspect books and pick this company apart piece by piece, bone by bone, no stone unturned. 3M needs to be made an example of and when done may be known as 1 M.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Were’s Lois learner when you need her?
Just saw Tucker going after this and really disappointing that a company would allow this.
I understand how products flow but during normal times but that isn’t now.
They can fix this if they are willing so we will see.
Exactly, there’s been enough time gone by for 3M to make a public image choice and they consciously chose to ignore it. You can’t read an article or turn on the TV without hearing about masks. 3M made thier beds, I have no sympathy. It’s not like they would have lost money just disrupt your multinational supply chain, prioritize America, and collect on government contracts. How hard is that? Or did political ideology interfere.
I didn’t hear the term, “Multinational” used in Tucker’s report, and was disappointed. Apparently Tucker has not read Sundance’s articles on Multinationals and COC.
Tucker works for a corporation that was once globalist multinational. He’s not going to knock the concept. That’d be kind of living in a glass house and throwing stones.
Another company goes on my Nope list.
In my industry they make many products we use and are quality and alternatives aren’t.
I feel we need to shame them at this point.
I don’t believe this is to far off topic. I’ve said before ‘all things china’ understand this we are headed for war this is the prelude. Our own government is against its people, only president Trump has our side.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/04/china_is_preparing_to_start_a_war_with_america.html
There is already a civil war between those who want a China ruled country and a sovereign nation we see it becoming more obvious everyday.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I read that this morning not really ready to bite on it yet now Piglosi’s new committee at a time like this could really liken a CW2.
Pale rider: Since the beginning, my theory has been this is a war between the nationalists vs the globalists. Everything else is the unintended consequences and collateral damage of war.
I expect 3M has donated all products that President Trump’s Administration deems necessary and they will continue to donate on an as needed basis.
America First.
Abigail, I assumed something close to that ‘ a shadowy group’ conspiring to take over the world, and it is but now we see its source. It is a concerted effort.
Think about it, Clinton’s have been working with China to take over our tech for how long? When Bill was president he sold missile technologies, and if I’m not mistaken it is the hypersonic they have now. Hillary just lost and that was the great hope, an easy takeover. That part I have no doubt about but, all out war I would assume would be if ‘all else fails’.
They have to stop Trumps trajectory or change governments and Chinese do not retreat. The ‘ Trillions at stake’ are China influence, the panda mask is dropping as Sundance puts it.
As of now, we are without medicines, see how that improves. And the language between China and President Trump.
Everyday we grow stronger and less dependent, plus the election, so this is very time sensitive.
One more thing, Trump has said he is a war time president. Something I noticed is he is very purposeful in his words.
I’m sure they’re not the only ones. I’m very surprised this wasn’t caught earlier poor optics for sure in light of all the pleas for PPE from around the country.
Spotlights what is meant by multinational, globalist company; it doesn’t MATTER what country the headquarters are in, the loyalty is to the globalist agenda.
What part of America First don’t they understand?
Sounds like 3m needs a boycott by consumers, in addition to the spanking they are,going to get by DJT.
I suppose Barr WILL get off his fat arse, do do something about this????
LikeLiked by 2 people
He actually might because this doesn’t appear to otherwise involve malfeasance of a governmental organization he’s responsible for.
Dutchman. Enjoyed your recent comments on the decline of globalism & Big Ed, brick & mortar university indoctrination. Big pharma wiil probably get whacked too.
I can’t type any words right now that are appropriate and permissable. I trust the President and many lawmakers are using the same words privately and I expect when this is all over, those sons-a-bi***es gonna pay.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a contrast with Minnesota’s Mike Lindell!
LikeLiked by 12 people
My husband’s first job after graduating Tech School was Service Tech for 3M. Back then they were a real family-friendly company…picnics, Christmas parties, service awards.
It appears that new, globalist 3M has gone the way of the rest of Minnesotastan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That would be Minneaplostan. The rest the state is quite conservative.
I am sickened and ashamed to share MN with 3M.
Arrests!!!!
Aiding and abetting the enemy.
I am not surprised. They get sassy like the Queen at GM.
The order:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/memorandum-order-defense-production-act-regarding-3m-company/
The effect: basically, the federal government just seized 3M’s entire production of N95 masks.
The future: go ahead. Get cute with Trump again. He’ll seize your whole damned company and put a military officer in to run it. 3M management is lucky they’re not in jail as I type this.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I say bring the FBI terrorism squad shows up at 3M headquarter raiding the site and CEO in handcuffs in front of the press camera. Charging him with treason. The charge won’t stick but that guy career is finished. All of the CEOs would have to think twice before screwing this country
I wonder if the Chamber of Commerce will start squawking about stuff like this NOW?
It’s not that it’s “horrible optics”, no, it is indeed HORRIBLE.
3M most definitely needs to pay a price for this. Mind boggling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…or…
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I first heard that California was requiring masks for all, including using scarves or bandanas, my 1st tho’t was, Great, now they won’t be able to tell the difference between robbers and Antifa vs the common man or woman. All a part of the plan I am sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Antifa only wears black…..that helps.
Up till president Trump the United States was just some country.. not their country to multi nationalists. These companies like the tax breaks, the special treatment obtained thru lobbyists and then have no problems screwing us in the name of Wall ST profits…. and our market…
GM was outed… their main focus is China where the Buick is a luxury vehicle… not surprised if they were blackmailed by China..
3M… Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing.. heavy in the chemical field… I wonder what percentage of the production goes to China… we should look at the global structure in all countries.. don’t see a real product industrial line except for abrasives…
President Trump didn’t say where these products were going and he did say products were allowed to be shipped to Italy and Spain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems like a great opportunity for another company to knock 3M down a notch or 50.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would not be surprised if this was a CoC, deep state plan or scheme to not only sell out America on these 3m mask, but any other PPE or even medicinal needs like hydroxychloroquine, the antibiotic azithromycin and zinc sulfate in yet another attempt to bring down the Trump administration and end the America First agenda. The whole dang thing could be a setup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CDC is contemplating issuing a guidance that ALL Americans wear masks in public. That means we need 330 million N95 masks YESTERDAY. If 3M doesn’t currently have second and third shifts working producing them around the clock, the US military should be sent in to take control and do the hiring.
I have zero, count it ZERO, sympathy for the formerly American companies who sold out America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh they are, are they. I don’t suppose they’re planning subsidies for the really poor Americans who can’t afford them. (Actually, thinking about it, they might very well be.) How about sizes? I have a six-month-old. I can’t leave him alone at home when I go out shopping.
These masks are dirt cheap, or were before this. They are just paper masks with a metal tab across the nose and a rubber band that goes behind your ears. They used to come in multi packs for a few dollars. You could buy them in home supply and hardware stores (Home Depot, Lowes, Ace, True Value) as sanding masks. If you looked closely at them they were marked “N95.” There is NOTHING special about them other than the particle size they filter, spec’d as N95.
3M should be able to turn these out like corn flakes. FEMA could easily mail a dozen to each taxpayer’s home address for free.
I really don’t see the point of N95 masks for the general public. Simple surgical masks should work pretty well as long as we maintain distance. They are much cheaper. It is nice to have something to filter out some of the pollen at this time of the year.
I was not pleased with what Dr. Birx had to say about the general public using or not using masks. It was ridiculous and preachy.
The upper leadership of the 3M company should be treated to an early morning raid by 29 members of the FBI swat team. Unless, they only do 66 year old men with a deaf wife.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I recall that 3M also got nailed big time for supplying defective ear plugs to the military not too long ago Their brand is declining quickly.
The best thing about living in a capitalist country is when one business pisses you off like this, competitors LINE UP to scoop up that business that you brushed off. How foolish their executives are to not realize that this would be something that would be under the microscope.
I don’t know how you recover from a PR nightmare like this. I hope they go under.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This Sky news Australia report goes into to details on how medical supplies were scooped up and sent to the PRC or flogged at exorbitant prices. All countries are experiencing this, never let your medical supply chains out of your control, or adversaries will take advantage.
‘ China ‘has been called out by Trump and Boris Johnson’ for its ‘brutal cover-up’👇
LikeLiked by 1 person
I seem to recall the previous CEO complaining about not being able to import employees from outside the US by promising them a VISA to stay permanently so they opened labs up in China, India and Germany. If 3M was selling masks to China, whoa Nelly…that won’t be pretty. The same CEO criticized Obama directly and he was replaced not long after with some guy named Michael Roman. You have to wonder of that hire was an appeasement of sorts towards the administration at the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely correct action.
Our focus needs to be on the cure though. We have the cure, exactly as President Trump announced. Let’s use it and get back to normal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Significant Jail Time might get some cooperation.
Oddly enough, today we received a shipment from a vendor in Wuhan. We’re friendly with them, at least the folks we email. We were checking up on them, inquiring about their health, their families, etc., during the worst of the virus in Wuhan.
As a result, when they heard things were getting bad here and that we didn’t have enough supplies, they sent us some K94 masks and surgical masks because they wanted to make sure we and our families were safe. Very sweet of them.
But the interesting part is that the masks they sent were from 3M! Imagine that, to get masks from an American company, we had to have a Chinese supplier ship them to us gratis, because we can’t get them in our own country. FUBAR indeed!
I want people in other countries to be protected, too, but there must be a better way to ensure supplies go to places that need them the most. They shouldn’t be going to the highest bidder. Not at a time like this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That actually is really sweet of them. Provided they’re not contaminated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha, yes, we WERE a bit concerned about that. They came individually sealed, so I feel a little better. Still, might want to wipe the outer wrap down with alcohol before using!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yes. Calling the I.R.S.!
Hello, I.R.S. – we have a case of unreported revenue…..
LikeLike
March 31 News release from 3M
Of our U.S. supply directed toward healthcare and public health, roughly 80 percent is flowing rapidly through our healthcare distributors – primarily consisting of six large and well-known companies with incredible logistical capabilities – which is the quickest and most effective method of getting those supplies into the hands of workers. These N95 respirators are moving directly from 3M, to our healthcare distributors, to healthcare facilities and end-users. We are working closely with these partners to expedite delivery even more, which in some cases includes moving pallets directly from our plants into critical areas – as we have done over the last week to New York City and Seattle. The remaining 20 percent is being directed to the federal government, with the largest portion going to FEMA who will allocate based on their determination of the most urgent needs. The prioritization and distribution of all of our N95 respirators are being coordinated in close partnership with FEMA, and we are directly embedded with them at their headquarters to help streamline decision-making and action.
https://news.3m.com/press-release/company-english/3m-outlines-latest-actions-covid-19-response
I’m a little different on this. I don’t have a problem with 3M selling their masks to anyone willing to pay the price agreed upon. My problem is that, apparently, they accepted the State of Florida’s order a month ago, but are now putting Johnny-Come-Latelys ahead of them. Then they lied, and lied, and lied, and lied about it. Presumably the price is much higher now, but that is completely irrelevant. This isn’t an ‘America First’ issue, this is a ‘screw over your customer’ issue.
In the lyrical delivery of that timeless star of stage and screen, Liza Minelli, in the equally timeless stage and screen classic, Cabaret:
Money, money, money, money
Money, money, money, money
Money, money, money, money, money
None of these unpatriotic companies should ever receive another taxpayer funded bailout…… screw them the same way they screw americans.
Multiply this by every single PPE must have item they need right now and you have one big mess.
I’d like it if we could just get paper towels No one ever has any. They are like the unicorn.
More on that:
“I Spent A Day In The Coronavirus-Driven Feeding Frenzy Of N95 Mask Sellers And Buyers And This Is What I Learned
David DiSalvo”
. . . .
“By the end of the day, roughly 280 million masks from warehouses around the U.S. had been purchased by foreign buyers and were earmarked to leave the country, according to the broker — and that was in one day.”
To his knowledge none of the masks had been purchased by buyers in the U.S.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/daviddisalvo/2020/03/30/i-spent-a-day-in-the-coronavirus-driven-feeding-frenzy-of-n95-mask-sellers-and-buyers-and-this-is-what-i-learned/#3872321c56d4
I would think CEO Mike Roman and several of the many VPs would get quickly retired in the next day or two right?
Where is the DOJ ? Or the Fan Belt Inspectors on this criminal activity ? Or the IRS investigating the cash aspect of this ? Is all that cash making it into the bank ? Just another American company founded in 1902 and built by Americans and now when America needs it the most she gets the finger.
Where was Amy Klobuchar several weeks back when this MN company in her state was supposed to be cranking out masks for USA?????? She is/was campaigning for Quid Pro Joe. Thanks for your help Amy.
