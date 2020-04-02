Solid Decision – Navy Secretary Thomas Modly Relieves Captain Brett Crozier From Command…

Navy Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of his command aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt after the captain used incredibly poor judgement, sent a “non-secure” email to media, compromised his position, violated the chain-of-command (stunningly with a fleet commander on board his ship), put his crew at risk, and incited panic amid the families of the crew members.

Yes, this unstable captain needed to be removed – quickly. Good grief, could you imagine if Captain Crozier was operating in a hostile theater. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly explains the issues. WATCH: