Solid Decision – Navy Secretary Thomas Modly Relieves Captain Brett Crozier From Command…

Navy Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of his command aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt after the captain used incredibly poor judgement, sent a “non-secure” email to media, compromised his position, violated the chain-of-command (stunningly with a fleet commander on board his ship), put his crew at risk, and incited panic amid the families of the crew members.
Yes, this unstable captain needed to be removed – quickly. Good grief, could you imagine if Captain Crozier was operating in a hostile theater. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly explains the issues. WATCH:
I thought something smelled fishy. Can you say, “Operational Security?”
Ok, now do some more…
Navy? Sounds like Obama’s minions.
“Captain Crozier, a native of Santa Rosa, California, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1992”.
Bush the Elder.
obama’s flag officers are the flag officers promoted by obama, not when they were commissioned. It will take years to flush the toilet clog out of the system.
That’s when he graduated.
Based on this: https://www.public.navy.mil/airfor/cvn71/pages/commandingofficer.aspx
looks like he wasn’t in command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt very long.
Admissions to USNA are through individual congressmen, not presidents.
I think the VP can nominate
Ding Ding Ding. A libtard for sure.
The Navy has gone so far down hill over the past thirty or so years, they can’t drive ships, or build the either. They are so top heavy a management that wants to punish people for every little thing. The technical expertise of the crews have been lost as they are trained as button pushers and computer nerds. The ships mandated dry docking are a joke. The ship puts together a work list, the designate shipyard quotes the job, the 60 to 70 percent of the work list is canceled, and then the ship goes on its way, knowing they will have to stop and fix whatever wasn’t addressed at the shipyard. The ship continues to limp along from one port trying to get the problems resolved.
Yes, I could write a book on the subject, and it wouldn’t be pretty. Thirty years in the ship building and repair business, I’ve seen it all.
The pastor of our church came here a couple of years ago from 25 years as a Navy Chaplain on a ship…while really nice, he’s totally LEFT!!
Amen Bob. I was in the Navy active duty 86-91, after that in the Reserves. Being Politically Correct became more important than being an effective fighting force after Desert Storm. That started under Bush Senior, went way downhill under Hillbilly Whorehopper and continued under Bush Junior and accelerated even further with the Officer purges under Obozo. There are still many in the upper echelons and civilian DON that are Obozo Lickspittles.
With the last Destroyer overhaul (ROH) at Long Beach Naval Shipyard after a 13 month deployment to Desert Shield and Desert Storm, then a home-port change from Japan to LBNSY. The shipyard was to be closed by the “Peace Dividend” BRAC after the fall of the Soviets. So, we were the last gal on keel blocks and all of the Yardbirds knew this was their last job. Lots of enthusiasm! Most of my officers resigned and I can’t blame them. The Navy sent the ship and crew to overhaul immediately after combat and a home-port change to the States, so most of the crew gave up after watching the ticker tape parades in New York City.
Sounds like the Navy. Thanks to you and yours for your sacrifice.
The destruction started with the fabricated Tailhook … instigated by the grossly incompetent, corrupt and evil Pat Schroeder … just to appease rabid America-hating feminizes.
Good riddance!! Now he can whine from shore.
If this Captain freaked out because of ChiCom-19 what would he do if his ship was under attack…Call AOC? Good riddance.
“ChiCom-19” . . . gotta love it!
Don’t you know? That’s why they create gun free zones around the ships. Instant safety. /s
The Sentinel’s Creed
My dedication to this sacred duty
is total and whole-hearted.
In the responsibility bestowed on me
never will I falter.
And with dignity and perseverance
my standard will remain perfection.
Through the years of diligence and praise
and the discomfort of the elements,
I will walk my tour in humble reverence
to the best of my ability.
It is he who commands the respect I protect,
his bravery that made us so proud.
Surrounded by well meaning crowds by day,
alone in the thoughtful peace of night,
this soldier will in honored glory rest
under my eternal vigilance.
– Simon 1971
This is a nice Naval pick-me-up
My God what happened to this country
LikeLiked by 11 people
Captain Snowflakes everywhere.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Deviant and corrupt Clintons… followed by feckless, incompetent Bush43… followed by the Hungarian’s America-hating muslim puppet.
Thank you God for President Trump!!!
I guess adversity does reveal character. Yikes!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I had anticipated his firing for having let his troops go ashore in Viet Nam. I’m assuming that THERE was the genisis of the Covid-19 problem aboard the TR.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Bravo Zulu, SecNav!
Echo Juliet
Just set your “birds” in your BBQ, pour gasoline, and watch your Navy career go up in flames, Captain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Inflicting panic?
A Fauci brother-from-another-mother ?
In his defense, at least he didn’t crash the economy.
Ya know, there is that
Forgot the /s
Not needed.
I was thinking the Vindman bros, also loose cannons without a compass, moral or professional…
No, just took a first line aircraft carrier out of service and infected a few thousand sailors.
Look closely. See the speaker’s hair transplants, at front hairline? Still growing in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope he had a better surgeon than Plugs Biden.
Nancy got hair transplants? That must be where she was for the last month…😉
If the hairs are that long they’ve already grown back in months and months ago.
There had better be a military tribunal. Downgrading a rank to retire will not cut this applesauce.
I would rather “I need you to call me Lt.Col” Vindman get all that first. At least this guy didn’t try to stage a coup against the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How in the hell did this guy get a command. His issues were likely well known but was just moved on from his previous assignment. Had an engineering officer I worked for on the boat, an jerk. He was terrible but they just transferred him away to another command. He eventually became the CO of a Trident submarine.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1997/09/09/trident-submarine-commander-removed-from-post/c1d4c3f9-f2f8-49b6-8bd4-dd3c343bf95e/
One time in his stateroom I asked if I could speak freely. He said yes. I asked why he was such and ass. He just laughed. Next day he restricted me to the base and had me in front of the XO. I talked with the XO, good guy and a people person, and he said not to worry and he agreed he was difficult but nothing he could do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Always look askance and askew at someone with rave reviews at the peak of her game deciding to leave her “medical community and the people she serves”, to move somewhere where she’s never been amongst people she’s never known.
YES!!! Time to bring back chain of command. Should have never gone away to begin with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Going rogue seems to be the way of things today.
I think the problem with the degradation of the chain of command was accelerated by Obama’s promise to protect whistleblowers (which he never really did-unless they blew whistles on his political enemies)
Why the hell do all these statements describing gross negligence and/or incompetence also come with praise for the moron they’re firing? They all sound like James Comey talking about Hillary… ‘Here’s the long list of all the ways she f#*%ed up and broke numerous laws but… she really didn’t mean to, so let’s just forget the whole thing cause she’s really great’.
So sick of all these ‘pats on the back’ to traitorous losers who should charged for their blatant unlawful actions!! There was so much of this during the Ukraine/impeachment hearings too.
Because your military is not like the old military …
“incompetence also come with praise for the moron they’re firing?”
Because being honest would expose the incompetence and corruption
Yes I agree.
SecNav explains the reasons he relieved the Commander, says he lost confidence in the man’s ability to lead, and follows it all by saying the man should be proud.
Huh? Proud of being fired? WTF?
We need to get some red-blooded American testicular fortitude back in the military command.
This touchy-feely crap is for losers.
At least the Democrats have a new candidate for Congree. Watch and see if he is sought out and accepts this new challenge in an undeniable non politically partisan manner.
He is a despicable leader and I would have been shamed by his behavior had I served under him.
Now it’s Vindman’s turn. He needs to be court marshaled.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
He does but Vindman wasn’t in control of freaking Air Craft Carrier with 3,000 to 5,000 people aboard, including Surgeons. These things are cities with all of the services of at least a small city. Dude is acting like he is the Captain of the Love Boat. WE pay his salary.
That’s Admiral Vindman to you, Sir!
Jack Pobesic (sp) had on his Twitter feed last night something along the lines of “we got it done” and then provided a link of the Sailors getting rescued. I can’t help but wonder if he wasn’t involved in the leak? Several asked what he meant by that and last I looked there wasn’t an answer. If he had anything to do w/it, he should be fired too. The media and their “power” needs to be culled.
I was disgusted by the story, a Captain goes down w/his ship if necessary. You don’t tell the world you are in distress like that. The guy deserves to be fired.
This article sez:
Military officials said there was evidence that Capt. Crozier had leaked the memo to his hometown newspaper, which led to his firing.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/captain-of-coronavirus-stricken-aircraft-carrier-relieved-of-command-2020-04-02
“sent a “non-secure” email to media”
That’s all I needed to hear
He must be a Dementocrat.
That’s their modus operandi.
His career began as a Hallmark movie and ended like a Lifetime movie. (Women will understand my comment.)
As a woman, I haven’t a clue what you mean… I’m guessing Lifetime movies have sad endings?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The men are always the jerks, the idiots, the bad guys….
The TR was in hostile territory. Headed for Taiwan waters which Chicoms don’t like. it was counter punch to Wuhan Flu and the lies. The captain caused the ship to turn around instead of following orders. i wouldn’t conclude that he’s unstable. I think it’s more likely that he’s one of the socialist-globalist minions allied with Chicoms. A deep stater. Should be criminaly investigated and court-martialed to full extent of the law.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Exactly. We’re in a Bio-Event with China and he just told the Chinese that the aircraft carrier off their coast is disabled?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I that case he should be court martialled
LikeLiked by 1 person
The twins, Mumble and Bumble from the DIM Hoaxpeachment.
OMGOSH!
Last time I remember an officer not following The Chain of Command involved a Lt. Col Vindman!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
You must not have served. The CO screwed up big time. Everyone on that ship is young, probably an average age of 22 and in great health. He panicked, told the world and put his ship out of commission.
Perhaps the Capt. should not have allowed shore leave in Vietnam, as alleged? There wouldn’t be a problem, if he’d followed Navy commands on the topic.
“We do not know what he would do in a time of war…”, is one of the most terrifying statements I have ever read.
I have come to believe that those who choose to serve their people and their country with their very life’s blood WOULD know exactly how they would behave in a time of war!
In fact, one does not need to be at war to be court-martialed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Divulging such information about your ship or crew on an open channel subject to being monitored by others outside the force is just plain stupid and dangerous. Anyone that has been responsible for the lives and combat effectiveness of a unit or crew knows that. No excuse, End of Story.
NBC should have fired Rachel Maddow for the way she covered this story. She, like the captain placed the entire crew in danger with her sensationalized coverage.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wellll ummmm…..that’s some excellent eye candy right there. Just sayin’ … 😄
LikeLike
pssssst….youre fired
Nice to look at and that’s about it.
CNN gets a new analyst.
Bah! Good call. Excellent call, actually.
Retired Master Chief, USN, here and served on submarines. If the Command Master Chief had knowledge of this he or she needs to be relieved for cause also….this is bad…!
LikeLiked by 9 people
This 👆
In his defense though we may not know if he told the CO his objections and the CO did it anyway. That I could believe.
1. Inform MCPON immediately
2. Reinstate Initiations!!!!! NOW! We need Chiefs to prevent this!
Crap never flows up hill Master Chief. Sometimes sideways, always downhill.
alert swarm’s everywhere,
Another good reason why Space Force went under the Air Force abd not the Navy.
Command is a hard thing. Failure is not uncommon. Just be thankful his instability was disclosed before he was in a real potential war causing or war fighting situation. Many a brave man has died when their commanders failed the test when the rubber met the road.
Always remember though that even people that have turned out to be great commanders have made mistakes. Nimitz as an ensign ran a destroyer aground on a mud bank and was court marshalled. However the Navy saw his worth and he was allowed to remain in service. He was promoted to Lt. three years later staying right in the seniority line with his classmates, Nimitz always said “Every dog deserves two bites:.
HE. BLEW. IT.
Never should of dropped the celestial navigation requirement.
I always thought it was bad to publicly comment on the reediness of your ship.
So right.
That was an acceptably quick firing, only 3 days, SecNav did good.
If it was an all male crew would he have acted differently? Ever since ships were integrated with women the number of CO’s being relieved has gone up dramatically.
Unless you have served in the Navy, don’t give me a hard time about this statement.
“If it was an all male crew would he have acted differently?”
Not giving you a hard time or otherwise criticizing or questioning the validity of your statement… but what do you mean by this? As in: what’s the connection?
I think he would not have acted the way he did if it was all male. All male means one unit, not thought of as individuals. When the opposite sex is inserted it creates a fraternal instinct to protect the women. No matter what is said, females onboard any ship is a distraction that can lead to poor decisions.
Got it.
Roger that shipmate, Submariner here also. You find a way to get it done, regardless of the challenges. That is what the american taxpayer payed us to do. No excuses, no regrets, charge hard. Ain’t no slack in fast attack! Hoorah!
No argument here, nuke. Absolutely ridiculous for women to be on subs especially.
All of them really. IMO Too close quarters no matter how it is designed. Especially subs
I happily retired in ‘92 before they allowed women on the boats. Only went to sea one time with a female. Had to have a real doctor onboard during shipyard sea trials. She spent the whole trip in the head seasick.
I’ll bet you understand the phrase “any port in a storm.” There used to be no such thing as a “pregnancy rate” on subs and ships. Ridiculous that we even have to contend with such things in entities which are supposed to exist for the purpose of winning wars.
The CO of a super carrier like Roosevelt is not assigned command because he’s an incompetent fool. And yet, for reasons unknown, he TOTALLY screwed the pooch with his handling of the virus onboard his ship.
We won’t ever know what was in his mind when he gave the media an unauthorized SITREP. Don’t condemn Navy Captain Brett Crozier. He’s not our enemy.
He has been condemned for this action. The next guy won’t make that mistake.
What the hell is SecNav doing COMPLIMENTING the idiot he just RELIEVED of his COMMAND!
FISA the Captain and trace EVERY INTERACTION and COMMUNICATION for FOREIGN & DOMESTIC SUBVERSIVES attempting to undermine National Security.
NOW … Executing in TRUMP TIME.
No doubt his panic was all about his own fear.
They should make this ass walk the plank as well…
Mm. That’s a long way down. Feet first is probably the best approach. Definitely not a Triple Lindy.
I unknowingly went to hear Admiral McRaven speak last fall on his new book. He bragged about having spoken to John Brennan the previous night and being asked to measure Osama bin Laden after he was killed. It wasn’t until after that I read about his role in the Navy. This guy sounds like a McRaven disciple
So Crozier was relieved of his command of the Roosevelt, but is he still in the Navy? Does he get court-martialed for his violations?
Probably a desk job. Just not fit for command. His superiors lost confidence in his ability to be a CO.
No CM, keeps rank, remains in Navy if you believe an NBC report. My suspicion is that he will retire and become an anti-Trump pundit.
Exactly. I am sure he is glib.
LOL! He’ll just have to get in line…🤣
What about, “We are at war!”, is not understood?
Lead or get out of the way!
This guy disabled a ship with an email. Good decision by the Acting SECNAV to relieve him. All capabilities to “make war” were neutered when the CO of the Roosevelt decided he needed to contact the media. Very sad indeed….what the hell happened to my NAVY…….never would have happened back in the day!!!!!!!!!!!! 30 yrs Navy here, this is very sad folks, no CO would have EVER considered this back in the day, what the hell is up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
See it isn’t really that hard. You should try it. Start with your good friend over at FBI.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After reading what he sent out I wouldn’t be surprised if we later find he had something to do with his people getting infected in the first place.. or at the least knows how they got infected
