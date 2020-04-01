White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 5:00pm the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – RSBN Livestream
So now POTUS is responsible for increases in spousal and child abuse?
I guess, in that case,—-he is responsible for the lower numbers of children suffering bullying at school.
Will he be responsible for the next baby boom?
Heard on Hannity or Rush this afternoon, that clinical studies of an erectile dysfunction drug now has an FAA approved clinical trial to fight coronavirus.
That might get blamed for the next baby boom as well!
“Mexican violence?” lol
I’m still laughing. I wonder how many libs will get triggered over that.
Do NOt talk to sleepy Joe Biden President Trump. They will tape
your call and will attempt to embarrass you or steal your ideas. It will be used against you.
Agree! I cringed when I heard this.
Yes, no possible upside there.
I’m sorta thinking that when Joe hears Trump, he then hears Trump telling him the call is being aired live on radio and tv.
Joe struggles to say something before his handlers slam the phone down.
Problem solved.
For Trump. Not for Joe.
There should be no elections this fall. Wait till 2024.
2028
If you’re going to think, think big. DJT
John Roberts says “at the risk of getting chewed out again” . These press conferences are the best! God Bless President Trump!
John Roberts: Ask stupid questions, win stupid prizes. Geesh. Just had to get a dig in there, didn’t you John?
No CN&N today.
Whatever happened to the early days of shutting out some of these Washington insiders and regulars from these White House press conferences, and instead inviting in local press from around the country?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, like maybe from some red states. That would be a shocker.
Devin Nunez just said:
“I will tell you this: If we don’t start to get people back to work in this country over the next week to two weeks, I don’t believe we can wait until the end of April,” he told Fox News. “I just don’t know of any economy that’s ever survived or you unplug the entire economy and expect things to go back and be normal.”
President Trump should listen to Devin. You know he’s not trying to sabotage America.
It will be interesting to see how things turn out in the next two weeks, as the Medical specialists claim that will be the expected pinnacle.
I have learned in watching this and many other of VSGPDJT’s press conferences is he mentions things that are on the top of his mind. This is day 2 of VSGPDJT mentioning Logan act and John F Kerry. Something tells me he has received guidance that Kerry can be prosecuted. Hmmmm. Go get him sir.
The press started out civil, and at the end they get rowdy. Was this really 2hrs and 45min long? Wowza.
so we have a vacation planned to go to the Grand Canyon, Zion and Bryce canyons…in late July…we’ve rented a home in Utah and have plane tickets already purchased..we are staying in vegas for a night when we fly out. Rented a car also….Last big vacy before my stepson goes into the Air Force. What to do? Hubby says we’ll drive if we can’t fly…but what if we can’t cross state lines? I know not a big deal is you are sick…what would you do? cancel or hope for the best?
sorry guys
probably better asked on the open thread…
I consulted an intuitive about my April 20th trip…
and her impression was that I’d be going, with everybody on the plane washing their hands and wearing masks
Who knows. I rescheduled for May anyway, but will go back to April if all’s clear.
I think this is gonna end soon, bc…. take heart and I hope you have a great trip with your family. I want to go out there one of these days, too!
thanks for your reply wondering,
it’s definitely a hard decision to make this far out. Follow your gut feeling on this, right? I really don’t want to be on an airplane with anyone…maybe I can on a private plane like our members of congress or like a celebrity..lol
I don’t think President Trump will keep us locked down until July. And I don’t see Vegas standing still that long either. Y’all might have to take the scenic route though.
Lol Treeclimber,
The scenic route from Florida could take 3 weeks…i don’t mind but hubbys boss??? not so much.. But then again he works for some really wonderful people soooo maybe we could milk it a bit.
You should be fine by then – what a wonderful trip you’ve planned! We stayed at the Desert Pearl Inn in Zion a couple of years ago and it was quite lovely. It was a very nice trip – we ultimately drove to Coeur D’Alene in ID – exploring a potential move from Cali.
My parents were married by the mayor of Coeur D’Alane at a rodeo right after WWII lol Loved my parents avant gaurde personalities. Sorry for the spelling. Yes I was raised in the west and been to all the amazing canyons. Hubby has not seen any of the beauty of the western states. he’s hell bent that we will go come heck or high water….I’ll follow…just want it to work out.
They shut the parks down.
Personally, I would plan to go.
Only the visitors center in most of them
Go for it!
Whatever you have to do yo make it happen.
Lifetime memories….bucket list stuff right there!
OK! Love your enthusiasm!!
I’m usually a “Let’s DO IT” kinda person.
I’ve got to shift back to that …Yup the bucket list…gonna make it happen..
Peace
I don’t think you should worry too much about it at this point. We will know for sure how this will go within two weeks. Some states like WA and CA already is showing flattened curve. If things get worse at the end of this month, you can still change your plan. I seriously don’t think that would be the case.
Thanks Wendy,
I’m really on your side of thinking. I’m just trying to watch out for the hard earned money that we have already laid out. At this point we can cancel everything and plan a different destination like the backyard…
Heard on radio today that Zion is closed.
Well that is what I’m kinda concerned about…
So we get out there…staying in a fantastic house in Utah and then??? everything is closed. that is the uncertainty..Lot’s of money on the line. Maybe too soon to worry..just looking out for the checkbook
The more President Trump, Fauci and Brix talk the more the stock market crashes. Why do we really need these daily doomsday sessions? Sometimes I really think we’d have been better off with Hillary!
Okay, troll
Like.
At last California reveals his true agenda.
I would’ve kept that thought to myself. But, you do you, CJ.
You forgot your /s tag…
While it’s true that the media would largely be ignoring the wuhan virus if Hitlary was president and therefore leaving the economy alone, there is no condidtion on earth that would make having her as president preferable.
Oh boy, Joe – are you delusional!!! Hahahahahaha. What a simpleton.
Oh boy, Joe – are you delusional!!! Hahahahahaha. What a simpleton.
I tend to agree with Devin.
It would not surprise me things got going sooner rather than later. It will probably come back in various phases little by little and at various parts of the Country rather than all at once.
We’d of been better of if her and her husband were under the wheel of a semi.
Pelossis whine about President Trump delay in dealing with virus.
He was doing social distancing by NOT shaking her hand at the State of the Union Yuk!!
…….and she whined that he didn’t shake her hand.
Just can’t make her happy!
Wow, New York and New Jersey have counted for well over half of todays death count according to worldometer. This is a NYC metro crisis, not a national one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the employees were wearing masks and gloves. My temperature was taken when I walked in, and my name went on a list with my temperature noted, and I was asked if I had coughing and that was noted.
The whole hospital was like a ghost town.
There are no Covid-19 cases in Graham County.
President Trump needs to use the Emergency Broadcast System since the Communist Dem party whore media will not televise the briefings.
President Trump, please quit calling on Commie Acosta and that Commie from NPR.
I wanted to smack that Chinese reporter that kept trying to insult PDJT.
She was thoroughly obnoxious!
Every time these two idiots open their mouths we get screwed! They have no idea what they’re doing and President Trump is letting them destroy America. Yes, the flu virus kills elderly people every year. It rages through nursing homes and kills the elderly by the tens of thousands. Have we ever shut down the United States because 60,000 to 80,000 senior citizens died in a winter? If President Trump doesn’t come with an end to this dumpster fire in the next two or three days he’ll be shaking hands with President Joe Biden next January! None of this crap would have happened with the Democrats running the country. We are being destroyed because we voted for Donald J Trump. Mark my words NOTHING IN POLITICS HAPPENS BY COINCIDENCE!
By November Biden will think he’s a transgender hairdresser from Hollywood.
LikeLiked by 3 people
how can America be open for business when major cities and states are shutdown? its catch 22…FAKE NEWS has everyone with hair on fire panic…
The only thing that has become most evident is how pathetic this generation is. Sadly we will get what we deserve. We sat and watched the corruption that was revealed did nothing. Now we are being herded like sheep to the slaughter watching as they deny possible treatments and destroy our livelihoods and savings. Sorry if truth hurts.
Finally had the chance to catch up on another 2+ hour brief. Great information, mostly good questions as I did not see the usual antagonists. PDJT did take Roberts FNN to the woodshed. PDJT believes FNN has become MSM.
President Trump looks tired today, his tone was somber, this is taking a toll on him. This country needs to unite behind Our President, and put America first above all
I feel so sorry for him and all of us. As a nation, I don’t think we’ve ever been like this before when crisis or trouble hit. Not to this level. The media is trying to gin up hysteria, making people think it’s all out of control and we’re all going to die. The Dems are actually, ACTUALLY, going to try to form another impeachment inquiry, under the despicable Adam Schiffless in the midst of this nightmare to “investigate his handling”. It’s just unbelievable. I pray for God’s hand to intervene in some way. Make these people pay. Reveal their evil hearts and purposes.
Boils down to us…what are we gonna do? Cant put this all in PT lap…..not in Gods lap must help our country and ourselves….Hey….nobody is working perfect time to raid DC say like in 2 or 3 weeks.
BS he looks tired.
The White House should take Biden’s call….and refer it to a low level staffer.
Unpaid intern
I had to laugh when it came across the news wires today that joe Biden was hoping to talk to the President about how to handle this virus he also says he is up to debating the President any where any time as long as its on Boom or something else.. chilling and laughable
Can OANN appeal this decision? Lame, she was a GUEST.
Have Rion replace Roberts permanently. PDJT has stated he is becoming CNN.
President Trump is right about the cure. It works. Let’s use it and get back to work.
Anyone know if Wilbur Ross is OK?
sure…he was at the $2.2 trillion bill signing
