Wednesday April 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Thank you for posting this excellent video, citizen817 ❤️
Why would I – or any Christian – want to ‘Imagine there’s no Heaven?’
No thank you.
Ode to Godless Communism
Imagine there’s no Heaven.
It’s easy, then, to lie.
No Hell below us,
Just worm food when you die.
Imagine all the people
living Stalin’s way………
You may say I’m a schemer
But I’m not the only one.
I hope some Che’ you’ll join us
and your world will be all done.
No gloves, no masks, not 6′ apart. Singing a commie song. Lead by example.
A shiny new Pre-Raphaelite artist video: The art of John William Waterhouse (1849-1917) to an aria from Berlioz’ Romeo and Juliet sung by Marianne Crebassa. Daniele Gatti is conducting the National Orchestra of France.
Just for comparison, this is an older Pre-Raphaelite video which I did for Dante Gabriel Rossetti (1828-1882) to Bach
And another, earlier Pre-Raphaelite video: John Everett Millais (1829–1896) to Mozart
Beautiful Mary!
Thank you, Linda. It’s a period I really enjoy.
I really enjoy your presentations, the art and music. Thank you.
Wonderful, I love Waterhouse.
Mother Mary’s Advice
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“Whatsoever He saith unto you, do it” (John 2:5).
When, at Cana’s wedding feast, the mother of Jesus had seen that the wine had run out, she had at first approached Him for help, but had received a reply which all the theologians of the centuries have not been able to soften: “Woman, what have I to do with thee? Mine hour is not yet come” (John 2:4).
She must learn the painful lesson that as Son of God He must deny the claims of any who would boast a closer relationship to Him on grounds of physical birth.
Mary must not think of Him as “My son”. She must, like every one else, learn to know Him as Her Lord and Saviour.
Humble, believing Mary could take the lesson well, however. Before this, when He had spoken in similar fashion she had “kept all these sayings in her heart”. Now she goes to the servants and says: “Whatsoever He saith unto you, do it”.
Mary would do the same today. If she could speak she would direct her worshippers to the Lord Jesus Christ, and say: “Whatsoever He saith unto you, do it”.
Strangely, the vast majority seem to think of His words only as the words which He spoke while on earth. They have forgotten or have never known that our Lord Jesus spoke again from heaven by revelation to the Apostle Paul and that in his epistles we have the words of the Lord Jesus to us today (See Galatians 1:11,12; 2:7-9).
Paul was, in a special sense, the ambassador of the rejected Lord. To him was committed “the gospel of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24) and the mystery of God’s “eternal purpose” (Eph.3:1-11). In bringing his first Epistle to Timothy to a close, he wrote: “If any man teach otherwise [than he had been teaching] and consent not to wholesome words, EVEN THE WORDS OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST…he is proud, knowing nothing…from such withdraw thyself” (ITim.6:3-5). Likewise, to the unruly Corinthians he wrote: “…If I come again, I will not spare: SINCE YE SEEK A PROOF OF CHRIST SPEAKING IN ME…” (II Cor.13:2,3).
Mary’s advice today would be to believe the gospel that Paul preached, “…how that CHRIST DIED FOR OUR SINS according to the Scriptures…was buried, and…rose again the third day…” (ICor.15:3,4).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/mother-marys-advice/
John 2:4 Jesus saith unto her, Woman, what have I to do with thee? mine hour is not yet come.
5 His mother saith unto the servants, Whatsoever he saith unto you, do it.
Galatians 1:11 But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man.
12 For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ.
Galatians 2:7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter;
8 (For he that wrought effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles:)
9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
Ephesians 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles,
2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;
6 That the Gentiles should be fellowheirs, and of the same body, and partakers of his promise in Christ by the gospel:
7 Whereof I was made a minister, according to the gift of the grace of God given unto me by the effectual working of his power.
8 Unto me, who am less than the least of all saints, is this grace given, that I should preach among the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ;
9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
10 To the intent that now unto the principalities and powers in heavenly places might be known by the church the manifold wisdom of God,
11 According to the eternal purpose which he purposed in Christ Jesus our Lord:
1 Timothy 6:3 If any man teach otherwise, and consent not to wholesome words, even the words of our Lord Jesus Christ, and to the doctrine which is according to godliness;
4 He is proud, knowing nothing, but doting about questions and strifes of words, whereof cometh envy, strife, railings, evil surmisings,
5 Perverse disputings of men of corrupt minds, and destitute of the truth, supposing that gain is godliness: from such withdraw thyself.
2 Corinthians 13:2 I told you before, and foretell you, as if I were present, the second time; and being absent now I write to them which heretofore have sinned, and to all other, that, if I come again, I will not spare:
3 Since ye seek a proof of Christ speaking in me, which to you-ward is not weak, but is mighty in you.
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
I came across this article from IsraelUnwired. I often read it, not that I am Jewish as they have good articles. There is a video link that shows a Hasidic Jewish funeral home in Brooklyn NY. If there is still anyone out there who thinks covid-19 is just the flu they need to watch this video and ask themselves if funeral homes go through this every flu season?
WARNING: The video is highly disturbing. This is obviously NOT the flu.
https://israelunwired.com/horrifying-corona-scenes-from-jewish-funeral-home-in-ny/
THIS DAY IN HISTORY…The World War II Battle for Okinawa…WE REMEMBER THE SACRIFICES AND SERVICE TO OUR NATION….
The Battle of Okinawa (April 1, 1945-June 22, 1945) was the last major battle of World War II
https://www.history.com/topics/world-war-ii/battle-of-okinawa
US Fleet Prepares for Okinawa
Where is Dora?
Talented family sings witty “lockdown” lyrics to the tune of One Day More. Fun!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everyone has such a classy contribution today and all I have is this story about a man leading the police on a wild chase, while
teaching his dog (sweet girl) how to drive.
https://www.kmov.com/news/a-man-allegedly-teaching-his-dog-to-drive-was-arrested/article_90149d5e-a88d-5971-9f61-7ce95964ff37.html
I like dog stories with happy endings. Pitbull saves friend who was attacked by coyotes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like to think the dog in my story will get a better home!
Pitbills are very capable dogs. I wanted to get one at one point and my Dad told me I might as well get a lion. He loved animals but thought Pits were tough on other animals in the neighborhood. Not this one though.
Here in Houston, south of Magnolia, and a more urban settging, coyotes are part of the landscape. Pack predators they are but often thin and not very fearful of humans.
Our smaller dog, a papillion and weiner mix, was cornered and bitten in the chest and was quickly found and required 48 hours of veterinarian care. The urban prairie and a forested buffer was cleaned out on ground level and the pack animals have a decreased environment to hide, shelter and hunt.
The chorus in response to police sirens remain a frequent reminder.
Good story,…but, NOT a pitbull.
Dogo Argentino,… like the news dude says.
Odin, the Pyrenees, was a hero during the Tubbs fire here in Northern California a couple of years ago. His job was to watch the goat herd at night and the fire came..
https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/fires/article179237671.html
I remember this story. Oden was a hero.
Awww, the bouquets of flowers in Darth’s cart is a nice touch, nim. 😄
A site you can subscribe (it’s free) to for emails regarding the status of the availability of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for treatment of Coronavirus is the FDA. This source was handy to have when we went through the contaminated romaine lettuce (from CA) recalls a few years ago and they have kept me apprised of food, OTC and prescription medications, etc. recalls that have occurred since then as well.
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-daily-roundup-march-31-2020
