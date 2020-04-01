Speaker Pelosi Wants ‘Vote by Mail’ Provision in Next Legislative COVID-19 Package…

I think almost everyone knows the intent and purpose behind this effort…

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she hopes “vote by mail” provisions can be part of the next coronavirus response plan being put together by House Democrats.

Speaking in a conference call, Pelosi said at least $2 billion was needed to enable voting by mail, in order to give citizens a safe way to vote during the coronavirus pandemic. She said Democrats had gotten just $400 million for that purpose in a recent bill. (Link)

A few months later:

Now, pause for a moment – reread that again – don’t skip past it. Think about what type of mindset would send such a letter and communication. Apply common sense. Trust your instincts…

Would a person of reasonable disposition send such a letter or email to anyone in their professional network? Would you ever consider writing a letter to your employer, or the family of your employer, declaring your undying love and devotion toward them?

“rarely does a speech bring me to tears”?… “please tell her I love her more than ever”?.. “please tell her that we all love her”… etc.

Seriously…. think about it. If you have ever engaged in a large system, large business, or large network of professionals, how would you react to a person inside that organization who was sending such non-professional communication? What exactly does that say about the emotional stability of such a person?

Would you ever consider writing such a letter to your wife or husband’s boss; or your bosses wife or husband?…. Why not?

Yet, this person, right now, with this inherent sensibility, has the most consequential and direct influence over the decision-making within the worlds’ most powerful nation.

Stunning.