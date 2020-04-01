Social Distancing….

Would you live behind the wall? The democrat-socialist vision of Utopia? The end result from years of communal indoctrination? The Walls of governmental safety? Where would you want to live? It’s been almost a decade since we first asked the question.
You might not have to make the choice, but progressive-socialists are ensuring your children or grandchildren are going to have to decide…. Where is the best hope for their dreams, inside the walls or outside? How will liberty and freedom be defined, and considering the direction, where will it be located in the future? Think about it…..
Where would you choose?
Where will your grandchildren choose?
Behind the wall you could live ten years longer. Does it matter?
Retired Magistrate here: Response to Kaco: Live in Delaware County in the country on two acres, with a well, septic system, by the river (with fish) and game going through the yard every day and if we have to instruments to kill the game with!
I would rather die in freedom that live and be locked down in tyranny.
Oh, wow, I went to Big Walnut, grew up on 6 acres. with horse and pony, woods in the back. And now I have to sell the place, breaking my heart. It’s so peaceful there, for now. But Google and Facebook have built complexes 15 min away in New Albany, so it won’t last. The farmer neighbors around us are dying off and selling large lots with big houses being built on them. Very sad.
Smith Stephen M MD on Ingraham just proclaimed “game changer” on his study of the virus.
pre diabetes, diabetics and obesity… its the golden corral plague. Unbelievable.
looking for the clip.
oh, so I would choose the non-buffet side of the wall.(a
17:00 Pray
Thank you for finding that crossroads. I thought it was a much needed positive interview. And I agree. Pray.
I saw that and also commented on it. I think it was good news and I hope Dr. Smith (the leading infectious disease specialist in this country) will be replacing Dr. Fauci who IMO is working against President Trump.
The clip is posted on Gateway Pundit, 4/1/20. Dr. Smith was great explaining the trial with his group of people who had major underlying conditions. Check out the clip.
Being 100% honest, I’d live behind the wall. The problem with living outside the wall is that you presume they would leave you alone. Build a libertarian utopia outside the wall, have the smartest, most decent engineers, builders, farmers, etc. Those inside the wall would just outlaw it all on some environmental or terrorism basis, or tax it to death.
The Catholics in Ireland during the potatoe famine lived outside the wall. It was an island, surrounded by fish, full of sheep & cattle, grazing fertile land. Why did they starve to desth? Because the English/Protestants, who l8ved inside the wall, made it illegal for Catholics to fish, or own livestock, or land, or speak their language, or practice their religion, or to read/write, etc.
Better we fight (figuratively of course) to make inside the wall our space.
This is the first war we have fought where we are not dying for our freedom.
But freedom is dying for us – for our stupidity.
Those inside the wall would just outlaw it all on some environmental or terrorism basis, or tax it to death.
They’d move thugs, malcontents, reprobates, and feral, murderous “teens” into your community under a program they’d call “Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing”
They’d round up downtown disease-carrying homeless misfits with willful defiance disorder into your suburban community recreation centers
They’d …
“They’d” dump all the criminally insane prisoners into the community outside the gates.
AND are you treepers realizing that all that so-called water being spewed into the river is the sewage of the elite? I’d choose outside the wall and leave the area and find greener pastures elsewhere. There are no rules outside.
“Give me freedom or give death” ——-that translates to “outside the wall”
What if all the attempts by Chinese women to infiltrate Mar-a-Lago were to plant a biological weapon for the TRUMP family and those around them?
Chinese national arrested for illegally entering Mar-a-Lago
by TERRY SPENCER
18 Dec 2019
https://apnews.com/0916e9ddb93cb50d9366bcfc545a1bc2
Who did President TRUMP invite there? Who might have insider knowledge of the complex from that visit?
I have been emailing the President at the White House site everyday saying we have to get back to work now! At the latest on Easter so we can have a resurrection of our economy.
And to get rid of those 2 false prophets Fauci and Birx!
Devin Nunez said the exact same thing today on FOX. He said end the dumpster fire now!
My son just called. He’s a LEO and he spoke to a federal prosecutor he was working with in Southern California. The prosecutor said he has Coronavirus and so does his wife. Both were sick with flu symptoms. He said that they are fine and the symptoms are mild but the prosecutor added that from what he’s heard just about everybody in California has been exposed to the virus. BTW, my son is sick with flu like symptoms too and so is my son-in-law another LEO. This virus has been going through California since the FALL.
I live in CA…no one I personally know has symptoms….but I’m sure some people have been exposed and dont know it. .but refrain from making sweeping statements like “just about everybody in CA has been exposed”…that’s just silly
He has to keep making sweeping statements like that otherwise he won’t be able to sew panic and erode PDJTs base.
How long have they been sick or has he just come down with it? What are their symptoms?
Doc Fauci keeps referring to the Hydroxychloroquine as “compassionate care”, as if it were a sugar pill and a pat on the head. It also implies giving it as a last resort, rather than earlier when it could prevent the need for ventilators.
Big Money. Big Business. Big Bureaucracy. Big Media, Big Government. Big Pharma. Big Brother. I don’t like this guy.
“Compassionate Care” sounds like a pain pill for someone who is terminal for Pity’s Sake.
????
This is not good. It has been effective in eradicating the virus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know that Dr Vladimir Zelenko in Monroe NY advocates for EARLY intervention. He has treated hundreds of high risk patients with one hundred percent success rate using Hydroxychloroquine + ZINC + Azythromycin. Not one of them has progressed to Acute /Severe Respiratory Distress Syndrome to require a respirator.
Every report I see leaves out the second extremely important ingredient, ZINC. AND begins treatment after lungs are destroyed. No wonder THOSE people have a much LOWER success rate!
I know someone over 60 who was put on a one week waitlist. Those at high risk would already be on a respirator by the time they can schedule a test.
If the Enemedia told the truth thousands of lives could be saved! And with a lower mortality rate America could get back to MUCH work sooner.
*back to WORK (and their regular activities) much sooner.
Fascinating, with one eyebrow raised…
This one carefully illustrates via alleged CDC data capture how America is experiencing the worst H1N1 (Spanish Flu) outbreak in 100 years right now.
I prefer freedom, and I prefer truth.
On the subject of COVID 19, we need the truth.
China, and their new year. 1.40 billion people on the move. 3,000 dead, 83,000 infected.
USA, no new year, 330 million people. Locked down as soon as discovered. 5,200 dead, 215,500 infected.
People can call me insane until the cows come home, but this is an act of biological warfare. China vs the rest of the world. They let their people out to contaminate the rest of the world. THEY KNEW IT, THEY KNOW IT NOW. China is back at work. Explain how billions living within inches of each other escaped the disaster the rest of the world now greets?
There is no such thing as a coincidence.
I’m not giving up this country, Obama and Wallstreet sent 30 million workers home,
And bailed out the very people who put us there. Did anybody get their check from the trillion dollar ‘stimulus’ bill? The same slavers that killed our way of life, made sure we didn’t have a job to go back to.
If the same shutdown that caused me to lose my cabinet business, happened today?
I would be getting payroll and rent money next week.
I have work lined up for the rest of the year, waiting for me.
This is a war, and people are dying,
And the enemy is not this virus, but who delivered it.
POTUS is not selling us down the river.
They kept losing, killing people for power has always been on the table.
That picture could have been a cover of a Yes album back in the 70’s.
To be honest I’d live outside the wall, I’ll take my chances. Give me liberty or give me death.
Where would you choose?
Where will your grandchildren choose? — Sundance
But that’s just it: our grandchildren won’t have a choice; they will live where they are told.
I would like to live next to the windmill, if no one has claimed it. I do not do well in cities, or well in the woods either (tried both felt to isolated in both places) and I like living next to water. I think I would trade for 1 year free for 10 years locked down.
I am not doing well in the current lock down. The restaurants are closed most that I use to go to will not come back; I hate it when I take my walk everyone moves away to keep distance. I am eating way to much now.
let’s hope it’s a storm-rated windmill, frogman
People in my neighborhood still stopping to talk to each other.
I don’t care about the distance thing, as I can carry on a good conversation form 6 ft. away. No problem.
Have chairs on my front porch at a “safe distance” that people can sit on and relax. Some of the more neurotic people think that’s dangerous, I guess, and won’t sit down. <<< This irritates the heck out of me, BTW. Pretty obvious to me they just don't get the "6 foot" thang – or don't want to, maybe would prefer to be a nervous wreck and make a huge deal out of things.
I'm realizing I'm one of the few truly LUCKY Americans who NEVER went out to eat, even before this happened. So no hardship there , either.
So yeah, the biggest problem is the idiots who won't sit on the porch who used to. Thank God that's not everybody!
You guys up North have Spring around the corner, it'll be much easier when the weather gets nice.
Hoping I don't forget how to drive before this over. LOL.
I am 51 years old. I am a VFW and a volunteer firefighter. 2/3 of my children are grown and contributing to society. I have lived a grand life and would like to finish the 3rd and 4th quarter like most. I love life and especially this American way of life we have defended for many years.
I will, however, gladly sacrifice mine for my kids to continue economic success which is more vital than almost anything else in the public arena.
What we are doing now is madness(shutting down our economy internally).
You can’t tell from the picture alone which society is freer. Maybe the peasants in the straw huts are religious fanatics of some kind, like the Amish but with human sacrifice—in fact, the activity near the cliff at center-right looks suspicious.
The high-tech society, on the other hand, obviously functions well because you can’t maintain a society of that kind amid dysfunction—it most likely is not “diverse” because “diverse” societies don’t function as well as homogeneous ones. California is falling apart because of the dysfunction engendered by “diversity” and liberal ideology. The high-tech society also appears to be tolerant because although they would have the means to easily wipe out the peasants or expel them from the vicinity, they refrain from doing so. Finally, even though the big pipes discharging water are an eyesore, that water must be fully treated since the peasants appear to be healthy.
Based on those observations, I would certainly pick life in the high-tech society over the hardship of being a peasant.
I do not know for how long, maybe 75 years or more this nation has increasingly turned into a nanny state.
We are born into this condition in a factory hospital where for the rest of your days we are forced into drug and care regimens that serve the state. Think vaccines, mood and behavior altering drugs, and a health care system with record of very poor results for even the most common conditions that cost world economies trillions every year. And then on your way out at the end of life, the fleecing of whatever wealth you may have accumulated in the assisted living hospital/hospice care scams.
And while you were growing up you were dropped off at the thought indoctrination centers for an education that everyone is now bused to. Fed garbage for your mind and body during this period the education system spits out spoiled, uneducated, wimps that know little of life or how to survive outside of the confines of the system. Nothing of history, or civics to equip decision makers on how to avoid hard learned mistakes.
They are able to do this because women were equaled rights right out of the home and into the labor force. The government sponsored break up the the family unit and the unbridled decay of moral integrity made plenty of room for divide and conquer of Gods basic fighting unit.
Everything is geared to generate corporate profit that feeds the criminal politicians crumbs to do their bidding.
Factory farms make engineered factory food that feeds our obesity and poor health, which generates health care profits within the confines of your ability to pay, insured by companies that run actuarial graphs driven by algorithms so accurately predictive you might think it is part of the great master plan. Of course that would be a foolish notion.
Then we come to the politics of it all. This system is the most corrupt of all. It is the elephant in every room all over the world. It has now become so intrusive we know via this so called pandemic they can and are watching our every move. It is self aware. Witness the blatant disregard for the law. And understand what we now know is the tip of the iceberg.
Inside the wall, or outside matters little. We have politicians coaxing us all into a dystopian nanny state and if you do not see it yet, you are blind as it is already happening all across this country.
It is already us, and them.
Our President is a blip, this system has been in place too long and is too deeply ingrained.
See how the “vote by mail” bill the speaker of the house will “force” down the senates throat turns out. When that happens, and if the President veto’s it, he looses the election in November because it will be over ridden. We shall see.
I hope and pray for better, but anticipate the worse, after all, it is what the Lord has told us would happen.
It occurs to me that the assumption the primitive society is the freer one does not correlate to the real world. The high-tech society looks like Seoul; the primitive society looks like North Korea. And, yes, there is a wall between Seoul and North Korea.
The high-tech society necessarily values science, which is to say, reason, because otherwise those tall towers would crumble. The same cannot be assumed of the primitive society. God gave us the faculty of reason expecting us to make the most out of it. We’re supposed to colonize the galaxy, not be contented with a lifestyle not far removed from that of a chimpanzee.
Look really, really closely at the extreme right hand margin. About half way up. See the uppermost building? Sure looks like a beautiful rough-hewn log chapel. Complete with a cross on the very top.
Psalm 84:2
My soul longs, yes, faints for the courts of the LORD; my heart and flesh sing for joy to the living God.
:10
For a day in your courts is better than a thousand elsewhere. I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than dwell in the tents of wickedness.
Local citizens report what’s happening at hospitals in NY and CA.
The thing that has gotten me about all this is, the supposed Solution, social distancing, and ‘shelter in place’… leaves all the poor people out of the solution. Does anybody else find that frightening?
I just got back from the Grocery store, they have the same people standing there behind the counters, they’re poor, they’re cashiers at the grocery store… they are standing there behind these plexiglass little picture frames that are complete nonsense and wouldn’t stop or limit a virus.
When I go to the drive through, the same poor people are standing behind the counter handing me my handburger, they have absolutely no protection except some are wearing hand gloves, which can’t be washed and are probably more infected then their bare hands would be.
If you’re not lucky enough to still have your entry level job, and were fired, well now you don’t even have that, you’ve been completely thrown under the bus by the government and are now worried about how you’re going to pay rent and eat.
Meanwhile all the rich people hide in their palaces, except when they use their touchscreen to have one of the poor people deliver them a pizza.
I’m not living like that, my business is staying open, anybody is welcome through the door, if we’re in danger of being infected I’m staying out in the open with the poor people.
Anyone see Ingraham? With Dr. Stephen Smith and hydroxychloquine?
Dr. Smith: This is an absolute gamechanger…..I think this is the end of the epidemic. I’m serious
Laura: WOW
BOOM!!!! Does everyone understand what it takes as a doctor to make such a pronouncement
Maybe this thread just became redundant?
Back to work America. Maybe by Easter?
Futures market up. The market knows.
Oh boy. angst in Democrat circles tomorrow.
The image is titled “Worth Enough”. The artist is Radoslav Zilinsky (radoxist).
https://3dtotal.com/galleries/vqld/worth-enough-by-radoslav-zilinsky-scifi-city-skyscrapers-cliffs-pipes-river-village-houses-buildings-bridges-dirt-roads-windmill-waterfall-people-sheep-boats-trees-fire-smoke-flags-huts-horses
