Social Distancing….

Would you live behind the wall? The democrat-socialist vision of Utopia? The end result from years of communal indoctrination? The Walls of governmental safety? Where would you want to live? It’s been almost a decade since we first asked the question.

You might not have to make the choice, but progressive-socialists are ensuring your children or grandchildren are going to have to decide…. Where is the best hope for their dreams, inside the walls or outside? How will liberty and freedom be defined, and considering the direction, where will it be located in the future? Think about it…..

Where would you choose?

Where will your grandchildren choose?

Behind the wall you could live ten years longer. Does it matter?