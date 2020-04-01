President Trump: “I want to give people hope”…

Yesterday during the white house briefing on the status of the coronavirus, CNN asked President Trump why he wasn’t being more dramatic and emphasizing the potential downsides to the COVID-19 impact on the nation. President Trump responded:
One of the many things that makes President Trump valuable during this crisis is his non-political authenticity. We can see and feel President Trump’s desire to get through this challenge, hold our people together, and exit even stronger than before.
No decisions are easy and the pressure is enormous; yet inherently most Americans know what President Trump is trying to do is deliver the best possible outcome for our nation.
President Trump truly loves us all: We The People.
Received a personal note from him (and Melania) in response to a message I recently sent to the White House. My message was heartfelt and could tell by his response that it had been passed on to him and he actually took the time to read it.
We are so blessed that God heard our prayers on a historic November day and gave us this man as our President.
An excellent time to send heartfelt messages to President Trump. He appears to be tired and perhaps we could lift him up. Continue to pray for him. Can you imagine doing what he has been doing for the past 4 years for NO pay, under constant assault and now in a situation to likely take a HUGE financial hit due to the nature of his businesses?
I heard somewhere that they purposefully forbid any of his businesses from receiving any government financial assistance. Notice the same was not done for any of the other congress critter family businesses.
“. . .an historic day . . .”
The president is way better than the bureaucrats in charge of health.
WHO has been disseminating BS info for months that they’ve had to walk back.
CDC messed up the testing and took forever to OK outside tests.
FDA has been dragging their feet on everything. They currently have to approve EVERY use of “convalescent serum” (plasma from recovered patients). FDA still dragging their feet on approving clinical trial of Losartan to treat Acute Respiratory Syndrome in COVID19 patients. C’mon @ SteveFDA – get a move on !!!!!
Yesterday the incredibly over-loquacious and insalubrious Steve Bannon called for banning all air travel to and inside the U.S.
This morning Bannon is calling for cessation of all travel, including cars, for the entire United States. King Steven will consider allowing truck traffic.
This, ladies and gentlymen, is called the total suspension of our Constitution and elimination of all your God-given Rights.
aka fascism
Pres Trump fired Bannon for cause.
Sending a prayer of Thanks to Our Lord for removing this arrogant dictator from any ability to influence Our President.
An American President who leads the hope brigade and cheerleads for his country is a novel idea only to the BAFFLER crowd.
You may very well be confused. I think it is Sleepy Joe that Baffles
People as Bannon influencing America is what is wrong for America. The real issue is how so many who are bad for America get themselves in a sphere of influence and then it becoming near impossible to get rid of them.
Dan Bongino points out the hypocrisy of our lying FakeMedia in this tweet.
