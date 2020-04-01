President Trump: “I want to give people hope”…

Yesterday during the white house briefing on the status of the coronavirus, CNN asked President Trump why he wasn’t being more dramatic and emphasizing the potential downsides to the COVID-19 impact on the nation. President Trump responded:

.

[Hat Tip Carpe Donktum for the video recap]

One of the many things that makes President Trump valuable during this crisis is his non-political authenticity. We can see and feel President Trump’s desire to get through this challenge, hold our people together, and exit even stronger than before.

No decisions are easy and the pressure is enormous; yet inherently most Americans know what President Trump is trying to do is deliver the best possible outcome for our nation.