ADP Payroll Loses -27k Jobs, Better Than Forecast – However, Worst is Yet to Come….

The ADP payroll report shows a drop of 27,000 jobs, better than the forecast drop of 125,000; but many fear the worst is yet to come as millions of people file unemployment claims as a result of the coronavirus shut-down.
A big unknown question surrounds the number of employees that businesses will attempt to keep on the payroll through use of the coronavirus relief funds passed by congress.
The ADP period in the latest report ran through March 12th. Within that data Goods-producers lost 9K jobs while Services were down twice that much. Small businesses (fewer than 50 employees) were the hardest hit, shedding 90K positions last month; while Large businesses (greater than 500 employees) actually gained 56K jobs; and Medium-sized businesses grew 7K through the March 12th period.
The big question surrounds how quickly small businesses can access the federal relief funds; and whether those businesses will use the incentives to retain their workers.
Associated Press – […] We get a peek at what we might expect in future employment reports — both tomorrow’s Initial Jobless Claims and Friday’s non-farm payrolls, as well as the next few months of employment data — when we look at the ADP breakdown by sector: Trade/Transport lost 37K jobs in March, Construction was down 16K and Leisure/Hospitality -11K.
On the other hand, Education/Health Services grew by 48K positions, pretty much in-line with months past. And if there is one sector in high demand at the moment for treating the coronavirus wave, it is in Healthcare.
In fact, places like Amazon AMZN are likely to hire an increased workforce as more and more commerce is conducted via home computer and home delivery.
Pharmaceutical companies taking an aggressive stance against COVID-19 and searching for treatments and a vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Gilead GILD, may also bolster the employment situation, near-to-medium term. But these are sector-specific green shoots; most areas will see massive depletions of workforce. (read more)
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has announced that small businesses (0 to 500 employees) and sole proprietorships can start applying for the coronavirus relief funds on April 3rd. One week later, April 10th, self-employed individuals, 1099 contractors and s-corps can apply. [Visit SBA.gov/coronavirus]
WASHINGTON – Following President Trump’s signing of the historic Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin today announced that the SBA and Treasury Department have initiated a robust mobilization effort of banks and other lending institutions to provide small businesses with the capital they need.
The CARES Act establishes a new $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. The Program will provide much-needed relief to millions of small businesses so they can sustain their businesses and keep their workers employed.
“This legislation provides small business job retention loans to provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed,” said Secretary Mnuchin.
“Treasury and the Small Business Administration expect to have this program up and running by April 3rd so that businesses can go to a participating SBA 7(a) lender, bank, or credit union, apply for a loan, and be approved on the same day. The loans will be forgiven as long as the funds are used to keep employees on the payroll and for certain other expenses.”
“This unprecedented public-private partnership is going to assist small businesses with accessing capital quickly. Our goal is to position lenders as the single point-of-contact for small businesses – the application, loan processing, and disbursement of funds will all be administered at the community level,” said Administrator Carranza.
“Speed is the operative word; applications for the emergency capital can begin as early as this week, with lenders using their own systems and processes to make these loans. We remain committed to supporting our nation’s more than 30 million small businesses and their employees, so that they can continue to be the fuel for our nation’s economic engine.”
The new loan program will help small businesses with their payroll and other business operating expenses. It will provide critical capital to businesses without collateral requirements, personal guarantees, or SBA fees – all with a 100% guarantee from SBA.
All loan payments will be deferred for six months. Most importantly, the SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest.
The Paycheck Protection Program is specifically designed to help small businesses keep their workforce employed. Visit SBA.gov/Coronavirus for more information on the Paycheck Protection Program.
- The new loan program will be available retroactive from Feb. 15, 2020, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30, 2020.
Loan Terms & Conditions
- Eligible businesses: All businesses, including non-profits, Veterans organizations, Tribal concerns, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals, and independent contractors, with 500 or fewer employees, or no greater than the number of employees set by the SBA as the size standard for certain industries
- Maximum loan amount up to $10 million
- Loan forgiveness if proceeds used for payroll costs and other designated business operating expenses in the 8 weeks following the date of loan origination (due to likely high subscription, it is anticipated that not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs)
- All loans under this program will have the following identical features:
- Interest rate of 0.5%
- Maturity of 2 years
- First payment deferred for six months
- 100% guarantee by SBA
- No collateral
- No personal guarantees
- No borrower or lender fees payable to SBA
Visit treasury.gov/cares for more information on SBA’s assistance to small businesses.
Get your paperwork together now, contact your local bank and make an appointment. You will need one year of expenses and payroll records. You can apply at your current (FDIC insured) bank. Treasury will use the FDIC system to mitigate lender risk. This means you can receive those funds deposited on the same day you apply.
Moreover, because of the very rich unemployment benefits being instituted and the fact the claims won’t be charged against employers, laid off employees are far more likely to file for unemployment and to do so much faster than normal.
I believe ADP does its estimate from payroll info which is one to two weeks behind.
March 12th was right before everything really started falling apart. Most bans didn’t start until the following week. I know our state’s restaurant dining, bar and gym ban didn’t start until the 18th. Also restaurants had a big downturn the weekend of the 14th-15th. I suspect the expectation will be seen in the next report that covers the actual shutdown and stay at home orders.
The job numbers and the economy is going to force Trump to open the country back up sooner rather than later.
10 Democrats just go their way and got the state of Florida shut down
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/politics-government/article241491986.html
Governor caves in:
https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-florida-gov-ron-desantis-issues-statewide-shutdown-2020-4
This will be plenty to get through until the virus subsides. When the liberals are defeated again, we’ll see what they will try next to defeat God.
And, of course, keep in mind it takes about + 140,000 just to proportionately keep up with population growth.
Just before these numbers start to be reported as being terrible, the President will have called for an end to the shutdown because the coronavirus case numbers will be decreasing (they will start decreasing very soon)
This entire episode will end almost as quickly as it began.
Just a hunch.
The D RATS will use this in Late Sept and say the Chinese Virus has reappeared so that we will have to shut the country down again and will force absentee voting over the phone .Take that to the bank. That way they can steal the election without ever getting caught.
It won’t work in September. Very soon (within the next few weeks) the use of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and Zinc will have cured so many patients across the country that this entire episode will come to a fast end.
They weaponized a flu virus and achieved what they have been wanting to do for three years, of course they will do it again. They got to kill thousands of Americans, scare Americans into submission, sink the economy and stock market, destroy small business, ratchet up the unemployment rate and jobless claims, force socialism on us, interfere with the Democratic primaries, eliminate MAGA rallies, did I forget anything?
We work with thousands of small businesses and I can say that for a large portion of them the better option is to layoff their workers rather than the PPP.
Yep. We determined yesterday that our youth pastor at church would “earn more” going on unemployment. So even though we have no financial issues…to unemployment he goes.
There will be jobs, just different than a lot of people are used to.
Just came from US Bank…30 year relationship…head of loans essentially in the dark as to what the process is for applying…gave me a phone number to the government to call? He said they are getting more people processing bankruptcy paperwork than pursuing PPP and SBA loans…as a business owner, I am starting to see that monies will be too late to save businesses. We are saving employees who will not have an employer…appreciate government trying to help but it has become too big to be nimble enough to help…
It’s not that complicated:
For Independent Contractors, Sole Proprietors, Owners of a Small Business and Non-Profit Organizations
You can get a Small Business Administration loan if your business or nonprofit has less than 500 employees, even if you are self-employed or operate as a sole proprietor or independent contractor.
Restaurants and hotels are eligible.
Loans are available up to $10 million. The amount is based on payroll, up to $100,000 per employee.
The loans will be forgiven if you continue paying your employees, and use the loan to pay for payroll, mortgage interest or rent, and covered utilities. Loan forgiveness will be reduced based on the reduction of workforce or salaries.
Loans not forgiven can be repaid over the next 10 years.
The maximum interest rate is 4 percent per year.
Payments can be deferred for at least six months.
Independent contractors and sole proprietors are eligible for emergency Economic Injury Disaster Loans without providing personal guarantees for advances, and loans up to $200,000.
You can get a disaster loan and grant of $10,000 to pay for capital expenses.
This grant does not need to be repaid.
Apply by contacting the SBA.
If the SBA does not forgive the loan, you can defer paying your share of payroll taxes for 2020. Half of what you owe is due Dec. 31, 2021; the other half is due Dec. 31, 2022.
The act increases the deductibility of business interest expense for 2019 and 2020 to 50 percent of Adjusted Gross Income.
Self-employed individuals are eligible for up to 39 weeks of unemployment compensation, through Dec. 31.
Perhaps you should return to your bank or call with the information from Sec. Mnuchin. It is very cut and dried what Treasury has put in place.
I think i’m on an island when I say this isn’t worth destroying the economy and losing jobs over, even in the short-term.
I believe the longer and longer this “crisis” extends, the more and more people are going to have similar thoughts.
Money talks.
61,000 Americans died from the common flu virus last winter at the rate of 10,000 to 15,000 a month and you never heard a word about it!
you are not alone on that island. In fact, your island is likely the size of big state…
I’m in your camp. Far more death and destruction via financial fallout that a now, about a .66% death rate from the virus.
There’s a set of videos on the pricipia-scientific.org site, taken by ordinary people, who have filmed empty hospitals where the media have reported lineups and crowding. These clips were taken in Hawaii, Germany, Kentucky, New York. Could it be that the whole thing is one big lie? In this age of disinformation it’s hard to know what to believe. But if it is a lie, and it becomes widely known to be a lie, I think a lot of people are going to be very, very angry. So far Victoria is coping fairly well. Most commodities are available, although flour is a little scarce. (I bake my own bread so that matters to me) The worst part of it is the social isolation. My building is a subsidized seniors and low income establishment and many of us have no family and few friends, and now we are not allowed to use the common room where we can socialize. Probably, the psychological effects are going to be severe for people like us, and there must be myriads like us out there. Although I don’t doubt that a severe health emergency is upon us I question the wisdom of destroying our economy over it.
