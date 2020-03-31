Treasury Dept Releases Details For Businesses to Apply for Coronavirus Relief Funds Starting April 3rd…

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has announced that small businesses (0 to 500 employees) and sole proprietorships can start applying for the coronavirus relief funds on April 3rd. One week later, April 10th, self-employed individuals, 1099 contractors and s-corps can apply. [Visit SBA.gov/coronavirus]
WASHINGTON – Following President Trump’s signing of the historic Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin today announced that the SBA and Treasury Department have initiated a robust mobilization effort of banks and other lending institutions to provide small businesses with the capital they need.
The CARES Act establishes a new $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. The Program will provide much-needed relief to millions of small businesses so they can sustain their businesses and keep their workers employed.
“This legislation provides small business job retention loans to provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed,” said Secretary Mnuchin.
“Treasury and the Small Business Administration expect to have this program up and running by April 3rd so that businesses can go to a participating SBA 7(a) lender, bank, or credit union, apply for a loan, and be approved on the same day. The loans will be forgiven as long as the funds are used to keep employees on the payroll and for certain other expenses.”
“This unprecedented public-private partnership is going to assist small businesses with accessing capital quickly. Our goal is to position lenders as the single point-of-contact for small businesses – the application, loan processing, and disbursement of funds will all be administered at the community level,” said Administrator Carranza.
“Speed is the operative word; applications for the emergency capital can begin as early as this week, with lenders using their own systems and processes to make these loans. We remain committed to supporting our nation’s more than 30 million small businesses and their employees, so that they can continue to be the fuel for our nation’s economic engine.”
The new loan program will help small businesses with their payroll and other business operating expenses. It will provide critical capital to businesses without collateral requirements, personal guarantees, or SBA fees – all with a 100% guarantee from SBA.
All loan payments will be deferred for six months. Most importantly, the SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest.
The Paycheck Protection Program is specifically designed to help small businesses keep their workforce employed. Visit SBA.gov/Coronavirus for more information on the Paycheck Protection Program.
- The new loan program will be available retroactive from Feb. 15, 2020, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30, 2020.
Loan Terms & Conditions
- Eligible businesses: All businesses, including non-profits, Veterans organizations, Tribal concerns, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals, and independent contractors, with 500 or fewer employees, or no greater than the number of employees set by the SBA as the size standard for certain industries
- Maximum loan amount up to $10 million
- Loan forgiveness if proceeds used for payroll costs and other designated business operating expenses in the 8 weeks following the date of loan origination (due to likely high subscription, it is anticipated that not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs)
- All loans under this program will have the following identical features:
- Interest rate of 0.5%
- Maturity of 2 years
- First payment deferred for six months
- 100% guarantee by SBA
- No collateral
- No personal guarantees
- No borrower or lender fees payable to SBA
Visit treasury.gov/cares for more information on SBA’s assistance to small businesses.
Get your paperwork together now, contact your local bank and make an appointment. You will need one year of expenses and payroll records. You can apply at your current (FDIC insured) bank. Treasury will use the FDIC system to mitigate lender risk. This means you can receive those funds deposited on the same day you apply.
Bank phones will be swamped with many branches have shut down. A lot of the self employed was thinking they would be left out, good to see they will be taken care of.
The problem as you mentioned is that I tried calling my local branch and they only are open for drive up. They don’t answer the phones and the main 800 number had me on hold for over an hour. I finally hung up.
Good for everyone but one man show businesses. I had to let my 1099 painter go 3 weeks ago but it wouldn’t have mattered. Im working on applying for the 3.5% loans my state has, no other choice.
Frank, why do you say that? It says self-employed and sole proprietors are covered. I am assuming that annual tax filings will be used to calculate owner income instead of pay stubs?
From what I looked up it’s only relevant if you have people on payroll. I don’t have any official payroll setup, haven’t needed it yet until I grow this bigger.
Well, for your sake Frank, I sure hope you are considered an employee of your own company and receive compensation. Praying for you and yours.
There is so much free money here the economy can’t help but recover.
For those that are interested, this is worth it. Just putting it out there.
I just ordered it myself. The price is only $10.00. A helluva lot cheaper than most things I’ve read from Armstrong but I will tell you, it’s what’s helped gain more knowledge over these years than I could have ever imagined.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/coronavirus-next-great-depression-2/
Amen. Many people here in Maryland fall in the non-essential hole and are living without work. Personal trainers, beauticians and landscapers to name a very few, have no money coming in. As I understand it, the CARE Act gives them loans that need not be paid back if the money goes to retaining employees and meeting business expenses. This is a most welcome life line to keep small businesses operating while they can’t work with their customers. Americans will have a new business boom when we can get back into our communities. Hang in there small business!
I am normally against government bailouts. If companies get in trouble it is their job to figure out how to get out of trouble. But this is a different animal to me. My grandchildren’s pre-school, my hairdresser, my nail salon, our construction guy, our favorite restaurant all are small businesses or self-employed entrepreneurs. None of them wanted to stop working. They would all go back in a heartbeat if they could and it were safe. This will help get them through for at least a couple of months. My husband and I who are retired have tried to help out by buying gift cards, making cash donations, getting take out, have some small projects done, but we can’t help out enough to keep them afloat. I am encouraging them all to take advantage of this.
Thank you for this article. i was aware but many others may not be. I try not to use credit and when I do I pay it off quickly. retired partially but still in R.E.
I do not have words to express my gratitude and love for our President Trump. If I ever doubted him for one minute, I regret it.
This man has shown himself to be the greatest President in the history of our great Republic. I agree with Mike Lindell that it was Divine Intervention that sent him to us.
As small business owners with 16 employees (plumbers), a massive payroll and assorted other costs, we faced the loss of our business if we did not get relief within a short period of time.
I have spent untold hours trying to wade through the SBA red tape and paperwork to the point of tears.
In the last 48 hours things changed drastically and there is much more info available, culminating in the announcement just posted.
We will be able to save our business and keep our employees who are all ready willing and able to get back to work. Sadly Il Duce Cuomo has shut down many construction sites, EVEN SOME THAT ARE OUTDOORS!
Our President’s boundless energy and love of Country are unmatched. His confidence and leadership are inspirational. With God and President Trump on our side, no one can stand against us.
God bless our President Trump and the United States of America..
I haven’t said anything but I’ve seen your posts repeatedly, Seneca. I’m glad your business will be okay.
Good luck Seneca the Elder. We will all come though this with the grace of God and our fantastic president. Can you imagine the mess Hillary Clinton would have made of this national emergency? She would likely have sold the country to China.
Oh Seneca, you’ve done it again – thank you!
Thankful beyond words that your company will be protected and your employees taken care of, as we all know this was a heavy burden that you were carrying!!
Keep the faith at this point, I’m still open for business at this point in NC but calls have come to a crawl. I have just four employees and so far keeping them busy at this point, my wife is the best she has now five weeks of payroll put away at this point and still ok with the bills.
I really don’t want to apply for anything from the bill while not having to lay anyone off been thru lean times before and will survive this.
Us too.
Don’t want money we haven’t earned.
But my competitors will likely take it.
How about a tax credit for businesses that have thought ahead and have a “rainy day” fund?
Fair is fair.
Don’t let your wife’s hard work be wasted. At minimum, take the money you are entitled to so when the next bump in the road comes you do not have to go into a panic. You have fixed cost such as rent, office help, insurance, phone and so on that must be paid. When business comes to a crawl it eats into your capital.
When the economy expands after this, you may choose to expand. You need capital to expand. I would plan on expansion, if you see that in your future. It took years of scraping to put yourself to where you are today.
Senaca, this is the second time this week you have made my day. God is good!
Thank you Seneca,
Your posts are inspiring and uplifting.
Our best wishes to you and your business.
God bless PDJT
Seneca, great to hear this! I have been reading your posts and keeping my fingers crossed that you would see light at the end of the tunnel! Yippee – it looks as though there finally is light for you. Keeping you and your employees in my prayers as well as other businesses facing uncertainty!
Seneca, so happy to hear that help is on the way for you, your family and your business.
Seneca, I am glad for you – I hope this works out well, as you deserve it.
As for some others, I see a free-for-all:
The level of fraud that we will be talking about in a year or so over this will be quite entertaining. Fake employees, fraudulent social security numbers, on and on.
I won’t dispute that PCS but the level of hell we’ll be in if we don’t. Lol the old saying damned if you do yada yada . That’s the thing about it concerns me the most, this magic money works for a time like this. Yes I understand the long term repercussions; or at least I think so. But at what point does this quit working? It’s a question that needs to be asked and will point you to the anxiety I feel over this mess. This is why I say the better we be done with this avoiding major flare ups of the virus as it would kill morale.
I wonder if some business owners with lousy credit ratings or failure to file previous years taxes will still have a shot at this ?
Yes , massive fraud.
Hopefully the IRS will be able to keep a tight leash this.
Yes there will be massive fraud.. When the fraudsters get the money, they will spend it supporting the economy and providing jobs. Mission accomplished.
Maybe others here are in the same category as me – I have no taxable income and therefore am not required to file a yearly return. A simple filing will be required by Seniors in this category. Mnuchin addresses this issue in this section (copied from above):
“Americans will begin receiving economic impact payments in the next 3 weeks. Most people will receive these payments automatically. Read here to see if you are eligible and if you need to take any action: https://t.co/eHqhvFNTFg”
— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 30, 2020
The detailed explanation about it is at the link provided in the text ( https://t.co/eHqhvFNTFg ).
Article in the WJS gives one reason to pause and think about the current direction in which we are headed.
“Save Capitalism from the Cares Act”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/save-capitalism-from-the-cares-act-11585608917
FTA:
(SNIP)
“The greatest resource most companies have is their teams of employees. If they dismantle those teams because of the pause in the economy, production capacity will be lower at the end of the pandemic.
Only $377billion of the $2 trillion package is directly targeted to this goal. These are loans to small firms (fewer than 500 employees), which are forgivable if the funds are spent on payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utilities. By using 2017 census data (the most recent available), we calculated the total expenditures in payroll, interest expenses and rents of U.S. small firms amounts to $258 billion a month.
Unless the Trump administration introduces criteria for selective targeting, the money allocated in CARES will run out in a month and a half. Designing the conditions for such targeting isn’t easy, since every requirement will slow the money’s deployment and speed is of essence. Thus, we fear that the administration will soon come back to Congress with a new request for money.”
(SNIP)
So this $377Bn is nowhere enough to cover the small businesses (>500 employees) through the summer, if they do not re-start by early June. And absent an official announcement within the next week or two that the “shutdown” guidance will be lifted as of May 1st with a specific exit strategy, the taxpayers will likely be called upon to float yet another multi-trillion dollar bill to continue to carry stalled businesses and their employees further into an uncertain future.
BUT, it would be out of character if the President, Secy. Mnuchin, and the Economic Team have not already considered these issues and have that Exit Strategy at the ready.
A family member owns a laundromat and a cleaning service in Cody, WY. He’s lost customers because they’ve had to close their businesses during the shutdown. I’ve been passing info along to him and on Monday he had a meeting with his bank.
The woman he met with at the bank was totally clueless, knew nothing about what was going on. He asked if she made seen reference to the program on TV and if managers hadn’t informed her of it and how to handle applicants. She said she didn’t watch TV, spent her time playing with her grandchildren. He left disgusted, with no direction of how to proceed.
I just sent a link to this article to him, hope this info will get him on the right track.
Thanks, SD, you always do such a great job of keeping us informed!
The woman in the bank was likely a democrat. None of them are not too bright.
The Pelosis need NO RELIEF.
THE REAL QUESTION; why was the bridge Bill delayed?
It was a timing constraint.
After Congressional Coronavirus Meetings, Pelosi Bought $5 Million in Amazon Stock Before U.S. Retailers Were Forced to Close; And She Already Made Millions
https://truepundit.com/after-congressional-coronavirus-meetings-pelosi-bought-5-million-n-amazon-stock-before-u-s-retailers-were-forced-to-close-and-she-already-made-millions/
Barr and Wray are going to get right on that? LOL
I will let you know by Friday if we get the dough.
One of her aides who just breathed all over her has covid-19. Maybe justice will be served and they can bury that five million dollars with her.
My part seems to be to protest the gargantuan expansion in the size and power of government and the rapid shrinking of the Bill of Rights.
The cdc which donates a large portion of its annual budget to the KKKKlinton Foundation must be run (into the ground) behind the scenes by Brennan Kkkklaper & Comb EE
https://freebeacon.com/politics/clinton-charities-raked-in-millions-of-taxpayer-dollars/
The6 must be audited.
Payola
https://www.forbes.com/sites/steveforbes/2020/03/14/cdc-and-covid-19-scandal-and-incompetence/#d3bc77f2e7a3
It’s malpractice building a statistical model for the United States built on the events in Italy considering:
1. The Disasterous Wuhan Connection.
2. Failure to cut direct flights to China.
3. Overwhelming % of Italian population over 80.
4. Failure to mitigate until it was too late.
5. Socialized medicine.
6. Typically high Italian flu deaths annually.
Why would Dr. Brix and Fauci ignore the LACK OF SIMILARITIES???? They can’t be that stupid!
No, but they think we are.
So what if we have already submitted the online application for the Covid19 SBA disaster loan? Does this mean we have to now go through our bank?
I never heard of a White male getting an SBA Loan. Why do only see Pakistani and Indian owned Dunkin Donuts and Convenience stores? Did you think a White guy never tried to buy one!
MississippiRifle: You may be referring to separate programs. The Small Business SBA disaster loans (EIDL is the acronym) can be applied for online by the applicant. The PPP program must be applied for through a federally licensed lending institution, i.e., a bank.
You cannot do the Small Business PPP online. Go to the SBA website and look for banks that do SBA loans, i.e. US Bank is one. Contact them to apply for the PPP loan program.
WoW! states that are OPEN have the advantage!
so much pressure will be on DIMM States and Mayors!
Banks don’t like losing out on 5% fees!
Dimm Mayors and Governors, get it together!!!
Mnuchin is a Genius…next up, The Turtle’s wife!!!
Can the President please build more reservoirs in Cali.
