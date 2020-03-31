Mayor deBlasio Releases 900 Inmates To Reduce Coronavirus Risk – Makes Room To Arrest Priests, Ministers, Pastors…

New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio has released 900 inmates from city jails in an effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus. Days earlier he announced the intent to permanently close houses of worship that defy the ‘stay-at-home’ dictates.

New York – De Blasio made the announcement at a press briefing while reporting that a second member of New York City’s corrections department had died from the disease.

[…] De Blasio announced last week that the city would release hundreds of nonviolent offenders, with those accused of offenses such as domestic abuse not eligible for release. Advocates have warned that jails and prisons are hotspots for the transmission of coronavirus due to the close proximity of inmates. (read more)