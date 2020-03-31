Mayor deBlasio Releases 900 Inmates To Reduce Coronavirus Risk – Makes Room To Arrest Priests, Ministers, Pastors…

New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio has released 900 inmates from city jails in an effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus. Days earlier he announced the intent to permanently close houses of worship that defy the ‘stay-at-home’ dictates.
New York – De Blasio made the announcement at a press briefing while reporting that a second member of New York City’s corrections department had died from the disease.
[…] De Blasio announced last week that the city would release hundreds of nonviolent offenders, with those accused of offenses such as domestic abuse not eligible for release. Advocates have warned that jails and prisons are hotspots for the transmission of coronavirus due to the close proximity of inmates. (read more)
I double dog dare him to arrest an Imam
and permanently close a Mosque!!!!!
Baksheesh.
That’s too foreign a word for America.
Here it’s now called making a willing and generous and legal tax deductible contribution to the Democrat/Liberal/Socialist Party. It’s patriotic, but not like the flag is. Not like “American as apple pie”. More like curry, or babaganoush. And just remember, don’t deliver the money in a PLASTIC BAG!
You scratch my back, and I’ll scratch yours. Just don’t call it a “quid pro quo”.
Well, OK, you can. Don’t worry. No problem with that. Even Catholics don’t understand Latin any more. – and most lawyers who might understand that phrase don’t care.
and permanently close a Mosque!!!!!
and permanently close a Mosque!!!!!
Me too, but if they won’t arrest them for rabble – rousing terrorists, they certainly won’t do it for this.
For quite a while now, NY stopped arresting people for anything other than violent crimes, IIRC. So, the people that were just released weren’t Boy Scouts with overdue books.
I could actually see him try to seize a temple or a church and turn it over to Muslims!
How many more criminals on the street will it take until we’re all cured, there duh! Blasio?
This is the same champion of “progressive” thinking who just last year ordered police NOT to arrest the growing tide of NYC street scum for pooping & peeing in the street.
Friggin’ moron.
I think we’ll be cured once guns have been confiscated.
Too late.
The “Left” works in mysterious ways, no?
/s
“Give us Barabbas!”
That sums up the spirit of the left perfectly.
D**Kblasio.
Now DeBlasio is the definition of an IMBECILE! How anyone cast a vote for him absolutely baffles me.
Maybe it was because he was the lesser of two evils.
Only libs run. Giuliani is politically conservative but socially liberal. That’s about as conservative this city gets.
Who ran agin DeBlasio?
Nicole Malliotakis Republican assembly
That “R” after her name expkains why DeBlasio was elected, even if she was a moderate republican.
She is from Staten Island. Republicans here are almost the same as RATS 🐀
Well, New Yorkers may have to ho the d their noses to slip the stranglehold that progressives are subjecting the city to.
I’ve said for a long time NYC is reaping the result of their 💩 votes!
LOL 🤮
🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
Who endorsed wealthy little Mini Mike, who ran as the then phony ‘Republican” candidate?
RUDY did.
How did the crafty little weasel Mikey finagle a way around mandated term limits to get himself a third term as mayor?
“Courage!” – The Cowardly Lion
I say that about a lot of Dems!
Me too dotty 💁🏻♀️
NYPD’s job is difficult during the best of times. This jack@ss has made it much worse.
Horrendous scrappy. Pretty soon there will be pea shooters instead of guns. 🤦🏻♀️
So do they get re-arrested if and when this is over?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You must be joking.
You a funny man, Richie.
Hey Richie. When they get caught committing a repeat offense I suppose.
DJT Jr. should run for mayor of NYC. Will take someone like him to straighten this 💩 city out!
Cuomo: “America Was Never Great”
Prisoners were already quarentined from the damn virus! Now they will be exposed to the coughing and hackings of people on the street who may or may not be infected. Of course, the people on the streets will be left to the generosity of the released criminals. I hope NYC has taken all the guns from law abiding citizens. What a jerk DeBlasio is!
I’m convinced these measures are to create more chaos in order to justify further clamp down of our civil rights. Nothing else makes sense to me.
I agree. Our resolve must be strong inorder to defend our liberty and Our Nation. To do less would be an affront to our forebears and a slap in the face to our children’s children’s children.
Commiefornia is eerily quite…
time for Koomoe to stop his daily pressers. maybe twice a week at most. when he does it Kaisr Wilhelm II feels the need to goon the air with his Zappa clone, and then orthodontically challenged Murphy feels the need and then Ned lamont. ugh
There has been a rise in crime for other states who have done the same..
Now there will be a further housing shortage..
That’s the Democrat’s playbook. It’s what they always do. It’s a cycle. It’s promotion of negativity, poverty and destruction, while projecting the blame for their policies onto everyone but themselves. It keeps them in power. It works every time. Their plan and their actions ruin neighborhoods, cities, and now it also ruins states. Very effective!
When the cycle of destruction becomes broken (when the money runs out of the economy) they retreat, regroup, and they wait, patiently. Eventually the cycle begins again. They always know how to rejuvenate and implement their plan. We the people remain ignorant of it. Like children we always fall for it and we never seem to catch on to their long term scheme.
Where are they being released TO?? Anywhere they wanna go?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget social distancing offenders, jaywalkers and those attempting to purchase more than two packs of rice. He’s ensuring there is room in prison for them too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Freakin’ libtards are all alike!
As long as NYC tolerates Wilhelm then they deserve what they get.
And the majority of Americans will yawn, roll over on their couch, and say, “Well, we have to listen to them because they’re the experts!”
Until they get mugged, or their child is raped. or their best friend is killed by one of these “early-released” prisoners!! Then they’ll be screaming bloody murder and looking for people to blame but will never think to look in the mirror!!
A convert to conservatism is often a liberal who has been previously mugged.
OTOH, there are liberals who are so brainwashed that they always give their mugger blanket forgiveness, thinking and saying that they empathize with the criminal’s ‘plight’ of being ‘disadvantaged’. Those who think like that deserve to be mugged again. Or perhaps they then even deserve to be removed from the gene pool if becoming the victim of a more deadly crime.
Bullies and perps size up and choose their victims before attacking them – just as in the jungle. Randomness only happens rarely.
Brilliant move, /sarc
Mayor DeBlasio is just following the lead of the intrepid crime fighting Tampa Bay sheriff who arrested the pastor after he had already released 165 of his low level prisoners (on a Judge’s order) to make room for the “high level criminal” pastors he intends to arrest.
I’m sorry but I can’t look at Mayor deBlasio without seeing Shaky the Moil.
De Blasio was the Poster Child for the TDS-afflicted Socialist Progressives that defied the President’s warnings about the CCP Virus.
De Blasio lost another officer according to the article, and the NYC LEOs who have the CCP Virus is in the dozens.
And now Comrade De Blasio is releasing more criminals, while jailing our religious leaders. This is the very definition of Evil.
Here’s hoping the NYC LEOs sue the pants off that cretin.
OK. They release these folks with no job, support system, income,place to live.
What could possibly go wrong? THINK ABOUT IT.
Apparently nobody has thought about it.
May I add why NY was late with a reaction to this Chinese Virus they were busy giving driver’s licenses and voter registration to illegal citizens. That is why, nobody has brought that up!!
Here is an article that shows an interesting insight into the depraved minds of Manhattanites and other NYC Demon Rats.
The miserable scum show no gratitude at all. Instead, their main concern is that Franklin Graham is a “notorious anti LGBTQ and Islamophobic preacher” and also that he is recruiting “Christian staff” for the hospital.
As far as I’m concerned the Chi Com Flu is too good for these liberal a-holes. May they rot in hell for all eternity.
https://untappedcities.com/2020/03/31/a-look-at-the-central-park-field-hospital-for-coronavirus/?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_campaign=7c1712732c-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_6_6_2019_11_58_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c04245c7de-7c1712732c-1204389489
NYS taxpayers currently paying for child rapists to chill at the Holiday Inn.
New York is such a toilet, run by the lowest form of toilet bugs.
https://www.wivb.com/news/level-3-sex-offenders-among-inmates-released-from-monroe-county-jail/
I can’t imagine what he thinks the criminals are gonna do, it’s not like they can get a job and go to work.. lock and load people.. I keep security under my pillow, I find myself bringing it with me to the kitchen and my recliner.. Answering the door with a firearm in hand is no way to live but it is what it is..
I saw a headline, on Breitbart I think, that mayor De BlowsALot commuted the prison sentences of 14 convicted murderers… released them.
Where the hell is the Attorney General!!!!?
The AG? He’s a Democrat, sitting in his comfortable office, in his comfortable, unassailable political position. Same as the judges who are never held accountable for their decisions.
Haven’t they been promising to put us in gulags? Guess they are getting them ready.
Releasing the prisoners is the Leftist criminals’ strategy to NOT be thrown in jail during the mass arrests that are pending.
Trump said that the next two weeks would be difficult.
Difficult because normies will see many of their idols and many priests, pastors, and child molesters … arrested and jailed.
Stupid Commies – the jails now have freed-up beds for you … intended consequence.
Did Stalag Kommander DeCommio explain to anyone where these 900 convicted criminals are going to sleep, where they are going to eat, or how they will cloth themselves or keep hygienically clean, or how they will transport themselves about or how they are going to pay for these aforementioned minor details?!
I doubt the public libraries are are open, so we know for sure that they will not be going there!
“More inmates released amid corona concerns as one inmate gets re-arrested for murder”
https://www.wave3.com/2020/03/30/more-inmates-released-amid-corona-concerns-one-inmate-gets-re-arrested-murder/
The Illinois Gov. Prickster has been playing these same tricks. Each day (on his emergency interrupted announcement) he has another set of stupid circumstances, from which he will protect us minions.
One day, he warned that there were “reports” that Chinese restaurants were being discriminated against, and he would ensure that all the forces of the State of IL would stop it. (All I saw in my area was increased lines at the local Chinese drive-ups.)
Then, Gov. Prickster alerted us of “concerns” that medical professionals are being discriminated against by their landlords, due to fear of the C-19. He will take all measures necessary to protect them! (Anybody heard of doctors or nurses evicted due to their profession?)
Today, his “warning” was that hospitals which wouldn’t accept his released criminals would be held to account. As if that’s a thing. But Gov. Prickster will make sure the released convicts get hospital care – or else!
The US military is a virus hot spot as well, especially a Navy warship. But no sailor, or comrade at arms ashore, would desert his unit for fear of a virus bug and become a Benedict deBlasio!
