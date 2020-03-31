Mayor deBlasio Releases 900 Inmates To Reduce Coronavirus Risk – Makes Room To Arrest Priests, Ministers, Pastors…

Posted on March 31, 2020 by

New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio has released 900 inmates from city jails in an effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus. Days earlier he announced the intent to permanently close houses of worship that defy the ‘stay-at-home’ dictates.

New York – De Blasio made the announcement at a press briefing while reporting that a second member of New York City’s corrections department had died from the disease.

[…]  De Blasio announced last week that the city would release hundreds of nonviolent offenders, with those accused of offenses such as domestic abuse not eligible for release. Advocates have warned that jails and prisons are hotspots for the transmission of coronavirus due to the close proximity of inmates. (read more)

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Coronavirus, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, Infectious Disease, New York, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

69 Responses to Mayor deBlasio Releases 900 Inmates To Reduce Coronavirus Risk – Makes Room To Arrest Priests, Ministers, Pastors…

  1. BuckNutGuy says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    I double dog dare him to arrest an Imam

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • dambuster4642 says:
      March 31, 2020 at 5:42 pm

      and permanently close a Mosque!!!!!

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
      • X XYZ says:
        March 31, 2020 at 9:46 pm

        Baksheesh.
        That’s too foreign a word for America.

        Here it’s now called making a willing and generous and legal tax deductible contribution to the Democrat/Liberal/Socialist Party. It’s patriotic, but not like the flag is. Not like “American as apple pie”. More like curry, or babaganoush. And just remember, don’t deliver the money in a PLASTIC BAG!

        You scratch my back, and I’ll scratch yours. Just don’t call it a “quid pro quo”.

        Well, OK, you can. Don’t worry. No problem with that. Even Catholics don’t understand Latin any more. – and most lawyers who might understand that phrase don’t care.

        Like

        Reply
    • dambuster4642 says:
      March 31, 2020 at 5:42 pm

      and permanently close a Mosque!!!!!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • dambuster4642 says:
      March 31, 2020 at 5:42 pm

      and permanently close a Mosque!!!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      March 31, 2020 at 6:22 pm

      Me too, but if they won’t arrest them for rabble – rousing terrorists, they certainly won’t do it for this.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Redzone says:
        March 31, 2020 at 9:39 pm

        For quite a while now, NY stopped arresting people for anything other than violent crimes, IIRC. So, the people that were just released weren’t Boy Scouts with overdue books.

        Like

        Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      March 31, 2020 at 7:34 pm

      I could actually see him try to seize a temple or a church and turn it over to Muslims!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    How many more criminals on the street will it take until we’re all cured, there duh! Blasio?

    This is the same champion of “progressive” thinking who just last year ordered police NOT to arrest the growing tide of NYC street scum for pooping & peeing in the street.

    Friggin’ moron.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. Pa Hermit says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    The “Left” works in mysterious ways, no?
    /s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. T2020 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    D**Kblasio.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. freepetta says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Now DeBlasio is the definition of an IMBECILE! How anyone cast a vote for him absolutely baffles me.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Richie5Angels says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    So do they get re-arrested if and when this is over?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. freepetta says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    DJT Jr. should run for mayor of NYC. Will take someone like him to straighten this 💩 city out!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Richie says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    Cuomo: “America Was Never Great”

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  9. kneejerkreactionary says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Prisoners were already quarentined from the damn virus! Now they will be exposed to the coughing and hackings of people on the street who may or may not be infected. Of course, the people on the streets will be left to the generosity of the released criminals. I hope NYC has taken all the guns from law abiding citizens. What a jerk DeBlasio is!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • prettiestone says:
      March 31, 2020 at 6:19 pm

      I’m convinced these measures are to create more chaos in order to justify further clamp down of our civil rights. Nothing else makes sense to me.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • kneejerkreactionary says:
        March 31, 2020 at 6:22 pm

        I agree. Our resolve must be strong inorder to defend our liberty and Our Nation. To do less would be an affront to our forebears and a slap in the face to our children’s children’s children.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  10. Got243kids says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Commiefornia is eerily quite…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. avi says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    time for Koomoe to stop his daily pressers. maybe twice a week at most. when he does it Kaisr Wilhelm II feels the need to goon the air with his Zappa clone, and then orthodontically challenged Murphy feels the need and then Ned lamont. ugh

    Like

    Reply
  12. Mary Ann says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    There has been a rise in crime for other states who have done the same..
    Now there will be a further housing shortage..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • X XYZ says:
      March 31, 2020 at 10:23 pm

      That’s the Democrat’s playbook. It’s what they always do. It’s a cycle. It’s promotion of negativity, poverty and destruction, while projecting the blame for their policies onto everyone but themselves. It keeps them in power. It works every time. Their plan and their actions ruin neighborhoods, cities, and now it also ruins states. Very effective!

      When the cycle of destruction becomes broken (when the money runs out of the economy) they retreat, regroup, and they wait, patiently. Eventually the cycle begins again. They always know how to rejuvenate and implement their plan. We the people remain ignorant of it. Like children we always fall for it and we never seem to catch on to their long term scheme.

      Like

      Reply
  13. ezpz2 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Where are they being released TO?? Anywhere they wanna go?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Don’t forget social distancing offenders, jaywalkers and those attempting to purchase more than two packs of rice. He’s ensuring there is room in prison for them too.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. dottygal says:
    March 31, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Freakin’ libtards are all alike!

    Like

    Reply
  16. Mike in a Truck says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    As long as NYC tolerates Wilhelm then they deserve what they get.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. vikingmom says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    And the majority of Americans will yawn, roll over on their couch, and say, “Well, we have to listen to them because they’re the experts!”

    Until they get mugged, or their child is raped. or their best friend is killed by one of these “early-released” prisoners!! Then they’ll be screaming bloody murder and looking for people to blame but will never think to look in the mirror!!

    Like

    Reply
    • X XYZ says:
      March 31, 2020 at 10:43 pm

      A convert to conservatism is often a liberal who has been previously mugged.

      OTOH, there are liberals who are so brainwashed that they always give their mugger blanket forgiveness, thinking and saying that they empathize with the criminal’s ‘plight’ of being ‘disadvantaged’. Those who think like that deserve to be mugged again. Or perhaps they then even deserve to be removed from the gene pool if becoming the victim of a more deadly crime.

      Bullies and perps size up and choose their victims before attacking them – just as in the jungle. Randomness only happens rarely.

      Like

      Reply
  18. carolweekleylmt says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Brilliant move, /sarc

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. hawkins6 says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Mayor DeBlasio is just following the lead of the intrepid crime fighting Tampa Bay sheriff who arrested the pastor after he had already released 165 of his low level prisoners (on a Judge’s order) to make room for the “high level criminal” pastors he intends to arrest.

    Like

    Reply
  20. donnyvee says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    I’m sorry but I can’t look at Mayor deBlasio without seeing Shaky the Moil.

    Like

    Reply
  21. jeans2nd says:
    March 31, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    De Blasio was the Poster Child for the TDS-afflicted Socialist Progressives that defied the President’s warnings about the CCP Virus.

    De Blasio lost another officer according to the article, and the NYC LEOs who have the CCP Virus is in the dozens.

    And now Comrade De Blasio is releasing more criminals, while jailing our religious leaders. This is the very definition of Evil.

    Here’s hoping the NYC LEOs sue the pants off that cretin.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. SOCRATES says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    OK. They release these folks with no job, support system, income,place to live.
    What could possibly go wrong? THINK ABOUT IT.
    Apparently nobody has thought about it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. freepetta says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    May I add why NY was late with a reaction to this Chinese Virus they were busy giving driver’s licenses and voter registration to illegal citizens. That is why, nobody has brought that up!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  24. Seneca the Elder says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Here is an article that shows an interesting insight into the depraved minds of Manhattanites and other NYC Demon Rats.
    The miserable scum show no gratitude at all. Instead, their main concern is that Franklin Graham is a “notorious anti LGBTQ and Islamophobic preacher” and also that he is recruiting “Christian staff” for the hospital.
    As far as I’m concerned the Chi Com Flu is too good for these liberal a-holes. May they rot in hell for all eternity.

    https://untappedcities.com/2020/03/31/a-look-at-the-central-park-field-hospital-for-coronavirus/?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_campaign=7c1712732c-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_6_6_2019_11_58_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_c04245c7de-7c1712732c-1204389489

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Jason Ross says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    NYS taxpayers currently paying for child rapists to chill at the Holiday Inn.
    New York is such a toilet, run by the lowest form of toilet bugs.

    https://www.wivb.com/news/level-3-sex-offenders-among-inmates-released-from-monroe-county-jail/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Janeka says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    I can’t imagine what he thinks the criminals are gonna do, it’s not like they can get a job and go to work.. lock and load people.. I keep security under my pillow, I find myself bringing it with me to the kitchen and my recliner.. Answering the door with a firearm in hand is no way to live but it is what it is..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. InAz says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    I saw a headline, on Breitbart I think, that mayor De BlowsALot commuted the prison sentences of 14 convicted murderers… released them.

    Where the hell is the Attorney General!!!!?

    Like

    Reply
    • X XYZ says:
      March 31, 2020 at 10:54 pm

      The AG? He’s a Democrat, sitting in his comfortable office, in his comfortable, unassailable political position. Same as the judges who are never held accountable for their decisions.

      Like

      Reply
  28. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    March 31, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Haven’t they been promising to put us in gulags? Guess they are getting them ready.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Super Elite says:
      March 31, 2020 at 8:22 pm

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sharon says:
        March 31, 2020 at 9:04 pm

        Releasing the prisoners is the Leftist criminals’ strategy to NOT be thrown in jail during the mass arrests that are pending.

        Trump said that the next two weeks would be difficult.

        Difficult because normies will see many of their idols and many priests, pastors, and child molesters … arrested and jailed.

        Stupid Commies – the jails now have freed-up beds for you … intended consequence.

        Like

        Reply
  29. RobInPA says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    Did Stalag Kommander DeCommio explain to anyone where these 900 convicted criminals are going to sleep, where they are going to eat, or how they will cloth themselves or keep hygienically clean, or how they will transport themselves about or how they are going to pay for these aforementioned minor details?!

    I doubt the public libraries are are open, so we know for sure that they will not be going there!

    Like

    Reply
  30. SHV says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    “More inmates released amid corona concerns as one inmate gets re-arrested for murder”

    https://www.wave3.com/2020/03/30/more-inmates-released-amid-corona-concerns-one-inmate-gets-re-arrested-murder/

    Like

    Reply
  31. Peoria Jones says:
    March 31, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    The Illinois Gov. Prickster has been playing these same tricks. Each day (on his emergency interrupted announcement) he has another set of stupid circumstances, from which he will protect us minions.

    One day, he warned that there were “reports” that Chinese restaurants were being discriminated against, and he would ensure that all the forces of the State of IL would stop it. (All I saw in my area was increased lines at the local Chinese drive-ups.)

    Then, Gov. Prickster alerted us of “concerns” that medical professionals are being discriminated against by their landlords, due to fear of the C-19. He will take all measures necessary to protect them! (Anybody heard of doctors or nurses evicted due to their profession?)

    Today, his “warning” was that hospitals which wouldn’t accept his released criminals would be held to account. As if that’s a thing. But Gov. Prickster will make sure the released convicts get hospital care – or else!

    Like

    Reply
  32. Beigun says:
    March 31, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    The US military is a virus hot spot as well, especially a Navy warship. But no sailor, or comrade at arms ashore, would desert his unit for fear of a virus bug and become a Benedict deBlasio!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s